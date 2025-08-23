2025-08-25 Monday

Aktsia
Whale Accumulates 1,841.2 BTC as BTC Parabolic Curve Surge

Whale Accumulates 1,841.2 BTC as BTC Parabolic Curve Surge

The post Whale Accumulates 1,841.2 BTC as BTC Parabolic Curve Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin whale buys 1,841.2 BTC, signaling confidence in long-term price growth. Analysts predict that Bitcoin’s parabolic curve is nearing its peak, expecting rapid price movements. Institutional adoption rises as Bitcoin ETFs grow, reflecting greater market confidence. Whale Accumulates 1,841.2 BTC as Bitcoin Parabolic Curve Nears Peak A prominent Bitcoin Whale has been steadily increasing its holdings, now owning 1,841.2 BTC, worth approximately $216 million. Analysts are projecting that Bitcoin may be approaching the peak of its parabolic curve, as indicated by recent large-scale purchases. Whale Continues to Accumulate Bitcoin The whale, identified by the address “bc1qgf,” has accumulated 1,841.2 BTC since July 18, amounting to $216 million at an average price of $117,310. Based on Lookonchain data, it shows a consistent buying pattern, with the whale recently acquiring an additional of 119.8 BTC. Therefore, this entity has purchased large amounts of Bitcoin from FalconX. This trend of large-scale Bitcoin accumulation could suggest a belief in long-term price appreciation. Bitcoin whales have long been a subject of interest in the crypto community due to their potential impact on market trends. These investors, with their ability to buy large amounts of Bitcoin, often play a key role in shaping market sentiment and influencing Bitcoin’s price. Bitcoin’s Parabolic Curve Nears Its Peak However, according to Merlijn The Trader, the Bitcoin parabolic curve is in its final stage, with Base 4 complete, and a vertical lift-off imminent. Many see this as a signal that Bitcoin’s price may soon experience a dramatic increase before entering a potential phase of correction. The cycle of Bitcoin’s price movement is often marked by three phases, including euphoria, peak, and collapse. As the market grows, it tends to see higher liquidity and greater scale than previous cycles.  Potential Price Surge | Source: X Historical patterns show that…
Bitcoin & Solana Rally Into August — Hidden Gem Altcoin Could Spark the Next Breakout

Bitcoin & Solana Rally Into August — Hidden Gem Altcoin Could Spark the Next Breakout

As the cryptocurrency market momentum swings, Bitcoin continues to lead in its role as a market leader. The token now holds steady around $115,580 following a record high value of $124,128 it notched in August, boosted by institutional inflow and regulatory clarity. While profit-taking has cooled, large investors and ETF investments continue to pour in, [...] The post Bitcoin & Solana Rally Into August — Hidden Gem Altcoin Could Spark the Next Breakout appeared first on Blockonomi.
IRS Digital Assets Chief Trish Turner Resigns After Three Months

IRS Digital Assets Chief Trish Turner Resigns After Three Months

Trish Turner has stepped down as head of the United States Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) digital assets division, leaving the role after just three months.
Crypto Vet Raoul Pal: Big Game Yet to Be Played

Crypto Vet Raoul Pal: Big Game Yet to Be Played

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal shares chart that hints at potential massive breakout for crypto
Ethereum gas fees have fallen to a five-year low, with the median daily gas fee below 1 gwei.

Ethereum gas fees have fallen to a five-year low, with the median daily gas fee below 1 gwei.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to the @hildobby data panel, as ETH hit a record high, the Ethereum network Gas fee continued to be at a historical low. In the past week, the median daily Gas fee was less than 1 gwei. On August 16 and August 17, it was 0.396 gwei and 0.432 gwei respectively, setting the lowest and third lowest daily Gas fee median records in the past five years.
BlackRock Sparks $287M Ether ETF Rebound After Sharp Outflows

BlackRock Sparks $287M Ether ETF Rebound After Sharp Outflows

After nearly a week of withdrawals, U.S. spot Ether exchange-traded funds saw a sharp reversal on Thursday as investors poured in $287.6 million. The surge came after four consecutive days of outflows totaling more than $924 million, signaling that institutional appetite for Ether may be regaining momentum. L’article BlackRock Sparks $287M Ether ETF Rebound After Sharp Outflows est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
your home is worth less than ever in Bitcoin

your home is worth less than ever in Bitcoin

The post your home is worth less than ever in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In April 2023, a Bitcoiner going by the name of Breadman purchased a property for $496,000, which was equivalent to 22.5 BTC at the time. Fast forward to August 2025, and the property is now valued at $570,000, a respectable 15% gain in dollar terms. But here’s the kicker: priced in Bitcoin, his home is now worth just 4.85 BTC, a staggering 78% loss when measured against the world’s hardest money, and highlighting real estate’s quiet crash as a store-of-value asset. Breadman’s painful personal anecdote uncovers the silent crisis rippling across global real estate markets, disguised by rising fiat prices but blast wide open when viewed through a Bitcoin lens. Real estate’s quiet crash is more pronounced in the US While Mediterranean countries like Spain have posted annual price growth of 7–8%, and even double-digit jumps in appraised values in Portugal, the wider global picture is more uncertain. In North America, the United Kingdom, and much of the rest of Europe, the pace of property appreciation has slowed sharply. A UBS global forecast for 2025 notes that, after declines in 2022 and a muted recovery, capital values are expected to be “pretty flat” this year, with the residential sector showing only “modest uplift”. The erosion of fiat: why real gains aren’t what they seem On paper, a 15% gain in two years sounds solid. But inflation eats into those fiat profits relentlessly. Revised forecasts have pegged U.S. inflation for 2025 as running above 4%; add in local volatility from tariffs and changing global policy, and the real return on property is often much less than the headline figure. It gets worse in many emerging markets, where high inflation rates (sometimes triple digits) wipe out nominal gains and even erode real wealth. For instance, Argentina’s annual inflation exceeded 200% in 2023,…
Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets