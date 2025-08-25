2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Bitcoin bear market is likely years away: Trump adviser David Bailey

Bitcoin bear market is likely years away: Trump adviser David Bailey

Trump’s crypto adviser, David Bailey, doesn’t think there will be a Bitcoin bear market for several years, but analysts aren't so sure. David Bailey, entrepreneur and Bitcoin adviser to US President Donald Trump, says there won’t be another Bitcoin bear market for several years amid growing institutional interest in the crypto market.But the four-year cycle says otherwise, and crypto analysts tell Cointelegraph that there are more than a few headwinds that could tank the markets.It’s the “first time we’ve ever seen real institutional buy in,” said Bailey in an X post on Saturday. Read more
Threshold
T$0.0167+0.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.05888+3.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.42-3.22%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:23
Aktsia
Japan’s Stablecoin Progress: Regulation Leads, Adoption Lags

Japan’s Stablecoin Progress: Regulation Leads, Adoption Lags

The post Japan’s Stablecoin Progress: Regulation Leads, Adoption Lags appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At the WebX Fintech EXPO held in Osaka last Friday, panelists discussed Japan’s evolving stablecoin landscape, emphasizing the gap between regulatory progress and practical adoption. Participants included Akio Isowa of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Tatsuya Saito, CEO of Progmat, and Kenta Sakakibara, Circle’s Japan Manager, moderated by Kenta Sakagami, COO/CFO of DeFimans. Japan and US: Contrasting Approaches to Stablecoin Regulation Japan’s financial sector is witnessing growing interest in stablecoins, a digital currency pegged 1:1 to fiat. On August 19, Japan’s Financial Services Agency approved JPYC, the country’s first yen-backed stablecoin, scheduled for formal issuance this fall. Regulatory oversight, however, has been in place since 2022, giving Japan a first-mover advantage. By contrast, US stablecoins like Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC were widely adopted before federal legislation. The GENIUS Act, passed by Congress and signed by the President in July, now establishes a regulatory framework for issuers, including federal oversight for issuances exceeding $10 billion—USDC alone issues $67 billion and falls under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Sakakibara of Circle highlighted three key differences: Japan introduced pioneering stablecoin regulations in 2022, serving as a reference for other countries. US legislation now subjects large issuances to federal supervision. Transaction caps differ, with Japan limiting transfers to ¥1 million, contrasting sharply with the US. Isowa noted, “In the US, the combined issuance of Tether and Circle totals ¥30–40 trillion, fueled by higher short-term government bond yields. Japan’s low yields limit growth opportunities.” He also emphasized anti-money laundering challenges: “Banks manage AML, but with stablecoins, issuers must ensure compliance themselves, which remains a critical issue.” From left: Kenta Sakagami, Akio Isowa, Tatsuya Saito, Kenta Sakakibara Challenges for Stablecoin Providers Tatsuya Saito, CEO of Progmat, a platform for digital asset infrastructure co-founded by major Japanese banks, discussed operational hurdles. “Depending on whether…
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1699-4.55%
USDCoin
USDC$1-0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020313-1.64%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 12:22
Aktsia
Japan’s SBI Group Picks Chainlink for Tokenization & Stablecoin Growth

Japan’s SBI Group Picks Chainlink for Tokenization & Stablecoin Growth

Chainlink has announced a major partnership with SBI Group, one of Japan’s most influential financial institutions with assets exceeding $200 billion. The deal is set to fast-track the adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets in Japan and across the Asia-Pacific region. SBI, a dominant force in Japan’s financial market, brings decades of experience in […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16273-3.05%
Aktsia
Tronweekly2025/08/25 12:21
Aktsia
Metaplanet adds $11.7 million worth of bitcoin, gains mid-cap status on Japan’s FTSE

Metaplanet adds $11.7 million worth of bitcoin, gains mid-cap status on Japan’s FTSE

The Japanese bitcoin treasury firm disclosed Monday that it bought an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,551.01-2.79%
Capverse
CAP$0.06564+0.06%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02733-2.18%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:19
Aktsia
Bitcoin Crashes Below $113K After Powell Speech as Ethereum Gains Strength

