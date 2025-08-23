2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Best Crypto Presale To Invest In: Next-Gen GameFi Token Tapzi Reaches Crypto Whales This Week

Best Crypto Presale To Invest In: Next-Gen GameFi Token Tapzi Reaches Crypto Whales This Week

Bitcoin and Ethereum recently pulled back, Bitcoin dipping nearly 8% from its all-time high above $124,000 to hover near $113,000, […] The post Best Crypto Presale To Invest In: Next-Gen GameFi Token Tapzi Reaches Crypto Whales This Week appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
NEAR$2.526-4.35%
General Impressions
GEN$0.04562-21.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-4.22%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/23 23:29
Aktsia
Best Cryptos For High ROIs: BlockchainFX Races Ahead of Cardano, XRP, and Litecoin

Best Cryptos For High ROIs: BlockchainFX Races Ahead of Cardano, XRP, and Litecoin

While established players like Cardano (ADA), XRP, and Litecoin (LTC) continue to be discussed, a new contender, BlockchainFX, is quietly […] The post Best Cryptos For High ROIs: BlockchainFX Races Ahead of Cardano, XRP, and Litecoin appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.9439-2.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.012232-4.29%
Litecoin
LTC$112.62-5.96%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/23 23:29
Aktsia
Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock; Rises 5.53% as Trump Confirms 10% U.S. Stake

Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock; Rises 5.53% as Trump Confirms 10% U.S. Stake

TLDRs; Intel stock rose 5.53% to $24.80 after Trump confirmed a U.S. government purchase of nearly 10% equity. The government will buy 433.3 million shares at $20.47 each, securing a $4 discount below market price. Intel faces its first annual loss since 1986, with U.S. support seen as critical to its survival. The $8.9B deal [...] The post Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock; Rises 5.53% as Trump Confirms 10% U.S. Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.435-2.99%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02583-5.07%
Aktsia
Coincentral2025/08/23 23:27
Aktsia
IRS Crypto Head Trish Turner Resigns From The Agency

IRS Crypto Head Trish Turner Resigns From The Agency

The post IRS Crypto Head Trish Turner Resigns From The Agency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trish Turner has resigned as head of the United States Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) digital assets division after roughly three months in the role. “After more than 20 years with the IRS, I have closed an extraordinary chapter of my career with deep appreciation for those who shaped my journey and made the work so meaningful,” Turner said in a LinkedIn post on Friday. “Together, we navigated complex challenges, built lasting programs, and laid the groundwork for the IRS’s digital asset strategy as it shifted from niche to mainstream,” Turner added. Turner is reportedly moving to the private sector Turner did not say in her post where she will go next, but explained she looks “forward to continuing this mission from a new vantage point and to building bridges between industry and regulators.” Bloomberg Tax reported on Friday that Turner told the publication during an interview that she will become the tax director at the crypto tax firm Crypto Tax Girl. On the same day, Crypto Tax Girl founder Laura Walter said in a LinkedIn post that Turner will join the firm. “With all of the big crypto tax and compliance changes on the horizon, we are excited to have Trish on board to help advise our clients,” Walter said. Source: Crypto Tax Girl Turner’s resignation comes just over three months after she was tapped to lead the digital asset’s division in May, after Sulolit “Raj” Mukherjee and Seth Wilks, two private-sector experts brought in to lead the IRS’s crypto unit, exited after approximately a year in their roles. Economist Timothy Peterson commented on the announcement, saying, “Trish Turner left the Dark Side to become a Crypto Jedi Knight.” Crypto tax has become a key focus in the US It follows the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) proposal in March…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015592-1.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10055+0.22%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.141706-6.33%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 23:27
Aktsia
Liquid Staking on Bitcoin Gains Momentum With Lombard’s $BARD Token

Liquid Staking on Bitcoin Gains Momentum With Lombard’s $BARD Token

The post Liquid Staking on Bitcoin Gains Momentum With Lombard’s $BARD Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For most of its history, bitcoin has been prized as digital gold: an asset to hold rather than use. That passivity has left trillions of dollars’ worth of BTC sitting idle in wallets, disconnected from the yield strategies and composability that define decentralized finance (DeFi). The rise of liquid staking tokens promises to change that, positioning bitcoin not only as a store of value but as a productive asset integrated into onchain capital markets. Liquid staking refers to the process of uses offering their crypto to help secure a network, and receive a liquid, tradable token in return that represents their staked assets and can be used across DeFi while the original tokens continue earning staking rewards. Lombard Finance has emerged as one of the prominent projects in bitcoin liquid staking. Its flagship product, LBTC, is a yield-bearing token backed 1:1 by BTC. When BTC is deposited into the Lombard protocol, the underlying coins are staked, primarily via Babylon, a protocol enabling trustless, self-custodial bitcoin staking. Users receive LBTC in return, which can be deployed across DeFi ecosystems while the original Bitcoin earns staking rewards. This dual functionality is key. Holders can keep exposure to bitcoin while using LBTC in lending, borrowing, and liquidity provision across protocols such as Aave, Morpho, Pendle, and Ether.fi. Designed for interoperability, LBTC moves across Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, and other networks, preventing liquidity fragmentation and ensuring bitcoin can participate in a multi-chain DeFi environment. A market potentially worth billions By mobilizing BTC’s dormant liquidity, Lombard and other liquid staking projects aim to provide the infrastructure for Bitcoin DeFi, channeling the asset’s vast market cap into onchain capital markets. This effort mirrors Ethereum’s own transformation through liquid staking derivatives, but with the potential to unlock a deeper pool of value given bitcoin’s scale. To contextualize…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 23:24
Aktsia
Cardano TPS Upgrade Could Disrupt Industry, But Unilabs Finance Might Lead 30x Gains This Year

Cardano TPS Upgrade Could Disrupt Industry, But Unilabs Finance Might Lead 30x Gains This Year

There is a strong possibility that rising Cardano TPS will deliver a welcome boost to ADA price, but Unilabs Finance is the winning project right now with a 30x gain.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02732-2.21%
Cardano
ADA$0.8727-3.55%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00676-2.31%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 23:20
Aktsia
SharpLink Gaming Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback

SharpLink Gaming Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback

The post SharpLink Gaming Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLink Gaming said its board has authorized a share-repurchase program of up to $1 SharpLink Gaming said its board has authorized a share-repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion. The authorization allows the company to buy back common stock on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and other factors. The Minneapolis-based firm, known for holding one of the largest corporate treasuries of ether, said it views repurchases as most accretive when its share price trades below the net asset value of its Ethereum holdings. The company did not specify a timetable for the buybacks. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/sharplink-gaming-approves-1-5-billion-share-buyback-bb14d326
Moonveil
MORE$0.10055+0.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020292-1.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-2.31%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 23:19
Aktsia
Here’s what current and former Fed officials are saying about Lisa Cook investigation

Here’s what current and former Fed officials are saying about Lisa Cook investigation

The post Here’s what current and former Fed officials are saying about Lisa Cook investigation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisa Cook, governor of the US Federal Reserve, during the Federal Reserve Board open meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images Current and former Federal Reserve officials struck a common note when asked about Lisa Cook’s situation: It’s imperative the central bank’s independence is preserved. Cook, a Fed governor nominated in 2022 by then-President Joe Biden, has faced attacks over accusations of mortgage fraud from Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte. Justice Department attorney Ed Martin also urged Chair Jerome Powell to fire Cook from her post and confirmed a criminal investigation will take place. The central bank official rejected the idea of resignation Wednesday, saying in a statement she has “no intention of being bullied to step down from my position because of some questions raised in a tweet.” Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack told CNBC on Friday that she stood by Cook, noting: “I know Lisa Cook to be an outstanding economist and a person of high integrity, and I think it’s critically important that the Fed maintains its independence on monetary policy so we can ensure great outcomes for the American public.” The latest developments have fanned concerns on Wall Street surrounding the Fed’s independence. Trump has notably been a vocal critic of Powell, nicknaming him “too late” with regards to the timing of modifying interest rates and accusing him of being “political.” Although Trump has said that it’s “highly unlikely” he would fire Powell before his term as chair is up in May 2026, the president has already started considering several candidates to succeed him and just last week threatened to allow a “major lawsuit” against Powell to proceed while pushing for lower rates yet again. The Fed, which has maintained a strictly data-dependent stance,…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.435-2.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020292-1.79%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008278+1.13%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 23:17
Aktsia
A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

PANews reported on August 23rd that Dylan_0x (@0xDylan_), a suspected member of the WLFI Wallet team, posted on the X platform denying the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens. Crypto KOL @Luyaoyuan1 expressed his opinion on this incident, saying: "I used to firmly believe that Aave had these 7% and 20% protocol returns and was long AAVE, but in the weeks before the WLFI announcement, I saw the weakness of AAVE/ETH and also saw Aave's lagging growth. Rumor has it that WLFI will not fork and will not give AAVE 7% of the coins. Don't be surprised. There is precedent. SPK defaulted on 10% of the returns and only gave 1% in the end, and it was eventually abandoned. WLFI said that it would fully unlock the public offering, but now it has changed to partial unlocking. AAVE is now a fool's project that has been deceived many times. If there is a default, support AAVE and sue WLFI." There is currently no public channel to verify the specific identity information of Dylan_0x (@0xDylan_). Investors should be cautious in identifying and pay attention to asset protection.
Threshold
T$0.01667+0.42%
Spark
SPK$0.06812-2.43%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 23:15
Aktsia
Top Trending Cryptos in 2025: How Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stands Out Against Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL)

Top Trending Cryptos in 2025: How Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stands Out Against Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL)

2025 has become the year where old crypto giants share the stage with bold newcomers. Ripple’s XRP is still moving steadily, Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to hold its meme crown, Solana (SOL) is powering the blockchain scene with speed and scale, yet one name is stirring up the kind of excitement that gets people talking nonstop: […] The post Top Trending Cryptos in 2025: How Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stands Out Against Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) appeared first on CoinChapter.
Solana
SOL$200.26-3.68%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0342+5.23%
XRP
XRP$2.9439-2.95%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 23:15
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets