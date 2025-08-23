2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Layer Brett Presale Blasts Past $950K And 3,000 Holders As Solana Meme Coins Bleed

Layer Brett Presale Blasts Past $950K And 3,000 Holders As Solana Meme Coins Bleed

The shine is fading fast for Solana meme coins. Once hyped as quick-flip opportunities, they’ve been hammered by sharp sell-offs, with the entire category dropping nearly 9% in a single day. BONK slipped despite major backing, and smaller names like Chill House and MLG are seeing double-digit losses. Traders are starting to rethink whether the [...] The post Layer Brett Presale Blasts Past $950K And 3,000 Holders As Solana Meme Coins Bleed appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002134-5.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.012241-4.26%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02398-1.15%
Aktsia
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:00
Aktsia
Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

The cryptocurrency presale market is seeing renewed energy, with projects such as BlockDAG and Nexchain gaining attention among investors. However, a growing consensus is forming around BlockchainFX ($BFX) as the best crypto presale to watch in 2025. With an exclusive presale-only Visa card, a high-yield staking model, a competitive pricing structure, and a multi-asset trading [...] The post Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02733-2.18%
Multichain
MULTI$0.09022+7.36%
Aktsia
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:00
Aktsia
Why This $0.0054 Gem Could Crush Shiba Inu & PEPE With 20,000% Returns This Cycle

Why This $0.0054 Gem Could Crush Shiba Inu & PEPE With 20,000% Returns This Cycle

A lesser-known token, trading at just a fraction of a cent, has caught the attention of sharp-eyed investors. With talk of huge growth, some believe it could leave top coins like Shiba Inu and PEPE behind. Could this tiny asset really explode in value and become the surprise winner of the year? The answer may [...] The post Why This $0.0054 Gem Could Crush Shiba Inu & PEPE With 20,000% Returns This Cycle appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313-4.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000559-2.95%
Aktsia
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:00
Aktsia
My Experience With KCDC 2025: Is It Worth Going to?

My Experience With KCDC 2025: Is It Worth Going to?

This week, I was privileged to speak at DevOps Days Kansas City. The event was co-located with and part of KCDC. It was my first edition for both.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0456-4.64%
Particl
PART$0.19-0.15%
Aktsia
Hackernoon2025/08/23 20:00
Aktsia
A New Milestone For Everyone’s Favorite Genie

A New Milestone For Everyone’s Favorite Genie

The post A New Milestone For Everyone’s Favorite Genie appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Barbara Eden presents with Marcel Remus the new campaign on April 11, 2024 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Marcel Remus) Getty Images for Marcel Remus When you think of the iconic Barbara Eden, the image that instantly springs to mind is the enchanting Jeannie from I Dream of Jeannie. From 1965 to 1970, Eden starred as the 2,000-year-old genie opposite Larry Hagman’s befuddled astronaut Tony Nelson in the beloved fantasy sitcom. Her charisma, comedic timing, and on-screen chemistry with Hagman made the character irresistible. And today we wish everyone’s favorite genie a Happy 94th Birthday. Barbara Eden’s path to pop culture immortality, however, began long before she ever stepped into that famous bottle. Before Jeannie: A Star on the Rise Originally, Ms. Eden wanted to pursue a career as an opera singer before shifting to acting. Early in her career, in 1957, she appeared in I Love Lucy as Diana Jordan in the episode “Country Club Dance,” where she played the beautiful and quite flirtatious niece of the Ricardos’ Connecticut neighbors. Lucille Ball was so impressed that she wanted Eden under contract at Desilu. But fate intervened: on the very same day, Eden was offered a deal with 20th Century Fox. “It was the third job I had in Los Angeles and she (Lucille Ball) was so good to me. I can’t tell you how sweet she was,” remembered Barbara Eden in 2017. “I had a dress on that she didn’t think was outstanding enough. She asked me to take it off and the next thing I knew, she was sitting there putting sparkling things all over it, just to make it look better.” Eden’s opportunity on I Love Lucy led to her first regular TV role in How to Marry a Millionaire (1957–59),…
Threshold
T$0.01665+0.30%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03091-3.43%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4346+2.27%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 19:58
Aktsia
Pendle Price Nears $6.5 Wall, Breakout Could Trigger Run to $10 Target

Pendle Price Nears $6.5 Wall, Breakout Could Trigger Run to $10 Target

TLDR: Pendle trades at $5.86, up 6.96% in 24 hours with a $231M daily volume, per CoinGecko data. Analysts see a bull flag on the weekly chart, with resistance near $6.0–$6.5 now under retest. A weekly close above $6.5 could confirm a breakout and open a path toward $10 per token. Demand near $5.0 has [...] The post Pendle Price Nears $6.5 Wall, Breakout Could Trigger Run to $10 Target appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
NEAR$2.52-4.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313-4.43%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0026-11.95%
Aktsia
Blockonomi2025/08/23 19:57
Aktsia
Character.AI’s New CEO Shares Key Developments in First 60 Days

