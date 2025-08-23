2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Bitcoin Price Watch: Momentum Wavers at $115K—What Comes Next?

Bitcoin Price Watch: Momentum Wavers at $115K—What Comes Next?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Momentum Wavers at $115K—What Comes Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is trading at $115,441 with a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $47.99 billion. The intraday price range has spanned from $111,764 to $117,310, indicating tight consolidation after a recent sharp upward move. Bitcoin On the daily chart, bitcoin appears to be consolidating near a critical support area between […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-momentum-wavers-at-115k-what-comes-next/
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-4.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.1236-4.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020309-1.70%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 21:03
Aktsia
Bitcoin’s Original Culture Sees Institutional Push as ‘Bad Direction’: Ego Death Capital

Bitcoin’s Original Culture Sees Institutional Push as ‘Bad Direction’: Ego Death Capital

Skepticism over Wall Street’s deepening role in Bitcoin remains strong among early adopters, according to Preston Pysh, co-founder of Ego Death Capital.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03644-3.82%
Paysenger
EGO$0.002015-2.79%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000869-4.18%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 21:03
Aktsia
Furniture imports face possible duties under Trump admin

Furniture imports face possible duties under Trump admin

The post Furniture imports face possible duties under Trump admin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump said that his administration has begun reviewing furniture imports, a step that could result in new duties on items brought into the United States. “I am pleased to announce that we are doing a major Tariff Investigation on Furniture coming into the United States,” Trump wrote Friday afternoon. “Within the next 50 days, that Investigation will be completed, and Furniture coming from other Countries into the United States will be Tariffed at a Rate yet to be determined.” Trump said new tariffs could revive factories in old hubs like North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. “This will bring the Furniture Business back to North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and States all across the Union,” he added. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!” The post followed an earlier message this month in which Trump celebrated what he called a “beautiful” rise in tariff receipts on imported goods and credited his trade approach with stronger inflows to the U.S. Treasury. Tariff collections reach record monthly total Official figures indicate tariff collections have recently hit higher monthly marks. In July, receipts exceeded $29 billion, the largest monthly total so far this year. The Treasury’s Aug. 19 “Customs and Certain Excise Taxes” report places year-to-date tariff revenue at $158.3 billion. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said they may use some tariff revenue to pay down the national debt. He told CNBC that he and the president are focused on it. “I think at a point we’re going to be able to do it,” Bessent said, adding that he and President Donald Trump were “laser-focused on paying down the debt.” “I think that we’re going to bring down the deficit-to-GDP, we will start paying down debt, and then at a point that can be used as an offset for…
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.423-3.17%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000623-22.31%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 21:02
Aktsia
Is Bitcoin's 4-Year Cycle Over? Why BTC May Finally Break the Trend

Is Bitcoin's 4-Year Cycle Over? Why BTC May Finally Break the Trend

Bitcoin historically moves in four-year cycles—but some experts believe it could be different this time. Here's why.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,587.26-2.75%
SphereX
HERE$0.000358+0.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04684-3.26%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 21:01
Aktsia
Bruno Mars’s Duet With Lady Gaga Ties As One Of His Longest-Running Smashes

Bruno Mars’s Duet With Lady Gaga Ties As One Of His Longest-Running Smashes

The post Bruno Mars’s Duet With Lady Gaga Ties As One Of His Longest-Running Smashes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile” reaches 52 weeks on the Hot 100, tying “That’s What I Like” as Mars’s second-longest charting hit. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Lady Gaga scores her first one-year charter on the Hot 100 this week as “Die With a Smile,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, celebrates 52 frames on the roster that lists the most consumed songs in the country. Mars also reaches the same milestone, though “Die With a Smile” is not his first tune to hit that impressive sum. “Die With a Smile” Ties “That’s What I Like” As “Die With a Smile” hits 52 weeks on the Hot 100, it matches the tenure enjoyed by “That’s What I Like.” Both tracks are tied as his second-longest charting smash on the Hot 100. “Die With a Smile” Sits Just Beneath the Top 10 “Die With a Smile” is steady at No. 12 on the Hot 100 this week. Now that it’s reached its first year on the tally, it must remain above No. 25 or, per Billboard rules, it will be removed from the list. Since the collaboration ranks so high, it is almost certain that “Die With a Smile” will collect a fifty-third stay on the Hot 100 in a few days, at which point it will break out of its match with “That’s What I Like” and become Mars’s second-longest running win, while “That’s What I Like” will be pushed to third place. “Uptown Funk” Continues to Lead Only one other track crediting Mars has…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4359+2.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020309-1.70%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:59
Aktsia
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH May Reclaim $6K As Investors Rotate Into Layer 2 And Payment Altcoins

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH May Reclaim $6K As Investors Rotate Into Layer 2 And Payment Altcoins

After a volatile week, ETH is holding support near $4,280 and many analysts see room for upside. While investors remain […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH May Reclaim $6K As Investors Rotate Into Layer 2 And Payment Altcoins appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-4.50%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00777-3.47%
MAY
MAY$0.04684-3.26%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/23 20:59
Aktsia
ETH Treks Toward $5K As Data Confirms Trend Change

ETH Treks Toward $5K As Data Confirms Trend Change

The post ETH Treks Toward $5K As Data Confirms Trend Change appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Ethereum network activity surged by 63% in 30 days, strengthening the case for an imminent breakout to $5,000.  Ether futures open interest jumped to $69 billion, highlighting robust demand for leveraged exposure. Ether (ETH) rallied to its highest level in nearly four years on Friday, sparking $351 million in liquidations from leveraged bearish bets. The surge came after investors priced in a less restrictive monetary policy in the United States, following remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Will this momentum finally push ETH beyond the $5,000 barrier? Nasdaq rally signals renewed appetite for ETH and risk assets The tech-heavy Nasdaq Index climbed 1.8%, suggesting investors are shedding risk aversion and reallocating away from fixed-income positions. Ether has already gained 33% over the past 30 days, and three indicators now point to further strength, potentially solidifying the ongoing bull run. With ETH trading above $4,800, a breakout to new all-time highs could be minutes or days away. Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium amplified expectations of multiple rate cuts: “The baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” According to the CME FedWatch tool, bond markets are pricing in a 45% chance of rates falling to 3.5% or below by March 2026, up from 37% the previous week. Lower borrowing costs ease financial pressures on companies, broadly reducing systemic risks. Ether is also drawing strength from surging onchain activity. Transactions on the Ethereum network jumped 63% in the past 30 days, while active addresses rose 26%. For comparison, Solana managed just a 2% increase in transactions, with active addresses declining by 14%, according to Nansen data. Meanwhile, BNB Chain posted a steep 50% drop in transaction count. Networks ranked by active addresses. Source: Nansen While onchain metrics highlight growing…
Binance Coin
BNB$861.75-0.79%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225758-3.40%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1701-4.38%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:57
Aktsia
59,405,917 SHIB Disappear, Here’s What Kicked Them Away

59,405,917 SHIB Disappear, Here’s What Kicked Them Away

The post 59,405,917 SHIB Disappear, Here’s What Kicked Them Away appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 59.4 million SHIB get burned SHIB price follows Bitcoin upward Popular wallet tracker Shibburn has revealed that a substantial amount of Shiba Inu meme coins has been removed from the circulating supply recently. However, it did not help to drive the SHIB burn rate high. Meanwhile, the SHIB meme coin has demonstrated huge price growth, surging by more than 11%. You Might Also Like 59.4 million SHIB get burned According to the aforementioned data source, over the past seven days, an impressive amount of meme coins has been transferred to anonymous wallets — 59,405,917 SHIB. The three largest SHIB chunks that have been burned over this period of time moved 27,062,451, 10,000,000 and again 10,000,000 meme coins. However, the overall burn rate for the past week is not impressive since it has dropped by nearly 42%. Things stand better with the daily burn rate, which is 13.71% up. Despite the positive reading, the amount of coins transferred to unspendable wallets has been tiny so far — just 79,519 SHIB. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001333 (1hr 0.29% ▲ | 24hr 7.77% ▲ )Market Cap: $7,850,777,576 (7.67% ▲)Total Supply: 589,247,746,211,233 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 79,519 (13.71% ▲)Past 7 Days: 59,405,917 (-41.91% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) August 23, 2025 SHIB price follows Bitcoin upward On Friday, the second-largest meme coin, SHIB, demonstrated a remarkable price surge, increasing by 11.52% in a single day. It printed several consecutive hourly candles, the largest of which drove it 4.85% up. Ultimately, Shiba Inu reached a local high of $0.00001350, but then the asset rebounded, losing 3.68% of its value. By now, it has grown back, printing a 2.3% rise. SHIB is currently changing hands at $0.00001330. On Friday, the SHIB price surged in tandem with the Bitcoin price trajectory, as BTC briefly reclaimed the $117,000 level. The…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243-3.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,587.26-2.75%
GET
GET$0.010126--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:54
Aktsia
Storage, not silicon, will trigger AI’s next breakthrough

Storage, not silicon, will trigger AI’s next breakthrough

The post Storage, not silicon, will trigger AI’s next breakthrough appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. The debate over graphics processing horsepower is old news. Those who succeed in the future will be those who master where data resides. As global data creation continues to explode, lagging firms will be left locked out of the next stage of innovation. Summary Data volumes are exploding, with global creation projected to surpass 200 zettabytes by end-2025, more than all prior human output combined. Centralized cloud storage is the AI bottleneck, inflating costs by up to 80% with egress fees and slowing large-scale data transfers to days. Decentralized storage networks offer a fix, sharding data across independent nodes and embedding cryptographic proofs for compliance-ready audit trails. Regulation like the EU AI Act raises the stakes, forcing provable data provenance—making storage a strategic priority, not a background utility. Data creation is projected to crest 200 zettabytes worldwide by the end of 2025; that’s enough to stream every film ever made more than 100 billion times. This estimate involves more digital matter than humankind has generated in every prior year combined. In tandem with this surge, research teams have revealed the first publicly released trillion-parameter language model. This behemoth model, whose training corpus alone would have filled entire national archives ten years ago, is an example of such a Leviathan that consumes petabytes an hour. Without storage pipelines that can ingest, stage, and stream data at these newfound scales, even the fastest processors will suffer in idle frustration. Centralized clouds are the new bottleneck Most organizations still rely on a handful of hyperscale storage silos engineered for web apps, not frontier science. The financial drag is brutal. An industry audit published in April revealed that hidden egress and…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04846-0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10063+0.34%
READY
READY$0.003208--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 20:52
Aktsia
What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

When Bitcoin (BTC) first surfaced, only a few analysts dared to predict its rise while most dismissed it as a fad. Those same early voices that identified BTC’s potential are now drawing attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi protocol that blends real-world lending mechanics, stablecoin innovation, and a presale track record that is already [...] The post What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.05893+3.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,587.26-2.75%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001693-2.13%
Aktsia
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:50
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets