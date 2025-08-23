2025-08-25 Monday

Texas Senate Passes New Congressional Map

Texas Senate Passes New Congressional Map

The post Texas Senate Passes New Congressional Map appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Texas Senate passed a bill creating new congressional districts designed to eliminate five districts held by Democrats, sending the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk to end a weeks-long battle that has since sparked retaliation as California Gov. Gavin Newsom leads an effort to redraw his state’s districts in response. Texas Republicans passed the map early on Saturday morning after a failed filibuster attempt from Democrats. Getty Images Key Facts The Texas Senate voted 18-11 along party lines to approve the bill around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, just days after the Texas House of Representatives approved the map on a similar 88-52 party line vote. The bill will now go to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk to sign into law, and the governor has previously expressed support for the redistricting effort. “The One Big Beautiful Map has passed the Senate,” Abbott said in a statement posted on social media, decrying the Democrats’ “petty stunts” and stating he would sign it into law. The redrawn districts could help Republicans pick up as many as five more House seats in the 2026 midterm elections. State Sen. Phil King, a Republican who sponsored the bill, has repeatedly defended the new map as a means to improve “political performance” for his party, and claimed they had “no reason to look at racial data.” Democrats are promising to further challenge the new map, with Rep. Gene Wu, the chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, insisting they are “not done fighting” and that the “next step is the courts.” The quick passage comes only days after California’s legislature passed a bill that would seek approval for a new congressional map from voters in November, the first state leading the Democrats’ efforts to combat the Republicans’ redistricting. Surprising Fact State Sen. Carol Alvarado, a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 23:44
Cardano And Dogecoin Lag as Traders Rush Into Layer Brett, Tipped for the Next Big 2025 Breakout

Cardano And Dogecoin Lag as Traders Rush Into Layer Brett, Tipped for the Next Big 2025 Breakout

The post Cardano And Dogecoin Lag as Traders Rush Into Layer Brett, Tipped for the Next Big 2025 Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market is witnessing a significant shift. Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are showing signs of stagnation. Their slow price action is testing investor patience. Meanwhile, a new wave of traders is rushing toward emerging opportunities. Layer Brett is becoming the primary beneficiary of this rotation. Its explosive presale performance and massive staking rewards are drawing attention. Traders are calling it the next big breakout candidate for 2025. This move from established names to innovative newcomers signals a changing market. Why Cardano and Dogecoin are losing momentum Cardano development continues at a measured pace. While technically sound, its progress often feels slow compared to newer rivals. This has led to frustration among holders expecting rapid growth. The Dogecoin story is different. It remains a cultural icon but lacks fundamental utility upgrades. Its price relies heavily on social media hype and celebrity endorsements. Both assets face a common challenge. They are struggling to meet modern investor expectations. Today’s market demands both strong community and immediate utility. This is where ADA and DOGE are falling short. Investors are voting with their capital by seeking better alternatives. What traders are finding in Layer Brett Layer Brett offers a fresh solution. It combines meme coin virality with real-world utility. Its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation provides speed and low costs. This immediately solves the scalability issues that plague older blockchains. The presale structure provides early access at a fixed price. This is a stark contrast to the volatile swings of Dogecoin. The high-yield staking offers immediate rewards. This is something Cardano cannot match at the protocol level. It is a complete package that appeals to frustrated holders of both assets. The numbers paint a compelling picture The comparison becomes clear when examining the opportunities. ADA is a large cap asset with limited…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 23:41
Hong Kong Adopts Basel Crypto Regulations for Banks

Hong Kong Adopts Basel Crypto Regulations for Banks

The post Hong Kong Adopts Basel Crypto Regulations for Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong to implement Basel crypto regulations on Jan 1, 2026. Banks may change approach to stablecoins and RWAs. Market reactions appear measured amidst substantial regulation. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will enact banking capital regulations aligning with Basel standards for cryptocurrency on January 1, 2026, impacting Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, and RWAs. These regulations may influence Hong Kong banks’ willingness to hold digital assets, affecting market strategies and potentially altering the landscape for stablecoins and RWAs globally. Hong Kong’s Major Basel Regulatory Shift for Cryptocurrencies Hong Kong’s alignment with Basel standards will see the introduction of new banking capital regulations starting January 2026. The regulations include cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and RWAs. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) leads this initiative based on long-standing Basel Committee standards. Ethereum is prominently highlighted within the new regulatory framework, which addresses public blockchain-issued stablecoins and RWAs. Industry insiders suggest changes in banking appetites for such digital holdings may emerge due to these standards. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has noted, “The Basel crypto regulatory standards generally will not impose credit risk or market risk capital requirements for assets held by banks in ‘custody for clients,’ provided those assets are segregated from bank capital.” – Source: Caixin Community response remains measured as no major statements from Hong Kong’s banking sector accompany the release. However, key figures in the industry have yet to weigh in publicly on these developments. Market Trends and Historical Comparisons Amid Regulation Did you know? Similar regulatory updates in Singapore, Switzerland, and the EU have historically led to an initial outflow from affected assets before stabilizing, highlighting the importance of clear custodial risk provisions in banking frameworks. Bitcoin (BTC), priced at $114,846.39, holds a market cap of $2.29 trillion, dominating 57.47% of the market. Its fully diluted market cap is…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 23:40
Spot XRP ETF Coming Soon? Asset Managers Submit Amended S-1 Filings

Spot XRP ETF Coming Soon? Asset Managers Submit Amended S-1 Filings

The post Spot XRP ETF Coming Soon? Asset Managers Submit Amended S-1 Filings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot XRP ETF Coming Soon? Asset Managers Submit Amended S-1 Filings | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/spot-xrp-etf-soon-asset-managers-amended-s-1/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 23:39
$1,000 in Ethereum or $1,000 in OZAK AI? Presale Altcoin Will Flip Investment Into 20x

$1,000 in Ethereum or $1,000 in OZAK AI? Presale Altcoin Will Flip Investment Into 20x

Ethereum has long been considered the go-to altcoin for investors who want strong returns, stability, and exposure to the backbone of decentralized finance.
Cryptodaily 2025/08/23 23:37
Analyst Predicts Ethereum’s Next Big Move After Recent ATH

Analyst Predicts Ethereum’s Next Big Move After Recent ATH

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has gained over 7% in the past week, with traders and analysts suggesting that […] The post Analyst Predicts Ethereum’s Next Big Move After Recent ATH appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/23 23:37
Hunting the Next Pepe Coin: 3 Meme Coins Poised for 25,000% Gains – With Layer Brett Leading the Charge

Hunting the Next Pepe Coin: 3 Meme Coins Poised for 25,000% Gains – With Layer Brett Leading the Charge

The post Hunting the Next Pepe Coin: 3 Meme Coins Poised for 25,000% Gains – With Layer Brett Leading the Charge appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Every cycle, traders chase the next PEPE coin moment — that once-in-a-bull-run asymmetric bet that turns a small stack into generational gains. While PEPE, NEIRO, and AURA have each had their moment in the spotlight, analysts argue their parabolic windows are closing. The smart money is constantly rotating to the next big crypto.  And right …
CoinPedia 2025/08/23 23:33
Retail rush into speculative ETFs may be flashing market warning

Retail rush into speculative ETFs may be flashing market warning

The post Retail rush into speculative ETFs may be flashing market warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s worry retail investor exuberance in the exchange-traded fund space is flashing a warning signal for markets. As individuals pour billions of dollars into some of the riskiest pockets of the exchange-traded fund market, some experts like ETF Action’s Mike Akins question whether the trend is a sign of markets overheating. “Product proliferation in the ETF market is at its all-time high right now,” the firm’s founding partner told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” this week. “We are seeing signs of all of those types of niche strategies, especially in the thematic and innovative space, starting to approach 2020, 2021 types of flows again, right at the top of the market.” Institutional investors make up roughly 64% of the overall ETF market, recent 13F filings compiled by ETF Action show. By contrast, they are largely absent from fast-growing categories like single-stock ETFs and leveraged or inverse strategies, making up approximately 9% and 10% of investors there, respectively. Nontraditional ETFs, which include inverse and leveraged funds, have raked in more than $60 billion year to date, ETF Action data shows as of Friday. According to Akins, the few institutions involved in these speculative strategies are largely there to provide liquidity rather than to allocate. “These strategies are incredibly volatile. They’re 99% owned by retail. There are no institutions allocating these strategies, but there’s billions of dollars coming into them,” he added. Yield-focused products, such as covered call ETFs tied to individual stocks, are particularly risky, Akin contends. While they may generate steady income when underlying shares are rising, the payouts can become unsustainable if the stocks falter. ‘It’s a train wreck’ “If you have a yield-covered strategy that’s paying out 100% income on an annual basis and the underlying doesn’t keep going up, it’s a train wreck,” he said. Retail appetite for these…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 23:32
Aave founder Stani.eth responded that the relevant agreements of the WLFI proposal are still valid

Aave founder Stani.eth responded that the relevant agreements of the WLFI proposal are still valid

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to the WLFI proposal, Aave, as its lending ecosystem partner, will receive 7% of the total token supply. A community user posted on the X platform asking whether the relevant agreement is valid. Aave founder Stani.eth responded with a "Yep" and described the community rumors as "the art of the deal."
PANews 2025/08/23 23:32
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
PANews 2025/08/23 23:30
