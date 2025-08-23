MEXC börs
XRP Price Prediction: Analysts Forecast A Run To $10 But Say Remittix Offers A Faster Path To Parabolic Returns
The post XRP Price Prediction: Analysts Forecast A Run To $10 But Say Remittix Offers A Faster Path To Parabolic Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has been unable to sustain its gains after making a short rally earlier in the week. The token briefly reached $3 earlier in the week, but fell back soon afterwards as investors faced a reminder of inflation risks in the face of hawkish signals by the Federal Reserve. Profit-taking was high, with more than 300 million dollars realized by long and short-term holders, and there was caution throughout the market. Although XRP can continue rising to the $10 level, smart investors are now looking at other high-growth assets such as Remittix, which has a higher upside potential owing to the real-world applications. XRP Faces Profit-Taking Pressure Recently, XRP’s market activity has shown a clear tilt toward selling, driven primarily by risk-off sentiment following recent FOMC minutes. Exchange flow data indicates net inflows to exchanges rose to $76.8 million, signalling that holders are offloading XRP to lock in gains. Despite this, futures activity remains relatively muted. Open interest declined by just 100 million XRP over the past week, suggesting the downside pressure is not fueled by leveraged positions. Analysts warn that with more than 90% of XRP supply in profits, further selling may persist if the Fed adopts a hawkish stance during upcoming speeches, keeping price action choppy in the near term Why Remittix Is Capturing Investor Attention While XRP struggles to navigate macro-driven volatility, Remittix has emerged as a compelling alternative. Currently priced at $0.0969, with over 614 million tokens sold and more than $20.7 million raised, Remittix combines real-world payment solutions with crypto efficiency. Its growing ecosystem and upcoming projects are creating momentum for potential parabolic returns. Features That Set Remittix Apart Cross-Border Payments: Instant crypto to fiat transfers. Real-World Adoption: Intended to be used by freelancers, companies and remitters. Wallet Beta Release: Planning to release soon, making…
NEAR
$2.522
-4.46%
REAL
$0.05893
+3.95%
MORE
$0.10063
+0.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:53
Latest RLUSD Stablecoin Could Propel Ripple To Limelight Amid Trillion-Dollar Predictions
The post Latest RLUSD Stablecoin Could Propel Ripple To Limelight Amid Trillion-Dollar Predictions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Latest RLUSD Stablecoin Could Propel Ripple To Limelight Amid Trillion-Dollar Predictions | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/latest-rlusd-to-propel-ripple/
DEEP
$0.141586
-6.40%
COM
$0.020309
-1.70%
SIGN
$0.07057
-1.58%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:51
Grayscale, Bitwise, and Others File Amended S-1s for Spot XRP ETFs – October Approval Imminent?
Asset managers, including Grayscale and Franklin Templeton, have filed amended statements for their proposed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Analysts believe the applicants responded to a request from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for better regulatory standing. Deadlines for the SEC’s decision on XRP-related spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications are fast approaching as [...]]]>
XRP
$2.9417
-3.04%
FUND
$0.02282
--%
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/23 21:49
ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition
The post ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ETHZilla amends securities sales agreement for $10 million. Focus on expanding Ethereum treasury. Signifies a growing trend among companies leveraging cryptocurrency. ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, has amended its securities sales agreement, enabling the sale of up to $10 million in common stock to bolster Ethereum purchases. This move signifies ETHZilla’s commitment to solidifying its Ethereum holdings, impacting market dynamics through strategic capital allocation and on-chain yield generation initiatives. ETHZilla’s $10M Move to Boost Ethereum Holdings ETHZilla Corporation, formerly 180 Life Sciences Corp., amended a securities sales agreement to raise up to $10 million through common stock sales. This action is aimed at expanding ETHZilla’s Ethereum treasury, underpinning its broader on-chain yield program. Executive Chairman McAndrew Rudisill emphasized the significance of utilizing ETH reserves to benefit shareholders through enhanced cash flow opportunities. “At ETHZilla we have put over $350 million in capital to work since the PIPE transaction we completed last week, and have executed on our strategy to rapidly build a differentiated Ethereum treasury vehicle. Importantly, we believe that this reserve of ETH will unlock cash flow for our shareholders as we seek to deliver on our on-chain yield generation program through our external asset manager Electric Capital.“ – Citation URL In the broader market, the amendment signifies a growing trend among traditional companies leveraging cryptocurrency to enhance their balance sheets. Though it is primarily a strategic financial move, market participants may closely watch for any shifts in Ethereum’s availability and potential liquidity changes within the trading ecosystem. Responses from industry leaders, or from key governmental or regulatory bodies, have not been documented specifically regarding this initiative. However, McAndrew Rudisill and CEO Blair Jordan emphasize the company’s alignment with regulatory compliance and shareholder value creation. Ethereum Price Surge Amid Institutional Crypto Strategies Did you know? ETHZilla’s…
MOVE
$0.1235
-4.70%
COM
$0.020309
-1.70%
LIFE
$0.00004189
-3.96%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:40
Top 3 Cryptos to Watch in 2025 for Portfolio Growth
The post Top 3 Cryptos to Watch in 2025 for Portfolio Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot are leading the charge in blockchain innovation. Discover why these cryptos stand out as smart portfolio picks in 2025. The cryptocurrency market is shifting once again, with investors looking beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to find the next major growth opportunities. A new wave of layer-1 blockchains is emerging as serious contenders, offering scalability, interoperability, and sustainability as their edge. Among the most promising are Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Polkadot (DOT), each carving out a unique position in the market. As this momentum builds, many traders are preparing for the next altcoin season. Some investors are also looking at newer projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which has been gaining attention as a strong diversifier alongside these major contenders. Cardano (ADA): The “Slow and Steady” Innovator Cardano is built on a peer-reviewed, research-first philosophy, making it one of the most methodical projects in crypto. Its proof-of-stake consensus ensures security and energy efficiency while its governance model gives ADA holders the ability to vote on development funding. Recent upgrades like Project Acropolis and the upcoming Hydra scaling solution highlight its steady but impactful growth path. While not the fastest in terms of transaction speeds, its academic foundation and community-driven treasury system make it a long-term favorite. Solana (SOL): The High-Speed Contender Solana has established itself as one of the fastest blockchains in the industry, capable of handling thousands of transactions per second at negligible costs. This efficiency makes it popular in gaming, DeFi, and NFT applications. The network continues to evolve with new stress tests proving its scalability. Institutional interest is also growing, with multiple Solana-related ETFs under consideration, signaling that Wall Street is watching closely. A Hidden Gem with Big Potential While established blockchains like ADA, SOL, and DOT are solid bets, MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly…
SOL
$200.01
-3.80%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006072
-2.69%
DEFI
$0.001693
-2.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:38
ECB holds firm on rates despite inflation hitting 2%
The European Central Bank (ECB) says it sees no reason to lower interest rates again right now, even after inflation in the euro area finally hit the 2% target.
AREA
$0.0147
-1.60%
BANK
$0.06481
-2.93%
NOW
$0.00676
-2.17%
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/23 21:35
Top 3 Crypto Picks to Add to Your Portfolio Now
The cryptocurrency market is shifting once again, with investors looking beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to find the next major growth […] The post Top 3 Crypto Picks to Add to Your Portfolio Now appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MAJOR
$0.1627
-3.05%
NOW
$0.00676
-2.17%
Coindoo
2025/08/23 21:35
XRP ETF: Amended Filings Pile In as Approval Anticipation Grows
The post XRP ETF: Amended Filings Pile In as Approval Anticipation Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Seven issuers updated their XRP ETF applications after Ripple’s SEC case ended. Analysts see a 95% approval odds with decisions due in late October. JPMorgan forecasts $8 billion in inflows within the first year of trading. A fresh round of filings for an XRP ETF has been submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This happened as Ripple Labs and the SEC closed a long-running legal battle over XRP. The new submissions have added fuel to expectations that approval for the funds could come before the end of October. XRP ETF Filings Gain Speed After Ripple Court Win Seven asset managers updated their registration statements on August 23. The list includes Canary Capital, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, WisdomTree, Grayscale, and Bitwise. All of them filed amended S-1 documents, a move that caught the attention of industry watchers because of the timing. Nate Geraci, the President of ETF Store, noted that it was unusual to see so many issuers move together. He described the clustering as a strong sign for the outlook of XRP ETF approvals. S-1 amendments rolling in today on spot xrp ETFs… Canary, CoinShares, Franklin, 21Shares, WisdomTree, & Bitwise so far. Highly notable to see them cluster like this. Very good sign IMO. pic.twitter.com/Ee7ZPdBuPW — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 22, 2025 The filings were submitted only hours after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals approved the joint stipulation of dismissal in the case between Ripple Labs and the SEC. In an earlier update, Coinspeaker reported that the SEC confirmed a joint dismissal appeal with Ripple for the resolution of their long-running case. Notably, this ruling formally ended the dispute and cleared the way for Ripple to move forward without the shadow of the lawsuit. Analysts believe this outcome marked an important factor in…
MOVE
$0.1235
-4.70%
XRP
$2.9417
-3.04%
COM
$0.020309
-1.70%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:31
Stunning AI Prediction Comes From ‘The Black Swan’ Author Nassim Taleb
The post Stunning AI Prediction Comes From ‘The Black Swan’ Author Nassim Taleb appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI to disrupt medical education, Taleb believes Taleb remains rigid Bitcoin opponent Nassim Nicholas Taleb, a Lebanese-American scholar and risk manager who predicted various financial crises and authored a number of books, including “The Black Swan” and “Antifragile,” has taken to his X account to talk to the community about the future of AI and its impact on humanity. He made an interesting prediction regarding one of the potential AI use cases. You Might Also Like AI to disrupt medical education, Taleb believes Nassim Taleb tweeted that one of the potential disruptions artificial intelligence can make for humanity is to radically change medical education. The scholar believes it can help autodidacts study far more efficiently. Autodidacts are self-learners who prefer to bypass traditional medical schooling to master medicine. Taleb stated that so far, AI “remains more educational than operational” and cannot replace doctors. However, he also hinted that it will become possible in the future, too. Even if AI cannot replace doctors (yet), it may still replace medical school, particularly for autodidacts. It remains more educational than operational. — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) August 23, 2025 Taleb remains rigid Bitcoin opponent Nassim Taleb’s Bitcoin case is peculiar and unique since, while many crypto haters gradually warmed to Bitcoin, such as BlackRock’s boss Larry Fink or Michael Saylor, Taleb did the other way round. In 2019, he praised Bitcoin during the WhatsApp revolution in Lebanon, when banks refused to give cash to customers. Taleb then called it “the first organic currency” and even wrote a foreword to “The Bitcoin Standard” book by Saifedean Ammous. However, in 2021, Taleb made a U-turn on Bitcoin and began lambasting it as a “tumor,” “detector of imbeciles.” This year, he referred to Bitcoin as a “technological tulip,” thus referring to the Dutch Tulip mania that…
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
CHANGE
$0.00225758
-3.40%
MORE
$0.10063
+0.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:30
Forget Trading Charts, Crypto’s Real Future is Boring Payments
Banks and payment giants are quietly rolling out crypto payments for real-world use. From Visa to PayPal, stablecoins are already moving billions across borders.
REAL
$0.05893
+3.95%
FUTURE
$0.13866
+0.01%
GIANTS
$0.0002583
-13.90%
Coinstats
2025/08/23 21:30
