2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Analyzing Market Extremes with Cost Basis Distribution

Analyzing Market Extremes with Cost Basis Distribution

The post Analyzing Market Extremes with Cost Basis Distribution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Aug 22, 2025 13:21 Explore how Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) helps identify market tops and bottoms by analyzing profit-driven and loss-driven spending patterns, providing insights into market psychology. Understanding the psychology behind financial market movements is crucial for identifying potential market tops and bottoms. According to Glassnode, the Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) offers a novel approach to analyzing these extremes by examining profit-driven and loss-driven spending patterns within the cryptocurrency market. Understanding Cost Basis Distribution The CBD method provides insights into the supply of coins based on their acquisition price. It helps track the shifts in investors’ cost bases due to buying and selling activities, enabling analysts to map out market participant behavior over time. This analysis can reveal potential inflection points, where market trends might reverse. By using CBD heatmaps, one can visualize the concentration of token supply across various price ranges. The intensity of colors in these heatmaps indicates the level of supply at specific price points, allowing for a better understanding of market dynamics. Market Psychology and Extremes Market behavior is often driven by psychological factors such as fear and greed. Investors experiencing significant unrealized losses tend to sell near market bottoms, a phenomenon known as capitulation. Conversely, profit-driven selling near market tops can signal market euphoria and the exhaustion of buying pressure. Glassnode’s research highlights how analyzing CBD can identify these patterns. For instance, during market bottoms, distressed investors sell at lower prices, while at market tops, profitable positions are unwound into strength, marking potential trend reversals. Real-World Applications Applying this methodology, Glassnode observed patterns in various cryptocurrencies. For example, during a late 2024 surge, Bitcoin’s CBD showed significant supply accumulation in the $60k–$65k range. As prices rose, long-term holders sold into the rally, indicating a…
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-4.54%
RealLink
REAL$0.05889+3.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313-4.43%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 19:23
Aktsia
World Liberty Financial to Launch WLFI Token on Ethereum Mainnet September 1

World Liberty Financial to Launch WLFI Token on Ethereum Mainnet September 1

Highlights: World Liberty Financial is set to launch the WLFI token on the Ethereum mainnet next month.  First 20% tokens claimable via secure Lockbox, remaining 80% tied to community vote. Team urges caution against scams, emphasizing purchases only via official verified channels. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project reportedly linked to President Donald Trump’s family, will launch its native token on the Ethereum mainnet. The token will unlock at 12:00 UTC on September 1 and will be tradable and transferable. To ensure a seamless launch, the WLFI team has outlined a detailed and organized token release plan. WLFI token is becoming tradable & transferable. This thread is your exact guide: what’s happening, when it happens, and what to do—no guesswork. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 22, 2025 WLFI Unlocks 20% Tokens at Launch, Rest Tied to Community Vote During the Token Generation Event (TGE), investors will be able to access 20% of the tokens from the initial funding rounds. The $0.20 token price demonstrates growing interest, marking 13.3 times the first round and 4 times the second round. The other 80% will stay locked until a community vote decides when to release them. This gives token holders a direct role in setting the vesting timeline.  Team, advisor, and partner allocations will also remain locked to prevent quick selling. The uncertain release schedule of strategic round tokens is generating more interest among early investors. WLFI tokens will become available for trading on decentralized exchanges and major centralized platforms once markets open. Remaining 80%: The unlocking schedule for the rest will be decided by the community via a governance vote. Holders will choose the path forward. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 22, 2025 To make the process simple, WLFI has introduced the Lockbox, a secure smart contract for claiming tokens. Early supporters must activate their Lockbox ahead of the September 1 launch. Once the Lockbox is activated, they will be able to claim the first 20% of their total token allocation. Security is the main focus, so Cyfrin, a trusted Web3 firm, has fully audited Lockbox.  WLFI Sets Ethereum Mainnet Launch with Strict Safety Warnings WLFI announced a clear schedule for its Ethereum mainnet launch. Starting August 25 at midday ET, users can activate their WLFI Lockbox, with one week available until August 31 to complete activation before trading goes live. From September 1 at 8:00 a.m. ET (12:00 UTC), trading will go live, and the first 20% of tokens will be available to claim. The launch of WLFI on the Ethereum mainnet is creating big buzz online. The team has urged users to stay cautious, as token launches often attract scammers and phishing attempts. They stressed that purchases should only be made through the official website (WorldLibertyFinancial.com) and verified channels. Users are also warned never to share private keys or passwords and to watch out for fake accounts posing as official support. WLFI has raised over $590 million through eight funding rounds. The project’s token supply stands at 100 billion, giving it a fully diluted valuation of nearly $123 billion. Coinbase has added fuel to Trump’s growing crypto ecosystem by confirming plans to list World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin, USD1. The exchange has already shared the contract address for transparency, but warned that depositing early could result in permanent loss. Coinbase emphasized that trading will commence only once sufficient market-making support and full technical readiness are in place. Assets added to the roadmap today: World Liberty Financial USD (USD1)https://t.co/rRB9d3hSr2 — Coinbase Assets (@CoinbaseAssets) August 21, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
MemeCore
M$0.43745+1.89%
Threshold
T$0.01666+0.36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.425-3.14%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 19:22
Aktsia
Canary Capital pushes XRP ETF forward with updated SEC filing

Canary Capital pushes XRP ETF forward with updated SEC filing

The post Canary Capital pushes XRP ETF forward with updated SEC filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canary Capital Group has filed a revised S-1 form with the U.S. SEC for its proposed Canary XRP ETF. This move is viewed as another major milestone for Ripple’s native coin, making it to the mainstream in U.S. markets.  According to the filing, the ETF is structured as a Delaware statutory trust and aims to directly track the price of XRP using the CoinDesk XRP CCIXber 60m New York Rate as its benchmark. Unlike futures-based products, the fund will hold XRP directly, with custody services managed by a designated trust company. If approved, shares will trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange, allowing investors to gain exposure to XRP through traditional brokerage accounts without needing to manage wallets or interact with crypto exchanges. The Canary Capital ETF filing is intended to provide easier access to XRP and more transparency than the derivatives-based ETFs. Its design is similar to spot Bitcoin ETFs already out there, but centered around Ripple’s token instead. Canary Capital advances despite SEC delays Towering over previous SEC delays, Canary Capital has moved ahead with its plans, becoming one of an increasing list of past issuers who are speculating investor interest in a crypto-backed exchange-traded product.  The filing also lists some of the main risks, including the fact that the trust is not subject to registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, so investors won’t get the same shield as mutual fund shareholders. Additionally, exchange shutdowns or custody breaches could expose investors to significant losses. That said, sentiment around XRP has improved after a U.S. appeals court threw out parts of the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, which has emboldened confidence in the token’s regulatory outlook.  SEC’s final decision to shape XRP’s path into regulated ETFs On related developments, asset managers Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin, 21Shares, and WisdomTree…
Threshold
T$0.01666+0.36%
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005272+0.97%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 19:22
Aktsia
Interpol recovers $100m in Africa cybercrime sweep on crypto miners and scam networks

Interpol recovers $100m in Africa cybercrime sweep on crypto miners and scam networks

