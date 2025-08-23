2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Sound Without Headphones: How Penn State’s “Audio Enclaves” Could Transform Private Listening

Sound Without Headphones: How Penn State’s “Audio Enclaves” Could Transform Private Listening

No earbuds, no noise‑cancelling headband — just a pocket of sound intended for your ears alone.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Aktsia
Medium2025/08/23 23:56
Aktsia
The Samurai’s Call — Turtle Club x Katana Campaign

The Samurai’s Call — Turtle Club x Katana Campaign

The Samurai’s Call is the latest chapter in Katana’s campaign to ignite its ecosystem! It’s calling all Bitcoin holders to join the charge…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.011563-0.97%
Aktsia
Medium2025/08/23 23:56
Aktsia
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 23rd August 2025 — ATH for ETH, Sherrod Brown & spot XRP ETFs

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 23rd August 2025 — ATH for ETH, Sherrod Brown & spot XRP ETFs

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
XRP
XRP$2.9451-2.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,608.73-3.46%
Aethir
ATH$0.03297-3.54%
Aktsia
Medium2025/08/23 23:56
Aktsia
Jerome Powell Just Handed Crypto Traders the Ultimate Gift

Jerome Powell Just Handed Crypto Traders the Ultimate Gift

Everything changed yesterday.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Aktsia
Medium2025/08/23 23:55
Aktsia
David vs. Goliath: How a Pro Se Litigant Beat Both the Defense and the Judge

David vs. Goliath: How a Pro Se Litigant Beat Both the Defense and the Judge

David vs. Goliath: How a Pro Se Litigant Beat Both the Defense and the&nbsp;Judge In the history of federal litigation, very few plaintiffs have managed to simultaneously corner both their opposing counsel and the presiding judge. Yet that is exactly what has happened in Lathus v. Round Valley Justice Court et al., a case already shaping up to be one of the most extraordinary civil rights battles in recent&nbsp;memory. A Multi-Front War Most pro se litigants — and even many attorneys — struggle to keep pace with defense counsel’s procedural maneuvers. But here, Joseph Lathus executed a rare legal strategy: ● Defaults: He secured procedural defaults by ensuring defendants were served but never answered. ● Appeals &amp; Mandamus: He fast-tracked interlocutory appeals and petitions for writs of mandamus to the Ninth Circuit, cutting off the judge’s ability to shut the case down&nbsp;quietly. ● Judicial Misconduct Complaints: He escalated the fight to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Council, putting Judge Dominic Lanza himself under scrutiny for ex parte conduct and sua sponte orders that defied procedure. In effect, Lathus didn’t just fight the defense; he put the judge on trial&nbsp;too. Why This Is Unprecedented For decades, Apache County and its counsel relied on a familiar formula: delay, dismissal motions, summary judgment, repeat. Judges often shielded county defendants by stretching procedural rules. But this time, the playbook collapsed. By keeping multiple avenues open at once — defaults in the district court, appeals in the Ninth, and oversight via judicial misconduct channels — Lathus ensured that every move was under a microscope. As a result, Judge Lanza’s controversial order dismissing the Second Amended Complaint while leaving the original served complaint unresolved has only deepened scrutiny. Legal experts call it a procedural anomaly that may end up cementing default in favor of the plaintiff. Retaliation vs.&nbsp;Reality Unable to defeat the claims on the merits, Apache County’s allies allegedly resorted to retaliation: sending constables to harass, delaying filings, and even pursuing contempt based on disability-related misunderstandings. Yet these actions only underscore the strength of the plaintiff’s case. With the Ninth Circuit already seized of the matter, and the Judicial Council examining misconduct allegations, the pressure on both the judge and the defense counsel has never been&nbsp;greater. A Historic Case in the&nbsp;Making What makes this story even more remarkable is the plaintiff himself: a disabled cancer survivor, father of five, and self-represented litigant. Against elite defense attorneys like Michele Molinario of Jones, Skelton &amp; Hochuli, and withstanding judicial headwinds, he has maneuvered his way into what appears to be a likely default judgment worth millions. When successful, this case will not only mark a rare monetary judgment against Apache County in federal court, but also stand as proof that even the most entrenched systems of power can be outmaneuvered by determination, legal acumen, and relentless pressure.Joseph Lathus pro se civil rights&nbsp;litigant “This is not just a lawsuit — it’s a test of whether the Constitution still applies when ordinary citizens take on entrenched local power. And in this courtroom chess match, checkmate may already be on the&nbsp;board.” David vs. Goliath: How a Pro Se Litigant Beat Both the Defense and the Judge was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Propy
PRO$0.7499-0.55%
Aktsia
Medium2025/08/23 23:55
Aktsia
Cardano Founder Hints at XRP Collaboration Following Midnight Airdrop Success

Cardano Founder Hints at XRP Collaboration Following Midnight Airdrop Success

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
XRP$2.9451-2.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020286-1.82%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 23:52
Aktsia
World Liberty perpetuals’ debut implies $40 billion FDV ahead of 20% unlock on Sept. 1

World Liberty perpetuals’ debut implies $40 billion FDV ahead of 20% unlock on Sept. 1

If spot prices match the current futures prices, Trump's personal stake in the project would be worth over $6 billion.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.436-2.97%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11322-2.77%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 23:52
Aktsia
Final Calm Before the Storm: Altcoins Ready for the Final Push

Final Calm Before the Storm: Altcoins Ready for the Final Push

The crypto market has entered a familiar but tense moment. After Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time high, traders are now watching closely as the market cools into consolidation. History shows this pause is often the calm before the real storm – the point where liquidity begins to shift into altcoins, sparking the explosive runs […] Continue Reading: Final Calm Before the Storm: Altcoins Ready for the Final Push
RealLink
REAL$0.05898+4.02%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01292-1.52%
READY
READY$0.003208--%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 23:48
Aktsia
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.4322-7.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-4.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aktsia
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Aktsia
While Solana (SOL) Price Slowly Climbing to $200, This New Memecoin Hidden Gem Can Bring Real Gains in September

While Solana (SOL) Price Slowly Climbing to $200, This New Memecoin Hidden Gem Can Bring Real Gains in September

The post While Solana (SOL) Price Slowly Climbing to $200, This New Memecoin Hidden Gem Can Bring Real Gains in September appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana’s value is edging higher, drawing attention as it moves closer to a new mark. However, another surprising contender is quietly gaining momentum. This lesser-known memecoin is starting to capture traders’ interest with its potential for bigger profits in September. As eyes stay fixed on established names, fresh opportunities may be hiding in plain sight. …
Solana
SOL$200.43-3.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.05898+4.02%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003471-23.37%
Aktsia
CoinPedia2025/08/23 23:44
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets