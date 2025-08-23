2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
7 Best Altcoins for Resilient Growth — Ethereum, Cardano & MAGACOIN FINANCE Gain Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/7-best-altcoins-for-resilient-growth-ethereum-cardano-magacoin-finance-momentum/
2025/08/23 21:18
ETHZilla plans to raise $10 billion through a rights offering to support continued ETH purchases

PANews reported on August 23rd that Strategic ETH Reserve announced in a post on the X platform that ETHZilla (formerly 180 Life Sciences Corp.), a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, has disclosed that it has amended its previously executed securities sales agreement regarding the issuance of common stock in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Under the terms of the amended sales agreement, the company will be able to raise up to $10,000,000.000 through the issuance and sale of shares of common stock to support its continued purchase of ETH.
2025/08/23 21:16
XRP Price Jumps 8% as U.S. Court Ends Ripple-SEC Case

The court-approved joint dismissal ends the multi-year legal battle, with Ripple agreeing to pay a $125 million penalty, pushing XRP price higher. ETF issuers, including Canary Capital, Grayscale, and others, have updated S-1 filings with the SEC for spot XRP ETFs. Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP is seeing strong market activity, gaining 8% and moving past the crucial resistance of $3.0. This comes as the US appeals court approves the dismissal of the Ripple-SEC case. Furthermore, proposers of the spot XRP ETF have filed an amended S-1 with the US SEC, raising overall market expectations. XRP Price Rally to Continue Moving Ahead XRP price has reclaimed the $3 level after dropping below its 50-day moving average earlier this week, when heavy whale selling pushed prices down to $2.72. Traders are now eyeing a break above $3.10 as confirmation for a potential rally toward $4. Apart from this short-term outlook, market analysts continue to remain hopeful of the double-digit target of $10 and beyond for the Ripple cryptocurrency. As predicted by popular analyst Dark Defender, the XRP price has bounced back from the support at $2.85 and is eyeing higher price targets. The analyst has announced subsequent price targets of $3.33, $4.36, $5.85, and $10.4765, as mentioned in our previous story.Source: Dark Defender US Court Puts An End to the Ripple Lawsuit In an announcement on Friday, August 22, defense attorney James Filan confirmed that the Second Circuit has approved the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal filed by the SEC and Ripple, officially bringing the case to a close. Moreover, the SEC has also withdrawn its appeal, while Ripple and its executives Chris Larsen and Brad Garlinghouse have dropped their cross-appeal, as reported by CNF earlier. The joint dismissal marks the end of the long-running legal battle, with the court’s approval clearing the way for Ripple. Ripple will now pay $125 million to the SEC as a penalty for securities violations, an amount that had been held in escrow pending the resolution of the appeals. Pro-crypto attorney John Deaton responded to the court’s approval of the XRP lawsuit dismissal, calling it a case “from hell.” Deaton played a key role in the proceedings, having filed an amicus brief in 2021 on behalf of XRP holders to challenge the SEC’s assertion that the token was a security. Issuers File S-1 for Spot XRP ETF Canary Capital Group has submitted an updated S-1 filing to the SEC for its proposed Canary XRP ETF, marking a significant move toward bringing the Ripple-linked token into mainstream U.S. markets. According to the filing, the ETF is planned to list on the Cboe BXZ Exchange and aims to give investors direct exposure to XRP without the need to hold the cryptocurrency directly. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported that multiple issuers, including Grayscale, CoinShares, Bitwise, Franklin, 21Shares, and WisdomTree, have updated their XRP ETF filings today. Seyffart said the revisions are “almost certainly” in response to SEC feedback, calling the development positive but largely anticipated. ]]&gt
2025/08/23 21:16
Dogecoin Rockets 11% in Fed-Driven Market Rally, What's Next?

