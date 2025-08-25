Japan’s Stablecoin Progress: Regulation Leads, Adoption Lags
At the WebX Fintech EXPO held in Osaka last Friday, panelists discussed Japan's evolving stablecoin landscape, emphasizing the gap between regulatory progress and practical adoption. Participants included Akio Isowa of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Tatsuya Saito, CEO of Progmat, and Kenta Sakakibara, Circle's Japan Manager, moderated by Kenta Sakagami, COO/CFO of DeFimans. Japan and US: Contrasting Approaches to Stablecoin Regulation Japan's financial sector is witnessing growing interest in stablecoins, a digital currency pegged 1:1 to fiat. On August 19, Japan's Financial Services Agency approved JPYC, the country's first yen-backed stablecoin, scheduled for formal issuance this fall. Regulatory oversight, however, has been in place since 2022, giving Japan a first-mover advantage. By contrast, US stablecoins like Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC were widely adopted before federal legislation. The GENIUS Act, passed by Congress and signed by the President in July, now establishes a regulatory framework for issuers, including federal oversight for issuances exceeding $10 billion—USDC alone issues $67 billion and falls under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Sakakibara of Circle highlighted three key differences: Japan introduced pioneering stablecoin regulations in 2022, serving as a reference for other countries. US legislation now subjects large issuances to federal supervision. Transaction caps differ, with Japan limiting transfers to ¥1 million, contrasting sharply with the US. Isowa noted, "In the US, the combined issuance of Tether and Circle totals ¥30–40 trillion, fueled by higher short-term government bond yields. Japan's low yields limit growth opportunities." He also emphasized anti-money laundering challenges: "Banks manage AML, but with stablecoins, issuers must ensure compliance themselves, which remains a critical issue." From left: Kenta Sakagami, Akio Isowa, Tatsuya Saito, Kenta Sakakibara Challenges for Stablecoin Providers Tatsuya Saito, CEO of Progmat, a platform for digital asset infrastructure co-founded by major Japanese banks, discussed operational hurdles. "Depending on whether…
