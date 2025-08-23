2025-08-25 Monday

SharpLink to buy back $1.5 billion in stock as Ethereum price climbs

The post SharpLink to buy back $1.5 billion in stock as Ethereum price climbs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum-focused SharpLink’s stock climbed more than 15% to trade above $20 after the company’s board approved a $1.5 billion stock repurchase program. In its Aug. 22 press statement, SharpLink explained that the authorization allows for buybacks through multiple channels, including open-market purchases and privately negotiated deals. The company emphasized that the scale of repurchases will depend on factors such as trading conditions, liquidity, and market price. Meanwhile, the firm stressed that the initiative does not commit it to a fixed number of shares, and the board reserves the right to pause or end the program if circumstances change. Why does SharpLink want a stock buyback program SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom said the move is designed to prevent dilution and strengthen the firm’s Ethereum-per-share value. According to him, issuing additional equity would weaken ETH concentration if the company trades at or below its ETH holdings’ net asset value (NAV). In that scenario, buying back shares is considered the more beneficial path. He added that every repurchase would lift the amount of ETH backing each share, compounding long-term benefits for investors. Overall, the firm described its broader mission as accumulating and staking ETH with transparency and institutional discipline. So, by pairing buybacks with its Ethereum treasury strategy, SharpLink said it aims to reinforce shareholder confidence while maintaining its focus on ETH growth per share. Ethereum rally impacts SharpLink shares While the buyback plan is significant, SharpLink’s recent surge was largely supported by ETH’s price rally after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish comments about the US economy. Data from CryptoSlate shows ETH has climbed more than 13% in the last 24 hours, reaching $4,876 as of press time. This rally was part of a broader market uptrend, which saw Bitcoin and other top digital assets record significant gains, pushing the…
Litecoin Recovers Above $112 Support

The post Litecoin Recovers Above $112 Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 23, 2025 at 10:58 // Price ﻿Litecoin (LTC) has fallen from its high of $133. Today, the altcoin has fallen to a low of $114, but is trading between the moving averages. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish LTC price is above the 50-day SMA but below the 21-day SMA and selling pressure is expected to remain on the downside. LTC will fall further to $106 if it falls below the 50-day SMA. So, it will have to move sideways between the moving average lines if the 50-day SMA holds as support. On the other hand, Litecoin will resume its uptrend if buyers keep the price above the 21-day SMA. Litecoin price indicator analysis Litecoin has been trading between the moving average lines for days now. The trend will continue if either the 21-day SMA barrier or the 50-day SMA support is broken. At the moment, the price is moving between the moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating that the price will continue to fall. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 What is the next move for Litecoin? Litecoin is falling below the moving average lines on the 4-hour chart (above). The cryptocurrency price is trading above the $112 support level but below the moving average lines. On the downside, if the bears violate the $112 support level, the altcoin will fall to a low of $106. But Litecoin will gain if the altcoin recovers and crosses above the moving average lines. Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and…
Top Altcoins To Buy Now as Bitcoin Rotation Sparks Altseason

The post Top Altcoins To Buy Now as Bitcoin Rotation Sparks Altseason appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of rotation as Bitcoin cools after recent highs, with traders shifting their focus to Ethereum and mid-cap tokens. Analysts note the shift is a familiar pattern in the early stages of altcoin season, often marked by capital rotation from Bitcoin into Ethereum and, eventually, the wider market. Ethereum’s position …
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Remittix Rapidly As New Partnerships Begin To Roll Out

Ethereum continues to capture headlines as whales adjust positions and high-profile investors like Arthur Hayes make strategic swings in response to market volatility. While ETH hovers around $4,282, analysts note that emerging utility-driven projects are attracting significant attention from smart money. Among these, Remittix (RTX) is rapidly gaining traction as whales accumulate the token ahead of new partnerships and product rollouts. Combining real-world adoption and cross-border payment solutions, Remittix is positioning itself as a practical complement to Ethereum, offering investors exposure to functional PayFi infrastructure while navigating the broader crypto market’s swings. Ethereum Market Update: Price Swings and Whale Activity Since Arthur Hayes predicted ETH would reach $5,000, Ethereum, currently trading around $4,282, has traded through multiple cycles of volatility, rising and correcting in tandem with broader DeFi trends. Lookonchain data reveals Hayes sold ETH twice over the past 20 months, only to buy back at higher prices, highlighting the difficulty of timing the market even for experienced investors.  In addition, Ethereum’s price action underscores the importance of monitoring macro trends and network developments. Factors such as tokenized assets, institutional staking and Layer 2 scaling solutions continue to affect ETH’s trajectory, creating both opportunities and risks for traders. By analyzing whale movements alongside on-chain metrics, investors can better gauge momentum and identify optimal entry points without relying solely on price speculation. Why Whales Are Turning to Remittix As Ethereum maintains strong fundamentals, investors are also allocating capital to Remittix (RTX), a utility-first crypto project priced at $0.0969, with over 615 million tokens sold and over $20,8 million raised. Recent announcements indicate that Remittix is beginning to roll out strategic partnerships, expanding its ecosystem and enhancing real-world utility. These collaborations aim to integrate RTX into payment platforms, liquidity networks, and business APIs, further validating its position in DeFi and cross-border finance. With the Q3 wallet beta, users can access fast, low-fee transactions with transparent FX conversion, positioning Remittix as a bridge between crypto innovation and practical financial solutions. Key reasons Remittix is attracting accumulation include: Global Reach: Transfer crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries Security First: Audited by CertiK, ensuring transparency and trust Cross-Border Payments: Supports 40+ cryptos and 30 fiat currencies Built for Adoption: Designed for freelancers, businesses and global earners Remittix’s infrastructure and adoption-ready features offer whales and retail investors a practical way to diversify exposure while benefiting from the momentum of a functional PayFi ecosystem. Conclusion While Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the crypto market, accumulating Remittix allows investors to participate in a high-utility project poised for growth. Whales are capitalizing on early entry advantages, while retail traders gain exposure to a token with real-world use and adoption potential. Combining ETH with RTX in diversified positions provides a balance between long-term blockchain assets and next-generation PayFi infrastructure, giving investors multiple avenues for participation in evolving market dynamics. Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here: Website: https://remittix.io/   Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix $250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway
India says trade talks with U.S. still ongoing despite tariff heat

The post India says trade talks with U.S. still ongoing despite tariff heat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday that trade discussions between India and the U.S. are still ongoing, even as fresh tariffs from Washington are already hitting and more are scheduled to take effect in days. The comment comes just hours after the U.S. abruptly canceled a major trade delegation visit, originally planned for August 25 through 29, which had been seen as a chance to dial back the tension before the rest of the penalties roll in. Indian products are now facing U.S. tariffs as high as 50%, some of the biggest trade penalties the Biden or Trump administrations have ever imposed on India. A 25% round has already kicked in, with another 25% set to be enforced on August 27. The trigger? India’s rising imports of Russian crude, a move that has irritated the White House even though other nations, like China and members of the European Union, are doing the exact same thing on a bigger scale. Jaishankar said there are non-negotiable issues India will not surrender, and that India’s farmers and small producers are top priority. “We have some redlines in the negotiations, to be maintained and defended,” he said during his speech at the Economic Times forum. He also made it clear that India isn’t going to let another country tell it what sectors to open or close. “It is our right to make decisions in our ‘national interest,’” he said. Jaishankar challenges tariff logic, points to hypocrisy The foreign minister pointed out that U.S. frustration over Indian-Russian trade feels selective. He questioned why Washington is going after India while larger buyers like China and European governments face no similar punishment. “If the argument is oil, then there are (other) big buyers. If argument is who is trading more (with…
Putin dares Trump to follow through on his tough talk

Trump warned Putin on Truth Social but hasn't acted on it yet.
XRP ETF News: XRP Traders Eye SEC Decision as Grayscale, Bitwise, and Canary Capital Amend Spot ETF Filings

The post XRP ETF News: XRP Traders Eye SEC Decision as Grayscale, Bitwise, and Canary Capital Amend Spot ETF Filings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP ETF News: XRP Traders Eye SEC Decision as Grayscale, Bitwise, and Canary Capital Amend Spot ETF Filings XRP investors are closely watching Washington as multiple asset managers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and Canary Capital, have filed amendments to their spot XRP ETF applications. The updated submissions come amid growing optimism that U.S. regulators may finally be preparing to open the door for an exchange-traded fund tied directly to Ripple’s native token. The filings arrive during a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency sector, with the SEC’s delay of XRP ETF rulings raising both questions and hope about the regulatory timeline. Market participants now see the coming months as a potential turning point for XRP adoption in traditional finance. Asset Managers Revise Proposals in Push for SEC Approval On Friday, Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, and 21Shares each submitted amended S-1 registration statements for their proposed spot XRP ETFs. Analysts believe the wave of filings reflects direct feedback from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Grayscale has submitted an S-1 filing for a spot XRP ETF, signaling its intent to launch a regulated investment product. Source: @AbsGMCrypto via X Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted on X that the updates were “almost certainly due to feedback from SEC,” calling it a positive but expected step. Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store, echoed this view, describing the cluster of filings as a “very good sign” for the approval process. Multiple issuers updated their XRP ETF filings today, likely in response to SEC feedback—an encouraging yet largely anticipated development. Source: James Seyffart via X The amendments included adjustments to fund structures, such as allowing both cash and in-kind creations and redemptions. This flexibility brings the filings more in line with frameworks already used for existing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Canary Capital…
Trader Turns $125,000 into $43 Million With Ethereum

The post Trader Turns $125,000 into $43 Million With Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has shown the entire crypto world its rollercoaster ride over the past few days. A trader who multiplied his original holding of $125,000 to over $43 million in four months lost almost all that money in two days, as Ethereum temporarily dipped below $4,000. The episode shows how risky and unstable strategies that rely too much on leverage can be. After seeing the heavy losses, many investors are rethinking their approach. They are now looking at diversification and exploring smaller altcoins. One of the projects attracting attention is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is quickly gaining popularity as a new option. From Millions to Almost Nothing The liquidation happened on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. The trader lost $6.2 million and was left with just 770000 after ETH crashed. Lookonchain, a blockchain tracker, commented on the event and said it is one of the most astonishing turnarounds in a long time. Other large-name traders also sustained huge losses. Even James Wynn, a long-term DeFi maximalist, has admitted to being reduced in size. He said the aggressive all-in bet had turned out to be a naked move, and he would tighten his belt should the altcoin sailing season fail to happen. The New Altcoin that Gains Investor Attention Ethereum smart investors are interested in diversifying into smaller-cap altcoins, and MAGACOIN FINANCE may be the most regarded. The project is gaining traction fast, with analysts pegging it at a potential 50x multiplier before major exchanges add it. Its complete audit, growing ecosystem, and fast-expanding community are making MAGACOIN FINANCE comparable to the early years of ETH after its ICO. Some of the early adopters are acting swiftly before access levels become restricted. With $12.5 million received in record speed, analysts have high hopes about this next unknown gem. Whales Dump While Opportunists Buy Ethereum…
7 Top Coins with 100x Growth Potential to Buy Now

The post 7 Top Coins with 100x Growth Potential to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 crypto market is full of new opportunities, especially as presale projects and fresh tokens have continued to gain momentum. With the global market cap close to $4 trillion, driven by clearer regulations and growing institutional interest, early investments in the right projects could deliver huge returns. In this guide, we have highlighted seven top coins with 100x growth potential: MaxiDoge, TOKEN6900, Bitcoin Hyper, Arbitrum, Snorter, SUBBD, and Flare. Each offers something unique, whether it’s innovative technology, strong community backing, or a distinct market niche. From high-energy meme coins to solid blockchain projects, these picks have the potential to be among the next 100x gainers if chosen at the right time. 7 Top Coins with 100x Growth Potential to Buy Now – Full Reviews Below, we have reviewed the top 7 coins with 100x growth potential to buy now. These tokens stand out for their low entry prices, strong narratives, and massive upside. Maxi Doge – Dog Themed Meme Coin Trading on a Permanent 1000x Leverage  Maxi Doge (MAXI) is a new meme coin built on Ethereum that takes inspiration from Dogecoin but also adds its own bold, satirical branding aimed at high-risk traders and “gym bro” degens. This meme coin features a fixed token supply and audited smart contracts, giving it some security and structure in a market that is often dominated by hype.  So far, the project has already raised more than $1.3 million in its presale, and one $MAXI is currently priced at $0.0002535 per token. The project has a fixed total token supply of 150,240,000,000 $MAXI, and 40% of this total supply has been allocated to marketing the presale. The rest is distributed across staking, liquidity, MAXI fund, and long-term development, and they are locked to stop big sudden sell-offs.  One major attractive feature of…
Ripple (XRP) Set for Takeoff Once Previous All-Time Highs Are Shattered

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ripple-xrp-set-for-takeoff-once-previous-all-time-highs-ripple-xrp/
