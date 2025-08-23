Whale Accumulates 1,841.2 BTC as BTC Parabolic Curve Surge
The post Whale Accumulates 1,841.2 BTC as BTC Parabolic Curve Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin whale buys 1,841.2 BTC, signaling confidence in long-term price growth. Analysts predict that Bitcoin’s parabolic curve is nearing its peak, expecting rapid price movements. Institutional adoption rises as Bitcoin ETFs grow, reflecting greater market confidence. Whale Accumulates 1,841.2 BTC as Bitcoin Parabolic Curve Nears Peak A prominent Bitcoin Whale has been steadily increasing its holdings, now owning 1,841.2 BTC, worth approximately $216 million. Analysts are projecting that Bitcoin may be approaching the peak of its parabolic curve, as indicated by recent large-scale purchases. Whale Continues to Accumulate Bitcoin The whale, identified by the address “bc1qgf,” has accumulated 1,841.2 BTC since July 18, amounting to $216 million at an average price of $117,310. Based on Lookonchain data, it shows a consistent buying pattern, with the whale recently acquiring an additional of 119.8 BTC. Therefore, this entity has purchased large amounts of Bitcoin from FalconX. This trend of large-scale Bitcoin accumulation could suggest a belief in long-term price appreciation. Bitcoin whales have long been a subject of interest in the crypto community due to their potential impact on market trends. These investors, with their ability to buy large amounts of Bitcoin, often play a key role in shaping market sentiment and influencing Bitcoin’s price. Bitcoin’s Parabolic Curve Nears Its Peak However, according to Merlijn The Trader, the Bitcoin parabolic curve is in its final stage, with Base 4 complete, and a vertical lift-off imminent. Many see this as a signal that Bitcoin’s price may soon experience a dramatic increase before entering a potential phase of correction. The cycle of Bitcoin’s price movement is often marked by three phases, including euphoria, peak, and collapse. As the market grows, it tends to see higher liquidity and greater scale than previous cycles. Potential Price Surge | Source: X Historical patterns show that…
