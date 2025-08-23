Stunning AI Prediction Comes From ‘The Black Swan’ Author Nassim Taleb

AI to disrupt medical education, Taleb believes Taleb remains rigid Bitcoin opponent Nassim Nicholas Taleb, a Lebanese-American scholar and risk manager who predicted various financial crises and authored a number of books, including "The Black Swan" and "Antifragile," has taken to his X account to talk to the community about the future of AI and its impact on humanity. He made an interesting prediction regarding one of the potential AI use cases. AI to disrupt medical education, Taleb believes Nassim Taleb tweeted that one of the potential disruptions artificial intelligence can make for humanity is to radically change medical education. The scholar believes it can help autodidacts study far more efficiently. Autodidacts are self-learners who prefer to bypass traditional medical schooling to master medicine. Taleb stated that so far, AI "remains more educational than operational" and cannot replace doctors. However, he also hinted that it will become possible in the future, too. Even if AI cannot replace doctors (yet), it may still replace medical school, particularly for autodidacts. It remains more educational than operational. — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) August 23, 2025 Taleb remains rigid Bitcoin opponent Nassim Taleb's Bitcoin case is peculiar and unique since, while many crypto haters gradually warmed to Bitcoin, such as BlackRock's boss Larry Fink or Michael Saylor, Taleb did the other way round. In 2019, he praised Bitcoin during the WhatsApp revolution in Lebanon, when banks refused to give cash to customers. Taleb then called it "the first organic currency" and even wrote a foreword to "The Bitcoin Standard" book by Saifedean Ammous. However, in 2021, Taleb made a U-turn on Bitcoin and began lambasting it as a "tumor," "detector of imbeciles." This year, he referred to Bitcoin as a "technological tulip," thus referring to the Dutch Tulip mania that…