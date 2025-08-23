2025-08-25 Monday

Trust the DAG! How BlockDAG’s Revolutionary Tech Powers Its $1 Potential

Trust the DAG! How BlockDAG's Revolutionary Tech Powers Its $1 Potential

Most well-known blockchains, such as Ethereum or Bitcoin, follow a chain-based method. This means they confirm blocks one at a […] The post Trust the DAG! How BlockDAG’s Revolutionary Tech Powers Its $1 Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/23 22:30
Ripple’s RLUSD Becomes Japan’s First Licensed Stablecoin Under New Law

Ripple's RLUSD Becomes Japan's First Licensed Stablecoin Under New Law

The post Ripple’s RLUSD Becomes Japan’s First Licensed Stablecoin Under New Law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Japan’s stablecoin market is officially entering a new phase. Ripple, in partnership with SBI VC Trade, has begun distributing Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan, making it the first stablecoin launched under the country’s Payment Services Act framework. SBI VC Trade stands out as the first company in Japan to receive an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider License, a designation created in 2023 when the revised Payment Services Act came into effect. Two years after securing the license, the firm is now leveraging it to distribute RLUSD alongside other stablecoins. The move positions Japan as a frontrunner in the global push to regulate and formalize stablecoin use. Market observers expect the $300 billion global stablecoin sector to grow toward the $1 trillion mark in the coming years, driven by institutional demand and broader adoption in payments. RLUSD Designed for Trust and Transparency Ripple highlighted that RLUSD was built with institutional-grade standards in mind. Each token is backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries, and cash-like assets. Transparency is reinforced through monthly audits conducted by independent firms. Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade, said the launch represented a milestone for Japan’s digital asset industry. “The rollout of RLUSD will expand options for users while ensuring reliability and ease of use. Together with Ripple, we aim to provide secure and transparent infrastructure for the future of finance,” he explained. Setting a New Standard for Stablecoins Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoin, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond technology. “This collaboration is about building a reliable bridge between traditional and decentralized finance,” he said. “RLUSD is designed to set a new benchmark for stablecoins, not just in Japan but across global markets.” With Japan now hosting the first rollout of RLUSD under a licensed framework, the partnership between…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:29
Court Officially Ends Ripple Vs SEC Case By Dismissing Parties’ Appeals

Court Officially Ends Ripple Vs SEC Case By Dismissing Parties' Appeals

The post Court Officially Ends Ripple Vs SEC Case By Dismissing Parties’ Appeals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Second Circuit has officially dismissed the SEC’s appeal and Ripple’s cross-appeal, formally ending the multi-year lawsuit.  According to a one-page document shared by prominent defense lawyer James K. Filan, the appellate court approved the SEC and Ripple’s joint stipulation to withdraw their respective appeals.  In the document, the Second Circuit confirmed that the parties are seeking the withdrawal of their appeals. Therefore, the court, through Clerk Catherine O’Hagan Wolfe, stated that the stipulation to dismiss the appeal is “So Ordered.”  – Advertisement – The two-word decision implies that the court has granted the parties’ request to withdraw their appeals, effectively bringing the nearly five-year legal battle to a close.  Second Circuit Dismiss SEC Vs Ripple Appeals Ripple and SEC Appeals  For context, the SEC appealed parts of the Ripple case in October 2024, opposing Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling on programmatic sales and other distributions of XRP.  Despite the Judge declaring these transactions to be non-investment contracts, the SEC still maintained that they violated federal securities laws and sought to overturn the rulings in the Second Circuit.  In response, Ripple also challenged the part of the ruling it lost–institutional sales of XRP. This ruling prompted Judge Torres to impose a $125 million fine against Ripple. The Judge also slammed a permanent injunction against the company, prohibiting it from selling XRP to institutional clients without registering with the SEC.  With the inception of a pro-crypto administration in January, the SEC and Ripple agreed to withdraw their appeals. Part of the agreement involves dismissing the permanent injunction and slashing the $125 million fine to $50 million.  However, Judge Torres denied that request. Consequently, the legal parties filed a joint stipulation of dismissal, asking the Second Circuit to dismiss their appeals. The court has granted the request, and the case has now…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:28
Ray-Ban Maker Teams With Meta on Next-Gen Smart Glasses

