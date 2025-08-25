2025-08-25 Monday

Lessons from the Gold Standard's Collapse

Lessons from the Gold Standard's Collapse

The post Lessons from the Gold Standard’s Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin A striking new short film from Bitcoin media outlet TFCT paints a sobering picture of modern society – one built on debt, inflation, and broken promises. The message is simple: when the U.S. abandoned the gold standard, it set in motion decades of decline that reshaped families, culture, and the economy itself. The Day Everything Changed The video marks the anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s decision to end the dollar’s convertibility to gold, closing what was known as the “gold window.” In the dramatization, a grandfather reflects on that pivotal moment while speaking to his grandson, explaining that gold once acted as a safeguard against reckless spending. A society in decline… The effects of leaving the Gold Standard: pic.twitter.com/VUVXiktq9k — TFTC (@TFTC21) August 19, 2025 “It kept them honest,” he laments, suggesting that the discipline imposed by gold-backed money prevented governments from endlessly printing paper currency and financing costly wars. From One Paycheck Households to Endless Debt Generations before the gold standard’s end often lived in a world where one income could sustain a household, dinners were shared at the table, and saving was considered a virtue. The film argues that this reality began to unravel once fiat money took over. Without the restraint of gold, governments printed freely, debts exploded, and the purchasing power of wages steadily eroded. Families adjusted by working longer hours, taking on multiple jobs, and relying more on credit. What followed was a cultural shift toward consumerism, rising divorce rates, falling birth rates, and households increasingly dependent on debt just to stay afloat. A Nation in Decline The video does not shy away from blunt imagery. It highlights how inflation and financial instability forced parents to outsource child-rearing to schools and television, while younger generations turned to entertainment, antidepressants, and even gambling as coping…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/25 12:35
Why September's Crucial Move Looks Unlikely

Why September's Crucial Move Looks Unlikely

The post Why September’s Crucial Move Looks Unlikely appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Rate Cut: Why September’s Crucial Move Looks Unlikely Skip to content Home Crypto News Fed Rate Cut: Why September’s Crucial Move Looks Unlikely Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-rate-cut-unlikely/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/25 12:34
Best Crypto to Buy Now 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana & VeChain Drive Fear Zone Recovery

Best Crypto to Buy Now 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana & VeChain Drive Fear Zone Recovery

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana & VeChain Drive Fear Zone Recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. For investors wondering about the best crypto to buy now, the market is starting to look interesting again. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and VeChain are bouncing back from the recent “fear zone,” giving investors hope that a bigger rally may be on the horizon. At the same time, an emerging altcoin, MAGACOIN FINANCE, is being mentioned as one of the hidden gems to accumulate ahead of the next bull cycle. Is Bitcoin Still Worth Buying? Bitcoin is holding around $113,500 after dropping back from its $124,000 high. Even though some big institutions have slowed down buying, whales are quietly adding more BTC. That usually signals confidence in the long run. On top of that, the U.S. is pushing forward a new “market structure bill” that could bring major money into crypto once passed. With Q4 coming up, many believe Bitcoin could start climbing again. What’s Going On With Ethereum? Ethereum looks solid too. Whales recently bought more than 550,000 ETH during the last dip, showing strong conviction. ETH is trading around $4,200, and analysts think a break above $4,879 could send it toward $5,000 fast. Standard Chartered even raised its price target to $7,500 by year-end. For investors searching for the best crypto to buy now, Ethereum is staying high on the list thanks to steady demand and new projects being built on its network. Solana and VeChain Showing Signs of Life Solana is trading close to $180 and struggling to break $186. If it…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/25 12:33
Chainlink Whale Activity Hits 7-Day High, LINK Price to $30?

Chainlink Whale Activity Hits 7-Day High, LINK Price to $30?

The post Chainlink Whale Activity Hits 7-Day High, LINK Price to $30? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Chainlink whale activity has reached its highest level in seven months, raising attention in the market. Drawing on this trend, some traders are pointing to bold price forecasts for LINK as new reserve data showed steady growth. Analysts believe that key fundamentals emerging now would play a role in the token’s next move. Chainlink Whale Activity Reaches Seven-Month High It is worth noting that Chainlink (LINK) saw a sharp rise in whale activity this month. According to analyst Ali, large holders carried out more transactions than at any point in the last seven months. Such movements often draw attention because they can signal changing positions by major investors. Chainlink Whale Activity Surge | Source: Ali Martinez Whales, or holders with large amounts of a token, usually influence market liquidity. Increases in their activity have at times been linked to price swings. While not always a guarantee of change, such signals often attract market watchers. Earlier in the week, the Chainlink Reserve reported new inflows. The reserve, launched earlier this month, added 41,105.84 LINK tokens. This first LINK token deposit was worth just over $1 million and has subsequently grown to a total of 150,770.02 LINK. The reserve’s value now stands at around $3.8 million based on current market prices. Chainlink stated that these reserves came from real revenue earned through institutional use and protocol-level services. If deposits continue at this pace, the reserve could grow into a factor shaping supply over the long term. Bold LINK Price Predictions Gain Attention It is important to add that despite a small dip in daily trading, ambitious forecasts for LINK remained in focus. Meanwhile, in a recent post on X, a user named LINK Collector predicted that the token could climb from $28 to $576 in the future. He compared the possibility…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/25 12:32
3 Token Unlocks to Watch in the Final Week of August 2025

3 Token Unlocks to Watch in the Final Week of August 2025

The post 3 Token Unlocks to Watch in the Final Week of August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market will see notable token unlocks in the fourth week of August 2025. Major projects, including Jupiter (JUP), Optimism (OP), and Kamino (KMNO), will release significant new token supplies.  These unlocks, worth millions, could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price movements. Here’s a breakdown of what to watch. 1. Jupiter (JUP) Unlock Date: August 28 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 53.47 million JUP (0.76% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 3.05 billion JUP Total supply: 7 billion JUP Jupiter is a decentralized liquidity aggregator on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. It optimizes trade routes across multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to provide users with the best prices for token swaps with minimal slippage.  On August 28, Jupiter will unlock 53.47 million JUP tokens, valued at approximately $27.54 million, representing 1.75% of its circulating supply. This unlock follows a monthly cliff vesting schedule.  JUP Token Unlock in August. Source: Tokenomist Jupiter has allocated the tokens primarily to the team (38.89 million JUP). Furthermore, Mercurial stakeholders will get 14.58 million JUP altcoins. 2. Optimism (OP) Unlock Date: August 31 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 31.34 million OP (0.73% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 1.75 billion OP Total supply: 4.29 billion OP Optimism is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) using Optimistic Rollups. It batches transactions off-chain, reducing fees and increasing speed while keeping Ethereum’s security.  The network will release 31.34 million OP on August 31. These tokens account for 1.79% of the circulating supply and are worth around $24.36 million.  OP Token Unlock in August. Source: Tokenomist Core contributors will receive 16.54 million tokens from this amount, while investors will secure 14.8 million OP. 3. Kamino (KMNO) Unlock Date: August 30 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 229.17 million KMNO (2.29% of Total Supply) Current Circulating…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/25 12:31
Bitcoin as the Answer to a Broken System: Lessons from the Gold Standard's Collapse

Bitcoin as the Answer to a Broken System: Lessons from the Gold Standard's Collapse

The message is simple: when the U.S. abandoned the gold standard, it set in motion decades of decline that reshaped […] The post Bitcoin as the Answer to a Broken System: Lessons from the Gold Standard’s Collapse appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/25 12:30
Bitcoin slips to $112,700 amid continued whale migration to Ethereum

Bitcoin slips to $112,700 amid continued whale migration to Ethereum

Analysts attributed the decline to significant whale movements switching out bitcoin for ether, and to market recalibration among traders.
Coinstats 2025/08/25 12:30
Chainlink partners with Japan's SBI Group, focusing on DeFi use cases

Chainlink partners with Japan's SBI Group, focusing on DeFi use cases

Chainlink (LINK) edges higher by over 1% at press time on Monday with the announcement of securing a partnership with Japan’s financial conglomerate SBI Group. The firm, with over $200 billion in assets, will focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) product offerings.
Bitcoin Not Rising Quickly Enough? Analyst Says Early Hodlers Could Be The Reason

Bitcoin Not Rising Quickly Enough? Analyst Says Early Hodlers Could Be The Reason

Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo shed light on Sunday on why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price is not rising as quickly as expected, attributing it to the selling patterns of early investors.read more
Coinstats 2025/08/25 12:28
Fed Rate Cut: Why September's Crucial Move Looks Unlikely

Fed Rate Cut: Why September's Crucial Move Looks Unlikely

BitcoinWorld Fed Rate Cut: Why September’s Crucial Move Looks Unlikely The anticipation around a potential Fed rate cut has been a hot topic, especially for those watching the markets, including the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. Recently, Wall Street giant JPMorganChase delivered a dose of reality, suggesting that a September Fed rate cut is highly improbable. This perspective challenges the earlier hints from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about a possible shift towards easing monetary policy. Why a September Fed Rate Cut Seems Remote JPMorganChase’s analysis, as reported by South Korean outlet News1, points to several factors making an immediate easing unlikely. Despite some growing calls for lower rates, the bank believes the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will choose to hold steady. Dovish Voices vs. Consensus: The committee saw a change with Stephen Miran joining, replacing Adriana Kugler. Miran’s presence is seen as adding more “dovish” voices, meaning those who favor lower interest rates. However, this doesn’t guarantee a consensus. Powell’s Swing Vote: With a more diverse range of opinions, a unanimous decision becomes less likely. This scenario often leaves Chair Powell with a crucial “swing vote,” making his decision pivotal. Persistent Inflation Risks: Most significantly, JPMorgan argues that ongoing inflation risks remain a major deterrent. The Fed’s primary mandate is price stability, and until inflation is firmly under control, a proactive Fed rate cut is difficult to justify. This cautious stance highlights the complex balancing act the Federal Reserve faces between supporting economic growth and taming rising prices. Many market participants are eager for a Fed rate cut, hoping it will stimulate economic activity and potentially benefit risk assets like crypto. Unpacking the Fed’s Dilemma: Inflation vs. Easing The Federal Reserve’s decisions are never simple. On one hand, persistent high interest rates can slow down economic growth, impacting everything from consumer spending to business investments. On the other hand, cutting rates too soon could reignite inflation, erasing progress made over the past year. The Fed carefully monitors a wide array of economic data, including: Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) for inflation. Employment figures, such as the unemployment rate and job growth. GDP growth, indicating overall economic health. These indicators provide a clearer picture of whether the economy can withstand current rates or if an adjustment, like a Fed rate cut, is truly necessary. JPMorgan’s view suggests that the current data still points towards caution rather than immediate action. What Does This Mean for Your Portfolio? For investors, particularly in the volatile cryptocurrency market, the Fed’s monetary policy has significant implications. Higher interest rates generally make traditional, less risky investments more attractive, potentially drawing capital away from speculative assets like crypto. Conversely, a Fed rate cut often signals a more accommodative environment, which can fuel enthusiasm for riskier assets. If JPMorgan’s prediction holds true, and a September Fed rate cut doesn’t materialize, investors might need to brace for continued market stability or even some headwinds. It underscores the importance of a well-diversified portfolio and staying informed about macroeconomic trends. Looking Ahead: The Path to a Fed Rate Cut While September might be off the table, the discussion around a future Fed rate cut is far from over. The Fed’s stance is data-dependent, meaning future economic reports will heavily influence their decisions. Should inflation show sustained and significant declines, or if the labor market weakens unexpectedly, the pressure for easing will undoubtedly grow. Key takeaways for investors: Stay Informed: Keep a close eye on upcoming inflation reports and Fed speeches. Assess Risk: Understand how different interest rate scenarios could impact your investments. Long-Term View: Avoid making hasty decisions based on short-term predictions. The journey to a more relaxed monetary policy will likely be gradual, with the Federal Reserve prioritizing long-term economic stability over quick adjustments. Summary: JPMorganChase’s assessment provides a crucial reality check for those anticipating a September Fed rate cut. Citing persistent inflation risks and a more divided FOMC, the bank suggests the Federal Reserve will likely maintain its current policy. This cautious approach emphasizes the Fed’s commitment to price stability, urging investors to consider the broader economic landscape when making financial decisions, especially concerning risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Why does JPMorganChase think a September Fed rate cut is unlikely? JPMorganChase believes a September Fed rate cut is unlikely due to persistent inflation risks, a more diverse range of opinions within the FOMC making a unanimous decision less probable, and the critical swing vote held by Chair Jerome Powell. Q2: Who is Stephen Miran and how does his presence affect the Fed’s decision? Stephen Miran recently joined the FOMC, replacing Adriana Kugler. His presence adds more “dovish” voices to the committee, meaning those who generally favor lower interest rates. However, this increased diversity of opinion can make achieving a consensus on a Fed rate cut more challenging. Q3: What are “dovish voices” in the context of the Federal Reserve? “Dovish voices” refer to members of the Federal Reserve’s policy-making committee who tend to favor lower interest rates and a more accommodative monetary policy to stimulate economic growth, even if it means tolerating slightly higher inflation. Q4: How do the Fed’s interest rate decisions impact the cryptocurrency market? When the Fed raises interest rates, traditional, less risky investments become more attractive, potentially drawing capital away from speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. Conversely, a Fed rate cut can signal a more accommodative environment, which often encourages investment in riskier assets, including crypto. Q5: What economic data does the Fed consider when deciding on a Fed rate cut? The Fed considers a broad range of economic data, including inflation indicators like the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), employment figures (unemployment rate, job growth), and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, to gauge the overall health of the economy and guide its monetary policy decisions. If you found this analysis insightful, please share it with your network! Understanding the Federal Reserve’s stance on a potential Fed rate cut is vital for anyone navigating today’s financial markets. Spread the word and help others stay informed. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Fed Rate Cut: Why September’s Crucial Move Looks Unlikely first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
