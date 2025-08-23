2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Storage, not silicon, will trigger AI’s next breakthrough | Opinion

The race for AI dominance is on, and it will be won by those who elevate storage to a first-class strategic priority and embrace decentralization.
Crypto.news2025/08/23 20:50
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Face New Competition: Meme L2 Offering Faster, Cheaper Transactions Than ADA

Unlike Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which remain on slower Layer 1 blockchains, Layer Brett leverages Ethereum Layer 2 technology for lightning-fast, low gas fee crypto transactions. This innovation allows $LBRETT to process activity off-chain while maintaining Ethereum's robust security, a clear upgrade over the congested networks powering Bonk and Pepe. Key advantages of Layer Brett: Ultra-low transaction fees—significantly less than the average fees on Dogecoin and ADA networks. Industry-leading transaction speeds—no more waiting for sluggish confirmations as seen on Bonk and SHIB. Seamless staking with yields—up to 2,800% APY in the current presale, making it one of the best DeFi coin opportunities. Layer Brett's community-first approach also includes a $1 million giveaway, drawing more interest than recent campaigns by Pepe or Brett (original). What sets Layer Brett apart from Brett, ADA, Pepe, and Bonk? While Brett (original) remains popular, its lack of tangible utility and recent price correction—down nearly 79% from its all-time high— and ADA's recent price slides have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:50
Linkin Park's Early-Career Hit Returns To Its Most Impressive Chart Peak

"Somewhere I Belong" by Linkin Park climbs back to No. 19 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally, tying its peak from five weeks ago. Chester Bennington (L) and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park perform during the Projekt Revolution tour at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 29, 2009 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Getty Images Linkin Park is in the midst of an exciting week on Billboard's Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, a tally the band knows very well. Even though many of the group's biggest smashes preceded the introduction of the streaming-only ranking, the Grammy-winning act has remained one of the most successful since the company began publishing it years ago. As Linkin Park's biggest hit finds its way back to No. 1 — unseating one of the greatest in hard rock history — another early career smash rises yet again. "Somewhere I Belong" Returns to its All-Time Peak "Somewhere I Belong" remains one of Linkin Park's most important hits, as it helped show that the group was not just a single-era phenomenon. Released in early 2003 as the lead single from Meteora, the track quickly became another big single, and this week, it is on the rise again in America. "Somewhere I Belong" climbs on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, lifting from No. 22 to No. 19 five weeks into its time on the roster. The decades-old track returns to its all-time high, where it also debuted about a month ago. Only "What I've Done" Has Stalled in a Lower Rung Even as "Somewhere I Belong" returns to its peak, it still ranks as the second-lowest-peaking of Linkin Park's 14 tracks that have landed on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. Only "What I've Done," which spent a single turn on the tally, peaked…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:47
ECB Evaluates Public Blockchain for Digital Euro Initiative

Key Points: ECB explores public blockchains for digital euro post-US stablecoin law. No final decision on public blockchain integration. Global CBDC trend influences EU's technological considerations. The European Central Bank is reevaluating its digital euro approach, considering public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana, following new regulations, with no final decisions as of August 23, 2025. This reflects shifting regulatory dynamics, possibly impacting blockchain adoption and stability, while active engagement continues to shape future digital currency developments. ECB's Blockchain Consideration and Regulatory Implications European Central Bank (ECB) officials reported on August 23, 2025, the consideration of public blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana for the digital euro, previously expected to run on a private blockchain due to privacy concerns. This reconsideration follows the passing of the U.S. stablecoin bill. In response to technological shifts, the ECB's tentative plans could elevate institutional interest in platforms like Ethereum and Solana. The ECB intends to decide on digital euro technology by October 2025 while involving stakeholders from various market sectors. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, remarked, "The dialogue with stakeholders is essential to understanding the needs of our citizens and ensuring that they can benefit from a digital euro, should we move forward with its implementation." Market observers note that ECB's openness to decentralized ledger technology supports infrastructure tokens but could heighten regulatory scrutiny on digital currencies. No blockchain founders have commented on this through public channels as of now. Global CBDC Trends and Ethereum's Market Performance Did you know? The EU, exploring CBDC issuance, joins nations like China and Nigeria. China's e-CNY recorded $986 billion in transactions by June 2024, reflecting growing central bank digital currency interest worldwide. As per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,717.14 with a market cap of $569.39 billion. The 24-hour trading volume reached $79.08…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:46
7 Best Crypto Under 1 Cent To Buy With Only $100 Investment: Just Like Shiba Turned $100 Into Millions — Don't Miss the Next One

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 20:42
Mirandus Event Introduces New Challenges and Rewards for Players

Tony Kim Aug 22, 2025 20:58 Gala Games announces a new event in Mirandus, featuring legendary assassin Fintan. Players can earn rewards through leaderboards and mystery chests from August 28 to September 1, 2025. Gala Games is gearing up to launch an exciting new event in their popular game, Mirandus. From August 28 to September 1, 2025, players will have the opportunity to delve into the world of legendary assassin Fintan, as whispers of his storied past resurface. This limited-time event will challenge adventurers to confront the returning goblin threat while competing for a spot on the leaderboard. Event Details and Rewards Participants in the event will engage in looting the Chaotic Trace, where they can climb the leaderboard and purchase the Humble Beginnings Mystery Chest. This chest offers a chance to obtain rare trinkets from Fintan's journey, including Fintan's Wooden Handle (20% Bonus, 60% chance), Fintan's Crude Handle (30% Bonus, 30% chance), and Fintan's Point Handle (50% Bonus, 10% chance). Equipping one of each trinket allows players to stack their effects, with a complete set providing an additional 100% bonus. Only 500 mystery chests will be available for purchase, each priced at $24.99. The event promises to be a thrilling quest for those eager to expand their collections and gain an edge in gameplay. Free-to-Play Options and Leaderboard Prizes For newcomers or players without their own Exemplars, the event offers free-to-play characters known as Hollows. These characters provide an entry point for new players to experience the immersive world of Mirandus without the need for prior investment. In addition to in-game items, a substantial prize pool of 128,200 $GALA is up for grabs, with rewards distributed to the top 250 players on the leaderboard. The top 10 players will receive larger…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:42
Next week's macroeconomic outlook: Don't be too crazy about rate cuts, don't be too panic about PCE

PANews reported on August 23rd that for most of this month, Wall Street traders flocked to the stock and bond markets, betting that the Federal Reserve was finally ready to start cutting interest rates again. The only thing they were waiting for was the green light from Fed Chairman Powell to maintain this round of gains. They got their wish on Friday, when Powell took a dovish stance in a highly anticipated speech, triggering the largest cross-market rally since April. The cryptocurrency market was boiling, and the price of Ethereum hit a nearly four-year high. Gold rose 1%. Here are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week: At 03:15 on Tuesday, Logan, the 2026 FOMC voting member and President of the Dallas Fed, delivered a speech and participated in a panel discussion at the 100th anniversary conference of the Banco de Mexico. At 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President John Williams delivered a keynote speech at the Banco de Mexico 100th Anniversary Conference. Tuesday at 22:00, the U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for August and the U.S. Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August; At 00:45 on Thursday, Barkin, a 2027 FOMC voting member and president of the Richmond Fed, delivered a speech; At 20:30 on Thursday, the revised annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States will be released; At 06:00 on Friday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller will deliver a speech on monetary policy; At 20:30 on Friday, the annual rate of the U.S. core PCE price index in July, the monthly rate of personal spending in July, and the monthly rate of the U.S. core PCE price index in July will be released. Looking ahead to the US dollar index, downward pressure on the greenback is expected to persist as labor market data becomes a primary focus for the Federal Reserve and market participants almost fully anticipate a rate cut next month. Unless future employment reports significantly alter the outlook, the US dollar index is expected to remain under pressure, particularly against currencies supported by more hawkish central banks. While a rate cut may be imminent for investors, the path forward for subsequent easing is far from straightforward, and uncertainty surrounding the policy outlook is becoming a new focal point.
PANews2025/08/23 20:41
Why the Latest SEC Rulings and Pro-Crypto Policies in the US Could Boost OZAK AI's Presale Price Potential, Putting It Ahead of BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, and Other Top Altcoins

Ozak AI ($OZ), a novel AI-powered crypto initiative, is gaining traction since it integrates predictive intelligence with a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). Ozak AIis a robust solution to market analytics that integrates automated data systems, token-based operation, and cross-chain capabilities. The dynamics of the US crypto regulation might play into its advantage and propel it to achieve higher results than legacy altcoins by 2026, including XRP and ADA. Presale Reaches Stage 5 with Strong Momentum Ozak AI is at stage four of presale, selling tokens in the form of $OZ with a price of $0.01. Over 1,279,504.07 tokens have been sold, and the presale has raised more than $2.21 million. The next phase will double the token price to $0.01, a 400%+ increase from the initial entry price. The total amount of the token issue is 10 billion, out of which 30% are sold during the presale. A listing price of $1 is targeted after launch, which places early buyers in a strong position if the roadmap is achieved. The growth rate of the first rounds is a mark of the increased interest in AI-based projects, especially those with remarkable functional usage in the DePIN and blockchain markets. Core Features Make It Stand Out from Traditional Altcoins Ozak AI is developed in many chains and offers cross-chain infrastructure where it supports real-time data processing. The DePIN model of the project provides it with a high fault tolerance decentralized backbone. Market data is fed to AI agents to process and trigger trade signals, portfolio analytics, and insights in real-time. This ecosystem is run on the $OZ token. The token can be used to purchase services, stake, and vote. The main AI-powered elements are the autonomous trading bots, predictive dashboards, and the rewards based on performance. A CertiK audit is completed,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:38
MAGAX Stage 1 Presale Closing Soon, Don't Miss Entry Prices

Crypto News Final call: MAGAX Stage 1 presale is closing soon. Secure your tokens at entry prices before costs rise in the next stage. Don't miss this early opportunity. Stage 1 of the Moonshot MAGAX presale is closing fast, and investors know this is the final chance to grab tokens at the lowest entry price. In crypto, timing is everything. Early buyers often become the biggest winners, and history proves it, from Ethereum's $0.30 launch to Solana's $0.25 presale, fortunes were made by those who moved before the crowd. MAGAX is now offering a similar opportunity, but the window is narrowing by
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:35
Ethereum Hits New ATH of $4,880, $BEST to Rally Next

The post Ethereum Hits New ATH of $4,880, $BEST to Rally Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Hits New ATH of $4,880, $BEST to Rally Next Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-hits-ath-of-4880-best-rally-coming/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:33
