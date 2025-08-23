2025-08-25 Monday

Vitalik pushes FOCIL upgrade to keep Ethereum neutral

Vitalik pushes FOCIL upgrade to keep Ethereum neutral

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has identified the implementation of fork-choice enforced inclusion lists (FOCIL), an Ethereum improvement proposal (EIP-7805), as one of the key ways to ensure the network is neutral and censorship-resistant. Buterin shared this view on X while contributing to the debate on whether FOCIL is crucial for Ethereum. According to him, the neutrality feature of the Ethereum mainnet is so important that there should be several measures to ensure it is not infringed. He said: “I think neutrality / “dumb pipe” property of the L1 is important enough that we should have multiple lines of defense to protect it.” Buterin highlighted some of those measures, including ensuring that the public mempool remains strong and viable for building blocks naively and working on other distributed block building technology. He added that there should also be extra channels that will allow inclusion of transactions, such that even when Ethereum staking becomes centralized, centralized validators cannot censor transactions. He noted that FOCIL can be one of those extra channels. The Ethereum co-founder went ahead and explained how FOCIL works. According to him, the best way to understand it is to see it as a way to expand the number of proposers per slot from just one to 17. He stated that one of the 17 proposers would be privileged to move last and choose transaction order. However, transactions proposed by any of the 17 proposers must be included, with the other 16 proposers serving as attestors. This ensures that the other 16 non-privileged proposers have a much lighter weight. He explained: “They do not need to calculate the state root, they only need to compute the validation part of any transaction, they can even be stateless, so even at much higher gas limits it’s viable for any attester to also be one of these “auxiliary proposers.” Buterin concluded that the goal of FOCIL is to prevent any block builder from having the power to veto a transaction inclusion. He envisaged a future where the same property could be extended to smart contract wallets and privacy protocol withdrawals, limiting centralized dependency. Reflexer Labs executive warns about the risk of FOCIL Meanwhile, not everyone within the Ethereum community is sold on FOCIL like Buterin. Reflexer Labs co-founder Ameen Soleimani disagreed with the idea, noting that it creates a big problem and failure to see the potential issues is either “naive or reckless.” In his opinion, Ethereum’s current censorship resistance model has worked by making staking permissionless and allowing stakers to decide which transactions they want to include. He noted that even if 99% of staking nodes decide to censor Tornado Cash transactions, the transaction will still go through, only that it would be 100x longer than usual. Thus, he believes this model already gives node operators in countries such as the US the opportunity to filter out sanctioned addresses and avoid the associated legal risks of processing sanctioned transactions, while validators in other countries can still process such transactions. Soleimani also believes the risks of the oligopoly of block builders might be over-exaggerated, noting that transactions from sanctioned addresses are still being processed on Ethereum. He said: “Even with the block builder oligopoly, only 2 out of 3 of the block builders are censoring, and as the OP mentioned, 90% of the rest of the validator set is NOT engaging in censorship.” However, he warned that FOCIL will force validators to include transactions from sanctioned addresses, which could open them up to legal liability. Although he acknowledges that the plan seeks to distribute the responsibility to other validators who are not chosen for the block, he does not believe that will stop authorities from coming after validators. As he noted, the US government could go after validators even with their diminished responsibility, go after the attesters who included transactions from sanctioned addresses in a block, or even prosecute Ethereum core developers who designed FOCIL. Soleimani referenced the prosecution of Tornado Cash developers. Instead of FOCIL, Soleimani believes Ethereum should stick with the current system, which relies on attesters who are altruistic enough to include transactions from sanctioned addresses into Ethereum blocks. He added that active research is still ongoing on other censorship-resistant mechanisms that could be implemented. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Expert Says XRP Can Easily Double from Here; Here's How

Expert Says XRP Can Easily Double from Here; Here’s How

The post Expert Says XRP Can Easily Double from Here; Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP continues to trade around $3 mark, market analyst Zach Rector believes it could easily double before the launch of U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs).  Drawing from past patterns with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, he warns that investors should also be prepared for a sharp correction once approvals finally arrive. XRP ETF Anticipation In his latest update, Rector explained that anticipation for XRP ETFs could fuel strong buying momentum in the months ahead. He compared the situation to Bitcoin and Ethereum, which saw major “buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news” runs around their ETF launches. – Advertisement – Ahead of approval, he said Bitcoin rallied nearly 80%, while Ethereum gained about 25%. However, after their ETFs went live, both assets faced steep corrections. Bitcoin dropped around 30%, and Ethereum fell 40%. Applying this playbook to XRP, Rector said the altcoin could “easily double” before its ETFs begin trading, but he expects a strong pullback shortly after. SEC Delay Creates October Focus For context, the U.S. SEC recently delayed its ruling on several XRP spot ETFs, including filings from Grayscale, 21Shares, and CoinShares. The final deadline for a decision has been set for late October 2025. According to Rector, this delay sets the stage for months of speculative buying, with October now marked as the decisive moment. Market watchers expect a surge in demand ahead of approval, followed by a sell-off once the agency announces the decision. Institutional Inflows Could Change the Picture Despite his warning of a post-approval correction, Rector acknowledged that consistent inflows into XRP ETFs could quickly reverse selling pressure. Analysts have projected that billions of dollars could flow into these products once trading begins. Specifically, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg has suggested XRP could attract $5 billion in inflows in its first month, while JPMorgan analysts believe $8 billion could pour in…
Memecoin Frenzy: Hackers Hijack Adele, Future, Other Celebrities Instagram Account To Push Dubious FREEBANDZ Token

Memecoin Frenzy: Hackers Hijack Adele, Future, Other Celebrities Instagram Account To Push Dubious FREEBANDZ Token

The post Memecoin Frenzy: Hackers Hijack Adele, Future, Other Celebrities Instagram Account To Push Dubious FREEBANDZ Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Memecoin Frenzy: Hackers Hijack Adele, Future, Other Celebrities Instagram Account To Push Dubious FREEBANDZ Token – Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/hackers-celebrities-instagram-dubious-memecoin/
Cardano whales kopen 180M tokens: Gaat de ADA koers stijgen?

Cardano whales kopen 180M tokens: Gaat de ADA koers stijgen?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Whales hebben de afgelopen 48 uur ongeveer 180 miljoen ADA gekocht. In april ging het al om 420 miljoen tokens die aan de posities werden toegevoegd. Grote investeerders laten hiermee zien dat zij vertrouwen hebben in de toekomst van het Cardano netwerk. Kan de Cardano koers op korte termijn profiteren van deze instroom? Cardano koers en recente whale activiteit Volgens analist Ali Martinez zijn er in korte tijd opnieuw miljoenen tokens opgekocht. Deze transacties laten zien dat whales ondanks volatiliteit posities blijven uitbreiden. Dit gebeurt in een periode waarin de Cardano koers licht daalde, maar de koopkracht van grote wallets een bodem lijkt te vormen. Whales hebben vaak invloed op de markt omdat hun aankopen liquiditeit veranderen. Door zulke grote hoeveelheden ADA op te nemen, brengen zij de beschikbare tokens in omloop terug. Historisch gezien heeft dit vaker prijsbodems versterkt. Whales scooped up 180 million Cardano $ADA over the past 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/ZkfCIhXkMW — Ali (@ali_charts) August 22, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading Cardano whales kopen 180M tokens: Gaat de ADA koers stijgen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Regulatoire strategie van Cardano Foundation De Cardano Foundation probeert via de Proof of Stake Alliance duidelijkheid te krijgen bij toezichthouders. Waar andere netwerken te maken hebben met onderzoeken van de Amerikaanse SEC, richt Cardano zich al langere tijd op een strategie die regelgeving benadrukt. Dit geeft het project een voordeel in de ogen van institutionele partijen. Voor deze investeerders is compliance een voorwaarde om kapitaal in te zetten. De instroom die dit veroorzaakt, versterkt de stabiliteit van de Cardano koers en maakt het netwerk aantrekkelijker voor langdurige holdings. ETF aanvraag vergroot de belangstelling Grayscale diende in 2025 een aanvraag in voor een Cardano spot ETF. De kans op goedkeuring wordt door meerdere analisten ingeschat op ongeveer 83%. Een dergelijke ETF zou Cardano toegankelijker maken voor traditionele beleggers die via gereguleerde beurzen willen instappen. Voor whales kan dit een reden zijn om vroegtijdig ADA te kopen. Als een ETF wordt goedgekeurd, ontstaat er vaak extra vraag. Historische voorbeelden bij Bitcoin en Ethereum tonen hoe een ETF in korte tijd de liquiditeit kan veranderen. Technische signalen en marktscenario’s Analisten gebruiken technische indicatoren om trends te volgen. Indicatoren zoals de Relative Strength Index (RSI) geven inzicht in overbought- of oversold-niveaus. Daarnaast worden candles op TradingView vaak gebruikt om patronen te herkennen. Op dit moment wijzen modellen op een spanningsveld. Enerzijds ondersteunen whale aankopen een mogelijke trendomslag, anderzijds tonen sommige indicatoren neerwaartse risico’s. Bekeken niveaus voor de Cardano koers liggen rond $0,82 tot $0,76 wanneer bears meer druk uitoefenen. Belang van whales voor stabiliteit Whales spelen een grote rol in de prijsstabiliteit van tokens. Wanneer zij kopen, leggen zij een bodem onder de koers. Wanneer zij verkopen, kan het tegenovergestelde gebeuren. Bij Cardano is te zien dat recente aankopen samen vallen met stabilisatie van de koers, ondanks een bredere daling in de cryptomarkt. Door dit effect zien analisten whales vaak als signaalgevers. Hun bewegingen geven een indruk van de richting die grote investeerders verwachten. Dit betekent niet dat een koers altijd direct zal stijgen of dalen, maar hun gedrag vormt wel een meetbaar patroon. Vooruitblik op de komende maanden De combinatie van whale aankopen, een mogelijke ETF goedkeuring en de regulatoire aanpak van de Cardano Foundation zet ADA in een unieke positie. Technische modellen blijven verdeeld, maar de structurele instroom van grote investeerders is onmiskenbaar. De komende maanden zullen uitwijzen of de Cardano koers kan profiteren van deze factoren. Als de ETF wordt goedgekeurd en whales hun posities blijven uitbreiden, kan dit leiden tot een sterkere marktpositie. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano whales kopen 180M tokens: Gaat de ADA koers stijgen? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Trump Calls TikTok Security Concerns "Overrated" Despite Bipartisan Pressure

Trump Calls TikTok Security Concerns “Overrated” Despite Bipartisan Pressure

TLDRs; Trump dismisses TikTok security concerns as “overrated,” suggesting flexibility on the September 17 sale deadline. White House joins TikTok despite its divestiture demands, highlighting contradictions in security rhetoric vs. platform adoption. Bipartisan lawmakers push for ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. assets, citing ongoing risks of Chinese control. TikTok’s global complexity makes divestiture far harder [...] The post Trump Calls TikTok Security Concerns “Overrated” Despite Bipartisan Pressure appeared first on CoinCentral.
Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell's Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin's Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Ethereum (ETH) is flashing warning signals. With over 90% of its supply in profit, analysts caution that a selloff could unfold ahead of Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech. While traders brace for ETH volatility, investors are turning their eyes toward the top cryptos to buy now—and three stand out: Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), Pepe (PEPE), and Memecoin (MEME). […]
Top 5 Altcoins That Could Turn $2,000 into Millions by 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Could Turn $2,000 into Millions by 2026

The post Top 5 Altcoins That Could Turn $2,000 into Millions by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The potential growth opportunities in cryptocurrency particularly those that can disrupt the crypto market due to innovative technologies, are enormous. Ozak AI ($OZ) is one of the most exciting tokens in the space, as it is backed by artificial intelligence and market intelligence with the power of blockchain.  A closer examination of Ozak AI, as well as other leading tokens, shows that they have the potential to turn a $2,000 investment into millions by the year 2026. Ozak AI ($OZ) AI and Blockchain Collaboration Catalyze Growth Ozak AI is currently in Phase 5 of its presale, which has a presale price of $0.01 per token, with the next phase coming at $0.012 per token. The final target price of the token at $1 is a substantial 100x potential gain over the current presale price level, making it a very appealing investment to any interested in taking advantage of early-day tokens. As of Phase 5, the project has raised more than $2.2 million, and 3,035,486.97 $OZ tokens have been sold. Investors’ support also supports the rising confidence in Ozak AI’s future. This achievement demonstrates the momentum surrounding the project, which provides an innovative and artificially intelligent market intelligence platform using decentralized blockchain infrastructure (DePIN) to ensure security, scalability and transparency. With blockchain and AI-powered insights, Ozak AI has a secure and transparent ecosystem. The platform employs smart contract automation and decentralised infrastructure (DePIN) which allows data integrity and scalability. The native $OZ token is multi-functional, being used for staking, governance and access to premium AI features. Ozak AI also has a tokenized reward system that can monetize market insight while maximizing its utility and expansion capabilities. https://x.com/OzakAGI/status/1952761522624909616 The strategic alliances with Weblume and SINT further enhance Ozak AI’s market share. These partnerships allow the integration of Ozak AI signals into decentralized applications and smart contracts, further increasing the platform’s utility. With the presale continuing to record high demand, Ozak AI is among the best tokens to follow for those seeking to double their investment with substantial profits by 2026. Youtube embed: Next 500X AI Altcoin Ethereum (ETH) – Second-Largest Cryptocurrency One of the most established and valuable cryptocurrencies is Ethereum. In the last month, Ethereum has increased by 14% to reach a value of $4,296 at the time of writing. Ethereum has a high opportunity for growth over time, as it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Ethereum 2.0 and other advances in its ecosystem make it a secure asset to invest in with adequate returns anticipated by 2026. Its further adoption of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) also makes it a strong competitor in the market. XRP (XRP) – A Legal and Financial Revolution Over the past year, XRP has risen 386.82%, reaching $2.90. The token’s price surge has been fueled by legal progress and positive market sentiment toward Ripple, its parent company.  XRP’s widespread use in cross-border payments also makes it a long-term investment. By 2026, XRP may soar to new heights as legal obstacles are overcome and the cryptocurrency becomes increasingly adopted in the financial industry. Dogecoin (DOGE) – Meme Coin with Mainstream Appeal Over the last year, Dogecoin has soared by an explosive 112.02%, and its current price is at $0.2217. Although the token began as a meme coin Dogecoin has achieved popularity through endorsements and community buy-in.  Dogecoin has also been a top competitor in the cryptocurrency market for investors who seek to leverage the advantage of its instability and relative volatility to make profits quickly. Given the current meme coin trend, Dogecoin may experience significant growth by 2026. Solana (SOL) – Fast and Scalable Blockchain Solana has posted an enormous growth of 30.19% over the last twelve months and it has a current trading price of $186.73. Designed to support rapid transaction times and scalability, Solana is a main rival of Ethereum and attracts significant amounts of developers and investors. The high liquidity levels and the growing ecosystem make it a viable asset to hold over the long run. As Solana continues to grow its network and attract more developers its price may highly appreciate in the coming years, which could offer good returns to investors. Conclusion: High-Potential Tokens for 2026 These five coins—Ozak AI, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin and Solana—are distinct, transformative opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. All have an interesting growth trajectory supported by the rise of new technology, market adoption and community enthusiasm. Investors who are ready to take calculated risks can invest in these tokens right now which should result in high returns in 2026. Ozak AI is a potentially high-growth token due to its AI-driven platform and strong presale performance. For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below: Website: https://ozak.ai/  Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI  Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI  
BlockchainFX Presale Still at $0.02—Tipped as the Next Best Crypto Presale To Invest in August 2025

BlockchainFX Presale Still at $0.02—Tipped as the Next Best Crypto Presale To Invest in August 2025

The post BlockchainFX Presale Still at $0.02—Tipped as the Next Best Crypto Presale To Invest in August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market is brimming with opportunities, but not all presales are created equal. BlockchainFX has already made a name for itself as one of the hottest crypto presales of 2025, raising over $5.7 million with a price point of just $0.02. With its innovative features, massive potential, and real-world utility, BlockchainFX is rapidly positioning itself as the next big thing in the world of crypto. Meanwhile, other presale projects are struggling to maintain momentum, highlighting just how special BlockchainFX is in comparison. This article will delve into why BlockchainFX is tipped to become a market leader in 2025, while other presales face hurdles that could limit their growth. Why BlockchainFX is Tipped as the Next Big Thing BlockchainFX is not just another crypto exchange or meme coin—it’s a crypto-native super app designed to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional finance. Offering multi-asset trading across cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, ETFs, and bonds, BlockchainFX is creating a platform that enables seamless trading across global markets. Unlike meme coins or niche DeFi projects, BlockchainFX is tackling real-world problems by offering a comprehensive trading platform that appeals to both crypto traders and traditional investors. Multi-Asset Trading Platform BlockchainFX is ahead of the curve by offering users access to over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, bonds, ETFs, and more. This makes it one of the most versatile platforms in the crypto space, catering to both long-term investors and day traders. Passive Income with Staking Rewards BlockchainFX offers daily staking rewards in BFX and USDT, allowing users to earn passive income as they trade. This unique feature has made BlockchainFX a standout in the crypto presale world, especially when compared to other presales, which do not offer any staking rewards or similar incentives. As the platform grows, the potential for users to earn…
Wormhole Foundation Considerably Outbids Stargate with $120M USDC Offer

Wormhole Foundation Considerably Outbids Stargate with $120M USDC Offer

The post Wormhole Foundation Considerably Outbids Stargate with $120M USDC Offer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Wormhole Foundation proposes $120M cash offer for Stargate, surpassing LayerZero. USDC cash deal ensures immediate liquidity for STG holders. This bid could reshape DeFi bridging market dynamics. The Wormhole Foundation has officially bid at least $120 million USDC to acquire Stargate, surpassing LayerZero’s $110 million offer, in a move announced through official foundation channels. This acquisition underscores a strategic shift, promising liquidity and governance changes for Stargate’s ecosystem, while fostering competitive dynamics in DeFi and cross-chain technology landscapes. $120M USDC Bid by Wormhole Overpowers LayerZero Offer Wormhole Foundation has officially put forth a significant bid to acquire Stargate Finance, proposing a cash offer of $120 million USDC. This move exceeds LayerZero’s previous offer, which notably involved a token exchange rather than a cash payment. The foundational nature of the deal signifies an immediate effort to imbue liquidity and trust among STG holders through stablecoin transactions. Market implications of this announcement include a potential liquidity boost for STG, through which holders might receive direct cash value rather than navigating token swaps. The proposal hints at sharper competition in DeFi bridge control, as Wormhole aims for cross-chain synergy enhancements. “Based on our initial review, we believe that STG holders deserve a more competitive process, and we are prepared to submit a meaningfully higher bid,” the Wormhole Foundation stated in their official proposal. Community reactions to the bid have been mixed, with official statements reinforcing confidence in the forward trajectory of both ecosystems. The proposal’s unveiling occurred through Wormhole’s communications, emphasizing the significance of speed in decision-making for the community’s benefit. Stablecoin Deal May Reshape DeFi Bridging Landscape Did you know? In past acquisition scenarios, deals structured in stablecoins often ensure a smoother transition by providing more predictable value than cryptocurrency token exchanges. Coincu’s research team suggests that the Wormhole-Stargate deal…
British blockchain technology company Vault Ventures' Ethereum holdings increased to 771 ETH

British blockchain technology company Vault Ventures' Ethereum holdings increased to 771 ETH

PANews reported on August 23rd that Vault Ventures, a UK-listed blockchain technology company, has announced that it has added Ethereum to its treasury reserves, bringing its current holdings to 771 ETH. Strategic ETH Reserve is reportedly the first publicly listed company in the UK to hold an Ethereum treasury. In June of this year, the company invested £750,000 (approximately $1.028 million) in 403,373 ETH and £150,000 (approximately $205,000) in 185,606 Bitcoin.