Across a three-month sweep, Interpol helped African authorities arrest more than 1,200 suspects, seize close to $100 million, and disrupt scam networks that targeted tens of thousands of victims.The crackdown, dubbed Operation Serengeti 2.0, brought together investigators from 18 African countries and the United Kingdom to tackle ransomware, large-scale crypto investment fraud, and other cross-border cybercrime networks.One of the largest crypto-related actions took place in Angola, where officials shut down 25 illegal mining sites linked to foreign operators. Authorities confiscated around $37 million in equipment and power infrastructure used to run the operations.In Ghana and the Seychelles, investigators disrupted laundering networks tied to the Bl00dy and RansomHub ransomware groups, while Zambian officials dismantled an extensive crypto investment scam that defrauded 65,000 people and caused an estimated $300 million in losses.The results build on the first Serengeti operation in 2024, which led to 1,006 arrests across 19 countries and identified $193 million in victim losses, but did not specify how much was recovered.The previous campaign dismantled more than 134,000 malicious infrastructures — things like scam websites, phishing domains, and command-and-control servers — compared with just 11,432 this year. It may seem like a step back, but with fewer low-level targets left after last year’s mass takedowns, the shift points to a focus on larger-scale operators and networks.Kyle Baird is DL News’ Weekend Editor. Got a tip? Email at kbaird@dlnews.com.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10071+0.41%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21963-1.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020313-1.66%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 19:21
Aktsia
Ethereum koers breekt recordhoogte van $4.880

Ethereum koers breekt recordhoogte van $4.880

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Ethereum koers heeft opnieuw geschiedenis geschreven door boven de grens van $4.880 uit te komen. De stijging werd aangejaagd door dovishe signalen van de Federal Reserve, waardoor beleggers nieuwe moed vatten. Samen met de vooruitgang op technologisch vlak versterkt dit de positie van Ethereum in de cryptowereld en benadrukt het de steeds grotere rol van ETH in de financiële infrastructuur. Ethereum koers doorbreekt belangrijke weerstandsniveaus De afgelopen dagen wist Ethereum opvallend vaak door weerstandsniveaus heen te breken. Waar de koers eerder nog vastzat in een bandbreedte tussen $3.762 en $4.631, wist ETH plotseling krachtig uit te breken. De grens van $4.800 werd overtuigend doorbroken, waarna de koers kort piekte op $4.880. Daarmee ging Ethereum niet alleen door een psychologisch niveau heen, maar ook boven het record dat in november 2021 was gevestigd. Op één dag won de munt ruim 15% in waarde, terwijl de totale stijging sinds begin dit jaar al meer dan 40% bedraagt. Het bevestigt dat Ethereum in de huidige herstelperiode van de cryptomarkt stevig momentum heeft opgebouwd. $ETH printed a fresh ATH. Holding $4,600 support would indicate strength. If Ethereum tests deeper, $4,370 support is the next stop. Higher. pic.twitter.com/h37iIQjkIp — Ted (@TedPillows) August 23, 2025 Invloed van Fed-signalen op risk-on marktsentiment De doorslaggevende impuls kwam vanuit de macro-economische hoek. Tijdens het Jackson Hole-symposium gaf Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell aan dat het huidige beleid mogelijk versoepeld kan worden. Zijn woorden werden door de markt gezien als een duidelijk dovish signaal. Voor beleggers was dat reden genoeg om weer meer risico te nemen. Cryptovaluta profiteerden daar direct van. Ethereum reageerde sterker dan veel andere munten, wat illustreert hoe gevoelig de koers blijft voor veranderingen in monetair beleid en de verwachtingen daarover. Ethereum als fundament voor toekomstige financiële systemen De aandacht gaat echter niet alleen uit naar de recente prijsbewegingen. Steeds vaker wordt Ethereum beschouwd als een kernonderdeel van de financiële infrastructuur van de toekomst. Waar het netwerk vroeger voornamelijk een speeltuin was voor speculatieve handel, zien we nu dat het steeds belangrijker wordt in de wereld van decentrale financiën (DeFi) en andere blockchain-gedreven toepassingen. Deze verschuiving vergroot de aantrekkingskracht voor institutionele partijen en versterkt de overtuiging dat Ethereum niet enkel een hype is, maar een blijvende rol zal spelen. People are saying that $ETH has no demand or use cases literally at a time when tokenization & stable coins are going through the roof It’s all happening on Ethereum TradFi is coming for Ethereum & this will be 10x bigger than DeFi or NFTs and will take $ETH to 10k$ & beyond pic.twitter.com/BfUSqe0T1H — evmlion.eth (@evmlion) April 5, 2025 Technologische vooruitgang met de Pectra-update Ook aan de technologische kant blijft Ethereum vooruitgaan. De aankomende Pectra-update moet zorgen voor betere schaalbaarheid en meer efficiëntie, wat zowel ontwikkelaars als gebruikers ten goede komt. Voor velen is dit een extra reden om vertrouwen te houden in de langetermijnwaarde van het netwerk. In combinatie met de recente koerssprong en de steun vanuit het bredere marktsentiment legt dit een solide basis voor de toekomst van Ethereum. Pectra-update Ethereum koers bevestigt zijn groeiende dominantie Het passeren van de $4.880-grens is weer een belangrijke stap voorwaarts voor Ethereum. Het laat zien hoe macro-economische factoren en technologische innovaties samenkomen en elkaar versterken. Daarmee onderstreept de Ethereum koers zijn leidende positie in de cryptosector. Alles wijst erop dat het netwerk dit benadrukt dat Ethereum vandaag stevig meedraait en waarschijnlijk ook de komende jaren een sleutelrol zal vervullen. Koop je ETH via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ethereum koers breekt recordhoogte van $4.880 is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14452-3.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.06+2.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001695-2.02%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 19:16
Aktsia
Ethereum Price Pumps: SpacePay Can Help Holders Use Their ETH Gains for Real-World Spending

Ethereum Price Pumps: SpacePay Can Help Holders Use Their ETH Gains for Real-World Spending

With Ethereum recently surging to $4,400, SpacePay provides ETH holders the perfect way to monetize their gains through real merchant spending.
RealLink
REAL$0.05889+3.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02733-2.18%
Ethereum
ETH$4,600.9-3.64%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 19:15
Aktsia
Bitcoin Eyes $200K, But Ozak AI’s Presale Suggests a 200x Return First

Bitcoin Eyes $200K, But Ozak AI’s Presale Suggests a 200x Return First

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1219-2.63%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 19:15
Aktsia
Solaxy Struggles Below 50 EMA as RSI Signals Market Indecision

Solaxy Struggles Below 50 EMA as RSI Signals Market Indecision

Solaxy has launched as a Layer‑2 protocol built on the Solana blockchain. It addresses transaction delays, network congestion, and increased fees that affect Solana during high-volume activity. The network uses rollups and zero-knowledge proofs to group transactions off-chain. These are then verified and posted to the Solana mainnet. Developers say this method can push transaction […] The post Solaxy Struggles Below 50 EMA as RSI Signals Market Indecision appeared first on CoinChapter.
Solaxy
SOLAXY$0.0003431-4.42%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005292-5.36%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03644-3.72%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 19:14
Aktsia
Powell Sparks $300M Surge Into Bitcoin Futures Within Minutes At Jackson Hole

Powell Sparks $300M Surge Into Bitcoin Futures Within Minutes At Jackson Hole

The post Powell Sparks $300M Surge Into Bitcoin Futures Within Minutes At Jackson Hole appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Powell Sparks $300M Surge Into Bitcoin Futures Within Minutes At Jackson Hole | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
Sidekick
K$0.2104-1.72%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.141585-6.40%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001695-2.02%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 19:11
Aktsia
The ECB is Considering Ethereum and Solana for the Digital Euro

The ECB is Considering Ethereum and Solana for the Digital Euro

The European Union is considering anchoring its future digital euro on public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana, according to Financial Times revelations. This choice would mark a major break from centralized approaches, like China, and could redefine the balance of monetary sovereignty in Europe. L’article The ECB is Considering Ethereum and Solana for the Digital Euro est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Wink
LIKE$0.012241-4.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16276-3.04%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06175-0.01%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 19:05
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets