ECB: No final decision has yet been made on running a digital euro on public chains such as Ethereum

ECB: No final decision has yet been made on running a digital euro on public chains such as Ethereum

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Cailian Press, in response to previous news that European officials are now considering running a digital euro on public blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana, rather than the private blockchain previously expected to be adopted due to privacy considerations, the European Central Bank responded that since the passage of the US stablecoin bill, EU officials have been reconsidering the digital euro plan, and are considering different technologies in developing the digital euro - including centralization and decentralization, as well as distributed ledger technology. No final decision has been made on the matter yet.
3 Altcoins To Watch In September For Gains: SpacePay, Ethereum, Dogecoin

3 Altcoins To Watch In September For Gains: SpacePay, Ethereum, Dogecoin

September could be an important month for altcoin investors looking for diverse opportunities across different market segments. Traders are hoping for another strong month after August’s performance. Three projects stand out for their different value propositions and potential gains: SpacePay’s presale offering real payment utility, Ethereum’s institutional validation through ETF adoption, and Dogecoin’s community-driven price.. The post 3 Altcoins To Watch In September For Gains: SpacePay, Ethereum, Dogecoin appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial to Launch WLFI Token Trading on September 1

Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial to Launch WLFI Token Trading on September 1

The post Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial to Launch WLFI Token Trading on September 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins World Liberty Financial, a blockchain venture associated with Donald Trump’s family, will officially open trading for its WLFI token on September 1, marking the first time investors can access the asset since its presale last year. According to the project’s August 22 announcement, WLFI will launch on the Ethereum network with 20% of presale allocations available to early investors from the $0.015 and $0.05 rounds. The remaining 80% will not follow an automatic schedule — instead, token holders will determine the release through community governance votes. Founding team and advisor allocations remain under lock as part of the vesting plan. Project leaders say the approach is designed to prevent early dumping and foster long-term participation by linking token supply to collective decision-making. From Governance to Market Access Until now, WLFI tokens were limited to governance voting, leaving investors without a tradable market. The new phase enables transfers and listings, setting the stage for a live market price. The company plans to list WLFI on decentralized exchanges first, with centralized exchange listings expected later and specific partners to be revealed in the coming weeks. For new participants, the launch will create fresh opportunities to buy into the project beyond the presale rounds. Lockbox System for Distribution To manage the rollout, WLFI developed a wallet-based claiming system called the Lockbox. Token holders must activate their wallets through the Lockbox portal on the project’s website before claiming balances. Once activated, WLFI balances reset to zero and transfer into the Lockbox for distribution. The contract has been audited by Web3 security firm Cyfrin, with the project emphasizing its “audit-only” standard for handling assets. WLFI also confirmed it has pre-screened presale wallets for compliance, with only a small minority excluded from participation. The Lockbox opens August 25, giving investors a week to prepare before…
Polygon, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Predicted for 25x Gains in Analysts’ 2025 Forecast

Polygon, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Predicted for 25x Gains in Analysts’ 2025 Forecast

Crypto investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy as the market heads toward 2025. With predictions of strong rallies, analysts are paying close attention to Polygon (POL), XRP, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. While Polygon and XRP are seen as steady players in the space, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being discussed as a rising star with […] Continue Reading: Polygon, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Predicted for 25x Gains in Analysts’ 2025 Forecast
Why Experts Compare Layer Brett To Early Shiba Inu As The Next Meme Phenomenon

Why Experts Compare Layer Brett To Early Shiba Inu As The Next Meme Phenomenon

Experts compare Layer Brett to early Shiba Inu, merging meme power with Ethereum L2, 20,000% staking rewards, and real utility for the next 100x run.
Ripple CEO Hails “New Dawn” as Fed Governors Warm Up to Cryptocurrency

Ripple CEO Hails “New Dawn” as Fed Governors Warm Up to Cryptocurrency

Ripple CEO says regulators now welcome crypto in financial conversations. Fed governors push proactive approach, easing fears around digital assets. Ripple closes SEC battle, clearing path for broader crypto adoption. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the tide is turning for crypto, describing the moment as “a new dawn.” According to him, discussions at the SALT 2025 investment conference show regulators and investors are far more open to digital assets than before. He stated that the mood of the discussions has changed immensely. Regulators that initially had a negative attitude toward crypto now see its possibilities and how to use it to build the future of finance. Also Read: Hong Kong Adopts Toughest Crypto Banking Rules to Lure Global Finance Giants Federal Reserve Voices Show Softer Tone A key development supporting this shift is the evolving view of Federal Reserve governors. Governor Michelle Bowman has recently encouraged regulators to forget their excessively conservative attitude. She promoted measures that would allow innovation in the industry. Governor Christopher Waller also changed his thinking. He stressed that tokenization and smart contracts are some of the blockchain technologies that should not be feared. His remarks indicate a shift towards a more appreciative attitude among policymakers toward digital assets as instruments and not as a threat. To this trend, the Federal Reserve has phased out its supervision program on cryptocurrency. That ruling is being seen as a move towards the incorporation of digital assets into the broader economy. Ripple Gains Fresh Momentum Alongside these broader regulatory changes, Ripple has entered a new phase. The enterprise blockchain company has ended its years-long legal tussle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Earlier today, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit finally closed the case. This decision allows Ripple to continue working without the shadow that has been hanging over it for several years. With the case behind them, Ripple now has a chance to speed up adoption and increase its influence in global finance. The company considers this moment a turning point, one that is in line with the changing attitude of regulators and policymakers. Conclusion Garlinghouse’s remarks and the Fed governors’ changing stance highlight how far the conversation around crypto has moved. Ripple’s legal closure and a warmer regulatory climate together signal what the CEO calls a “new dawn” for the industry. Also Read: Ripple Finally Wins SEC Battle as Appeals Court Ends Case After 4 Years The post Ripple CEO Hails “New Dawn” as Fed Governors Warm Up to Cryptocurrency appeared first on 36Crypto.
Japan Eyes 20% Crypto Tax, Bitcoin ETF, and Stablecoins by 2026: Full Details

Japan Eyes 20% Crypto Tax, Bitcoin ETF, and Stablecoins by 2026: Full Details

The post Japan Eyes 20% Crypto Tax, Bitcoin ETF, and Stablecoins by 2026: Full Details  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Japan is pushing for sweeping financial reforms as part of its goal to become an “asset management nation.”  According to a report from Nikkei, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) is advancing proposals on tax reforms and reclassifying digital assets, potentially paving the way for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Japan Aims to Cut Crypto Taxes Japanese crypto investors currently face some of the toughest tax rules in the world. Profits from digital assets can be taxed as high as 55%, far higher than the flat 20% applied to stocks and bonds. The FSA is proposing to bring crypto under that same 20% bracket and let investors carry forward losses for three years. The move is meant to cut the burden on traders, boost market activity, and rebuild trust. Japan is moving to classify cryptocurrencies as financial products under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This would align digital assets with stocks and bonds, enabling stricter oversight on insider trading and disclosure, and make way for a spot Bitcoin ETF.  The State of Crypto Adoption in Japan  While Japan’s crypto market is growing, domestic trading is set to double from $66.6 billion in 2022. But the retail adoption remains weak, with 88% of residents never owning Bitcoin. Heavy taxes and regulatory uncertainty have been the key barriers.  “In Japan, 88% have never owned bitcoin.”“In El Salvador, 28% have never owned bitcoin.”(New research by The @CornellBitcoin Club) pic.twitter.com/x0nla9MaHm— Documenting ₿itcoin (@DocumentingBTC) July 24, 2025 The FSA hopes that simplified tax rules, combined with regulated crypto ETFs, will finally encourage more people to participate. Also Read :   Philippines May Become First in Asia to Hold 10,000 BTC National Bitcoin Reserve   , Stablecoins and New Investment Products in Japan Building on these reforms, Japan is also preparing to expand digital finance products. The country Japan may soon approve its first yen-pegged stablecoin, possibly by fall 2025. SBI Holdings, Japan’s financial giant, also plans to launch RLUSD in Japan by early 2026, with SBI VC Trade as distributor. These moves signal Japan’s ambition to expand digital finance while keeping tighter regulations in place.  FSA’s Roadmap for 2026  Japan’s FSA will set up a new bureau in 2026 to oversee insurance, asset management, and digital finance. The reform follows insurance scandals and aims to restore trust, strengthen oversight, and support growth in emerging markets like crypto. Japan is also tightening its crypto rules by shifting oversight from payment laws to investment-style regulation. An FSA working group is reviewing stricter disclosure for fundraising tokens, clearer rules for Bitcoin, and tougher measures on fraud, taxation, and investor protection. The FSA’s bold reforms could turn Japan into the bridge between traditional markets and digital assets Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World! Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more. Subscribe to News FAQs What crypto tax reforms is Japan proposing? Japan’s FSA proposes cutting crypto tax from up to 55% to a flat 20%, aligning it with stocks and allowing loss carry-forwards for three years. Will Japan launch a Bitcoin ETF? Reclassifying crypto as financial products could pave the way for spot Bitcoin ETFs in Japan. What is Japan’s 2026 FSA roadmap? A new bureau will oversee asset management, insurance, and digital finance reforms.
XRP koers breekt boven $3,00 terwijl SEC XRP ETF beslissingen uitstelt

XRP koers breekt boven $3,00 terwijl SEC XRP ETF beslissingen uitstelt

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De slepende rechtszaak tussen Ripple en de Amerikaanse toezichthouder SEC is officieel voorbij. Het hof heeft het gezamenlijke verzoek van beide partijen om de procedure te beëindigen goedgekeurd. Daarmee komt er na bijna vijf jaar een einde aan een van de meest invloedrijke juridische zaken binnen de crypto industrie. De XRP koers reageerde positief met een stijging van ruim 7%. Dit kwam ook deels door de uitspraken van Jerome Powell. Kan de XRP koers hierdoor op korte termijn verder worden beïnvloed? XRP koers reageert direct op uitspraak Advocaat James Filan maakte via X bekend dat het Second Circuit Court het verzoek van Ripple en de SEC heeft goedgekeurd. Beide partijen hadden al een gezamenlijke indiening gedaan om hun hoger beroep en tegenberoep in te trekken. Door de uitspraak is de zaak officieel gesloten en kan Ripple zich volledig richten op de financiële afhandeling. De procedure sleepte al maanden voort omdat de rechtbank eerst de documenten en verzoeken van beide partijen moest beoordelen. Vorige week diende de SEC nog een statusupdate in waarin werd benadrukt dat de rechtbank het ontslag van de zaak nog moest goedkeuren. Dat moment is nu aangebroken, waarmee de juridische strijd definitief voorbij is. #XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP The Second Circuit has approved the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal. pic.twitter.com/v796dAtfiZ — James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) August 22, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading XRP koers breekt boven $3,00 terwijl SEC XRP ETF beslissingen uitstelt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Financiële afwikkeling en boete Ripple Ondanks de juridische overwinning blijft Ripple wel een forse boete verschuldigd. Rechter Analisa Torres bepaalde eerder dat het bedrijf $125 miljoen moet betalen vanwege overtredingen van de Amerikaanse effectenwetgeving. Dit bedrag stond apart in escrow totdat het hoger beroep was afgerond. Ripple en de SEC hadden eerder een schikking besproken waarbij de boete zou worden verlaagd naar $50 miljoen. Rechter Torres wilde hier echter geen voorlopige goedkeuring aan geven. Hierdoor blijft het oorspronkelijke bedrag van $125 miljoen overeind. Er is nog ruimte voor overleg over de betalingswijze, maar de hoogte van de boete staat vast. Reacties vanuit de juridische wereld De uitspraak leidde tot veel reacties. Advocaat John Deaton, die in 2021 namens duizenden XRP holders een amicus brief indiende, noemde de zaak een “case from hell”. Volgens hem is het een opluchting dat de procedure na jaren van onzekerheid eindelijk voorbij is. Ook juridisch expert Fred Rispoli bevestigde dat dit daadwerkelijk het einde van de rechtszaak is. Hij wees erop dat de SEC nu geen juridische blokkades meer heeft om de lopende aanvragen voor een XRP ETF te beoordelen. De toezichthouder stelde onlangs de beslissing over vijf aanvragen uit tot oktober, waaronder die van Grayscale. Belang voor toekomstige XRP ETF aanvragen De beëindiging van de zaak kan directe gevolgen hebben voor de kans op goedkeuring van een XRP ETF. De SEC heeft tot 18 oktober om een definitieve beslissing te nemen over het Grayscale fonds, de eerste aanvraag voor een spot XRP ETF. Met de rechtszaak uit de weg zou de kans op goedkeuring groter kunnen worden, omdat de belangrijkste juridische onzekerheid rondom XRP is verdwenen. Een goedgekeurde ETF zou institutionele investeerders eenvoudiger toegang geven tot XRP tokens via gereguleerde beleggingsproducten. Vooruitblik na einde rechtszaak Met de afronding van de rechtszaak ligt de focus voor Ripple en de XRP koers nu volledig op de toekomst. De boete van $125 miljoen is duidelijk, maar het bedrijf behoudt de vrijheid om verder te bouwen aan toepassingen voor zijn netwerk. Voor de markt is de belangrijkste vraag of de SEC dit jaar daadwerkelijk een XRP ETF goedkeurt. Als dat gebeurt, kan dat de adoptie van XRP tokens in de financiële sector verder vergroten. De kern is dat een van de langstlopende juridische kwesties in de crypto industrie definitief is afgesloten. Ripple weet waar het financieel aan toe is, XRP holders hebben duidelijkheid, en de SEC moet nu kleur bekennen over de toekomstige positie van XRP binnen gereguleerde markten. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers breekt boven $3,00 terwijl SEC XRP ETF beslissingen uitstelt is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Hurry, Before It’s Gone: MoonBull’s 1000x Crypto Whitelist Almost Full While Andy and Mog Coin Stall

Hurry, Before It’s Gone: MoonBull’s 1000x Crypto Whitelist Almost Full While Andy and Mog Coin Stall

Cryptocurrency markets can change in the blink of an eye. But how do you stay ahead of the curve? When it comes to identifying the next big thing, the question is: which of the 1000x cryptos should you focus on in 2025? Two names are already making waves: Mog Coin and ANDY. These two coins […]
‘Powerful’: Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH

‘Powerful’: Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH

The post ‘Powerful’: Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Old-school commodity trader Peter L. Brandt, who has been in the trading business since the mid-1970s, and is now also into Bitcoin, has commented on the new historic price peak. He has many times criticized ETH but admitted that, as a trader, he would still trade it, regardless of his attitude to it as an asset. You Might Also Like “Powerful” ETH surge to new ATH Sharing an X post by an X user, Cheds Trading, which contains a breakout pattern of ETH on a TradingView chart, Brandt wrote just a single word: “Powerful.” The second-largest cryptocurrency shows a 15%+ price surge within a single day, jumping from $4,238 to $4,885 and thus hitting a new historic price peak. The previous one was reached in November 2021. This time, Ethereum logged a massive surge after the head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, announced that a rate cut would take place next month. The crypto market reacted immediately. However, the Bitcoin dominance slipped to 56.5% and Ethereum smashed a new all-time high. At press time, Ethereum is trading at $4,739. As for BTC, it also went up, adding 4.6% and hitting $117,420 thanks to a massive green candle. By now, Bitcoin has slightly rebounded and is changing hands at $115,700. Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, also highlighted the new historic price surge demonstrated by Ethereum, posting a tweet about this and congratulating the community. Happy ETH all time high to all those that celebrate! — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) August 22, 2025 Source: https://u.today/powerful-legendary-trader-peter-brandt-on-new-ethereum-ath
