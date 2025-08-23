Nigeria seeks help from CBEX scam victims in ongoing case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria has called on all victims of the Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) investment fraud to assist them with the ongoing investigations. The agency mentioned that victims who would love to help them in the ongoing investigations of some suspects should report to its Ibadan and Lagos 2 Zonal Directorates. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the EFCC got the approval from the federal high court in Abuja to arrest and retain six promoters associated with the CBEX investment platform in April. According to the application, six people, including Adefowora Olanipekun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, Seyi Oloyede, Avwerosuo Otorudo, and Chukwuebuka Ehirim, were all being held responsible for over $1 billion worth of investment fraud. EFCC urges CBEX victims to assist with investigations In its statement, the EFCC says it prefers input from individuals who dealt directly with some of the detained promoters at the CBEX offices in Ibadan. The victims were asked to visit the EFCC. The agency made the call in a statement that it shared on its official X handle on Friday, with the detailed statement signed by the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale. The EFCC claimed that CBEX led to serious financial losses for Nigerians who invested their life savings under the promises of unrealistic returns on investments. The agency had previously mentioned that the individuals detained had used their company to promote the scam by creating ads and misleading the general public. According to the EFCC, the defendants promised the victims unrealistic returns on up to 100% of their investments in several advertisements they made. Court documents showed that victims initially had access to their investment page on the platforms to keep an eye on their investments and potential rewards. However, things started to go from bad…