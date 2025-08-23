2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
The Impact Of Russia’s War In Ukraine Extends Beyond The Battlefield

The Impact Of Russia’s War In Ukraine Extends Beyond The Battlefield

The post The Impact Of Russia’s War In Ukraine Extends Beyond The Battlefield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – People walk among graves at the Field of Mars cemetery in Lviv on August 24, 2024 to commemorate the fallen soldiers on the occasion of the Independence Day Of Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Ivan STANISLAVSKY / AFP) (Photo by IVAN STANISLAVSKY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images On Thursday, the Russian Federation launched a drone and missile strike across Ukraine. During the attack, two missiles damaged an American electronics factory in western Ukraine. Several other civilian areas were also hit, and dozens were injured during the Russian bombardment. This Russian missile strike was the latest attack on nonmilitary areas within Ukraine. Over the past three and a half years, drones and missiles launched by the Russian Federation have targeted shopping centers, schools, apartment complexes, nursing homes, hospitals, cultural centers, and other residential areas across Ukraine. Many of these places have been destroyed, and experts at the World Economic Forum have estimated that it will cost over $1 trillion to rebuild Ukraine. First-Order Consequences Of Russia’s War In Ukraine Over the past three and a half years, Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian areas have displaced one-fourth of Ukraine’s total population. Nearly seven million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries in search of safety. An additional 3.7 million remain internally displaced within Ukraine. Others have been unable to flee from the Russian drone and missile strikes. According to the United Nations (UN), there have been nearly 50,000 civilian casualties during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The UN also found that the Russians have done little to reduce the harm caused to Ukrainian civilians. These events were particularly documented in a UN report published in June. In a press release about the report, the UN stated that there had been a “significant escalation in recent months…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,4331+%2,21
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020313-%1,64
Walk Token
WALK$0,02749+%8,10
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:49
Aktsia
NVIDIA Unveils Spectrum-XGS Ethernet for Giga-Scale AI Super-Factories

NVIDIA Unveils Spectrum-XGS Ethernet for Giga-Scale AI Super-Factories

The post NVIDIA Unveils Spectrum-XGS Ethernet for Giga-Scale AI Super-Factories appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Aug 22, 2025 12:55 NVIDIA has launched Spectrum-XGS Ethernet, enabling distributed data centers to unify into giga-scale AI super-factories, enhancing scalability and performance across vast distances. NVIDIA has introduced its latest innovation, the Spectrum-XGS Ethernet, a groundbreaking technology aimed at transforming distributed data centers into unified, giga-scale AI super-factories. This announcement, made at the Hot Chips conference, marks a significant leap in networking technology, promising to overcome the limitations of conventional Ethernet infrastructures that hinder scalability and performance. Revolutionizing AI Infrastructure As the demand for artificial intelligence continues to surge, individual data centers are reaching their limits in terms of power and capacity. NVIDIA’s Spectrum-XGS Ethernet addresses this challenge by enabling data centers to scale beyond the constraints of a single facility. This technology integrates with the existing NVIDIA Spectrum-X™ Ethernet platform, introducing a scale-across infrastructure that connects multiple, geographically distributed data centers into a cohesive AI super-factory. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, “The AI industrial revolution is here, and giant-scale AI factories are the essential infrastructure.” Spectrum-XGS Ethernet adds a new dimension to data center capabilities by linking facilities across cities, nations, and continents, thereby facilitating the creation of vast AI super-factories. Enhanced Performance and Connectivity The Spectrum-XGS Ethernet is fully integrated into the Spectrum-X platform and features advanced algorithms that dynamically adapt to the distances between data center facilities. This integration enhances performance through auto-adjusted distance congestion control, precision latency management, and end-to-end telemetry. Consequently, the technology nearly doubles the performance of the NVIDIA Collective Communications Library, optimizing communication across multi-GPU and multi-node setups. CoreWeave, a pioneer in hyperscale AI infrastructure, is among the first to adopt Spectrum-XGS Ethernet. Peter Salanki, cofounder and CTO of CoreWeave, highlighted the benefits,…
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0,01226-%5,61
NodeAI
GPU$0,295-%5,84
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020313-%1,64
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:47
Aktsia
Solana Summer Hype Fades – But Investors Call It ‘Layer Brett Summer’ Instead

Solana Summer Hype Fades – But Investors Call It ‘Layer Brett Summer’ Instead

The post Solana Summer Hype Fades – But Investors Call It ‘Layer Brett Summer’ Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, summers have a way of sticking. Remember “DeFi Summer” in 2020, when farmers turned yield into fortunes? Or “Solana Summer” in 2021, when the chain’s speed and low fees had everyone buzzing like it was the hottest beach party in town?  Fast forward to now, and that heat seems to be cooling. Solana still shines, but the hype wave isn’t as wild as before. Instead, a new name is making the rounds on Crypto Twitter and Discords everywhere, “Layer Brett Summer.” The meme-fueled Ethereum Layer 2 project is turning heads, wallets, and timelines, becoming the season’s unexpected star. Why Solana’s summer tan is starting to fade For a while, Solana looked unstoppable, climbing the charts like it was heading for another beach party high. But the data now shows otherwise. Holder activity is slipping fast: mid-term holders dropped from 14.84% to 12.96%, and short-term holders fell by almost half. That’s a lot of wallets choosing to pack up and leave the party early. The charts aren’t helping either. Solana’s price action has carved out a double top around $206–$209, textbook bearish vibes. If $183 cracks, the next stops could be $175 or even $161. Add in SOPR showing weaker profit conviction, and suddenly Solana’s once-flashy rally looks more like a mirage than momentum. All this doesn’t mean Solana’s done, but the cool-down is real. And in crypto, when one summer ends, another begins. That’s why investors are already calling it “Layer Brett Summer” instead, chasing fresh heat in the Ethereum Layer 2 scene. Why Layer Brett summer is heating up fast In crypto, every season has its star. Remember when Polygon suddenly went from “that sidechain thing” to a must-have scaling solution? Or when Shiba Inu surprised everyone with staking utilities that kept holders hooked? That’s the kind…
Threshold
T$0,0167+%0,66
RealLink
REAL$0,05888+%3,88
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,015564-%1,31
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:44
Aktsia
Pi Network Price Prediction for 2030: Long-Term Market Forecast

Pi Network Price Prediction for 2030: Long-Term Market Forecast

The post Pi Network Price Prediction for 2030: Long-Term Market Forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Pi began with a mobile-first mining model and a staged mainnet rollout, prioritizing identity verification, an app ecosystem, and commerce inside its community. This unique path makes traditional valuation difficult because liquidity, circulating supply, and exchange depth are still uncertain. A 2030 outlook must therefore rely on long-term scenarios instead of short-term price moves. How this forecast is modeled Rather than focusing on a single price, the forecast explores different possible outcomes depending on two main factors: how much real economic value Pi Network can generate and how many coins are actively circulating by 2030. The higher the adoption and the lower the inflation of circulating tokens, the stronger the price outlook becomes. 2030 base case In the base case, Pi achieves meaningful utility inside its own ecosystem, with growing merchant acceptance and an active, identity-verified user base. If adoption progresses steadily, the network could be valued in the range of $20 billion by 2030. Under such a scenario, depending on circulating supply, Pi’s price might fall somewhere between $0.40 and $2.00. 2030 bull case The bull case requires far more than community growth. It would need widespread integrations with external businesses, smooth fiat on-ramps and off-ramps, a strong developer pipeline, and deep liquidity across exchanges. If these conditions are met and the supply in circulation remains somewhat controlled, Pi could be valued around $60 billion by 2030. That level of success could support a price range between $1.20 and $6.00, with the higher end possible only if usage and liquidity both mature significantly. 2030 bear case On the other hand, if liquidity stays limited, if user engagement stalls, or if regulatory pressures restrict adoption, Pi may struggle to scale meaningfully. In this scenario, the network’s value might remain closer to $5 billion by 2030. With a larger supply…
RealLink
REAL$0,05888+%3,88
Moonveil
MORE$0,10068+%0,24
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003452-%4,16
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:43
Aktsia
WLFI Token’s Pre-Market Trading Strategies Analyzed

WLFI Token’s Pre-Market Trading Strategies Analyzed

The post WLFI Token’s Pre-Market Trading Strategies Analyzed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: WLFI’s pre-market token trading insights shared by AB Kuai.Dong. Potential for 4.8x profit at $0.36 opening. Broader crypto market rallies include ETH and BTC gains. WLFI’s pre-market contract shows a stable $0.36 trade with a market value of $36.4 billion, according to crypto KOL AB Kuai.Dong on August 23. Early investors see significant gains despite limited official details, highlighting potential volatility and interest in WLFI’s future market performance. WLFI Pre-Market Insights Indicate 4.8x Profit Potential WLFI’s trading insight, analyzed by AB Kuai.Dong, suggests the token is holding steady at $0.36. Early investors who entered at $0.015 anticipate a 4.8x profit upon the market opening. This trading strategy is being closely monitored by market analysts. The expected financial impact underscores significant gains for early WLFI investors. Those who invested at a higher price point of $0.05 are still expected to see impressive returns, albeit at a lower rate than early adopters. Market reactions to WLFI are being closely watched to compare with Ethereum and Bitcoin’s dominance. Historical and Market Context of WLFI’s Strategy Did you know? Market reactions to WLFI are being compared to other pre-market token performances, even as Ethereum and Bitcoin remain dominant in the current trading landscape. As per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,720.45, with a market cap of $569.79 billion. ETH has seen a 9.63% price increase in the last 24 hours, reflecting continued upward trends over 60 and 90-day periods. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:34 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team analyzes potential outcomes for WLFI trading and emphasizes potential regulatory developments. Historical token behaviors suggest a sustained interest in pre-market offerings, though evolving regulations could influence future strategies. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment…
Bitcoin
BTC$111.551,01-%2,79
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Capverse
CAP$0,06564+%0,06
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:42
Aktsia
Ripple Beats SEC; Now XRP ETFs Are Flooding In

Ripple Beats SEC; Now XRP ETFs Are Flooding In

The post Ripple Beats SEC; Now XRP ETFs Are Flooding In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: Ripple vs SEC officially ends after the court mandate, granting XRP legal clarity for investors and institutions. Grayscale, Bitwise, Franklin, 21Shares, and others filed updated S-1s for proposed spot XRP ETFs. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart confirmed updates stemmed from SEC feedback, calling it a positive but expected step. XRP ETFs amended to allow XRP or cash creations and both cash or in-kind redemptions. The crypto industry closed one chapter and opened another on August 22.  Ripple’s long-standing legal fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission came to a decisive end. The U.S. Court of Appeals confirmed that the SEC withdrew its appeal, finalizing the case.  That same day, a wave of asset managers filed amended documents for proposed spot XRP exchange-traded funds. The filings and the legal clarity together positioned XRP at the center of investor attention. Court Mandate Ends Ripple vs SEC X user Marco noted that the Second Circuit Court issued an official mandate confirming the SEC’s withdrawal.  The order stated the appeal was withdrawn through stipulation, closing the case with no chance of further legal action. This marked the end of years of disputes that began when the regulator accused Ripple of selling unregistered securities. For Ripple, the case outcome meant XRP was not classified as a security under U.S. law. This resolution removed the overhang that clouded Ripple’s operations and investor confidence. With no pending litigation, Ripple could advance its global payments strategy without regulatory delays. Investors had waited years for clarity. Many saw this legal conclusion as removing one of the biggest obstacles for XRP’s broader adoption. With institutional hesitation tied to regulatory uncertainty, the mandate opened a path for utility-driven growth. The crypto community shared reactions across platforms. Marco described the day as historic, saying XRP had finally secured the clarity it needed…
U
U$0,0115-%15,25
XRP
XRP$2,9402-%3,13
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020313-%1,64
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:41
Aktsia
Forget Memecoins: This Crypto Playbook Built a Fortune

Forget Memecoins: This Crypto Playbook Built a Fortune

The post Forget Memecoins: This Crypto Playbook Built a Fortune appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. He never bought a memecoin Not because he missed the trend. But because he was focused on something else entirely, vision. Seventeen years ago, Karnika E. Yashwant, known as Mr. KEY to those in the world of Web3, dropped out of school at age 14. Today, he’s an ultra-high-net-worth entrepreneur, founder of multiple Web3 ventures, and a strategic advisor to projects across the blockchain industry. He runs companies with over 150 people and operates from Dubai, a city he calls the future capital of digital freedom. Unlike many who chase cycles, Mr. KEY’s strategy was never about catching the next moonshot. It was about conviction. And it started with one principle: understanding what you’re actually buying. “When I invest,” he says, “I don’t care what the price is tomorrow. I care what the value will be ten years from now.”   Vision over volatility During a recent conversation, Mr. KEY broke down how he thinks about the market—and why most people get it wrong. His approach is deceptively simple: block out the noise, focus on fundamentals, and invest like an institution would, not like a headline-chaser. He bought Ethereum when it was $100, again at $3,500. Still holds it today. He’s seen it dip below $1,000 and didn’t blink. Why? “I believe Ethereum is undervalued—always has been. Bitcoin, in my view, is a million-dollar asset. It just hasn’t been priced like one yet.”   His strategy isn’t dictated by market conditions. It’s rooted in frameworks. When retail investors obsess over whether Bitcoin will hit $75,000 or fall back to $45,000, Mr. KEY is already thinking five steps ahead. “You make money when you buy, not when you sell,” he says, echoing Kiyosaki. “If you bought something because you understood its future value, you’ve already made the return. The price just…
Threshold
T$0,0167+%0,66
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,0428-%4,92
GET
GET$0,010126--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:40
Aktsia
Solana Price Prediction: SOL May Reach New Highs But Traders Say Remittix Is Easier To 10x

Solana Price Prediction: SOL May Reach New Highs But Traders Say Remittix Is Easier To 10x

Solana could reach new highs, but traders eye Remittix as the easier 10x play with crypto-to-bank utility, wallet launch, and CEX access boosting demand.
Solana
SOL$199,7-%3,93
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04472-%16,59
MAY
MAY$0,04682-%3,24
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 18:40
Aktsia
Hyperliquid Launches WLFI-USD Pre-Issuance Contract

Hyperliquid Launches WLFI-USD Pre-Issuance Contract

PANews reported on August 23rd that Hyperliquid announced on the X platform that it has launched a WLFI-USD pre-release contract, supporting 3x leverage for long or short positions on the yet-to-be-released WLFI token.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01313-%4,43
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 18:38
Aktsia
Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Token Finally Launches on Ethereum

Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Token Finally Launches on Ethereum

The post Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Token Finally Launches on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Early supporters of World Liberty Financial (WLFI) will receive an immediate 20% unlock of their allocations, with the remaining 80% subject to a community governance vote. All WLFI claims will be processed through the audited WLFI Lockbox smart contract. Users must first activate the Lockbox between August 25 and 31. WLFI, the native token of Donald Trump’s native project World Liberty Financial, has finally launched on the Ethereum mainnet. This launch comes following months of waiting as the project seeks to build an entire ecosystem, also comprising the USD1 stablecoin. World Liberty Financial Announces WLFI Token Launch World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has outlined details for its upcoming token unlock. This will reward early supporters while introducing a governance-driven approach for future releases. Early supporters who purchased WLFI in the $0.015 and $0.05 rounds will receive an immediate 20% unlock of their allocation. This initial release is designed to reward the project’s earliest backers. The remaining 80% of tokens will be subject to a community governance vote, allowing holders to decide the unlocking schedule. Some market analysts also believe that WLFI will be among the top ten cryptocurrencies upon launch. During the initial token unlock, founders, team members, advisors, and partners will not participate. Moreover, WLFI will soon list on decentralized exchanges (DeFi DEXs) and major centralized exchanges. Specific partner announcements are expected in the coming days. Earlier this week, top crypto exchange Coinbase listed the USD1 stablecoin, which is tied to the World Liberty Financial project. This stablecoin joins a group of ERC-20, Base, and Solana-based tokens currently under review on the Coinbase platform. WLFI Token Claiming Process All token claims will be executed through the WLFI Lockbox smart contract, which Web3 security firm Cyfrin has fully audited. The procedure requires two steps: Lockbox Activation (Before September 1):…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,42-%3,22
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,11334+%4,40
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:36
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets