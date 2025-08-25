2025-08-25 Monday

Metaplanet Joins FTSE Japan Index: Upgraded to Mid-Cap

The post Metaplanet Joins FTSE Japan Index: Upgraded to Mid-Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTSE Russell, a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) subsidiary, announced on August 22 that Metaplanet has moved from the small-cap category to mid-cap. The company will join the FTSE Japan Index from September 22, a step that may raise its profile and attract institutional investment. FTSE Japan Entry Expands Global Reach The FTSE Japan Index measures the performance of large- and mid-cap Japanese companies through a market capitalization-weighted system. Global asset managers, including Vanguard, use the index as a benchmark for ETFs. Inclusion strengthens Metaplanet’s presence, as companies in the FTSE Japan Index are automatically added to the FTSE All-World Index. This step could boost liquidity and visibility while increasing passive capital inflows from funds tied to these indices. On August 13, Metaplanet reported consolidated financial results for Q2 2025. Revenue rose 41% year-on-year to about $8.15 million, while operating profit climbed 38% to $5.43 million. Bitcoin income dominated results. Through a put option selling strategy, the company earned $12.9 million, or 91% of total revenue. Metaplanet’s shareholder count surged past 128,000, representing a tenfold increase since it adopted a Bitcoin treasury approach. The company also expanded holdings. It purchased 775 BTC on August 18 and another 103 BTC on August 25, lifting total reserves to 18,991 BTC. Management aims to own 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027. Rising NAV Premium and Institutional Demand Metaplanet raised $1.65 billion year-to-date through stock options to finance Bitcoin acquisitions. Executives said shares trade at a premium to net asset value (NAV) due to the rapid growth in Bitcoin yield per share, which surged 468% in 2025. Other factors include inflows from ETFs and systematic profits from Bitcoin volatility via put option strategies. These elements, combined with index inclusion, could drive sustained institutional demand. Metaplanet now stands out in Japan’s mid-cap segment, leveraging…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/25 13:01
From Pendle to Hong Kong parking spaces, decoding the essence of DeFi transactions

Author: @agintender We live in a world shaped by expectations and realities. What is the true value of your asset, whether it's a piece of code or a piece of concrete? Is it the current ownership of it, or the infinite possibilities it holds in the future? Most investments sell you a bundle of "asset" and "time." Pendle, like a precise surgeon, uses the "scalpel of time" to dissect it, allowing us to glimpse the essence of value. Buying and selling interest rates = buying and selling the time value of an asset. This framework resonates strikingly when applied to a seemingly unrelated field: the pricey Hong Kong parking market. You'll find that many traditional financial operations are essentially shadows of Pendle, lacking a clear, programmable language to describe them. (This description is an exaggeration; don't take it too seriously.) Together, they reveal a profound secret: the essence of any asset can be broken down into two dimensions: "principal" and "return." This is not just a financial operation, but also a social experiment about time, ownership, and human desire. 1. Pendle's Space-Time Scalpel: The Birth of PT and YT First, let's understand what Pendle does. It performs a time-space deconstruction operation on any interest-bearing asset (such as stETH). One asset goes in, and two things come out: 1. Principal Token (PT): This represents the certainty of an asset. It is a certificate redeemable for the underlying principal at maturity. You use today's discount to buy a certain future. PT strips away all floating returns, leaving only a promise: in the future, the asset will be returned to the original owner. 2. Yield Token (YT): This token represents the "possibility" of an asset. It's a ticket that grants you the right to capture all future returns generated by the asset before its maturity date. These returns are uncertain and fluctuating. Upon maturity, the value of the YT token is zero. You're not buying the asset itself, but the "right to its production" over a period of time—a bet on an uncertain future. The core of this operation is the division of asset ownership along the time dimension. Intuitively, the price relationship is roughly: PT price + YT price = current price of the underlying asset. The market uses real money transactions to split, price, and redistribute "future time slices." 2. Hong Kong Parking Spaces: A Hidden PT/YT Game Now, let's shift our focus to Hong Kong. A parking space worth HK$3 million has long since transcended its utility and become a pure financial game. When an investor buys it, they've already unconsciously performed the same mental breakdown as Pendle: Parking space ownership = PT: That visible, tangible piece of concrete itself represents "ultimately realizable capital." It represents scarcity in this crowded city and a safeguard against the erosion of time. This is the future ownership of the parking space. Rental income rights = YT: "Monthly rental cash flow" over a specific period (e.g., the next 36 months), and more importantly, a "speculative premium" for future price increases. This is the current ownership of the parking space. When a Hong Konger says, "Buying a parking space is better than buying stocks," what they're actually trading is the space's "YT attributes." This breaks down the traditionally ambiguous equation of "buying a parking space = buying an asset + collecting rent" into two distinct entities. 3. Three ways of playing, two mirror images of life Pendle standardizes the gameplay, which has long been played out in real-world parking space transactions. 1. Lock in fixed returns (buy PT/sell YT) Pendle gameplay: Deposit assets, immediately sell YT, and retain only PT. This is equivalent to "pre-discounting future earnings" in exchange for a certain return today. Parking space strategy: Developers or large owners sell the rental income rights (YT) for the next three years to operators, receiving cash back in a lump sum and locking in a certain internal rate of return (IRR) in advance. Who is it suitable for: Conservative investors or institutions who are averse to volatility and only want to earn "time value". 2. Betting on future prosperity (buying YT) Pendle play: Buy YT directly in the market, betting that the yield will rise in the future, thereby obtaining excess returns. Parking space strategy: Professional operators take over the right to rent income, betting on occupancy rate, rental bargaining power, and operational growth (Alpha) brought about by "efficiency improvement through transformation/joint ventures/digitalization." Who is it suitable for: Aggressive players with professional operational capabilities, who can tolerate risks and pursue excess returns. 3. Become a time market maker (provide PT/YT liquidity) Pendle gameplay: Provide liquidity for the PT/YT trading pair, earn fees and incentives, while managing the impermanent loss caused by time decay. Parking space gameplay: Developers or management companies act as matchmakers, creating price differentials between buyers and sellers with different maturities and risk profiles through pre-sale rentals, buyback clauses, and package sales, thereby earning a liquidity premium. Who is it suitable for: Professional financial institutions that can manage complex risks and are adept at pricing and hedging. IV. Risk Isomorphism: From Smart Contracts to Legal Documents Pendle codifies risks, and these risks, one-to-one with the real world, are strikingly similar: Interest rate risk - Macro financing environment: The Federal Reserve raises interest rates, DeFi base interest rates rise, and PT discounts deepen; in reality, mortgage rates rise, and asset valuations are also under pressure. Underlying risks of the underlying asset - legal and ownership risks: vulnerabilities in smart contracts may wipe out your assets; in reality, a flawed property document or management regulations can also turn your rental income (YT) into a piece of waste paper. Liquidity risk — Transaction friction: On-chain assets can be traded 24/7, but can also face significant slippage when liquidity dries up. Offline assets, on the other hand, have high friction costs such as stamp duty, legal fees, and transfer times. One of the benefits of PT/YT is that it significantly reduces this friction. 5. The moment of enlightenment: three sentences that impact your thinking When we re-examine the world using the language of PT/YT, a sense of shock arises spontaneously: 1. Price is the shadow of time: You think you’re buying an asset, but you’re actually buying a “slice of future time.” PT/YT simply materializes this shadow. 2. Income is not a natural "accessory" but an independent asset: when you separate the right to income from the assets, the market will cruelly tell you how much it is worth with the price. 3 Liquidity is the new moat: Whoever can transform complex, non-standard offline rights into clear, standardized, and tradable rights can monetize the "invisible time dividend." 6. The ultimate question: Is it the price-to-dream ratio or the price-to-earnings ratio? This comparison between virtuality and reality ultimately leads to several fundamental questions: The essence of existence: Is the "existence" of an asset its physical entity (PT) or the utility and cash flow it generates (YT)? When the speculative value of YT far exceeds PT, are we pursuing the asset itself, or the illusion of "return"? The cost of certainty: How much present possibility are we willing to give up in order to gain future certainty (holding PT)? Conversely, how much risk are we willing to take in order to pursue infinite possibility (speculating on YT)? The Forms of Desire: Both Pendle and Hong Kong parking spaces act as mirrors, reflecting two of humanity's most fundamental desires: the desire for stability (PT) and the greed for instant wealth (YT). Perhaps the entire complexity of financial markets stems from the eternal struggle and balance between these two forces. From the code of DeFi to the steel and concrete of Hong Kong, we see the same story. Humanity never stops inventing new tools and contracts to slice, trade, and gamble with our only irreplaceable asset: the future. Next time, when you see a staggering asset price, ask yourself: How much of it is capital and how much is a dream? When assets are sliced and diced by time, transactions are no longer about general good or bad, but about clear choices and responsibilities. This is what it means to let time speak the truth. The question is, how much are you willing to pay for that time? Know that it is so, and know why it is so. Disclaimer: Conflict of interest, NFA.
PANews 2025/08/25 13:00
Top Performing Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and TRON Driving Market Buzz

The crypto market in 2025 is entering another strong phase, with traders searching for the top performing crypto to buy […] The post Top Performing Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and TRON Driving Market Buzz appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/25 13:00
49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Secures Equity Stake In Startup Footwear Company

The post 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Secures Equity Stake In Startup Footwear Company appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 17, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. Seahawks defeated the 49ers 20-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis) Associated Press Since entering the NFL in 2017, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been among the most productive players in the league when healthy. He’s also earned tens of millions of dollars in salary, signed several lucrative endorsement deals and invested in various companies. Most recently, McCaffrey secured an equity stake in While on Earth, a startup footwear and apparel company that launched last fall. McCaffrey previously invested in Hyperice, a manufacturer of therapy devices for athletes and consumers, and Oura Ring, a manufacturer of a fitness and sleep tracker. In addition, he invested in BodyArmor before Coca-Cola assumed full control of the sports drink company in 2021 in a deal that valued BodyArmor at $6.5 billion. With While on Earth, McCaffrey is not only an investor but he received a “very meaningful” equity stake, according to Todd Meleney, the company’s CEO and co-founder, although Meleney would not disclose the percentage or the company’s valuation. McCaffrey has met several times over the past few months with Meleney and other executives and provided feedback on the company’s designs and plans for future growth. McCaffrey had a sponsorship deal with Nike since his rookie season, but he chose to not renew the contract and instead partnered with While on Earth. While on Earth plans on introducing signature McCaffrey sneakers and gear next year, although the company does not make football cleats, so McCaffrey can wear another brand of cleats during practices and games. McCaffrey wore Nike cleats during practices this month, and he will be wearing Nike uniforms during the season because the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/25 12:56
Metaplanet Grow Bitcoin Holdings With $11.6M Purchase Amid Michael Saylor's Buy SIgnal

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/08/25 12:54
3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead

A busy week lies ahead on the United States economic calendar, with key inflation data due while markets remain buoyed from recent Federal Reserve chair comments.
CryptoPotato 2025/08/25 12:47
2025 YTD: Fewer Bitcoin Transfers, Far Lower Fee Share Versus 2024

The post 2025 YTD: Fewer Bitcoin Transfers, Far Lower Fee Share Versus 2024 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s daily transaction pace has cooled in 2025 after a blistering run last year. Data covering Jan. 1, 2017, through Aug. 23, 2025, shows that 2025’s year-to-date throughput trails 2024’s full-year average by roughly one-quarter, and miners’ fee share of rewards is hovering near the low end of the nine-year span. Bitcoin’s Busiest Days Cluster […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/2025-ytd-fewer-bitcoin-transfers-far-lower-fee-share-versus-2024/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/25 12:45
Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Debate Intensifies as September FOMC Meeting Nears

The post Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Debate Intensifies as September FOMC Meeting Nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Interest rate cuts being debated internally at FOMC. Conflicting perspectives create market uncertainty. Potential impact on interest rates and market volatility. JPMorgan Chase predicts no rate cut in September’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting despite Federal Reserve’s internal conflicts and increasing dovish influence from new member Steven Miran. Interest rate decisions impact crypto markets, influencing asset volatility and investor sentiment, and shaping future monetary policies crucial for economic stability. Federal Reserve’s Internal Conflict and Market Implications JPMorgan Chase released a report indicating the likelihood of interest rate cuts being debated internally. Key figures include Jerome Powell and Steven Miran, whose dovish stance aligns with some members. Conflicting perspectives within the FOMC imply mixed signals on imminent monetary policy changes, making market predictions challenging. Some members show preference for easing, which could impact interest rates and increase market volatility. Uncertainty has not diminished since the last meeting; acknowledges ongoing internal debate; no signal of unanimous intent for a September rate cut. — Jerome Powell, Chairman, Federal Reserve Bitcoin and Ethereum: Navigating Regulatory Pressures Did you know? Despite market division, the last similar FOMC conflict in March 2023 resulted in heightened volatility for major cryptocurrencies. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $112,676.58, with a market cap of $2.24 trillion and dominance at 57.14%. Its 24-hour trading volume is up 45.15%. Price has decreased by 2.11% in the past 24 hours but rose by 3.25% over 90 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:35 UTC on August 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu suggests that regulatory and macroeconomic pressures could push financial markets, especially cryptocurrencies, into increased volatility. Historical patterns show crypto assets closely track interest rate cycles, with immediate impacts on their valuation and broader market involvement. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/25 12:40
Bitcoin breaks $1T realized cap! A $2B short squeeze lies in waiting

The post Bitcoin breaks $1T realized cap! A $2B short squeeze lies in waiting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways Bitcoin’s realized cap has hit a record $1 trillion, while billions in short positions could trigger a sharp rally if BTC climbs toward $120K. Bitcoin’s [BTC] catching its breath, but the market is anything but quiet. The king coin is at a calmer phase after weeks of frenzied trading, even as realized capital just notched an unprecedented $1 trillion milestone. Add in nearly $2 billion in shorts stacked for liquidation at the $120K mark — Bitcoin’s next move will not be far away. A milestone beyond price Active supply cools Next: Ethereum: As Wall Street pulls back, is retail keeping ETH alive? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoin-breaks-1t-realized-cap-a-2b-short-squeeze-lies-in-waiting/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/25 12:39
US Banking Regulator Reinforces Greenlight on Stablecoin Partnerships for Community Banks

The post US Banking Regulator Reinforces Greenlight on Stablecoin Partnerships for Community Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The OCC doubles down on allowing community banks to partner with stablecoin firms, aiming to boost innovation and digital services. OCC Clarifies Stablecoin Strategy—Community Banks Can Lead the Next Wave The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) stated on social media platform X last week that community banks could broaden their reach in […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/us-banking-regulator-reinforces-greenlight-on-stablecoin-partnerships-for-community-banks/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/25 12:36
