MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
DigiFT secures $11m, Irys bags $10m
The post DigiFT secures $11m, Irys bags $10m appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The week of August 17-23, 2025, recorded $63.77 million in crypto funding across 13 projects, with DigiFT’s $11 million strategic round leading. Summary Crypto funding hit $63.7 million across 13 projects, down from $1.5 billion last week DigiFT led with $11 million, as Irys and Block Earner raised $10 million and $8 million Smaller rounds included DecentralGPT, Overtake, LO:TECH, and Legion Multi-chain and cross-ecosystem projects dominated this week’s funding as per Crypto Fundraising data. Here’s a detailed overview of this week’s crypto funding activity: DigiFT DigiFT raised $11 million in a Strategic round Investors include SBI Holdings, Mirana Ventures, and Offchain Labs DigiFT has raised a total of $21.5 million The project is a regulated DeFi exchange 🚨 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗙𝗧 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹-𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗥𝗪𝗔 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮—led by 𝗦𝗕𝗜 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀, Japan’s largest financial group! This round—alongside @mirana, @OffchainLabs, @0xPolygon, Yunqi Partners, and tech… pic.twitter.com/gvlLF2ostk — DigiFT (@DigiFTTech) August 21, 2025 Irys Irys secured $10 million in a Series A round The investment was backed by CoinFund, Hypersphere, and Tykhe Ventures The datachain platform raised a total of $18.7 million Block Earner Raised $8 million in a Series A round Fully diluted valuation of $75 million Block Earner is a web3 fintech platform Investors include Titan Fund and Haun Ventures The project has raised a total of $14.4 million Projects < $8 Million Cointel raised $7.4 million in an unknown round DecentralGPT bagged $7 million in an unknown round Overtake took home $7 million in an unknown round LO:TECH raised $5 million in a Seed round Legion bagged $5 million in a Seed round o1 exchange raised $4.2 million in an unknown round LYS Labs raised $4 million in a Seed round Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) raised $2.57 million in an unknown round Loop Crypto bagged $2 million in…
B
$0.54692
+4.59%
CROSS
$0.22004
-1.74%
DEFI
$0.001693
-2.13%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:28
Aktsia
Bitdeer: Total Bitcoin holdings exceed 1,800
PANews reported on August 23rd that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of August 22nd, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,818.2 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 91.1 BTC, but 37.0 BTC were sold.
BTC
$111,607.65
-2.73%
NOT
$0.001847
-3.95%
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/23 21:27
Aktsia
Ozzy Osbourne Replaced At No. 1 By Japanese Superstars
The post Ozzy Osbourne Replaced At No. 1 By Japanese Superstars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Babymetal’s Metal Forth debuts at No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, ending Ozzy Osbourne’s recent run at the top spot with The Essential Ozzy Osbourne. LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Musician Ozzy Osbourne signs copies of his album “Patient Number 9” at Fingerprints Music on September 10, 2022 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Getty Images For the past several weeks, Ozzy Osbourne had been ruling the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, Billboard’s list of the most consumed full-lengths and short collections in that style. Sales and streams of both his solo work and Black Sabbath’s catalog skyrocketed after his passing, but as is usually the case, that uptick has started to disintegrate. This week, Osbourne vacates the No. 1 spot on several tallies. The group that replaces him atop one hard rock ranking may seem like an unlikely champion to those unfamiliar with the act. Babymetal Replaces Ozzy Osbourne at No. 1 Babymetal debuts its latest full-length Metal Forth at No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. The Japanese act, which blends J-pop songwriting with metal instrumentation, replaces Osbourne’s The Essential Ozzy Osbourne at No. 1. That compilation falls to No. 4, dropping below both Nickelback’s The Best of Nickelback: Volume 1 at No. 2 and Queen’s Greatest Hits at No. 3. Babymetal’s Fifth Charting Project Babymetal earns its fifth appearance on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart as Metal Forth arrives. The group has dominated before, as back in 2019, the all-female troupe led the chart for the first time with Metal Galaxy. Another title, Metal Resistance, nearly brought the band to No. 1 in 2016, but stalled in the runner-up space. Metal Forth Launches Inside the Top 10 Everywhere Metal Forth is a top 10 win on every…
PHOTO
$1.4359
+2.30%
BLACK
$0.344
-2.57%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:23
Aktsia
7 Best Altcoins for Resilient Growth — Ethereum, Cardano & MAGACOIN FINANCE Momentum
The post 7 Best Altcoins for Resilient Growth — Ethereum, Cardano & MAGACOIN FINANCE Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market steadies ahead of its next major rally, investors are turning to altcoins that combine strong fundamentals with long-term staying power. Market analysts spotlight seven tokens that stand out for resilient growth in 2025. Ethereum and Cardano continue to anchor institutional strategies, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly emerging as a breakout contender with exponential upside potential. MAGACOIN FINANCE — Presale Scarcity and Breakout Momentum Analysts scanning the 7 best altcoins for 2025 highlight Cardano and Ethereum, yet MAGACOIN FINANCE is the name climbing fastest due to several reasons. One such reason is the fact that its forecasts hint at 40x potential upside, and with the crypto presale supply running scarce, early buyers are locking in before momentum peaks. Moreover, MAGACOIN’s capped supply model, rising whale inflows, and viral community traction are setting it apart from typical presales. Many traders compare its trajectory to early-stage Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, but with stronger fundamentals backing long-term value. If demand keeps accelerating, analysts suggest MAGACOIN could become one of the defining altcoin stories of this cycle. Ethereum (ETH) — Institutional Anchor Ethereum remains the backbone of the altcoin market. Following scalability upgrades and the wide adoption of Layer 2 networks, ETH has cemented its place as the leading smart contract platform. The approval of spot ETH ETFs marked a historic milestone, drawing billions in inflows from institutional players. Analysts argue that this sustained inflow signals long-term conviction and positions ETH as a cornerstone for resilient growth. Beyond its role in financial markets, Ethereum continues to lead in innovation. Developers are actively expanding into areas like decentralized identity, restaking, and advanced scaling solutions. This relentless pipeline of innovation has kept Ethereum at the heart of Web3, making it a must-hold for portfolios seeking both stability and exposure to growth. Cardano (ADA)…
ALTCOIN
$0.0006072
-2.69%
COM
$0.020309
-1.70%
HINT
$0.005827
-1.03%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:22
Aktsia
Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions
Kyrgyz-issued stablecoin A7A5 lost its peg to the Russian ruble after it was targeted with sweeping new sanctions by the U.S. and the U.K.
