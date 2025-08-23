2025-08-25 Monday

Secret Fintech Payments Cloud $725 Million Facebook Class Action Settlement

The post Secret Fintech Payments Cloud $725 Million Facebook Class Action Settlement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The California court’s inquiry reflects growing criticism of how digital prepaid card payments are handled in class action lawsuits. Getty Three years ago, Facebook parent company Meta agreed to pay a whopping $725 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of making users’ data available without their consent (Meta denied wrongdoing). Payments were finally scheduled to start hitting consumers’ wallets this month, but court filings from last week show that the portion of the funds slated to be sent through digital prepaid cards are now under intense legal scrutiny. Forbes estimates those digital payments would total $150 million. The controversy stems from secret rebates that Blackhawk Network, the fintech that issues the digital cards, agreed to make to Angeion, the claims administration firm in charge of doling out the class action funds to harmed consumers. The plaintiffs’ attorneys in the Meta case that hired Angeion only discovered these rebates over the past few months, after another lawsuit tipped them off about their possible existence. Since then, the lawyers have asked Angeion to forgo the payments from Blackhawk or hand them over to the consumers in the class. So far, Angeion has refused to give up the rebates or to disclose its contract with Blackhawk. A few months ago, Forbes chronicled the industry practice of such back-room dealings in our investigation into how private equity-owned firms were quietly pocketing class action payouts. Have a story tip? Contact Jeff Kauflin at jkauflin@forbes.com or on Signal at jeff.273. Class action lawsuits often let consumers choose from different payout options such as a paper check, direct deposit into a bank account, PayPal or a digital prepaid card. Digital cards arrive in emails and have their benefits, such as being cheaper to administer and potentially easier to use for unbanked Americans. But a…
$50,715,884 XRP Hits Coinbase as Ripple Case Finally Closed

Ripple SEC case now officially closed
Bitcoin Miners Hit by $100M Tariffs

The post Bitcoin Miners Hit by $100M Tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin mining industry is squarely in the crosshairs of the US-led trade war, with publicly traded miners receiving hefty invoices from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Yet, in a twist, a mining venture backed by US President Donald Trump’s family secured more than 16,000 rigs from China’s Bitmain without incurring additional duties. Beyond mining headwinds, the broader blockchain sector is intensifying efforts to court Wall Street as institutional adoption accelerates across exchange-traded funds, corporate treasuries and tokenized real-world assets. Ether (ETH) treasury firms are also ramping up accumulation, while reports suggest China may be preparing to greenlight yuan-backed stablecoins. This week’s Crypto Biz newsletter explores these developments, highlighting The Miner Mag’s latest findings, Polkadot’s new capital markets division, SharpLink’s major ETH purchase and Beijing’s potential stablecoin pivot. US Bitcoin miners face $100 million tariff hit The US Bitcoin mining industry has been swept into President Donald Trump’s trade war, with public miners CleanSpark and IREN warning of potential tariff liabilities of $185 million and $100 million, respectively, according to The Miner Mag. Both companies said they received invoices from US Customs and Border Protection, which alleged that certain mining rigs were of Chinese origin. Under the White House’s revised tariff schedule, equipment sourced from China is now subject to an effective duty of 57.6%. Beyond tariffs, The Miner Mag noted that mining revenues “remain under pressure,” with transaction fees slipping below 1% of block rewards. Production data for July showed IREN and Mara Holdings each mined more than 700 BTC, while CleanSpark and Cango generated over 600 BTC apiece. Source: The Miner Mag Polkadot establishes capital markets division Polkadot has launched a new capital markets division aimed at attracting institutional investors to its blockchain — a move that underscores the industry’s growing effort to court Wall Street. The…
Japan Prepares Major Crypto Reforms With Tax Cuts and ETF Access on the Horizon

The initiative combines tax relief with regulatory upgrades that could clear the path for crypto-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Officials see […] The post Japan Prepares Major Crypto Reforms With Tax Cuts and ETF Access on the Horizon appeared first on Coindoo.
‘Risks to inflation are tilted to the upside’: Can Bitcoin ride this to $120K?

Spot BTC ETFs saw $1.17B in weekly outflows, will it reverse next week?
Sovereignty Looms Over A Tiny Five-Horse Field

The post Sovereignty Looms Over A Tiny Five-Horse Field appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 03: Sovereignty #18, ridden by jockey Junior Alvarado crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images Sovereignty, the Triple Crown Class of 2025’s Derby and Belmont victor and Saratoga-man-of-the-minute, bestrides the ultra-short Travers Stakes field of five as an undisputed equine colossus. Since by definition and by reputation the Travers remains a horse race in which many different outcomes can slam down upon the assembled, it can even be that Sovereignty is super-ripe for getting blazed in the trademark Saratoga-graveyard-of-champions way? Certain sporting types will be dreaming of that, but actually, this go-round, sorry, no. He just did it again last month, and in a shorter race by a furlong, which is to say, Junior Alvarado and Sovereignty kept themselves up in the mix and got it done on July 26. Yes, the Kentucky Derby win in the staggering Churchill mud was grittier, and the Belmont was more commanding, but in sheer exhibition of distilled, at-command power, the last three furlongs of the Jim Dandy was for an opposing trainer more terrifying. This morning, despite what the shockingly even-handed morning line tells us, the real-world racing likelihood of anybody being able to muscle Sovereignty into a Travers “defeat” approach slim to none. Being a generational colossus comes with mighty advantages, and a couple of interesting downsides, the first of those being that Sovereignty’s record of clear, daring and proven wins have literally caused the connections of his best competition — Journalism and Baeza, to name two glaring Triple-Crown-contender Travers no-shows — to hold off coming to Saratoga to face Sovereignty for, in Baeza’s case, the fourth time in as many months. But before we…
Thai police arrest South Korean man for alleged $50 million in cryptocurrency and gold laundering

PANews reported on August 23rd that Thai police have arrested a South Korean man on suspicion of laundering $50 million in cryptocurrency and gold. Thailand's Tech Crime Suppression Department (TCSD) said police arrested 33-year-old Han at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday. He faces charges of fraud, computer crime, money laundering, and participating in a criminal group. Investigators discovered Han had arrived in Thailand and coordinated with immigration authorities to detain him at the airport checkpoint. His mobile phone was seized, containing multiple cryptocurrency accounts linked to a money laundering network.
World Liberty Financial Token Release Scheduled for September

The post World Liberty Financial Token Release Scheduled for September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial, a blockchain venture linked to Donald Trump’s family, will allow investors to claim and trade its WLFI tokens starting September 1. This launch represents the first time the token holders can access the asset since its presale rounds from last year. WLFI to Unlock 20% of Presale Allocations First The company announced on August 22 that WLFI will debut on the Ethereum network. According to the rollout plan, 20% of presale allocations will unlock for investors who participated in the $0.015 and $0.05 presale rounds. Meanwhile, the tokens reserved for the founding team, advisors, and strategic partners remain locked as part of the vesting schedule. WLFI token is becoming tradable & transferable. This thread is your exact guide: what’s happening, when it happens, and what to do—no guesswork. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 22, 2025 WLFI stated that it will not release the remaining 80% of presale allocations automatically. Instead, token holders will set the timetable through a community governance vote. The DeFi project said it aims to encourage long-term engagement rather than short-term selling pressure by linking supply directly to community decisions. Meanwhile, new investors who missed the early rounds will still be able to purchase WLFI. WLFI said it will list the token on decentralized exchanges first and add centralized platforms later. The project plans to name its exchange partners in the coming weeks. Before this change, WLFI holders could only use their tokens to vote on governance matters. By enabling transfers, the project creates a live market price that would bring the token to a broader retail audience. Introduces Lockbox for Claiming Process WLFI has developed a wallet feature called the Lockbox to prepare for distribution. According to the firm, token holders must activate their wallets through the Lockbox on the project’s website before claiming…
14 Charged In $41 Million BitShine Crypto Fraud

Prosecutors in Taiwan brought charges against 14 individuals in connection with the $41 million BitShine crypto fraud. The scam allegedly defrauded over 1,500 victims of over NT$1.27 billion ($41 million).
Coinbase Predicts Stablecoin Market May Quadruple To $1.2 Trillion By 2028

US crypto exchange Coinbase predicts the stablecoin market could more than quadruple by 2028 to reach $1.2 trillion. In an Aug. 21 report called ”New [...]
