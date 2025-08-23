2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Eminem’s Two-Decade-Old Song Reaches The Top 10 On Several Billboard Charts

The post Eminem’s Two-Decade-Old Song Reaches The Top 10 On Several Billboard Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” returns to No. 4 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart and No. 6 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales list. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV) 2017 Getty Images When Eminem is not actively promoting a new album or single, he usually still manages to appear on the Billboard charts in America with Curtain Call: The Hits. His singles project, which includes most of his early-career smashes, is a regular across a number of rankings, and it is one of the most successful compilations ever released. From time to time, one or two tunes by the rapper can also make a home on various rankings, with their success depending on what else is happening in the music world. This week, Eminem scores a pair of top 10 hits in the United States with a decades-old smash — one that changed the trajectory of his career forever. “Lose Yourself” Hits the Top 10 on Several Charts “Lose Yourself” is one of a select few Eminem tunes that can often find space on at least one list in America, and this frame, the track settles into two U.S.-based tallies. “Lose Yourself” lifts from No. 8 to No. 4 on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. At the same time, it reappears on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales ranking at No. 6 – making it a top 10 bestseller on multiple rosters simultaneously. 500 Weeks as a Bestseller “Lose Yourself” is one of the most successful singles in the history of both the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and Rap Digital Song Sales charts. Last frame, the smash reached 500 weeks on…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 23:14
Meta Taps Midjourney to Enhance Creative AI Across Apps

TLDRs; Meta will license Midjourney’s AI to boost creative tools on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger without an acquisition. Midjourney’s high-quality AI image and video generation will be integrated into Meta’s Imagine and Movie Gen systems. The deal reflects a broader industry trend of licensing partnerships, allowing faster innovation and fewer integration risks. Both companies face [...] The post Meta Taps Midjourney to Enhance Creative AI Across Apps appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/08/23 23:14
BitMine’s $20 Billion Strategy Could Spike Ethereum Dominance

The post BitMine’s $20 Billion Strategy Could Spike Ethereum Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BitMine plans to acquire 5% of Ethereum’s supply. The company’s $20 billion investment aims to reshape Ethereum’s market position. Potential regulatory interest due to increased ETH demand and market shifts. ChainCatcher reported on August 23 that Tom Lee, chairman of BitMine, stated Ethereum’s market cap might surpass Bitcoin’s, likening it to the dollar’s historical decoupling from gold. BitMine’s aggressive accumulation strategy, holding 1.52 million ETH, signals a shift towards Ethereum dominance, impacting market attention and capital flow dynamics. Crypto Market Faces Shift as Ethereum Challenges Bitcoin Dominance Institutional focus on Ethereum challenges Bitcoin’s traditional dominance, driven by BitMine’s swift accumulation and market dynamics. According to RektCapital comments on market volatility and trading strategies, the demand creates scarcity, influencing ETH prices and prompting shifts in investor sentiment. ETH trading volumes and market dominance rise as attention shifts from Bitcoin. Industry reactions to BitMine’s strategy have been mixed. While some view this as a positive testament to ETH’s potential for broader adoption, others warn against potential volatility. Tom Lee’s comments have particularly stirred discourse about the future of crypto markets. Market experts and analysts are closely watching the implications of leverage on both Ethereum’s momentum and Bitcoin’s perceived dominance. “I believe there is a very high probability, even as much as 50%, that Ethereum’s market capitalization will surpass Bitcoin. It’s like the dollar decoupling from the gold standard in 1971.” — Tom Lee, Chairman, BitMine (source). Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? Ethereum’s emergent position through BitMine’s acquisition strategy mirrors early Bitcoin adoption cycles by corporations, highlighting an evolving trend where digital currencies increasingly resemble traditional financial commodities. CoinMarketCap data shows Ethereum trading at $4,725.90, with a market capitalization of $570.45 billion, reflecting a 1.58% price increase in 24 hours. Dominating 14.37% of the market, ETH’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 23:10
Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Assets: $49.5M to $105M With Strategic ETH Trading

The Radiant Capital hacker has doubled the stolen assets. He bought $ETH on the recent dip when it reached around $4060 with a well-executed swing trading plan.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/23 23:10
Matrixport Moves $452M in ETH as Ethereum Hits New High, Sell-Off Ahead?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/08/23 23:09
What to Expect for Ethereum (ETH) Price After the Record? Analyst Predicts Target for ETH and When the Bear Market Will Begin

Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson shared his predictions for the Ethereum (ETH) price in his latest published assessment. Continue Reading: What to Expect for Ethereum (ETH) Price After the Record? Analyst Predicts Target for ETH and When the Bear Market Will Begin
Coinstats 2025/08/23 23:09
Zebec Network Expands With New Partnerships as ZBCN Charts Signal 74% Rally

Zebec Network reported steady growth across its card and payroll operations in July. Company data shows Zebec Cards processed $53.2 million in transactions, marking a slight 2% rise from June. The number of issued cards also climbed, reaching 12,130. At the same time, Zebec’s payroll service expanded its reach. It now supports 232 enterprise clients […] The post Zebec Network Expands With New Partnerships as ZBCN Charts Signal 74% Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats 2025/08/23 23:08
Databricks buys $900M backed machine learning startup Tecton

The post Databricks buys $900M backed machine learning startup Tecton appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Databricks is buying Tecton, a machine learning startup backed by Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins, as part of its plan to build out full-scale AI tools for large companies. The deal was confirmed Friday by Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi, who spoke with Reuters. No price was shared, but the deal is being done using Databricks’ private shares. Tecton was last valued at $900 million back in 2022 and has around 90 employees today. This is just the latest in a growing list of deals. Databricks is using its massive private valuation to snatch up companies that plug right into its broader AI strategy. This specific acquisition is focused on real-time machine learning infrastructure. Tecton sells tools that allow companies to deploy and serve AI models at scale, with low latency, something Databricks wants to bake directly into its own platform. Databricks targets real-time AI agents with Tecton deal Tecton wasn’t just some outside partner. It already had ties with Databricks. In 2022, Tecton announced official partnerships with both Databricks and rival Snowflake, and since then, both of those companies have invested in Tecton. Many of Tecton’s users, including Coinbase, already use Databricks services in their AI stack. Now Databricks wants to tighten that loop. Ghodsi said Tecton’s software and team will help scale up Agent Bricks, which is the company’s product for building and automating workflows with AI agents. Speed is the goal. “It’s really the real-time building block to feed real-time information into the agents,” he said. He explained that things like voice-based AI systems require instant feedback. “Many of the use cases are directly user-facing and human-facing, and humans hate to wait.” Tecton was founded in 2020 by engineers who used to work at Uber. These engineers helped build Michelangelo, the internal AI system Uber uses to run…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 23:08
Bitcoin Swift Rises Globally as Ethereum Signs Slow, Layer Brett Emerges

The post Bitcoin Swift Rises Globally as Ethereum Signs Slow, Layer Brett Emerges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) and Layer Brett (LBRETT) are both showing signs of mixed market behavior. Ethereum, the dominant smart-contract leader, has stabilized after recent gains, with trading focused more on liquidity flows and L2 gas dynamics than sharp catalysts. LBRETT, on the other hand, rides on meme culture and Layer-2 staking incentives but has faced heightened volatility as presale enthusiasm cools. Both projects still maintain active ecosystems and committed communities.  Meanwhile, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has garnered global attention with a Stage 6 presale that has already raised over $1,000,000, attracting over 4,000 investors, and announced an early launch on August 30 with massive bonuses for participants. The numbers are explosive, and the opportunity feels bigger by the day. Ethereum, Layer Brett, and the Rise of BTC3 Ethereum remains the blue-chip of DeFi and NFTs, commanding high valuations and deep liquidity, but its short-term upside has slowed as market attention rotates into newer narratives. LBRETT continues to attract speculative attention with its meme-driven culture and Layer-2 promises, yet its sharp downside swings highlight early-stage fragility. Bitcoin Swift stands apart. While ETH and LBRETT show typical signs of either maturity or sentiment-driven volatility, BTC3 is actively rewarding its investors through programmable PoY distributions today, making it one of the only projects giving participants tangible returns in the presale phase. This is why BTC3 is quickly stealing the spotlight as the must-watch presale of August. BTC3 Tokenomics: Built to Last The strength of Bitcoin Swift comes from its carefully structured tokenomics, designed to balance rewards, liquidity, and growth. Total Supply: 45,000,000 BTC3 Presale Allocation: 30% (13,500,000 BTC3) PoY Rewards Allocation: 50% (22,500,000 BTC3) Liquidity Pools: 15% (6,750,000 BTC3) Team & Reserves: 5% (2,250,000 BTC3) This balanced model ensures…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 23:06
Yoona And Lee Chae-Min Share Chemistry And Cuisine In ‘Bon Appetit Your Majesty’

The post Yoona And Lee Chae-Min Share Chemistry And Cuisine In ‘Bon Appetit Your Majesty’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lee Chae-min and Lim Yoon-a star in ‘Bon Appétit Your Majesty.’ Studio Dragon While Bon Appétit Your Majesty serves up some delicious chemistry between stars Lim Yoon-a and Lee Chae-min, the real star of this Korean drama may be the fine cuisine. Not since Dae Jang-geum has there been a k-drama so dedicated to satisfying a discerning royal palate. The sweet and thrilling love story between modern-day chef Yeon Ji-young (Lim) and feared Joseon-era tyrant Lee Heon (Lee), demonstrates the persuasive power of a well-prepared feast. “What sets our drama apart is that it takes cooking seriously.,” said director Jang Tae-you, who happens to know a lot about love stories, since he directed Painter of the Wind, Deep Rooted Tree, My Love from the Star, Hyena, and Lovers of the Red Sky. “The lead isn’t just a chef in name—food is at the heart of the story. A king who changes through food, the relationship between cuisine and politics, between food and romance. This is a story born from the hands of a chef.” In that sense Bon Appétit reminds the director of his past drama Painter of the Wind, where paintings weren’t just props—they were like main characters. Similarly, in Bon Appétit Your Majesty, every episode features one or two signature dishes created by Yeon Ji-young. Lim Yoon-a’s character was a successful present day chef because she time travelled back to the Joseon era. Studio Dragon “As soon as we got the script, we consulted with culinary professors to research, plan, and design each dish—how to cook it and how to film it,” said Jang at a recent press conference. “We even had a dedicated sub-team focused solely on food styling and preparation. A lot of effort went into making sure viewers could almost taste the dishes just by…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 23:05
