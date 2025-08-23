2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
SharpLink Gaming Launches $1.5B Buyback Program to Strengthen Ethereum Holdings

SharpLink Gaming Launches $1.5B Buyback Program to Strengthen Ethereum Holdings

Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming (SBET) has adopted a unique approach to maximize its shareholder value through a newly approved repurchase program. In a Friday statement, the Minneapolis-based firm outlined plans that would enable it to repurchase up to $1.5 billion worth of common stock to boost its Ethereum holdings. L’article SharpLink Gaming Launches $1.5B Buyback Program to Strengthen Ethereum Holdings est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 23:05
Aktsia
DeepSeek and ByteDance Boost Tesla’s In-Car Assistant with Conversational AI

DeepSeek and ByteDance Boost Tesla’s In-Car Assistant with Conversational AI

TLDRs Tesla partners with DeepSeek and ByteDance to upgrade EV voice assistants in China with conversational AI capabilities. The system enables “Hey Tesla” activation, media controls, navigation, and in-vehicle comfort features via natural speech. The global in-car voice assistant market is expanding, with projections reaching $5.31 billion by 2029. Local AI partnerships highlight Tesla’s China-first [...] The post DeepSeek and ByteDance Boost Tesla’s In-Car Assistant with Conversational AI appeared first on CoinCentral.
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000485-3.00%
CAR
CAR$0.011703-3.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-2.39%
Aktsia
Coincentral2025/08/23 23:03
Aktsia
BNB nears $900 as Futures soar to $1.6B – Traders take notice

BNB nears $900 as Futures soar to $1.6B – Traders take notice

Corporate treasuries and traders alike are betting big on BNB’s rise.
Binance Coin
BNB$862.17-0.70%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 23:00
Aktsia
Trump’s $9B stake won’t save Intel without new clients

Trump’s $9B stake won’t save Intel without new clients

Trump plans to put nearly $9B into Intel for a 9.9% stake. But analysts say the money won’t revive Intel’s contract chipmaking unless it wins outside customers.
Threshold
T$0.01665+0.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.428-3.07%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 23:00
Aktsia
Best Altcoins To Buy Today: Layer Brett Joins BCH, ADA And Pi Coin For Q3 Super Rally

Best Altcoins To Buy Today: Layer Brett Joins BCH, ADA And Pi Coin For Q3 Super Rally

As the crypto market gears up for a strong finish to 2025, altcoin investors are scouting for the coins with maximum upside potential. While flagship assets have held steady, real momentum is building among select tokens set to lead the Q3 super rally. At the moment, investors have LayerBrett (LBRETT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Cardano (ADA), [...] The post Best Altcoins To Buy Today: Layer Brett Joins BCH, ADA And Pi Coin For Q3 Super Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$566.1-4.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.05894+3.95%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006062-2.77%
Aktsia
Blockonomi2025/08/23 23:00
Aktsia
A Closer Look at Its Architecture and Growth

A Closer Look at Its Architecture and Growth

The post A Closer Look at Its Architecture and Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News See why DAG tech is gaining traction fast and how BlockDAG’s hybrid system, now with $380M raised and millions of users, shows why it could realistically aim for $1. Most well-known blockchains, such as Ethereum or Bitcoin, follow a chain-based method. This means they confirm blocks one at a time. While secure, it limits how many transactions they can handle. Directed Acyclic Graphs, or DAGs, work differently. Instead of processing one block after another, DAGs confirm multiple transactions at the same time. It’s like switching from a single-lane road to a wide highway. More traffic can move quickly and smoothly. This design speeds things up and makes it easier to scale. Projects like Kaspa and IOTA have already proven the value of DAG-based setups. Kaspa, in particular, gained attention in 2023 and 2024 for showing that a fast system doesn’t need to give up on decentralization. BlockDAG builds on this model, but adds a key difference: it mixes DAG with Proof-of-Work. This mix keeps the security of mining while adding the speed benefits of DAG. It’s a strong blend, and it’s helping BlockDAG stand out. BlockDAG’s Setup Combines Speed with Stability BlockDAG can handle up to 10 blocks per second. That already puts it ahead of several older Layer 1 networks. Its structure avoids the common problem where speed, security, and decentralization can’t all exist together. With Proof-of-Work, it keeps a trusted method for securing the network. With DAG, it boosts speed and performance. This system is also friendly for developers. Because BlockDAG supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), apps built for Ethereum can move to BlockDAG easily. That means no need to start from scratch. Projects can shift over without delays or massive code changes. And with a presale already pulling in $380 million, there’s strong support…
Threshold
T$0.01665+0.30%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1963-2.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10055+0.22%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:59
Aktsia
IRS’s top crypto executive Trish Turner resigns after brief tenure

IRS’s top crypto executive Trish Turner resigns after brief tenure

Trish Turner has stepped down from her position leading the Internal Revenue Service’s crypto division. This is after approximately three months in the role. The departure is another leadership change for the agency’s cryptocurrency unit. The agency has also experienced…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225925-3.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aktsia
Crypto.news2025/08/23 22:55
Aktsia
Alex Warren Scores A Hit With Help From One Of Country’s Hottest Stars

Alex Warren Scores A Hit With Help From One Of Country’s Hottest Stars

The post Alex Warren Scores A Hit With Help From One Of Country’s Hottest Stars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza)” debuts at No. 41 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, marking Alex Warren’s first appearance on the genre-specific list. TONSBERG, NORWAY – JULY 10: Alex Warren performs on stage during Slottsfjell festival at Slottsfjellet on July 10, 2025 in Tonsberg, Norway. (Photo by Anne-Marie Forker/Redferns) Redferns Two songs have been battling for the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for several weeks now. Both Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” and “Golden” from Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters have taken turns running the show, and the tracks are close to one another in terms of total consumption. Recently, Warren dropped a new take on his global smash, which helped it find its way back to the summit on the Hot 100. Incidentally, it also brings the singer-songwriter to a Billboard chart he’s never seen before. “Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza)” with Luke Combs On Thursday (August 7), Warren released “Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza),” a live recording of his worldwide sensation. During his performance at the Lollapalooza music festival, the pop singer-songwriter brought out country superstar Luke Combs to duet with him on one of the biggest hits of the year, and Combs is officially credited on the re-release. “Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza)” Becomes a Quick Chart Hit With only about a day of consumption, the collaboration still managed to have an impact on the Billboard charts, as “Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza)” debuts on the Hot Country Songs tally this week. The track, which credits both Warren and Combs, almost becomes a surprising top 40 win, as it launches at No. 41. The tune could rocket up the list of the most consumed country cuts in the U.S. and debut on several other lists when Billboard refreshes its rankings in a few days, as by that point “Ordinary (Live…
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00452-4.64%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4379+2.31%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:53
Aktsia
Bitcoin On-Chain Model Reveals Critical Support At $104,000-$108,000

Bitcoin On-Chain Model Reveals Critical Support At $104,000-$108,000

The post Bitcoin On-Chain Model Reveals Critical Support At $104,000-$108,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001696-1.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-4.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:51
Aktsia
The Bitcoin Community Is Divided Over Institutional Interest

The Bitcoin Community Is Divided Over Institutional Interest

The post The Bitcoin Community Is Divided Over Institutional Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Early Bitcoin adopters aren’t likely to stop being skeptical of institutional adoption anytime soon, says Bitcoin venture fund Ego Death Capital co-founder Preston Pysh. “Part of that culture that brought it to where it is, is looking at where this is all going and saying no, no, no, no, this is all moving in a bad direction,” Pysh told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Friday. Pysh said that institutions engaging in “institutional-like things,” such as Bitcoin (BTC) derivatives, have some Bitcoiners concerned about the long-term impact and whether Bitcoin can still serve as the safe-haven asset it once was. Natalie Brunell (left) spoke to Preston Pysh (right) on the Coin Stories podcast on Friday. Source: Natalie Brunell “Am I being scammed, like all the other scams that preceded this wave?” is a question Pysh says some of the Bitcoin community are asking as institutional interest grows. Bitcoiners who pushed it past $1 trillion worry about its direction The comments come amid ongoing debate in the Bitcoin community over whether growing institutional interest is moving Bitcoin away from its original purpose. “For people who have made Bitcoin what it is, getting it here, over a trillion dollars, involved individuals, for the most part, self-custodying Bitcoin, holding onto the keys for dear life through 70% and 80% downturns and still not selling them,” Pysh said, adding: “The term we like to throw around is we’re Bitcoin psychopaths.” It comes nearly a month after a heated debate on social media when crypto analyst Scott Melker, also known as The Wolf of All Streets, said that Bitcoin “is amazing” but has been taken over to some extent by the people it was created as a hedge against. Meanwhile, Ryan McMillin, chief investment officer at Merkle Tree Capital, recently told Cointelegraph that…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14442-4.40%
Threshold
T$0.01665+0.30%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,599.91-2.75%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 22:48
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets