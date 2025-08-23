2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
UBS Analyzes Jerome Powell’s Speech: What Can We Expect in the Future? It Had Caused a Surge in Cryptocurrencies

UBS Analyzes Jerome Powell’s Speech: What Can We Expect in the Future? It Had Caused a Surge in Cryptocurrencies

What's the significance of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole today? Here are UBS's expert opinions. Continue Reading: UBS Analyzes Jerome Powell’s Speech: What Can We Expect in the Future? It Had Caused a Surge in Cryptocurrencies
SphereX
HERE$0.000358+0.28%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000786-1.50%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864-0.01%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 20:09
Aktsia
Ethereum Breaks $4,880 ATH as GENIUS Act Pushes for Fall Implementation, Hyping Up $BEST

Ethereum Breaks $4,880 ATH as GENIUS Act Pushes for Fall Implementation, Hyping Up $BEST

Ethereum surged by over 15% today, which catapulted it to an ATH of $4,885, higher than the 2021 ATH of $4,868. The boost all took place in one day, with $ETH jumping from $4,231 to $4,885 and keeping its momentum even after dropping below the $4,800 mark. At the time of writing this article, Ethereum […]
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04019-6.73%
Ethereum
ETH$4,598.73-3.68%
Aethir
ATH$0.03288-3.66%
Aktsia
Bitcoinist2025/08/23 20:08
Aktsia
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF Surpasses $15 Billion in Value

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF Surpasses $15 Billion in Value

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/blackrock-ethereum-etf-15-billion/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020313-1.66%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 20:08
Aktsia
Meta taps Midjourney to power AI images across all apps

Meta taps Midjourney to power AI images across all apps

The post Meta taps Midjourney to power AI images across all apps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta has announced a partnership with Midjourney to “license their aesthetic technology” for use across Meta’s models and products, broadening its push into AI-generated imagery under new chief AI officer Alexandr Wang. Wang described the deal as a “technical collaboration between our research teams,” signaling work that goes beyond simply enabling Midjourney inside Meta’s apps. The announcement arrives as Meta pours resources into what it calls AI “superintelligence” in an effort to keep pace with OpenAI and Google. Zuckerberg has offered big pay packages to recruit researchers. Wang joined after Meta paid $14.3 billion for 49% of Scale AI, the company he co-founded. The deal supports Meta’s plan to add AI images across its apps. Meta AI shows a feed of AI images and videos, Facebook has a “create AI image” button, and WhatsApp and Instagram let you make images in chats. Midjourney became prominent for its image and video generators. As the tech company expands the Meta AI app’s social feed, it may lean on Midjourney’s approach to help users produce more polished visuals. “We are incredibly impressed by Midjourney,” Wang said. “They have accomplished true feats of technical and aesthetic excellence, and we are thrilled to be working more closely with them.” He said both companies will share more “soon.” Even with the collaboration, Midjourney remains “an independent, community-backed research lab” with “no investors,” founder and CEO David Holz said. Meta brings in another Apple AI expert amid hiring freeze According to people with knowledge of the situation, the company is bringing aboard another senior Apple AI leader after Cryptopolitan reported that the company prepares to slow hiring. Frank Chu, who has led Apple teams focused on cloud infrastructure, training, and search, will join Meta Superintelligence Labs, or MSL, the people said. At Apple, Chu helped operate large…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10071+0.41%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00113+6.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020313-1.66%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:07
Aktsia
Ethereum Price Drops — Experts Say MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Ethereum Price Drops — Experts Say MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

The cryptocurrency market is known for its cycles of euphoria and correction. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest blockchain, remains a cornerstone of the industry but often experiences periods of consolidation after major rallies. Even with ongoing upgrades designed to improve scalability and efficiency, investors continue to ask a familiar question: Where will the strongest growth come [...] The post Ethereum Price Drops — Experts Say MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Major
MAJOR$0.16276-3.04%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
Ethereum
ETH$4,598.73-3.68%
Aktsia
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:05
Aktsia
Is the UK’s Digital Asset Dream Fading?

Is the UK’s Digital Asset Dream Fading?

The post Is the UK’s Digital Asset Dream Fading? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Kingdom’s ambitions to become a leading force in the digital asset arena are facing significant obstacles as regulatory complexities impede progress. The UK’s cryptocurrency ecosystem criticizes the strict regulatory climate, suggesting it propels businesses to relocate internationally. Continue Reading:Is the UK’s Digital Asset Dream Fading? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/is-the-uks-digital-asset-dream-fading
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020313-1.66%
The Arena
ARENA$0.00727-5.33%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011066-2.33%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:05
Aktsia
Check If Your Bitcoins are Threatened by Quantum

Check If Your Bitcoins are Threatened by Quantum

A new tool to check if your bitcoins are vulnerable to the quantum computer is now online. Are your BTC safe? L’article Check If Your Bitcoins are Threatened by Quantum est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,546.87-2.79%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4227-3.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00676-2.17%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 20:05
Aktsia
What wealthy parents need to know about giving real estate to heirs

What wealthy parents need to know about giving real estate to heirs

The post What wealthy parents need to know about giving real estate to heirs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A local house with a porch in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, USA. Wolfgang Kaehler | Lightrocket | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. The great wealth transfer is leading to a great real estate transfer, with up to $25 trillion in real estate owned by older generations that could get passed down — and fought over — in their families. According to Cerulli Associates, $105 trillion is expected to be passed down by baby boomers and older generations by 2048. Real estate, including primary and vacation homes, as well as investment properties, is expected to be a large component. The silent generation and baby boomers own nearly $25 trillion in real estate combined, according to the Federal Reserve. Yet with property comes conflict. Wealth advisors say handing down real estate is increasingly filled with both financial and emotional pitfalls for families, ranging from taxes and maintenance costs to disputes over ownership and usage. The straightforward solution is just to sell it and divide the proceeds. “Some people want to retain the house and other children don’t,” said BNY Wealth’s Jere Doyle. “I can tell you, as a practical matter, there’s going to be fights. There’s going to be disagreements. You’re not going to have the perfect situation.” But lawyers and wealth planners say there are measures families can take to more effectively pass down real estate to minimize taxes, costs and family battles. Here are five secrets to successful real estate inheritances, whether it’s an apartment on Park Avenue, a beach house on the Vineyard or a ranch in Montana.  1. Transfer real estate in your will or through a trust…
Threshold
T$0.01665+0.30%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00245-2.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.05889+3.88%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:04
Aktsia
BJMINING provides BTC investors with a stable daily income of approximately $6,900

BJMINING provides BTC investors with a stable daily income of approximately $6,900

The post BJMINING provides BTC investors with a stable daily income of approximately $6,900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Amidst the current market volatility, more and more investors are turning to BJMINING, a leading global cloud mining platform dedicated to providing Bitcoin (BTC) holders with stable, consistent daily cash flow. On August 21, 2025, Bitcoin opened at approximately $113,800. Although it dipped to $113,500 intraday, it quickly rebounded to above $114,000, outperforming most altcoins and demonstrating its robustness as “digital gold.”Nevertheless, technical signals are weakening, and market volatility continues to pose challenges for investors. The profit model of simply holding onto Bitcoin and waiting for prices to rise is becoming ineffective, and holders urgently need a strategy that can preserve the value of BTC while generating consistent returns. BJMINING is a high-quality solution to this need. Investment dilemma: a dilemma Long-term holding of coins: bearing volatility risks and psychological pressure Short-term trading: high risk, high cost, requires professional skills and time investment Platform advantages Founded in 2015 and registered in the UK, BJMINING is a leading global cloud mining platform that supports mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and XRP. It uses a cloud-hosted mining model, eliminating the need for users to purchase mining machines, bear electricity costs, and maintain their mining operations. It also offers: Three steps to stable income Sign up for a BJMINING account and receive a $15 trial bonus. Supports recharge of multiple mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, etc. After selecting the appropriate contract, mining will start automatically and the income will be automatically settled to your account every day. The platform also offers a 3% + 2% referral reward program, where users can invite friends to profit together. Contract Example WhatsMiner M50S+：Invest $100 → Profit after 2 days: $100 + $6 WhatsMiner M60S++：Invest $600 → Return after 7 days: $600 + $52.50 Avalon Miner A1566：Invest $1,200 → Profit after 15…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,546.87-2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10071+0.41%
XRP
XRP$2.9403-3.11%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:03
Aktsia
Recession specials could be the latest sign of deteriorating consumer sentiment

Recession specials could be the latest sign of deteriorating consumer sentiment

The post Recession specials could be the latest sign of deteriorating consumer sentiment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sign outside Brooklyn coffee shop Clever Blend offers a $6 gelato and espresso “recession special.” Lisa Kailai Han | CNBC As fears of a slowing economy lurk in the background, some businesses are taking notice and bringing back so-called recession specials. Look up the term “recession specials” through Google’s search engine, and the list of results will include entries from the Great Recession nearly 20 years ago. Consider this Grub Street article from 2008 slugged “Recession Specials: Your Definitive Guide.” Or this 2009 story from The New York Times, which details the mealtime recession specials restaurants across New York offered as an act of survival. Fast-forward to 2025 and a crop of establishments are once more hinting at a looming economic downturn. When ‘recession’ returns as a selling point Recession fears were heating up this spring as President Donald Trump rolled out a slate of tariffs in early April. The term “recession indicator” entered the vernacular of social media users as a tongue-in-cheek way of gauging a potential economic slowdown. Businesses are now getting in on the joke as well. For instance, Brooklyn, New York coffee shop Clever Blend advertises a $6 gelato and espresso “recession special.” Wicked Willy’s, a bar in Manhattan, got on board by offering a “Recession Pop Party” earlier this month, with one caption on an Instagram post declaring: “The recession is BACK! Get ready to dance and party all night long!” Market Hotel, a Brooklyn concert venue, advertised a similar event. “From The Fame to Animal, Circus to Rated R, we’re serving economic anxiety with a side of electro-pop, bloghaus, and auto-tuned glam,” an Instagram caption for the event read. “Dress like rent’s due and you’re dancing through it.” But the trend doesn’t just stop in New York. Super Duper, a burger chain with…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14451-3.37%
Threshold
T$0.01665+0.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.421-3.19%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:01
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets