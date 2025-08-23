Why the Latest SEC Rulings and Pro-Crypto Policies in the US Could Boost OZAK AI’s Presale Price Potential, Putting It Ahead of BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, and Other Top Altcoins
The post Why the Latest SEC Rulings and Pro-Crypto Policies in the US Could Boost OZAK AI’s Presale Price Potential, Putting It Ahead of BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, and Other Top Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI ($OZ), a novel AI-powered crypto initiative, is gaining traction since it integrates predictive intelligence with a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). Ozak AIis a robust solution to market analytics that integrates automated data systems, token-based operation, and cross-chain capabilities. The dynamics of the US crypto regulation might play into its advantage and propel it to achieve higher results than legacy altcoins by 2026, including XRP and ADA. Presale Reaches Stage 5 with Strong Momentum Ozak AI is at stage four of presale, selling tokens in the form of $OZ with a price of $0.01. Over 1,279,504.07 tokens have been sold, and the presale has raised more than $2.21 million. The next phase will double the token price to $0.01, a 400%+ increase from the initial entry price. The total amount of the token issue is 10 billion, out of which 30% are sold during the presale. A listing price of $1 is targeted after launch, which places early buyers in a strong position if the roadmap is achieved. The growth rate of the first rounds is a mark of the increased interest in AI-based projects, especially those with remarkable functional usage in the DePIN and blockchain markets. Core Features Make It Stand Out from Traditional Altcoins Ozak AI is developed in many chains and offers cross-chain infrastructure where it supports real-time data processing. The DePIN model of the project provides it with a high fault tolerance decentralized backbone. Market data is fed to AI agents to process and trigger trade signals, portfolio analytics, and insights in real-time. This ecosystem is run on the $OZ token. The token can be used to purchase services, stake, and vote. The main AI-powered elements are the autonomous trading bots, predictive dashboards, and the rewards based on performance. A CertiK audit is completed,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:38