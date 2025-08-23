State of Crypto: Crypto Takes Jackson Hole

The narrative Congress is still on vacation, but policymakers trekked up to Jackson Hole, Wyoming to speak to the crypto industry — largely praising it or saying how they expect legislation to move forward. Here are some clips of what they said, courtesy of CoinDesk's Helene Braun and others. Why it matters The industry has seen a lot of progress on crypto policy priorities this year. Lawmakers' comments hint at what the last four months of 2025 might look like, and what we can expect from federal regulators. Breaking it down "I believe that we'll have between 12 and 18 Democrats at least open to voting for market structure." — Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott "We will have it on the President's desk before Thanksgiving." — Senator Cynthia Lummis on market structure legislation "Just imagine seeing on public equity all the transactions that go in and out of that company and how much information that gives you." — Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson "We need a clear, strategic regulatory framework that will facilitate the adoption of new technology, recognizing that in some cases, it may be inadequate and inappropriate to apply existing regulatory guidance to address emerging tech." — Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman "There is nothing to be afraid of when thinking about smart contracts, tokenization or distributed ledgers." — Federal Reserve Board Governor Chris Waller "It's no secret that my side of the aisle would prefer not to see any sitting President — I won't name one — participating in this market while a…