Character.AI’s New CEO Shares Key Developments in First 60 Days

The post Character.AI’s New CEO Shares Key Developments in First 60 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Aug 22, 2025 13:49 Character.AI CEO updates on strategic developments, including model improvements and new features, after his first 60 days in the role. Character.AI’s newly appointed CEO, Karandeep Anand, has provided a comprehensive update on the company’s progress and achievements in the first 60 days of his leadership. Since joining the company in June, Anand has focused on enhancing user experience and advancing the platform’s capabilities, according to a post on the Character.AI Blog. Strategic Priorities and Developments Upon his arrival, Anand identified several key priorities aimed at improving the platform in response to user feedback. These included enhancing memory and model quality, refining content filters, simplifying character discovery, and increasing transparency in character creation processes. Among the significant advancements, Character.AI has launched new multimodal features such as AvatarFX and Scenes, enhancing the platform’s role in AI-driven entertainment. These features are integrated into the world’s first AI-native social experience, Feed, which Character.AI plans to continually develop to enrich user interaction. Model and Filter Enhancements In a bid to offer improved roleplay experiences, the company has introduced PipSqueak, an advanced model with enhanced memory and roleplay capabilities. Utilizing their proprietary tech stack, Character.AI aims to post-train open-source models to achieve higher engagement and emotional intelligence (EQ). To address community concerns regarding content filtering, Character.AI has adjusted its system to better recognize fictional content, minimizing unnecessary disruptions. Enhanced messaging now ensures smoother conversation flows, aligning with platform policies. Improved Discovery and Organization The introduction of search filters on the mobile app facilitates easier discovery of characters. Users can now filter by creators, language, and tags, and also search for Scenes to explore new storylines. Additionally, the new Archive Characters feature allows users to hide characters from their profiles, offering better organization…
CreatorBid
BID$0.1014+8.98%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003461-3.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020313-1.66%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 19:53
Aktsia
Best Crypto Presale Right Now? Experts Say Layer Brett Today Is Like Buying DOGE in 2014

Best Crypto Presale Right Now? Experts Say Layer Brett Today Is Like Buying DOGE in 2014

The best crypto to buy now is a hot debate, especially with the surge of meme coins and Layer 2 solutions. The current crypto presale for Layer Brett offers a unique entry point, reminiscent of buying DOGE during its early days. Unlike older meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, and Bonk, Layer Brett […]
Bonk
BONK$0.00002134-5.19%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000559-2.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.012241-4.26%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 19:51
Aktsia
Layer Brett Erupts As Dogecoin And PEPE Holders Pile In For 2,000% Staking Rewards

Layer Brett Erupts As Dogecoin And PEPE Holders Pile In For 2,000% Staking Rewards

DOGE and PEPE fade as whales pivot to Layer Brett, an Ethereum L2 presale gem with 2,000%+ staking rewards and 100x upside potential in 2025.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5448-4.77%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22045-5.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001032-5.75%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 19:50
Aktsia
​​Wormhole Pushes $120M Cash Bid to Rival LayerZero’s Stargate Deal

​​Wormhole Pushes $120M Cash Bid to Rival LayerZero’s Stargate Deal

The post ​​Wormhole Pushes $120M Cash Bid to Rival LayerZero’s Stargate Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: Wormhole offered $120M USDC to acquire Stargate, exceeding LayerZero’s $110M proposal currently up for DAO vote. LayerZero’s deal dissolves Stargate DAO and swaps $STG for $ZRO at a fixed 1:0.08634 conversion ratio. Wormhole pledged to honor Stargate’s commitments for 12 months, pushing for a competitive process for $STG holders. Stargate DAO’s vote on the LayerZero acquisition runs until August 24, requiring 70% approval with 1.2M quorum. A takeover battle is heating up in DeFi. Stargate Finance, one of crypto’s largest cross-chain liquidity projects, is now caught between two buyers.  LayerZero has already tabled a $110 million acquisition that dissolves Stargate’s DAO. Wormhole responded with a higher $120 million all-cash proposal, calling for more time before the vote ends.  The race leaves Stargate’s community at the center of a fast-moving tug-of-war. LayerZero’s $110M Stargate Proposal On August 17, Stargate Ecosystem shared details of a buyout plan from LayerZero. The terms place all circulating $STG, including staked tokens, into a fixed swap for LayerZero’s $ZRO at 1 STG to 0.08634 ZRO.  Locked and staked tokens would be released, giving holders immediate liquidity through the swap. LayerZero have proposed to acquire Stargate (STG). A final proposal is now live on Stargate's Snapshot. Voting to start precisely at August 17th, 00:24 GMT.______________ Key implications of this proposal: Acquisition terms: All circulating STG (including staked/voting STG)… pic.twitter.com/jXAeCDCPus — StargateEcosystem (@StargateEco) August 16, 2025 The plan also introduces a revenue split. veSTG holders captured in the snapshot receive half of Stargate’s revenue for six months. The remaining revenue supports ZRO buybacks, with full buybacks starting after the six-month window. Governance is also part of the deal. Stargate DAO would be dissolved, with its operations moving under the LayerZero Foundation. Voting for the proposal began on August 17 and is scheduled to close on August 24.…
Honorswap
HONOR$0.475--%
SIX
SIX$0.02182-2.02%
CreatorBid
BID$0.1014+8.98%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 19:44
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets