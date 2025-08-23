India says trade talks with U.S. still ongoing despite tariff heat

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday that trade discussions between India and the U.S. are still ongoing, even as fresh tariffs from Washington are already hitting and more are scheduled to take effect in days. The comment comes just hours after the U.S. abruptly canceled a major trade delegation visit, originally planned for August 25 through 29, which had been seen as a chance to dial back the tension before the rest of the penalties roll in. Indian products are now facing U.S. tariffs as high as 50%, some of the biggest trade penalties the Biden or Trump administrations have ever imposed on India. A 25% round has already kicked in, with another 25% set to be enforced on August 27. The trigger? India's rising imports of Russian crude, a move that has irritated the White House even though other nations, like China and members of the European Union, are doing the exact same thing on a bigger scale. Jaishankar said there are non-negotiable issues India will not surrender, and that India's farmers and small producers are top priority. "We have some redlines in the negotiations, to be maintained and defended," he said during his speech at the Economic Times forum. He also made it clear that India isn't going to let another country tell it what sectors to open or close. "It is our right to make decisions in our 'national interest,'" he said. Jaishankar challenges tariff logic, points to hypocrisy The foreign minister pointed out that U.S. frustration over Indian-Russian trade feels selective. He questioned why Washington is going after India while larger buyers like China and European governments face no similar punishment. "If the argument is oil, then there are (other) big buyers. If argument is who is trading more (with…