Bitcoin Crashes Below $113K After Powell Speech as Ethereum Gains Strength

The cryptocurrency market saw a sharp reversal at the start of the week, with Bitcoin plunging below $113,000 after briefly rallying on Federal Reserve Chair  Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks. While his comments initially lifted investor sentiment, optimism quickly faded as markets reassessed the Fed’s cautious stance on monetary policy. Following Powell’s speech, risk assets […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02733-2.18%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:19
Aktsia
METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

The post METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release METABORA GAMES and Baligames to Participate in ‘WebX 2025’ and Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metabora-games-and-baligames-to-participate-in-webx-2025-and-showcase-new-title-puzzle-guardians/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020313-1.64%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 12:16
Aktsia
Crypto Whales Eye Arctic Pablo As Pudgy Penguins And Dogwifhat Surge — Top Meme Coin To Buy Now In September

Crypto Whales Eye Arctic Pablo As Pudgy Penguins And Dogwifhat Surge — Top Meme Coin To Buy Now In September

The post Crypto Whales Eye Arctic Pablo As Pudgy Penguins And Dogwifhat Surge — Top Meme Coin To Buy Now In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the next cryptocurrency you bought turned a modest investment into life-changing returns? Which meme coin has the power to reshape fortunes before the market even notices? Right now, the spotlight is shining on Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), a presale phenomenon that’s already capturing the attention of crypto whales.  At the same time, Pudgy Penguins continue to ride a wave of NFT culture into broader adoption, while Dogwifhat steals headlines with unstoppable community energy. But here’s the catch—while these projects trend, Arctic Pablo Coin’s presale sits at a stage where missing an entry could mean missing thousands in potential upside. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: Arctic Pablo Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and Dogwifhat. Spread the Buzz, Earn the Rewards — Arctic Pablo’s Referral Incentives Why settle for being a passive holder when you can be rewarded for helping a project grow? Arctic Pablo Coin introduces an incentive-driven referral system that allows every supporter to become a catalyst for growth. By sharing APC with friends or fellow traders, participants can unlock token rewards or even USD bonuses—transforming everyday word-of-mouth into real income. This mechanism does more than generate hype; it builds a connected network of believers who all stand to gain as the project expands. Imagine a system where your voice directly contributes to your wallet’s growth—how often does crypto really give back in such a tangible way? This is one of the reasons Arctic Pablo is one of the top meme coins to buy now for September. And when crypto whales join in to spread that ripple effect, the momentum multiplies beyond imagination. Arctic Pablo’s Ice Ice Baby Stage Offers Massive Gains Arctic Pablo’s meme coin presale has entered its 37th stage (Ice Ice Baby) with a price of just $0.00080, already raising…
holoride
RIDE$0.001204+0.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.05888+3.88%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.08+2.61%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 12:15
Aktsia
Crypto Whales Load Up: Arctic Pablo Presale Could Turn $1.5K Into $27K as Pudgy Penguins and Dogwifhat Spark Buzz

Crypto Whales Load Up: Arctic Pablo Presale Could Turn $1.5K Into $27K as Pudgy Penguins and Dogwifhat Spark Buzz

Arctic Pablo is one of the top meme coins to buy now for September, with crypto whale buzz. Pudgy Penguins and Dogwifhat updates add momentum.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.011328-9.04%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003634+1.14%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/25 12:15
Aktsia
JPMorgan Chase: The Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates at the September FOMC meeting

JPMorgan Chase: The Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates at the September FOMC meeting

PANews reported on August 25th that according to South Korean media News1, investment bank JPMorgan Chase released a report predicting that despite Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's hints at a rate cut, the Fed will be unlikely to cut interest rates at the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The Fed is expected to face significant internal conflict over the rate cut at the September meeting. With the addition of dovish Steven Miran to the committee, the dovish voice is gradually strengthening, reducing the likelihood of a unanimous decision.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06514-2.52%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000782-6.90%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/25 12:08
Aktsia
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004159-3.32%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets