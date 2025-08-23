2025-08-25 Monday

Nigeria seeks help from CBEX scam victims in ongoing case

The post Nigeria seeks help from CBEX scam victims in ongoing case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria has called on all victims of the Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) investment fraud to assist them with the ongoing investigations. The agency mentioned that victims who would love to help them in the ongoing investigations of some suspects should report to its Ibadan and Lagos 2 Zonal Directorates. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the EFCC got the approval from the federal high court in Abuja to arrest and retain six promoters associated with the CBEX investment platform in April. According to the application, six people, including Adefowora Olanipekun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, Seyi Oloyede, Avwerosuo Otorudo, and Chukwuebuka Ehirim, were all being held responsible for over $1 billion worth of investment fraud. EFCC urges CBEX victims to assist with investigations In its statement, the EFCC says it prefers input from individuals who dealt directly with some of the detained promoters at the CBEX offices in Ibadan. The victims were asked to visit the EFCC. The agency made the call in a statement that it shared on its official X handle on Friday, with the detailed statement signed by the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale. The EFCC claimed that CBEX led to serious financial losses for Nigerians who invested their life savings under the promises of unrealistic returns on investments. The agency had previously mentioned that the individuals detained had used their company to promote the scam by creating ads and misleading the general public. According to the EFCC, the defendants promised the victims unrealistic returns on up to 100% of their investments in several advertisements they made. Court documents showed that victims initially had access to their investment page on the platforms to keep an eye on their investments and potential rewards. However, things started to go from bad…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
BlackRock's Ethereum ETF's market value exceeds $15 billion

PANews reported on August 23rd that BlackRock's official data showed that its Ethereum exchange-traded fund, the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), held 3,541,277.77120 ETH, with a market value exceeding $15 billion, reaching $15,072,067,734.78 as of August 21st. Historical data shows that the market value of BlackRock's Ethereum ETF holdings exceeded $10 billion on July 23rd of this year, representing a roughly 50% increase over the past month.
PANews 2025/08/23
3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025 — Dogecoin & Meme Coin Rally Builds

The post 3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025 — Dogecoin & Meme Coin Rally Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Dogecoin leads September’s meme coin rally as analysts spotlight altcoins with strong momentum. Here are the 3 best cryptos to watch this week. In September, the momentum of meme coins is coming back, as liquidity appears to be rotating towards high-energy tokens, according to analysts. Once again, all eyes are on Dogecoin while newer entrants like MAGACOIN FINANCE are getting traction thanks to whale-backed inflows and presale momentum. These projects are the 3 best buys to watch this week, alongside other trending altcoins. Dogecoin (DOGE): Leading the Meme Coin Comeback Meme coins’ cultural flagship Dogecoin is still attracting strong retail participation.  After a brief drop, trading recently stabilized at $0.21, but DOGE is still up over 100% YTD. Experts anticipate that the price will have short-term resistance between $0.225 and $0.28. If the meme-driven momentum returns fully, a run towards $1 is possible. The strength of DOGE lies not only in price speculation but also because it has attracted a community with liquidity. Moreover, the coin enjoys a tipping culture to a good extent. Finally, it is almost universally recognized as a meme asset. As September sentiment turns risk-on, Dogecoin is the latest market leader to catch the attention. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Analysts Forecast 40x Upside Meme coin momentum is back, with Dogecoin and MAGACOIN FINANCE leading the charge. Analysts forecast 40x upside for MAGACOIN FINANCE, calling it one of the best altcoins to buy this week. With over significant funding already raised, analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE is showing the same early signs of breakout potential that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu displayed in prior market cycles. Early buyers are using PATRIOT50X to unlock a 50% EXTRA presale bonus, but allocations are disappearing fast as September inches closer. The September surge in meme trading will only accelerated inflows, making it…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
China drafts new rules to curb big data price gouging

The post China drafts new rules to curb big data price gouging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Saturday, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and two other ministries, the State Administration for Market Regulation and the Cyberspace Administration of China, proposed new internet pricing rules. The agencies claimed they wanted to encourage more equitable competition and promote openness in the digital economy. Per their joint announcement, the draft regulations are intended to plug regulatory gaps in internet pricing, especially in price presentation, algorithm-driven adjustments, and dynamic promotions. The draft calls on platforms to disclose fee charges, promotions, and subsidies clearly The NDRC said the draft rules would ban online platforms from using unfair methods such as reducing store traffic or pulling products off shelves to squeeze the merchants’ pricing autonomy. It added that the regulation also sets behavior, accountability, and data use standards while encouraging cooperation among regulators, industry organizations, and platform operators. According to the draft, without consumer knowledge, platforms may not use big-data profiling to alter prices or fees for the same product or service under identical conditions—based on factors like consumers’ willingness or ability to pay, preferences, or habits. Market platforms would also need to display prices and be more transparent on promotions, subsidies, price discrimination, variable quotas, and ranking systems. Per the commission, all these rules would promote fair competition. It affirmed, “The platform economy involves many operators whose pricing behavior directly affects consumers. Refining these rules will help ensure orderly, fair competition and protect the rights of both businesses and consumers.” So far, the agency has also invited public comments on the proposal for a month. China’s top regulator also proposed new rules in May Vendors have long complained that leading platforms distorted prices to encourage sales, and consumers have raised issues about misleading pricing tactics. Alibaba, for example, was slapped with a record $2.75 billion fine in 2021 over…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

In September, the momentum of meme coins is coming back, as liquidity appears to be rotating towards high-energy tokens, according […] The post 3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/23
Final Call: MAGAX Stage 1 Presale Closing Soon, Don’t Miss Entry Prices

Stage 1 of the Moonshot MAGAX presale is closing fast, and investors know this is the final chance to grab […] The post Final Call: MAGAX Stage 1 Presale Closing Soon, Don’t Miss Entry Prices appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/23
AI and Smart Contracts: Legal Implications for Crypto

Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news, brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. AI and Smart Contracts in Focus The intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain […]
Bitcoin.com News 2025/08/23
Focus On XRP: In Case of XRP Price Fluctuations, the Find Mining Contract Strategy Provides Investors With Fresh Opportunities

Amidst XRP's volatile market, Find Mining's ‘XRP Contract Strategy’ offers investors a new option—using XRP to directly purchase cloud computing contracts.
Coinstats 2025/08/23
NFT sales drop 25% to $134m, CryptoPunks plunge 59%

Crypto.news 2025/08/23
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 23

Can traders expect Ethereum (ETH) to test $5,000 mark over next days?
Coinstats 2025/08/23
