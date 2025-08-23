2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Hackers hijack celebrity Instagrams to push fake crypto

Instagram accounts belonging to several celebrities have been hijacked to promote a crypto scam token.
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 18:35
Aktsia
Solana ETF Decline Sparks Move Toward Remittix Which Shows Stronger Growth And Profit Potential

The post Solana ETF Decline Sparks Move Toward Remittix Which Shows Stronger Growth And Profit Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The recent delay in the Solana ETF decision has cooled investor sentiment toward SOL, pushing traders to seek alternatives with clearer growth potential. Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a strong contender, combining real-world utility with rising presale momentum. For investors tracking the Solana ETF, Remittix offers a practical solution for fast, low-cost crypto payments and cross-chain flexibility. Solana Struggles Amid ETF Delay The Solana ETF’s postponed decision has weighed heavily on SOL price, which has dipped below $180 amid short-term bearish momentum. Investors who were hoping for a regulatory boost are now facing a slowdown in trading activity, with the $188 resistance zone acting as a ceiling for rallies. Source: X (Twitter) At the moment, SOL is trading below the 50% Fibonacci retracement milestone. The price of Solana needs to rise above $184 in order to pick up steam again. If it fails, the next likely support is around $175. The Solana ETF delay has strengthened the sellers’ position, making short-term traders more cautious and prompting many to reconsider their Solana exposure. ETF Delay Highlights Risk in Speculative Plays For SOL investors, the postponed ETF underscores the importance of event-driven risk. Traders seeking predictable upside may prefer projects that deliver tangible utility and adoption rather than speculative hype. The delay also provides an opportunity to examine alternatives. Tokens offering strong fundamentals, active adoption, and cross-chain capabilities are increasingly attractive to smart money reallocating positions. Remittix Captures Attention With Tangible Growth Remittix (RTX) is attracting interest from investors looking for stable growth and practical utility. With over $20.8 million raised in the presale, wallet activity surging, and a user-friendly PayFi system in place, the token is becoming a preferred choice over purely speculative plays. Cross-chain DeFi project enabling seamless crypto-to-FIAT transactions across Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon. Low gas…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:34
Aktsia
‘New Dawn’: Ripple CEO Reacts to Fed Governors Embracing Crypto

The post ‘New Dawn’: Ripple CEO Reacts to Fed Governors Embracing Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed governors embracing crypto  “New dawn” for Ripple Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has commented on how rapidly attitudes toward crypto have changed over the past year, describing such a drastic shift as “a new dawn.” Garlinghouse claims that discussions at this year’s SALT 2025 investment conference feel very dramatically different, with regulators and policymakers being more open to the nascent asset class.  While many attendees at SALT have been in crypto for a long time, the change in tone (on-stage, 1-1 convos) from even a year ago is dramatic and very palpable. I don’t think many of us had “multiple Fed governors publicly embracing crypto technology” on our bingo cards…a new… https://t.co/5dwLNZKdIe — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) August 22, 2025 Fed governors embracing crypto  The Ripple boss has noted that even Federal Reserve governors are now embracing crypto, which is a very surprising development for him personally.  Governor Michelle Bowman, for instance, has argued that regulators should abandon their overly cautious mindset toward digital assets.  Instead, they should opt for a proactive approach that would make it possible to foster innovation.  As reported by U.Today, the Fed recently ditched its cryptocurrency-focused supervision program, which is another step toward legitimizing cryptocurrencies.  Governor Christopher Waller also insisted that such innovative technologies as tokenization and smart contracts are not, in fact, scary.  “New dawn” for Ripple It is also a new dawn for Ripple in particular, considering that the legal battle between the enterprise blockchain company and the SEC is finally over.  As reported by U.Today, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit put a definitive end to the case earlier today.  Source: https://u.today/new-dawn-ripple-ceo-reacts-to-fed-governors-embracing-crypto
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:32
Aktsia
Avoid Being Trapped in Range – Here’s The Top Token to Secure During Stable Times On Market

