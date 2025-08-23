2025-08-25 Monday

Bitcoin ETF Outflows Signal “Oversold” Market, What’s Happening?

The post Bitcoin ETF Outflows Signal “Oversold” Market, What’s Happening? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin ETFs post $1.17B outflows in 5 days. BTC falls 5% in August to $113K. Pompliano says Bitcoin is oversold. Q4 often rebounds after weak Q3. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen roughly $1.17 Billion leave over five trading days this week, as of Friday. That’s the largest outflow streak since April 2025. Farside Investors data show net withdrawals jumped sharply (from $125 Million on Monday to $523 Million on Tuesday) amid a substantial drop in BTC price from it’s ATH earlier this month. Over the week, Bitcoin slipped from mid-$120Ks to about $113K (around an 8% decline). At press time the coin was trading near $115K following a spike after Jerome Powell’s speech. The 5-day outflow is by far the longest run of ETF redemptions in months, matching the seven-day streak in April when BTC traded near $79,625. Bitcoin ETF Outflows Intensify Amid Market Selloff Analysis of ETF flows confirms a broad selloff. On Tuesday alone, Fidelity’s Bitcoin and Ether funds saw over $400 Million in withdrawals, and Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) lost roughly $116 Million. In contrast, BlackRock’s flagship iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded no outflows earlier this week. Ether ETFs were also hit, with combined outflows doubling from $200 Million to $422 Million. The ETF exodus coincided with a shift in sentiment: the Crypto Fear & Greed Index dropped into “Fear” at a score of 44, after a month of “Greed.” Market veterans describe the recent ETF outflows as profit-taking after Bitcoin’s August peak. Analysts note the streak of withdrawals simply reversed the prior week’s inflows. One industry observer wrote that “a few daily ETF outflows doesn’t mean TradFi is abandoning crypto” – it may just reflect short-term repositioning. Source: X Nevertheless, last week’s slump has drawn comparisons to earlier selloffs. For example, April 2025 saw $812.3 Million of ETF outflows…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:47
Aktsia
Whale Indicators Show a New Price Direction For Bitcoin

The post Whale Indicators Show a New Price Direction For Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price rose 2.5% over the past 24 hours, trading near $115,700, but it still trails Ethereum and others that have already pushed to new highs. Despite being almost 7% below its peak, several key on-chain and technical signals suggest the setup for a breakout is forming, much like the rally seen earlier this month. Whale Selling Pressure Is Weakening For weeks, the Bitcoin price lagged behind as whales rotated capital into other assets, leaving retail buyers to drive much of the move. That made it critical to track whether whales were finally slowing their selling. The Exchange Whale Ratio, which measures the share of the top 10 inflows compared to all inflows to exchanges, provides that signal. Bitcoin Whales are Now Selling Fewer Tokens: Cryptoquant This ratio has fallen from 0.54 on August 19 to 0.43 on August 22, its lowest in nearly two weeks. A similar drop occurred on August 10, when the ratio fell to 0.42. That move preceded a sharp rally in Bitcoin from $119,305 to $124,000 — a gain of roughly 3.9%. If history repeats, the current setup could open the door for a similar upside extension, arguably towards a new all-time high. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. HODL Waves Point to Accumulation With BTC selling pressure easing, the next question is whether mid-term and long-term holders are accumulating. The HODL Waves metric tracks the percentage of Bitcoin supply held across age bands. Bitcoin Buying Pressure Intensifies: Glassnode Over the past month, key cohorts have expanded their positions: 1y–2y wallets rose from 10.31% to 10.57% 3m–6m wallets climbed from 6.40% to 7.19% 1m–3m wallets grew from 6.99% to 8.93% This broad accumulation during volatility suggests that conviction is there. Combined with lower whale exchange flows,…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:46
Aktsia
State of Crypto: Crypto Takes Jackson Hole

The post State of Crypto: Crypto Takes Jackson Hole appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Policymakers of various stripes spoke at the SALT Wyoming conference this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here to sign up for future editions. The narrative Congress is still on vacation, but policymakers trekked up to Jackson Hole, Wyoming to speak to the crypto industry — largely praising it or saying how they expect legislation to move forward. Here are some clips of what they said, courtesy of CoinDesk’s Helene Braun and others. Why it matters The industry has seen a lot of progress on crypto policy priorities this year. Lawmakers’ comments hint at what the last four months of 2025 might look like, and what we can expect from federal regulators. Breaking it down “I believe that we’ll have between 12 and 18 Democrats at least open to voting for market structure.” — Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott “We will have it on the President’s desk before Thanksgiving.” — Senator Cynthia Lummis on market structure legislation “Just imagine seeing on public equity all the transactions that go in and out of that company and how much information that gives you.” — Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson “We need a clear, strategic regulatory framework that will facilitate the adoption of new technology, recognizing that in some cases, it may be inadequate and inappropriate to apply existing regulatory guidance to address emerging tech.” — Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman “There is nothing to be afraid of when thinking about smart contracts, tokenization or distributed ledgers.” — Federal Reserve Board Governor Chris Waller “It’s no secret that my side of the aisle would prefer not to see any sitting President — I won’t name one — participating in this market while a…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:45
Aktsia
With Bitcoin Breaking Records Over $124,000 and Ethereum Booming, Could Ozak AI’s Undervalued AI Token Be the Undiscovered Gem Offering 400x Gains in the Next Bull Run?

The post With Bitcoin Breaking Records Over $124,000 and Ethereum Booming, Could Ozak AI’s Undervalued AI Token Be the Undiscovered Gem Offering 400x Gains in the Next Bull Run? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin recently surged beyond $124,000, reinforcing its role as the leading digital asset. Despite a slight pullback in the last 24 hours, it trades at around $113,387.08 with a market cap of $2.25 trillion. The cryptocurrency recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $64.83 billion, highlighting its strong liquidity and continued dominance in global markets. Bitcoin’s scarcity, capped at 21 million coins, ensures its position as the most valuable asset in the crypto economy. Ethereum has also shown strong performance, trading near $4,300.34. With a market cap of $519.08 billion and a daily trading volume of $45 billion, Ethereum remains the backbone of decentralized finance. Its smart contract functionality powers a vast ecosystem of decentralized applications, NFTs, and financial tools. Despite a 2% surge, Ethereum continues to be one of the most significant players in blockchain technology. Ozak AI Presale Gains Momentum With 200x Potential While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate headlines, Ozak AI is quietly positioning itself as a potential breakthrough. The $OZ token presale is live in Phase 5, offering tokens at just $0.01 each. More than 2,208,401.51 tokens have already been sold, raising $2.22 million. The token price will double to $0.01 in the next phase, with a long-term target of $1. This presale model not only rewards early investors but also builds market confidence in Ozak AI’s ambitious growth plans. If projections hold, early buyers could realize gains of up to 200x. Analysts have identified key resistance levels at $0.25 and $0.60. Support zones are expected at $0.15 and $0.08, giving the token strong technical foundations as it heads toward public listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The project has also secured CertiK verification, enhancing trust and transparency. Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem Expansion Ozak AIhas partnered with Hive Intel, which provides access to blockchain data APIs across multiple chains.…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:41
Aktsia
Fed’s Dovish Pivot Sparks Crypto and Market Rally

The post Fed’s Dovish Pivot Sparks Crypto and Market Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve hints at significant rate cuts, initiating a market rally. Digital assets, especially Bitcoin, benefit from improved liquidity. Market participants show a positive reaction with renewed interest in financial sectors. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a dovish policy shift at an August conference, suggesting potential rate cuts, leading to a substantial multi-asset rally in traditional and crypto markets. The Fed’s dovish pivot could increase liquidity, enhancing macro sentiment, benefiting digital assets like BTC, ETH, and altcoins, while supporting DeFi’s total value locked and speculative trading. Fed’s Dovish Pivot Sparks Crypto and Market Rally Jerome Powell’s remarks in his speech on Friday, set the stage for a significant market shift. FOMC Minutes from July 30, 2025 have been used to outline the expectations of a rate cut, which has stirred renewed interest in both traditional and crypto markets. This dovish move was anticipated by many traders, drawing comparisons with 2024’s similar pivot. According to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, “The growth of economic activity had moderated…” Market optimism has surged following Powell’s hints at a policy shift. This announcement has particularly benefited digital assets, such as Bitcoin and various altcoins, due to improved liquidity conditions and risk-on sentiment. Reactions from market participants have been overwhelmingly positive, with major players in the financial sector showing renewed interest. Key figures like Governor Michelle Bowman expressed the need for a rate cut, reinforcing Powell’s indications. Michelle W. Bowman mentioned, “Taking action to begin moving the policy rate at a gradual pace toward its neutral level would have proactively hedged against a further weakening in the economy and the risk of damage to the labor market.” Meanwhile, on-chain activity in the crypto sector has yet to show any immediate exceptional shifts. Crypto Markets Surge: Bitcoin Nears All-Time High Did you know?…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:40
Aktsia
Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

PANews reported on August 23rd that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua wrote on the X platform: "As we expected, after ETH broke through its all-time high, the next target was to reach a new high for the BTC exchange rate. ETH's target is to exceed 10,000. During the interest rate cut cycle, ETH has consistently outperformed BTC, and at the same time, mainstream cryptocurrencies have seen a rally (including ETH ecosystem leaders ENA, AAVE, Pendle, UNI, as well as SOL, TON, LTC, etc.). Once again, avoid shorting and increase your positions during pullbacks. In a bull market, don't be afraid of high prices, and don't use high leverage to prevent short-term pullbacks. Focus on exploring OTC income."
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 22:39
Aktsia
Is Thiel Driving Ethereum’s Dramatic Rise?

The post Is Thiel Driving Ethereum’s Dramatic Rise? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Thiel, the billionaire entrepreneur and co-founder of PayPal, has seen significant profits from his investments in Ethereum as the cryptocurrency gained 13.5% in June. Notably, Thiel’s financial strategies have shown impressive results within the digital currency sector, highlighting Ethereum’s influence on the market. Continue Reading:Is Thiel Driving Ethereum’s Dramatic Rise? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/is-thiel-driving-ethereums-dramatic-rise
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:39
Aktsia
Best Meme Coin To Buy Today: 5 Reasons Why Layer Brett Is On Track To Smash Pepe and Shiba Inu In 2025

The search for the best meme coin to buy today is intensifying as investors look beyond surface-level hype. Layer Brett stands out by leveraging an Ethereum Layer 2 approach, providing near-instant transactions and ultra-low gas fees that older meme tokens cannot match. While Shiba Inu and Pepe both ride on meme momentum, they remain on […]
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 22:34
Aktsia
Drake Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley And Metallica With His Biggest Album

The post Drake Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley And Metallica With His Biggest Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Drake’s Take Care has now spent 650 weeks on the Billboard 200, joining just 12 other albums in history to reach that mark. GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 04: Canadian rapper Drake performs live on stage at the Carling O2 Academy on January 4, 2011 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by John Gunion/Redferns) Redferns Drake has accumulated so many hit songs throughout his career that at times it’s easy to forget he is also one of the most successful albums artists of all time in the hip-hop space. Thanks to continued plays on streaming platforms, many of Drake’s full-lengths regularly appear across a variety of Billboard charts, and some have lived on important rankings for years. One title stands out as Drake’s most successful in terms of longevity, and as it advances again on the Billboard 200, the decade-plus-old set joins a very exclusive club and becomes one of the longest-charting albums of all time in America. Drake’s Take Care Reaches 650 Weeks on the Billboard 200 Drake’s Take Care is living inside the top 40 on the Billboard 200 many years after he stopped promoting the 2011 set. As of this frame, the Canadian hip-hop musician’s sophomore full-length has lived on the ranking of the most consumed albums in the U.S. for 650 weeks. Drake Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley and Metallica Take Care is just the thirteenth release in U.S. history to make it to 650 weeks on the Billboard 200. Drake’s blockbuster project is now included in a club that features the following titles, which have previously made it to that mark: Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon (990 weeks) Bob Marley and the Wailers – Legend (900 weeks) Journey – Greatest Hits (870 weeks) Metallica – Metallica (802 weeks) Creedence Clearwater Revival – Chronicle:…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:32
Aktsia
Aave will acquire 7% of the total supply of WLFI tokens, currently valued at $2.79 billion

PANews reported on August 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, according to the WLFI proposal, Aave, as its lending ecosystem partner, will obtain 7% of the total supply of tokens. These tokens are now worth US$2.79 billion, while AAVE FDV is currently only US$5.9 billion.
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 22:30
Aktsia