K
$0.2103
-1.59%
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/23 21:20
Aktsia
Ethereum Hits New All-Time High Amid Strong ETF Inflows and Treasury Demand
Ethereum breaks records as ETFs drive massive investor inflows. Corporate treasuries push ETH holdings past $10 billion milestone. Experts highlight Ethereum’s role in future global financial infrastructure. Ethereum’s price climbed to a new record high on Friday, briefly surpassing $4,878. The rally was the strongest ever and showed increased confidence in the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world. Ether had already registered robust momentum earlier this month when it broke through the $4,000 level on August 9. It proceeded to gain further, surpassing the $4,500 mark a few days later as Ethereum-based investment product inflows picked up. Also Read: Ripple CEO Hails “New Dawn” as Fed Governors Warm Up to Cryptocurrency ETF Growth and Treasury Demand Driving Surge Much of the latest run has been attributed to the rising popularity of digital asset treasuries holding Ether and the rapid success of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds. These ETFs, which were approved by the SEC in July 2024, currently serve over $20 billion in assets. The ETHA is BlackRock’s largest and most popular ETF. Nate Geraci president of NovaDius Wealth Management, said that traditional investors did not initially believe that Ethereum ETFs would be in high demand. He noted that Bitcoin had a straightforward story as a digital gold, whereas Ether needed more time for the investors to comprehend. Nonetheless, he said that the way Ethereum is being viewed as the backbone of the future financial markets is now echoing well with conventional finance. It is also worth noting that public companies are continuing to add Ether to their balance sheets, with the current total holdings nearing $10 billion in value. BitMine has become the biggest corporate treasury owner of Ethereum, with 1.15 million ETH, which is worth approximately 5 billion dollars. Growing Role in Financial Infrastructure Ethereum’s role extends beyond market speculation as it continues to solidify its place in digital infrastructure. Joe Lubin founder of Consensys and chairman of Sharplink Gaming, stressed that Ethereum can secure and verify human and AI-driven transactions. He observed that most of the transactions that will occur in the future will probably be made by the AI agents, and this makes Ethereum a crucial layer in the coordination of the world’s finances. This increased popularity of Ether is due to investors looking for digital assets that have high utility beyond being a store of value. The growth in its decentralized finance and the adoption by institutions point to the new market dynamics as Ethereum becomes an inseparable part of the wider financial system. Conclusion Ethereum’s climb to a fresh record reflects more than speculative enthusiasm. The combination of ETF adoption, growing treasury allocations, and its foundational role in future financial markets has elevated Ether into a new phase of global recognition. Also Read: Hong Kong Adopts Toughest Crypto Banking Rules to Lure Global Finance Giants The post Ethereum Hits New All-Time High Amid Strong ETF Inflows and Treasury Demand appeared first on 36Crypto.
MORE
$0.10063
+0.34%
PUSH
$0.03644
-3.82%
AI
$0.1223
-2.23%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/23 21:20
Aktsia
Top economist warns this $48 trillion asset is flashing recession signals
The post Top economist warns this $48 trillion asset is flashing recession signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States housing market is emerging as a critical source of economic weakness that policymakers appear to be overlooking, according to economist David Rosenberg. Rosenberg made the observation based on July data showing that existing home sales were not far from the lows recorded during the 2008 financial crisis. In an X post on August 22, the economist noted that despite an environment where the number of homes for sale jumped nearly 16% compared to last year, overall sales remained flat on an annual basis. This divergence between supply and demand is putting renewed pressure on prices. Rosenberg warned that with U.S. housing valued at about $48 trillion, more than twice its pre-financial crisis level, a downturn poses serious risks, as falling prices can trigger a negative wealth effect that erodes consumer confidence and spending. Fed’s focus on tariff impact The decline in home values comes as the Federal Reserve focuses much of its attention on tariff-related price pressures in key inflation measures such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) deflator. “As for the Fed, while it remains consumed with tariff-related concerns on the CPI and PCE deflator, it is missing a very important source of downward pressure on aggregate pricing that comes from a down-cycle in residential real estate valuations,” Rosenberg said. According to Rosenberg, this focus risks overlooking a more influential factor that could shape the inflation and growth outlook: deflationary forces from a weakening housing market. Historically, housing downturns have weighed heavily on the economy, as falling prices shrink household wealth, curb spending, and dampen demand, a dynamic that fueled the 2008 recession. Rosenberg cautioned that stalled sales, rising inventories, and falling prices point to renewed downward pressure on growth. He argued that while tariffs may influence inflation in the…
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
REAL
$0.05893
+3.95%
MORE
$0.10063
+0.34%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:20
Aktsia
Crypto VC Funding: DigiFT secures $11m, Irys bags $10m
Crypto VC Funding: DigiFT secures $11m, Irys bags $10m
VC
$0.00452
+0.66%
Aktsia
Crypto.news
2025/08/23 21:20
Aktsia
As XRP Tumbles 10%, Holders Seek Stability — Unlock $7,700/Day with BCC Mining
The post As XRP Tumbles 10%, Holders Seek Stability — Unlock $7,700/Day with BCC Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As of Friday, Ripple (XRP) had fallen 16.8% this month. Meanwhile, XRP futures market liquidity had shrunk by 31%, and network transaction volume had dropped by 14.8%. Nearly all of the top ten cryptocurrencies were losing value, fueling growing negative market sentiment. But when the market gets shaky, experienced investors don’t just wait — they take action. With BCC Mining, people holding XRP can easily set up cloud mining contracts and start earning XRP every day. This provides a practical way to reduce the risk of market ups and downs. The service doesn’t require any equipment or technical maintenance, pays out daily, and lets you either cash out or reinvest your earnings whenever you want — making it easier than ever to grow your holdings steadily. Now is the best time to use XRP’s changing prices to your benefit and create passive income with minimal effort. Join BCC Mining today and begin receiving steady earnings. Why XRP Investors Are Choosing BCC Mining for Stable Returns While Bitcoin and Ethereum get most of the attention around ETFs, XRP is quietly growing into a major cryptocurrency. But for a lot of investors, just waiting for ETFs to perform isn’t enough to create the steady passive earnings they really want.. This is where BCC Mining stands out. BCC Mining uses smart technology to help users earn daily cryptocurrency income—without costly equipment or complex upkeep. By tapping into green energy and highly secure offline storage, the platform delivers consistent returns and keeps digital assets safe. It’s an ideal choice for XRP holders who want to broaden their income sources and grow their crypto investments steadily—even when the market is volatile. Why More Investors Choose BCC Mining $15 FREE Welcome BonusNew users get an instant $15 reward—no deposit needed. Start mining today and earn $0.60…
T
$0.01668
+0.54%
GET
$0.010126
--%
MORE
$0.10063
+0.34%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:19
Aktsia
VanEck Introduces TruSector ETFs for Precise Market-Cap Sector Exposure
The post VanEck Introduces TruSector ETFs for Precise Market-Cap Sector Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Aug 22, 2025 21:31 VanEck’s TruSector ETFs aim to enhance asset allocation by offering full market-cap sector exposure, aligning closely with sector benchmarks for improved precision. VanEck has unveiled its TruSector ETFs, a new suite of exchange-traded funds designed to provide investors with full market-cap sector exposure. According to VanEck, these ETFs are crafted to assist asset allocators in tracking sector benchmarks with enhanced precision. Understanding TruSector ETFs The TruSector ETFs are structured to represent true market weights of various sectors within the S&P 500 Index. This approach allows investors to gain comprehensive exposure to leading industries in the U.S. economy, such as information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. By aligning closely with market-cap weights, these ETFs aim to offer more accurate sector representation, which is crucial for asset allocation strategies. Key Sector Indices The S&P 500 Information Technology Total Return Index and the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Total Return Index are among the key benchmarks that the TruSector ETFs aim to reflect. These indices include companies across diverse industries like software, semiconductors, retail, and media, and they measure total returns by including both price performance and reinvested dividends. Investment Risks and Considerations Investing in these ETFs involves significant risks, including those associated with sector-specific investments such as the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors. Other risks include market volatility, operational risks, and issues specific to medium- and large-capitalization companies. Investors are advised to consider these factors carefully before investing. VanEck emphasizes the importance of reviewing the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses associated with the funds. Detailed information is available in the prospectus, which should be read thoroughly to ensure informed investment decisions. For more information on VanEck’s TruSector ETFs, visit the official site of VanEck. Image source: Shutterstock…
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
MORE
$0.10063
+0.34%
CAP
$0.0657
+0.15%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:18
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure
SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?
A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours
Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets