From Bits Of Cans To Bitcoin: A Brazilian Is On A Mission To Turn Waste Into A Crypto Fortune

From Bits Of Cans To Bitcoin: A Brazilian Is On A Mission To Turn Waste Into A Crypto Fortune

Away from the noise of institutional investors, the exchange-traded funds, the Michael Saylors and cryptocurrency treasuries, a person has been quietly turning empty cans into a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fortune, one Satoshi at a time.read more
Aktsia
Asset Managers Update XRP ETF Filings Amid Market Rally

Asset Managers Update XRP ETF Filings Amid Market Rally

Asset managers update XRP ETF filings as approval momentum grows. Ripple secures final court victory, ending years of litigation. XRP price surges amid ETF filings and Ripple’s legal clarity. Several asset managers filed updated statements on Friday for their proposed spot XRP exchange-traded funds. GrayScale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin, 21Shares, and WisdomTree all filed amendments, with seeming eagerness to earn the blessing of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The flock of filings is viewed as a direct reaction to the feedback of regulators. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart the changes almost certainly followed discussions with the SEC. He called the updates a positive indicator, although to a large extent, they were expected. Also Read: Ripple CEO Hails “New Dawn” as Fed Governors Warm Up to Cryptocurrency Revised Fund Structures Draw Market Attention The latest documents show adjustments in fund structures that allow for XRP or cash creations, as well as cash or in-kind redemptions. Previous filings restricted transactions to cash only, but the new flexibility has the potential to enhance congruence with regulatory requirements. According to industry experts, such revisions are a sign of issuers’ flexibility. Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth, stressed that the concurrent filings indicate an increasing degree of coordination, which may allow them to have a better chance of success. Despite the prevailing activity, BlackRock has not been on the list of applicants. The company that manages the most prominent spot in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs said this month that it does not have any imminent plans to offer an XRP product. Ripple Secures Final Judgment Ripple also gained a decisive victory as the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit closed the SEC’s case. The rejection of the agency and Ripple’s appeal and cross-appeals officially closed the more than four years of litigation. Judge Analisa Torres’s ruling remains intact, distinguishing between institutional XRP sales and secondary market transactions. The ruling became the cornerstone of Ripple’s defense. In the settlement, the SEC lowered monetary fines and dropped a bid to issue a permanent injunction against institutional sales. In addition to ending years of legal disputes, the result also gives Ripple the clarity it has long sought regarding its regulatory status. This last ruling eliminates one of the main burdens that had been bearing down on the firm and the future of XRP. Market Impact and Investor Sentiment XRP’s price climbed 7 percent on Friday, reaching $3.08 during the broader crypto rally. Investment analysts are optimistic about the revised filings, and Ripple’s legal clarity could have contributed to the gains. Also, the ETF push is an indicator of a broader move by major companies to diversify beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The legal settlement and the spate of institutional filings reinforce the fact that the future of XRP in the market is critical at the moment. The updated ETF applications, paired with Ripple’s courtroom victory, mark a turning point for the asset. While the SEC has yet to approve a spot XRP fund, growing institutional momentum and fresh regulatory certainty suggest the market could soon enter a new phase of development. Also Read: Ripple CEO Hails “New Dawn” as Fed Governors Warm Up to Cryptocurrency The post Asset Managers Update XRP ETF Filings Amid Market Rally appeared first on 36Crypto.
Brazil’s Crypto Crackdown Marks the End of a Free Trading Era

Brazil’s Crypto Crackdown Marks the End of a Free Trading Era

Brazil’s recent move to impose a transaction tax on the exchange of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets is heralding changes that could reshape the regulatory landscape for blockchain-based services. This decision introduces a 0.1% tax on larger transactions, marking a significant development in the government’s approach to the burgeoning crypto economy. Understanding Brazil’s Crypto Taxation [...]
Ethereum Monetizes Open Source

Ethereum Monetizes Open Source

David Hoffman: Ethereum brings the open source movement an economic foundation.
WLFI token goes live September 1 – What the launch will bring

WLFI token goes live September 1 – What the launch will bring

Traders are already speculating on WLFI before spot markets go live.
A Tour of Slog: Everything You Need to Know About Structured Logging With Slog

A Tour of Slog: Everything You Need to Know About Structured Logging With Slog

By including structured logging in the standard library, we can provide a common framework that all the other structured logging packages can share.
Memecoin Frenzy: Hackers Hijack Celeb Instagram Accounts To Push Dubious Token – Details

Memecoin Frenzy: Hackers Hijack Celeb Instagram Accounts To Push Dubious Token – Details

In a rather shocking development, hackers took over the Instagram accounts of some music celebrities to promote a fraudulent Solana-based memecoin. This incident comes after another high-profile market controversy involving Kanye West’s YZY token. Related Reading: EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Accelerated Digital Euro Rollout: Report Celebrity Profiles Hacked, Memecoin Crashes After $900,000 Pump […]
How Much Will 4,888 Ripple (XRP) Tokens Be Worth By 2026?

How Much Will 4,888 Ripple (XRP) Tokens Be Worth By 2026?

Imagine staring at your wallet and seeing exactly 4,888 Ripple (XRP) tokens. That is the number Blockchain Crypto’s analyst used in his latest breakdown, and it is a scenario many holders can relate to. At today’s XRP price of $2.95, that stack is worth about $14,422. Not a small amount, but the real curiosity is
Earning $8,600 A Day, Senior Analyst Points Out That XRP Contracts Can Achieve

Earning $8,600 A Day, Senior Analyst Points Out That XRP Contracts Can Achieve

The post Earning $8,600 A Day, Senior Analyst Points Out That XRP Contracts Can Achieve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent years, the cryptocurrency market has tested the patience of long-term investors, and XRP holders are no exception. The asset has experienced repeated resistance levels, periods of slow growth, and regulatory uncertainty. Despite these obstacles, senior analysts point out that OurCryptoMiner XRP mining contracts can achieve consistent and stable daily returns. As a leading global cloud mining service provider, OurCryptoMiner is committed to providing cryptocurrency users with a legal, secure, and sustainable path to daily income. By launching our innovative XRP contracts, you can earn stable daily mining profits without configuring complex mining equipment or incurring high electricity costs, truly unlocking the value of cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP).   OurCryptoMiner’s core advantages: Maximizing your daily returns. Zero barriers to entry, sign-up bonus: New users receive $12 USD upon registration. Start risk-free mining with no investment required. Multi-currency support: The platform supports direct exchange of XRP for hashrate contracts, eliminating tedious steps. It also supports deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies, including DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, SOL, USDC, and USDT. Transparent returns, daily settlement: All contract returns and maturities are clearly visible, with automatic daily settlements for complete transparency and easy access. Secure funds, zero loss record: We utilize cold and hot wallet isolation and multiple encryption measures to ensure the safety of user funds, maintaining a zero loss record since launch. Share and earn, affiliate program: Invite friends to join and receive up to 3% direct rewards and 2% indirect rewards. Multiple incentives make it easy to build your own crypto community network. Easy to use, user-friendly interface: The platform’s intuitive interface, multilingual support, and mobile access make it easy for both beginners and veterans to get started. Green mining farms, global deployment: Our mining farms are located in areas with low electricity prices and use renewable energy,…
Market Reacts As BTC Falls Below $115,000

Market Reacts As BTC Falls Below $115,000

The post Market Reacts As BTC Falls Below $115,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Bitcoin Price Drop: Market Reacts As BTC Falls Below $115,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Bitcoin Price Drop: Market Reacts as BTC Falls Below $115,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-drop-market-2/
