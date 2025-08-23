Sovereignty Looms Over A Tiny Five-Horse Field

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 03: Sovereignty #18, ridden by jockey Junior Alvarado crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images Sovereignty, the Triple Crown Class of 2025's Derby and Belmont victor and Saratoga-man-of-the-minute, bestrides the ultra-short Travers Stakes field of five as an undisputed equine colossus. Since by definition and by reputation the Travers remains a horse race in which many different outcomes can slam down upon the assembled, it can even be that Sovereignty is super-ripe for getting blazed in the trademark Saratoga-graveyard-of-champions way? Certain sporting types will be dreaming of that, but actually, this go-round, sorry, no. He just did it again last month, and in a shorter race by a furlong, which is to say, Junior Alvarado and Sovereignty kept themselves up in the mix and got it done on July 26. Yes, the Kentucky Derby win in the staggering Churchill mud was grittier, and the Belmont was more commanding, but in sheer exhibition of distilled, at-command power, the last three furlongs of the Jim Dandy was for an opposing trainer more terrifying. This morning, despite what the shockingly even-handed morning line tells us, the real-world racing likelihood of anybody being able to muscle Sovereignty into a Travers "defeat" approach slim to none. Being a generational colossus comes with mighty advantages, and a couple of interesting downsides, the first of those being that Sovereignty's record of clear, daring and proven wins have literally caused the connections of his best competition — Journalism and Baeza, to name two glaring Triple-Crown-contender Travers no-shows — to hold off coming to Saratoga to face Sovereignty for, in Baeza's case, the fourth time in as many months. But before we…