The post Avoid Being Trapped in Range – Here’s The Top Token to Secure During Stable Times On Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many traders lose time and profit when prices move sideways for a long stretch. Finding a strong coin is key for holding value and gaining an edge when little else is happening. One standout token could help secure positions during slow periods. This article explores that top choice for steady markets and what makes it worth a closer look. Ethena (ENA) Source: TradingView ENA slipped nearly 10% this week, trading between $0.64 and $0.82. Even so, the token still sits just over its 10-day and 100-day averages, hinting at a steady base. A strength reading near 56 is neutral, while a fast oscillator at 81 leans hot, suggesting short-term selling fueled the dip. Zoom out and the mood brightens. ENA is up 27% in the past month and 44% over six months. Buyers have stepped in on every pullback, keeping the price well above the firm $0.57 floor. Momentum has cooled since last week, yet the slight positive trend gauge shows bulls still hold an edge. If demand revives, the first barrier rests at $0.92. A jump from the mid-range price of $0.73 to that mark would mean about 26% upside. Clearing it opens a path to $1.10, roughly 51% higher. Failure to defend $0.57 would expose $0.39, a slide of 47% from current levels. Given the longer-term climb and neutral momentum, odds favor a grind higher toward $0.92, but a quick drop to test $0.57 remains a real risk if sellers press again. Bonk (BONK) Source: TradingView Bonk lost 10.01% this week and 42.13% over the past month, yet it still clings to a 32.88% gain in six months. The price now drifts near $0.000022 after swinging between $0.00002151 and $0.00002736. The coin is glued to both its 10-day and 100-day averages, pointing to a stalemate. RSI at 45…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:31
Aktsia
Maker & Synthetix Support Bounce: Technical Level Defense Shows Strong Institutional Interest

Key crypto assets are displaying robust resilience, signaling confidence among major investors. Recent movements in Maker and Synthetix hint at potential upward momentum driven by significant buy-in from institutional players. This article delves into the market dynamics and technical support levels that could propel these digital currencies into their next growth phase. Maker Price Analysis: Past and Present Market Signals Maker experienced a sharp one-month decline with prices dropping nearly 21.77% and a significant weekly pullback of about 16.39%. However, over the past six months, it managed a rebound of roughly 12.34%. Price levels oscillated between $1,721 and $2,315.37, revealing notable volatility. Data indicates that while short-term pressures have forced the price lower, longer-term recovery efforts hint at resilience. A blend of bearish sentiment mixed with potential upside is evident through varied technical indicators. Currently, Maker trades in a range between $1,721 and $2,315.37, with the nearest resistance around $2,654.23 and support at approximately $1,465.63. The market shows mixed sentiment, with recent declines contrasting against historical gains over six months. Technical indicators reveal weakened momentum; the Awesome Oscillator sits at -250.395, and the Momentum Indicator registers -366, while the RSI at 33.94 hints at oversold conditions. Traders may consider short positions near resistance at $2,654.23, while the support at $1,465.63 could be an entry point for buyers anticipating a rebound. No clear trend has emerged, offering opportunities for trades that balance risk and reward, and discipline with stop-loss orders is essential in this uncertain climate. Synthetix Trends: Price Declines and Key Trading Levels Synthetix endured a 13.76% drop this past month and faced a nearly 32.08% decline over the last six months, with prices fluctuating between $0.49 and $0.73. The weekly performance shows a notable 10.19% loss, underscoring a period of steady weakness. Price ranges and percentage drops reflect an overall downward movement, pressuring investor sentiment. The coin's behavior during these periods indicates a market leaning toward selling, highlighting a consistent loss in value. Current readings show prices anchored within the $0.49 to $0.73 range, with a key resistance at $0.87 and a secondary resistance at $1.11, while immediate support sits at $0.40 and a deeper support at $0.16. Indicators display a near-neutral RSI of 49.58, coupled with a slightly bearish moving average, suggesting bears are dominant but without a strong trend. This situation allows traders to consider buying opportunities near the support area of $0.40, anticipating a potential bounce toward the first resistance level. Conversely, a break below support could lead to a further decline toward the second support. Conclusion MKR and SNX have shown resilience by defending key technical levels. This suggests strong backing from large investors. Their ability to hold these levels points to potential growth. Institutional interest could provide further support. Watching these assets could be beneficial for understanding broader market trends. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 18:30
Aktsia
Houdini Swap Integrates SushiSwap’s DEX Aggregation for Best Cross-Chain Crypto Swaps, Liquidity Routing