Dogecoin sharply rose to $0.242 on market optimism
2025/08/23 21:14
Taylor Swift’s Album Cut Jumps Almost 400% On Streaming Sites

The post Taylor Swift’s Album Cut Jumps Almost 400% On Streaming Sites appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “False God” by Taylor Swift jumps 383% in U.S. streams after a sync in The Summer I Turned Pretty, helping Lover climb two Billboard charts. SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 10: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage during the gala of 2019 Alibaba 11.11 Global Shopping Festival at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 10, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images There’s been a lot of excitement in Taylor Swift’s world lately, as she has a new album coming in a little over a month. The singer-songwriter made a meal out of the announcement of The Life of a Showgirl, which she teased and then unveiled on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. Following the revelation, Swift’s catalog has surged in popularity, and her name is splashed across Billboard charts this week. One of Swift’s fan-favorite cuts is in the midst of something of a resurgence that seemingly has nothing to do with The Life of a Showgirl, and everything to do with a popular TV program. “False God” Grows By Almost 400% in Streams According to Billboard, Swift’s song “False God” has gained considerably in terms of its stream count earlier this month. Between August 13 and 15, the tune racked up 1.2 million streams in the United States. That is up 383% from the weekend prior, when the cut managed a quarter of a million plays. Taylor Swift’s Music on The Summer I Turned Pretty While seemingly every song and album in Swift’s catalog is on the rise, “False God” has Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty to thank for its uptick. The track was featured in a recent episode of the program, which is known for its high-profile music syncs – including more than one from…
2025/08/23 21:11
Federal Reserve Hints at Rate Cut; Markets Rally as Ethereum Surges

The post Federal Reserve Hints at Rate Cut; Markets Rally as Ethereum Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve hints at rate cuts, boosting markets. Ethereum hits near four-year high post-speech. Rate policy shifts impact global financial markets. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated a likely interest rate cut in September during a key speech at Jackson Hole, prompting market rallies across stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. The dovish policy shift spurred Ethereum to a multi-year high. Investors are now focusing on upcoming Federal Reserve communications and economic data releases for further market guidance. Federal Reserve’s Dovish Tone Spurs Market Surge Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized that current monetary policies are “modestly restrictive” and indicated the possibility of rate cuts, triggering immediate financial market reactions. In his address at Jackson Hole, he highlighted that rates might move closer to neutral. The anticipation of reduced borrowing costs sparked widespread optimism in financial markets. As Jerome Powell stated, “Current policy is ‘modestly restrictive’ and rates will move closer to neutral if cut in September.” Immediate market impacts included the S&P 500 rising approximately 1.5% and bond yields declining sharply, reflecting reduced expectations of interest rates across short durations. Financial markets adjusted swiftly as investors repositioned portfolios in response to anticipated policy shifts. Cryptocurrency markets reacted strongly, especially Ethereum, which reached a multi-year price high. Major investors diversified into digital assets, contributing to the rally. Responses from financial and digital asset sectors highlighted the potential for prolonged accommodative policy effects on market dynamics. Ethereum’s Price Surge Aligns with Historical Market Behavior Did you know? Ethereum’s price surge aligns with previous market responses to dovish Federal Reserve announcements, which historically have propelled growth in risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Ethereum’s (ETH) price hit $4,713.80, its market capitalization reaching $568.99 billion. Trading volume surged to $78.36 billion, marking a 124.29% increase. Over 60 days, Ethereum’s price climbed 95.29%, while the 90-day…
2025/08/23 21:10
Cango Inc., the new miner on the block

