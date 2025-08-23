China drafts new rules to curb big data price gouging
The post China drafts new rules to curb big data price gouging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Saturday, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and two other ministries, the State Administration for Market Regulation and the Cyberspace Administration of China, proposed new internet pricing rules. The agencies claimed they wanted to encourage more equitable competition and promote openness in the digital economy. Per their joint announcement, the draft regulations are intended to plug regulatory gaps in internet pricing, especially in price presentation, algorithm-driven adjustments, and dynamic promotions. The draft calls on platforms to disclose fee charges, promotions, and subsidies clearly The NDRC said the draft rules would ban online platforms from using unfair methods such as reducing store traffic or pulling products off shelves to squeeze the merchants’ pricing autonomy. It added that the regulation also sets behavior, accountability, and data use standards while encouraging cooperation among regulators, industry organizations, and platform operators. According to the draft, without consumer knowledge, platforms may not use big-data profiling to alter prices or fees for the same product or service under identical conditions—based on factors like consumers’ willingness or ability to pay, preferences, or habits. Market platforms would also need to display prices and be more transparent on promotions, subsidies, price discrimination, variable quotas, and ranking systems. Per the commission, all these rules would promote fair competition. It affirmed, “The platform economy involves many operators whose pricing behavior directly affects consumers. Refining these rules will help ensure orderly, fair competition and protect the rights of both businesses and consumers.” So far, the agency has also invited public comments on the proposal for a month. China’s top regulator also proposed new rules in May Vendors have long complained that leading platforms distorted prices to encourage sales, and consumers have raised issues about misleading pricing tactics. Alibaba, for example, was slapped with a record $2.75 billion fine in 2021 over…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 19:31