A New Milestone For Everyone’s Favorite Genie

Barbara Eden presents with Marcel Remus the new campaign on April 11, 2024 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Marcel Remus) Getty Images for Marcel Remus When you think of the iconic Barbara Eden, the image that instantly springs to mind is the enchanting Jeannie from I Dream of Jeannie. From 1965 to 1970, Eden starred as the 2,000-year-old genie opposite Larry Hagman's befuddled astronaut Tony Nelson in the beloved fantasy sitcom. Her charisma, comedic timing, and on-screen chemistry with Hagman made the character irresistible. And today we wish everyone's favorite genie a Happy 94th Birthday. Barbara Eden's path to pop culture immortality, however, began long before she ever stepped into that famous bottle. Before Jeannie: A Star on the Rise Originally, Ms. Eden wanted to pursue a career as an opera singer before shifting to acting. Early in her career, in 1957, she appeared in I Love Lucy as Diana Jordan in the episode "Country Club Dance," where she played the beautiful and quite flirtatious niece of the Ricardos' Connecticut neighbors. Lucille Ball was so impressed that she wanted Eden under contract at Desilu. But fate intervened: on the very same day, Eden was offered a deal with 20th Century Fox. "It was the third job I had in Los Angeles and she (Lucille Ball) was so good to me. I can't tell you how sweet she was," remembered Barbara Eden in 2017. "I had a dress on that she didn't think was outstanding enough. She asked me to take it off and the next thing I knew, she was sitting there putting sparkling things all over it, just to make it look better." Eden's opportunity on I Love Lucy led to her first regular TV role in How to Marry a Millionaire (1957–59),…