The post Cango Inc., the new miner on the block appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining is the network-wide competition through which cryptographic solutions are generated that match specific criteria. Correct solutions are rewarded in the form of Bitcoin and fees to miners who manage to solve the problem first. Mining is done by miners using hardware and software to generate this solution. Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is one of the top 5 publicly listed Bitcoin miners in the world. Formerly an automotive transaction business, the company has embarked on a bold restructuring to fully embrace its new identity as a leading global Bitcoin mining company and has already made great strides in the crypto and energy sector. New vision, new team Earlier this year, Cango finalized the sale of its entire People’s Republic of China operations for approximately US$351.94 million in cash, signaling a decisive exit from its legacy market. Following this, on June 2, 2025, Cango’s co-founders sold 10 million Class B ordinary shares to Enduring Wealth Capital Limited for US$70 million, reducing founder control and aligning the company with institutional governance standards. The transformation culminated on July 23, 2025, with the appointment of a new leadership team, including Mr. Xin Jin as Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Mr. Peng Yu as CEO and Director, Mr. Chang-Wei Chiu as Director, Mr. Yongyi Zhang as CFO, and Mr. Simon Ming Yeung Tang as CIO. This leadership lineup, with expertise in digital-asset infrastructure, finance, and energy investments, underscores Cango’s commitment to driving innovation in the global digital asset space. Operational excellence in an asset-light model Cango operates an asset-light growth model, scaling quickly through colocation/on-rack deployments while selectively acquiring sites to secure long-term energy diversity and infrastructure access. This asset-light approach allows the company to better manage capital expenditure and acquire sites that have diversified energy sources, which can be leveraged as part of its…
2025/08/23 21:09
Best Crypto to Buy Now as FED Chair Jerome Powell Hints at September Rate Cut

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now as FED Chair Jerome Powell Hints at September Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto to Buy Now as FED Chair Jerome Powell Hints at September Rate Cut Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-as-fed-chair-jerome-powell-hints-september-rate-cut/
2025/08/23 21:06
ETH May Reclaim $6K As Investors Rotate Into Layer 2 And Payment Altcoins

The post ETH May Reclaim $6K As Investors Rotate Into Layer 2 And Payment Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market is looking ahead as Ethereum price prediction models suggest ETH could retest higher levels soon. After a volatile week, ETH is holding support near $4,280 and many analysts see room for upside. While investors remain focused on the Ethereum outlook, attention is also shifting to payment-focused altcoins like Remittix, which has already raised over $20.8 million by selling more than 615 million tokens at $0.0969 each. As capital rotates, both ETH and Remittix are shaping the narrative for what could be a strong Q4 in crypto. Ethereum Price Prediction Trends Source: TradingView Ethereum price prediction has become a focal point after ETH recovered from a sharp dip earlier this month. ETH bounced from $4,232 support and now trades near $4,600, with upside targets at $4,488 and possibly $4,788 if momentum builds. Analysts note that the Relative Strength Index has rebounded above neutral, suggesting momentum is improving. Institutional interest is a key driver, with JPMorgan highlighting Ethereum’s growing ETF demand and corporate adoption. Nearly $5 billion in crypto options expiry also adds to short-term volatility, but ETH continues to show strength compared to Bitcoin. On-chain indicators show signs of decreased downside pressure, and technical analysis indicates a possible target of $6,000 should Ethereum break the $4,800 resistance level. Ethereum is one of the top crypto to invest in 2025 because it has Layer 2 scaling, tokenization projects, and it is gaining adoption around the world. Why Remittix Is Becoming the Top Choice While Ethereum price prediction dominates headlines, Remittix is quietly emerging as one of the best crypto projects 2025. The payment-focused token has raised over $20.8 million through the sale of more than 615 million tokens at $0.0969 each, showing investor confidence that rivals even large-cap altcoins. Unlike many speculative projects, Remittix is built to…
2025/08/23 21:05
The US Crypto Market in Danger Facing DeepSeek’s New AI Chip

The fragile balance between artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies is about to be disrupted. DeepSeek, the Chinese AI gem, is about to launch a chip entirely developed and manufactured in China. This announcement, seemingly purely technological, could trigger a real earthquake in the US markets… and crypto would not come out unscathed. L’article The US Crypto Market in Danger Facing DeepSeek’s New AI Chip est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/08/23 21:05