This collaboration with SushiSwap showcases Houdini’s long-term commitment to providing competitive rates and unique liquidity across different chains.
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 18:30
Aktsia
Top Altcoins Set to Rally as Solana (SOL) Struggles Under $200

While Solana (SOL) remains below $200, investors’ sentiment is leaning toward creating altcoins that will transform the crypto market. Among them, Mutuum Finance (MUTM)  and XRP are attracting increasingly more attention. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is at $0.035 in stage 6 of presale. It will be worth 14.29% higher at $0.04 in stage 7. Current early […]
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 18:30
Aktsia
Analysis: If the price is estimated at $0.36, the public offering participants of WLFI at $0.015 can earn 4.8 times the profit.

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to analysis by crypto KOL AB Kuai.Dong, WLFI's pre-market contract is currently trading around $0.36, corresponding to a total market capitalization of $36.4 billion. If the official rule of unlocking only 20% of public offering investor shares at the opening is followed, and the price of $0.36 is used as an estimate, the following is true: Participants who invested $0.015 could earn 4.8 times their opening bid, with a total floating profit of 24 times their stake. Participants with a $0.05 stake could earn 1.44 times their opening bid, with a total floating profit of 7.2 times their stake.
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 18:29
Aktsia
Jerome Powell’s Speech Sparks Market Optimism

The post Jerome Powell’s Speech Sparks Market Optimism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After Jerome Powell, the President of the Federal Reserve, delivered his address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, the cryptocurrency market experienced a notable surge. Powell’s unexpectedly gentle tone has led to forecasts of possible new highs for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Continue Reading:Jerome Powell’s Speech Sparks Market Optimism Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/jerome-powells-speech-sparks-market-optimism
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:29
Aktsia
Best Under $100 Crypto to Buy in 2025: ADA, NEAR, HBAR, VET

The post Best Under $100 Crypto to Buy in 2025: ADA, NEAR, HBAR, VET appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano, NEAR, HBAR, VET, and MAGACOIN Finance are among the best cryptos to buy under $100 in 2025. See why analysts are watching these top altcoins. Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy under $100 in 2025 are eyeing altcoins that combine accessibility with long-term narratives. Cardano, NEAR, Hedera, VeChain, and MAGACOIN Finance are all drawing attention as options trading under $100 that could see more interest this year. Cardano (ADA) Holds Institutional Interest At $0.85, Cardano remains one of the best crypto options under $100 in 2025. Despite a pullback, ADA has gained over 141% year-on-year, with development activity still among the most active in the market. Grayscale’s Cardano ETF filing adds an institutional layer, suggesting possible future traction. With strong research-driven development and consistent ecosystem upgrades, ADA’s narrative remains centered on adoption and growing recognition. NEAR Protocol’s Expanding Ecosystem NEAR Protocol is currently priced at $2.45, making it a budget-friendly pick under $100. NEAR has posted a 31.9% gain over the last 60 days, showing steady progress in both ecosystem development and staking adoption. Its network efficiency and growing developer community keep it relevant in an increasingly competitive market. As altcoin liquidity returns, NEAR is positioned as one of the more accessible plays in 2025’s digital asset space. Hedera (HBAR) Drives RWA Tokenization Hedera, trading at $0.23, is carving out a role in the tokenization market. Its partnership with Swarm enables 24/7 tokenized stock trading for Apple and Tesla, giving it a unique use case among public blockchains. With Aberdeen Group and other institutions exploring tokenization, Hedera’s relevance to real-world finance is increasing. Its growing stablecoin activity highlights a clear push toward scaling in the $16 trillion-plus tokenized asset market. VeChain (VET) Expands Utility Through Partnerships VeChain, at just $0.02, continues to rank among…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:28
Aktsia

