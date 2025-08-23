With Bitcoin Breaking Records Over $124,000 and Ethereum Booming, Could Ozak AI’s Undervalued AI Token Be the Undiscovered Gem Offering 400x Gains in the Next Bull Run?
The post With Bitcoin Breaking Records Over $124,000 and Ethereum Booming, Could Ozak AI’s Undervalued AI Token Be the Undiscovered Gem Offering 400x Gains in the Next Bull Run? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin recently surged beyond $124,000, reinforcing its role as the leading digital asset. Despite a slight pullback in the last 24 hours, it trades at around $113,387.08 with a market cap of $2.25 trillion. The cryptocurrency recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $64.83 billion, highlighting its strong liquidity and continued dominance in global markets. Bitcoin’s scarcity, capped at 21 million coins, ensures its position as the most valuable asset in the crypto economy. Ethereum has also shown strong performance, trading near $4,300.34. With a market cap of $519.08 billion and a daily trading volume of $45 billion, Ethereum remains the backbone of decentralized finance. Its smart contract functionality powers a vast ecosystem of decentralized applications, NFTs, and financial tools. Despite a 2% surge, Ethereum continues to be one of the most significant players in blockchain technology. Ozak AI Presale Gains Momentum With 200x Potential While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate headlines, Ozak AI is quietly positioning itself as a potential breakthrough. The $OZ token presale is live in Phase 5, offering tokens at just $0.01 each. More than 2,208,401.51 tokens have already been sold, raising $2.22 million. The token price will double to $0.01 in the next phase, with a long-term target of $1. This presale model not only rewards early investors but also builds market confidence in Ozak AI’s ambitious growth plans. If projections hold, early buyers could realize gains of up to 200x. Analysts have identified key resistance levels at $0.25 and $0.60. Support zones are expected at $0.15 and $0.08, giving the token strong technical foundations as it heads toward public listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The project has also secured CertiK verification, enhancing trust and transparency. Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem Expansion Ozak AIhas partnered with Hive Intel, which provides access to blockchain data APIs across multiple chains.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:41