Bitcoin Swift Rises Globally as Ethereum Signs Slow, Layer Brett Emerges
The post Bitcoin Swift Rises Globally as Ethereum Signs Slow, Layer Brett Emerges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) and Layer Brett (LBRETT) are both showing signs of mixed market behavior. Ethereum, the dominant smart-contract leader, has stabilized after recent gains, with trading focused more on liquidity flows and L2 gas dynamics than sharp catalysts. LBRETT, on the other hand, rides on meme culture and Layer-2 staking incentives but has faced heightened volatility as presale enthusiasm cools. Both projects still maintain active ecosystems and committed communities. Meanwhile, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has garnered global attention with a Stage 6 presale that has already raised over $1,000,000, attracting over 4,000 investors, and announced an early launch on August 30 with massive bonuses for participants. The numbers are explosive, and the opportunity feels bigger by the day. Ethereum, Layer Brett, and the Rise of BTC3 Ethereum remains the blue-chip of DeFi and NFTs, commanding high valuations and deep liquidity, but its short-term upside has slowed as market attention rotates into newer narratives. LBRETT continues to attract speculative attention with its meme-driven culture and Layer-2 promises, yet its sharp downside swings highlight early-stage fragility. Bitcoin Swift stands apart. While ETH and LBRETT show typical signs of either maturity or sentiment-driven volatility, BTC3 is actively rewarding its investors through programmable PoY distributions today, making it one of the only projects giving participants tangible returns in the presale phase. This is why BTC3 is quickly stealing the spotlight as the must-watch presale of August. BTC3 Tokenomics: Built to Last The strength of Bitcoin Swift comes from its carefully structured tokenomics, designed to balance rewards, liquidity, and growth. Total Supply: 45,000,000 BTC3 Presale Allocation: 30% (13,500,000 BTC3) PoY Rewards Allocation: 50% (22,500,000 BTC3) Liquidity Pools: 15% (6,750,000 BTC3) Team & Reserves: 5% (2,250,000 BTC3) This balanced model ensures…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 23:06