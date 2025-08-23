Asset Managers Update XRP ETF Filings Amid Market Rally

Asset managers update XRP ETF filings as approval momentum grows. Ripple secures final court victory, ending years of litigation. XRP price surges amid ETF filings and Ripple's legal clarity. Several asset managers filed updated statements on Friday for their proposed spot XRP exchange-traded funds. GrayScale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin, 21Shares, and WisdomTree all filed amendments, with seeming eagerness to earn the blessing of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The flock of filings is viewed as a direct reaction to the feedback of regulators. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart the changes almost certainly followed discussions with the SEC. He called the updates a positive indicator, although to a large extent, they were expected. Revised Fund Structures Draw Market Attention The latest documents show adjustments in fund structures that allow for XRP or cash creations, as well as cash or in-kind redemptions. Previous filings restricted transactions to cash only, but the new flexibility has the potential to enhance congruence with regulatory requirements. According to industry experts, such revisions are a sign of issuers' flexibility. Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth, stressed that the concurrent filings indicate an increasing degree of coordination, which may allow them to have a better chance of success. Despite the prevailing activity, BlackRock has not been on the list of applicants. The company that manages the most prominent spot in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs said this month that it does not have any imminent plans to offer an XRP product. Ripple Secures Final Judgment Ripple also gained a decisive victory as the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit closed the SEC's case. The rejection of the agency and Ripple's appeal and cross-appeals officially closed the more than four years of litigation. Judge Analisa Torres's ruling remains intact, distinguishing between institutional XRP sales and secondary market transactions. The ruling became the cornerstone of Ripple's defense. In the settlement, the SEC lowered monetary fines and dropped a bid to issue a permanent injunction against institutional sales. In addition to ending years of legal disputes, the result also gives Ripple the clarity it has long sought regarding its regulatory status. This last ruling eliminates one of the main burdens that had been bearing down on the firm and the future of XRP. Market Impact and Investor Sentiment XRP's price climbed 7 percent on Friday, reaching $3.08 during the broader crypto rally. Investment analysts are optimistic about the revised filings, and Ripple's legal clarity could have contributed to the gains. Also, the ETF push is an indicator of a broader move by major companies to diversify beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The legal settlement and the spate of institutional filings reinforce the fact that the future of XRP in the market is critical at the moment. The updated ETF applications, paired with Ripple's courtroom victory, mark a turning point for the asset. While the SEC has yet to approve a spot XRP fund, growing institutional momentum and fresh regulatory certainty suggest the market could soon enter a new phase of development.