Ray-Ban Maker Teams With Meta on Next-Gen Smart Glasses

TLDRs; Meta to debut $800 Hypernova smart glasses with a digital display and AI integration at next month’s Connect conference. Glasses come with a neural wristband controller developed by Meta’s CTRL Labs, enabling gesture-based interactions. Hypernova reflects Meta’s incremental AR strategy, prioritizing simple features over immersive experiences to avoid overpromising. Partnership with EssilorLuxottica shows strong [...] The post Ray-Ban Maker Teams With Meta on Next-Gen Smart Glasses appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/23 22:28
Andy Reid Office Shooting Gains Notoriety, Not New Police Tips

Andy Reid Office Shooting Gains Notoriety, Not New Police Tips

The post Andy Reid Office Shooting Gains Notoriety, Not New Police Tips appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid watches the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Since Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star broke the shocking news on Wednesday night that a bullet entered the office of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at the team’s facility on May 4, 2024, the story has been reported by countless media outlets, ranging from TMZ to CNN. By early morning of Aug. 21, the search of “Andy Reid gunshot” had reached a 100 out of 100 on the maximum popularity scale of Google Trends. One would think the surge in interest has led to an influx of people contacting the police with information, potentially boosting the chances of finding the perpetrator. But that has not been the case. “There has not been an increase in tips generated,” Sergeant Phil DiMartino of the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) exclusively shared via email. According to the KCPD, there have been no charges or arrests in this case. The investigation, including where the bullet may have been fired from, remains ongoing, and detectives are awaiting further forensic analysis. A bullet from outside the building broke through the glass, producing a hole through the window and blinds — approximately 15 feet away from the desk of Reid, who was in the office at the time. The bullet lodged in a wall between his bathroom and the entry door to his office, but Reid was not struck or injured by it. There is no indication, per the KCPD, that the shooting was a targeted incident at any Chiefs player or staff member. The bullet, though, reached Reid’s office, which sits on the second floor of the three-story practice…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:26
If You Make $1M from XRP Here’s How to Protect and Grow Wealth: Blockchain Consultant Explains

If You Make $1M from XRP Here's How to Protect and Grow Wealth: Blockchain Consultant Explains

The post If You Make $1M from XRP Here’s How to Protect and Grow Wealth: Blockchain Consultant Explains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A blockchain consultant has explained how investors who hit the jackpot with XRP could protect and grow their wealth over time. Notably, analysts have persistently set bold price targets for XRP, and many investors view these predictions as a chance to build serious wealth.  The Prospect of Making $1M with XRP Specifically, community discussions have centered on figures like $100, $1,000, or even $10,000 per XRP. Meanwhile, some holders have become increasingly optimistic, setting their investment target at the $1 million mark.  – Advertisement – For context, if XRP ever hits $100, anyone holding 10,000 XRP, worth about $30,000 today, would see that investment climb to $1 million. At $1,000, a smaller holding of 1,000 XRP worth $3,000 today would achieve the same. Meanwhile, should the ambitious $10,000 price materialize, even 100 XRP worth $300 right now could grow into a million-dollar portfolio. How to Protect and Grow Your $1M Amid these discussions, blockchain consultant and tech investor Armando Pantoja has argued that the bigger question is not how to make $1 million but how to keep it.  In a recent commentary, he explained that bull markets often create millionaires, but most lose their gains within 18 months. According to him, real wealth comes when that money produces steady income for life without eating into the original capital. Pantoja advised investors who hit the million-dollar milestone to first strengthen their portfolios. He advised that they divest into Bitcoin because of its stability and look to Ethereum for its reliable staking income. However, he still championed XRP as valuable for its upside potential. The market commentator also warned investors not to leave large holdings on exchanges. To him, moving long-term crypto into secure storage is important because exchanges often collapse in bear markets, and even trusted platforms can fail. Unlocking Liquidity…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:25
XRP Price Set to Soar? Analyst Sees Double Before ETF Hits the Market

XRP Price Set to Soar? Analyst Sees Double Before ETF Hits the Market

Highlights: XRP price jumped past $3 after Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks boosted crypto market confidence. ETF hopes could double XRP’s value, but analysts warn of a dip post-launch. The immediate resistance level is $3.09, after which there may be a breakout towards $3.35. The highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell was received with profound enthusiasm by investors who poured massive sums into the crypto market. Even though he did not say that the September rate cuts could be made, his remarks were taken as positive towards future rate cuts. Bitcoin soared to above $117k in a few minutes while altcoins recorded double-digit gains. Moreover, the largest altcoin, Ethereum, surpassed its all-time high of 2021 to achieve a new all-time high of $4,880. Ripple’s XRP price also mirrored the broad market sentiment by retracing above the $3 level once again. As of this writing, XRP is exchanging hands at around $3.04, having surged 7% over the past 24 hours. In addition, its market cap and trading volume have climbed to $180 billion and $10 billion, respectively. Source: CoinMarketCap XRP Price Could Double Before ETF Launch Market analyst Zach Rector says the price of XRP may rally significantly in the market ahead of a possible ETF launch. He opined that XRP may appreciate double before any ETFs are approved by U.S. regulators. Building parallels to previous market movements, Rector indicates Bitcoin and Ethereum pre-ETF rallies of 80% and 25%, respectively. XRP can easily double from here. pic.twitter.com/btU1ouQ1lg — Zach Rector (@ZachRector7) August 21, 2025 He, however, cautions of the probability of a decline following the launch, based on historical patterns. After their ETFs were launched, Bitcoin plummeted 30%, and Ethereum fell 40%. Rector predicts that XRP may go through a similar cycle. He feels enthusiasm for ETF approval would make prices rise, followed by a quick decline. Asset Managers Update XRP ETF Filings After Case Dismissal On August 22, several asset managers amended their XRP ETF applications to the SEC. CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, Bitwise, WisdomTree, Canary, and 21Shares all resubmitted revised S-1s. These developments occurred several hours after a federal judge approved the dismissal of the SEC case against Ripple. Asset managers Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin, 21Shares, and WisdomTree filed amended S-1s for spot XRP ETFs, adjusting structures to allow XRP or cash creations and cash or in-kind redemptions. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said the updates were “almost… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 23, 2025 The amended forms now provide the options of both cash and XRP creation and redemptions. Analysts point to the recent SEC response and note that the move appears to be coordinated among the companies. According to James Seyffart of Bloomberg, the changes were anticipated as yet another strong indicator of progress. President of TFStore, Nate Geraci, said the concentration of the filings was highly notable. They perceive the updates to be a good move amid the October decision that may approve the XRP ETF. Technical Analysis – Will XRP’s Brief Rally Break Above $3.35? Technical indicators on the daily chart display a recovery price movement after the recent pullback. The recent market correction saw XRP’s price form a descending channel, dropping to seek support at the lower Bollinger band at $2.83. However, the bulls took the lead yesterday, elevating the price from this support level to $3.09, which is acting as the immediate resistance mark. Source: TradingView This level acts as the challenging mark for the upside journey as red candlesticks start to form around it. Should the current trend hold and the buying pressure increase, XRP could break above $3.09 and retest the key resistance level at $3.35. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports XRP’s upward journey as it steadily climbs from the oversold region. Currently, the indicator is hovering around 49 levels, indicating a neutral market sentiment. With a further journey upwards before reaching the overbought region, XRP’s price could break the resistance at $3.35 soon. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/08/23 22:23
Best Presales Before Altseason Surge — Stellar (XLM), SEI & APT Ranked Top Early Buys

Best Presales Before Altseason Surge — Stellar (XLM), SEI & APT Ranked Top Early Buys

The post Best Presales Before Altseason Surge — Stellar (XLM), SEI & APT Ranked Top Early Buys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts rank Stellar, SEI, and Aptos as top early altseason buys, while MAGACOIN FINANCE emerges as the breakout presale with accelerating demand. Analysts are pointing to a handful of projects as the best positioned before the anticipated “altseason” surge. Stellar (XLM), SEI, and Aptos (APT) are consistently ranked at the top due to their network upgrades, strong fundamentals, and growing developer ecosystems. But among crypto presales, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly emerging as the breakout contender, with accelerating demand and rising urgency ahead of 2025 allocations. Stellar (XLM) — Upgrades Fuel Renewed Interest Stellar has experienced a sharp recovery in 2025, with its price doubling in July following the successful rollout of Protocol 23. This upgrade significantly boosted scalability and interoperability, allowing Stellar to extend its role in supporting smart contracts. Analysts believe this development strengthens its long-term viability, particularly in remittances and nonprofit finance, where Stellar has already established strong partnerships. Price projections vary, but some forecasts now see XLM trading between $20 and $40 if adoption accelerates under the new protocol. For investors watching entry points, analysts note that pullbacks could provide compelling opportunities to build positions before altseason momentum takes hold. Stellar’s dual role as both a payments network and a smart contract platform continues to make it one of the more resilient projects in the sector. SEI — A Top “Buy the Dip” Candidate SEI has also earned regular mention in analyst rankings, often appearing in “best presale” lists for 2025. Its innovative consensus model and growing developer ecosystem make it a technology-driven project with potential to outperform once new upgrades and launches roll out. Although its price action has shown weakness in recent weeks, analysts say this volatility makes SEI a “buy the dip” opportunity. With its mainnet improvements and feature deployments expected to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:23
Here’s How $200 Monthly Investment in Shiba Inu Could Make You if SHIB Gains Ethereum-Like Adoption

Here's How $200 Monthly Investment in Shiba Inu Could Make You if SHIB Gains Ethereum-Like Adoption

Investors who capitalize on Shiba Inu’s low price to build their portfolios could become rich if SHIB’s adoption grows like that of Ethereum.  Shiba Inu is often cited as a prime example when discussing how average crypto investors became rich overnight. The asset changed the lives of many average-income earners, including a truck driver who made a profit of $1.7 million from a small investment of $650.  Although Shiba Inu has plunged massively from its 2021 highs, enthusiasts still believe it is capable of growing into a large-cap crypto like Ethereum.  SHIB Price If It Gains Ethereum-Like Adoption  Therefore, we explored how a modest monthly investment of $200 in SHIB over 15 years could generate substantial wealth if Shiba Inu achieves Ethereum-like adoption.  Achieving Ethereum-like adoption assumes that Shiba Inu’s market cap reaches that of ETH. At the moment, Ethereum boasts a valuation of $540 billion, with one ETH priced at $4,473.  If Shiba Inu clinches a market cap of $540 billion, it will trade at $0.000916 based on the supply of 589 trillion tokens. This suggests that achieving Ethereum-like adoption under current market conditions could drive SHIB’s price to $0.000916.  Value of $200 Monthly Investment at $0.000916  Meanwhile, investing $200 monthly over 15 years or 180 months adds up to a total investment of $36,000 in SHIB. While investing $36,000 in SHIB at once may be challenging for most investors, consistently committing $200 per month over 15 years makes the target more achievable.  For this article, we assumed that this $36,000 was invested in SHIB at four different average buy prices– $0.000007, $0.00001, $0.000015, and $0.000020. With a total investment of $36,000, investors could accumulate 5.14 billion SHIB tokens at an average price of $0.000007, 3.6 billion tokens at $0.00001, 2.4 billion tokens at $0.000015, or 1.8 billion tokens at $0.00002.  If Shiba Inu achieves Ethereum-level adoption and climbs to $0.000916, a 5.14 billion SHIB portfolio would be worth roughly $4.71 million, while a 3.6 billion SHIB holding would amount to about $3.3 million. At $0.000916, blockchain portfolios containing 2.4 billion and 1.8 billion SHIB tokens would be valued at $2.2 million and $1.65 million, respectively.  This reflects how investors can become rich by leveraging the DCA strategy and awaiting a potential spike to high-cap levels like that of Ethereum.  The $0.000916 Forecast  Although it remains uncertain whether Shiba Inu would ever gain Ethereum-like adoption, the $0.0009 prediction has already been tied to the canine-themed token.  Last year, we estimated that Shiba Inu would climb to $0.00094 if it stays correlated with Ethereum and the second-biggest cryptocurrency hits Ark Invest’s $166,000 target by 2032.  In July, The Crypto Basic also predicted that Shiba Inu could trade at around $0.000978 by July 2042 if its price grows by 30% yearly. In the meantime, Shiba Inu still lacks those factors that propelled Ethereum to the $540 billion valuation.  For instance, while Ethereum has multiple exchange-traded funds currently trading on American exchanges, no issuer has filed to offer a similar product for SHIB.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/23 22:22
XRP Back at $3 Following Ripple's SEC Win, Market Eyes Next Move

XRP Back at $3 Following Ripple's SEC Win, Market Eyes Next Move

XRP surged to $3.10 as markets reacted to latest update in Ripple lawsuit
Coinstats2025/08/23 22:21
