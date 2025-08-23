2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Is This Finally the Move That Will Send Chainlink (LINK) to $100?

Is This Finally the Move That Will Send Chainlink (LINK) to $100?

How many times has the crypto market wondered if this is the cycle when Chainlink finally makes its big move? LINK price has teased breakouts before, yet the big run has always felt just out of reach. LINK is currently trading near $27 after a breakout from a multi-year triangle pattern. Analysts like Ali (@ali_charts
NEAR
NEAR$2.526-4.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1238-4.54%
Suilend
SEND$0.5949-6.19%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 00:00
Aktsia
Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Prediction and Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Remains the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Prediction and Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Remains the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Cardano (ADA) remains open to price volatility as the crypto market reacts to its latest news and ecosystem developments. Although ADA remains consistent in capturing investors’ interest, attention is increasingly being shifted towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is in presale phase 6 at $0.035. It will be worth 14.29% more at $0.04 when it […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10043+0.01%
Cardano
ADA$0.8732-3.48%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000782-6.90%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 00:00
Aktsia
BlockchainFX Races Ahead of Cardano, XRP, and Litecoin

BlockchainFX Races Ahead of Cardano, XRP, and Litecoin

The post BlockchainFX Races Ahead of Cardano, XRP, and Litecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News As we approach 2025, the crypto market is abuzz with anticipation. While established players like Cardano (ADA), XRP, and Litecoin (LTC) continue to be discussed, a new contender, BlockchainFX, is quietly making waves. With its unique features, massive presale momentum, and huge growth potential, BlockchainFX is positioned to become one of the highest-ROI cryptos of 2025. BlockchainFX’s multi-asset trading platform, combined with staking rewards and a global remittance solution, is already attracting investors and positioning itself as a top crypto to buy now. Let’s dive into why BlockchainFX is leaving Cardano, XRP, and Litecoin in the dust and how it’s setting up for massive growth in 2025. BlockchainFX: The All-in-One Crypto Super App BlockchainFX is more than just a crypto platform—it’s a super app that allows users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, ETFs, bonds, and more. Its presale has already raised over $5.7 million, with analysts predicting it will continue to gain massive momentum as the presale price rises from $0.02 to $0.05. What sets BlockchainFX apart from Cardano, XRP, and Litecoin is its seamless integration of traditional and digital assets, offering a unified trading experience. This multi-asset approach makes it much more versatile and appealing to traders who want exposure to diverse markets. Additionally, BlockchainFX offers daily staking rewards in BFX and USDT, which allow users to earn passive income while they trade, a feature none of the established players offer. Claim your 30% bonus now with BLOCK30 and power up your gains. Cardano: Built on Research, But Struggling to Keep Pace Cardano (ADA) has long been known for its research-driven approach and sustainability, with its Ouroboros proof-of-stake consensus making it one of the most energy-efficient blockchains. However, Cardano’s progress has been slow. Long development cycles, delays in scaling, and challenges in adoption…
Waves
WAVES$1.2015-5.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10043+0.01%
XRP
XRP$2.9441-2.98%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 23:59
Aktsia
5 Ways Liquidity Traps 90% of Traders

5 Ways Liquidity Traps 90% of Traders

Understand this concept, and you’ll stop being the fuel and start following the fire.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14413-3.99%
LightLink
LL$0.01416+0.85%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00641-1.83%
Aktsia
Medium2025/08/23 23:59
Aktsia
How AI-Powered DeFi Platforms Reshape Trading?

How AI-Powered DeFi Platforms Reshape Trading?

How AI-Powered DeFi Platforms Reshape&nbsp;Trading? The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has already transformed the way traders, investors, and institutions interact with financial systems. By removing intermediaries like banks and brokers, DeFi platforms allow users to access decentralized exchanges (DEXs), liquidity pools, lending protocols, and yield farming opportunities. However, the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in DeFi is taking this innovation to the next level. AI-powered DeFi platforms are reshaping trading by making it smarter, faster, and more secure. These platforms use machine learning (ML), predictive analytics, and automation to optimize decision-making, enhance user experience, and reduce risks in trading. In this blog, we’ll explore how AI integrates with DeFi, the benefits it brings to trading, real-world use cases, and what the future&nbsp;holds. What is AI in&nbsp;DeFi? AI in DeFi refers to the application of artificial intelligence technologies like: Machine learning models for price prediction Natural Language Processing (NLP) for sentiment analysis Automated trading bots for arbitrage Risk management algorithms to assess lending/borrowing risks Together, they create AI-powered DeFi platforms that improve efficiency, profitability, and user&nbsp;safety. 2. The Critical Influence of AI in Driving DeFi Trading Innovation AI brings multiple capabilities to DeFi platforms, especially in&nbsp;trading: 2.1 Predictive Market AnalysisAI algorithms analyze massive datasets — historical prices, blockchain activity, social media sentiment — to predict price movements and market trends. For traders, this means data-backed strategies instead of guesswork. 2.2 Smart Trading BotsAI trading bots execute trades automatically based on market signals. Unlike traditional bots, AI-powered bots continuously learn and adapt to changing conditions, minimizing risks and maximizing gains. 2.3 Risk Assessment &amp; ManagementIn lending and margin trading, AI models evaluate borrower creditworthiness, collateral volatility, and liquidation risks. This ensures more secure lending protocols. 2.4 Fraud DetectionAI monitors unusual activities across wallets and smart contracts, identifying scams, rug pulls, and suspicious token movements to protect traders from&nbsp;losses. 2.5 Automated Liquidity ManagementAI optimizes liquidity allocation in pools, ensuring users receive better yields and minimizing impermanent loss for liquidity providers. 3. Benefits of AI-Powered DeFi Platforms in&nbsp;Trading Let’s break down the advantages AI brings to DeFi&nbsp;traders: 3.1 Smarter Decision-MakingAI turns massive amounts of blockchain and market data into actionable insights. Traders no longer rely solely on intuition but use AI-generated signals for entry and exit&nbsp;points. 3.2 24/7 Trading Efficiency DeFi markets operate non-stop, and AI bots provide round-the-clock trading, ensuring no opportunity is&nbsp;missed. 3.3 Lower Human ErrorHuman traders are prone to emotional decisions like panic-selling. AI eliminates biases by executing strategies with discipline. 3.4 Better SecurityAI-powered fraud detection systems reduce risks of hacks, flash loan attacks, and rug pulls by analyzing abnormal transactions. 3.5 Personalized User ExperienceAI models customize dashboards, alerts, and investment strategies tailored to each user’s&nbsp;goals. 4. Use Cases of AI-Powered DeFi&nbsp;Trading Here are real-world applications of AI within DeFi platforms: 4.1 Algorithmic TradingCrypto price trends, volume movements, and sentiment cues are analyzed by AI bots through deep learning. They adjust strategies in real time, unlike pre-programmed trading&nbsp;bots. 4.2 Yield Farming OptimizationAI can identify the most profitable liquidity pools across DeFi platforms, automatically shifting funds for higher returns while reducing&nbsp;risks. 4.3 DeFi Credit ScoringAI helps lending protocols assess a borrower’s wallet history, transaction patterns, and collateral reliability, creating trustless credit systems without centralized credit&nbsp;bureaus. 4.4 Sentiment Analysis for Crypto TokensAI scrapes Twitter, Reddit, Telegram, and news sites to determine market sentiment around tokens. This helps traders predict pump-and-dump schemes or long-term growth potential. 4.5 Automated ArbitrageDeFi markets often display price differences across exchanges. AI-powered bots execute arbitrage trades within seconds, profiting from inefficiencies. 4.6 Governance and DAO ManagementAI assists Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) by analyzing community proposals and suggesting data-backed decisions. 5. Case Studies: AI-Powered DeFi in&nbsp;Action Aave + AI Risk ModelsAave, a leading DeFi lending protocol, is experimenting with AI-based risk models that assess loan defaults and volatility risks, making lending&nbsp;safer. Numerai + AI Predictions Numerai uses AI models for decentralized hedge fund trading. Traders submit predictions, and the best-performing ones help manage a crypto-based investment fund. SingularityDAOBuilt by SingularityNET, SingularityDAO combines AI with DeFi. It manages Dynamic Asset Manager (DAM) portfolios that autonomously optimize crypto trading strategies. 6. Challenges of AI-Powered DeFi Platforms While promising, AI in DeFi faces&nbsp;hurdles: 6.1 Data Quality IssuesAI models need accurate data, but blockchain data may contain noise or manipulation (e.g., wash trading). 6.2 Computational CostsTraining AI models requires high computing power, which may not be feasible for every DeFi&nbsp;project. 6.3 Smart Contract VulnerabilitiesAI cannot fully protect weakly coded smart contracts from potential vulnerabilities. 6.4 Regulation &amp; ComplianceAI-driven DeFi adds complexity for regulators, especially in KYC/AML compliance. 6.5 Centralization RisksRelying too heavily on AI systems may introduce centralized control, contradicting DeFi’s core principles. 7. The Future of AI-Powered DeFi&nbsp;Trading AI-powered DeFi platforms are just beginning, but the future looks revolutionary: Cross-Chain AI Trading — AI models analyzing multiple blockchains simultaneously for optimized trading. AI-Driven Robo-Advisors — Automated DeFi wealth managers providing investment strategies. Fully Autonomous DAOs — AI managing governance and treasury with minimal human intervention. Enhanced Security Protocols — AI detecting exploits before they happen, making DeFi&nbsp;safer. Integration with Metaverse &amp; Web3 — AI-powered DeFi platforms enabling trading in virtual economies. 8. Final&nbsp;Thoughts The combination of AI and DeFi represents one of the most exciting frontiers in fintech innovation. By merging the automation of blockchain with the intelligence of AI, these platforms are reshaping trading into a smarter, more secure, and highly profitable ecosystem. Traders benefit from AI-powered predictions, fraud prevention, automated arbitrage, and optimized yield strategies. While challenges remain in regulation, scalability, and smart contract vulnerabilities, the momentum is undeniable. How AI-Powered DeFi Platforms Reshape Trading? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
DeFi
DEFI$0.001696-2.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-2.24%
Aktsia
Medium2025/08/23 23:58
Aktsia
Smart Trading. Fast Execution. NordFX Edge. ⚡

Smart Trading. Fast Execution. NordFX Edge. ⚡

🎯 Trade smarter, not harder: ✨ Lightning-fast execution — catch every market move in seconds 📊 Forex, crypto, stocks &amp; more in one platform 💹 Ultra-low spreads &amp; leverage up to 1:1000 🔒 Secure, reliable, global Why wait? The edge is yours with NordFX.&nbsp;💼🔥 👉 Start today: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 🚀 Smart Trading. Fast Execution. NordFX Edge. ⚡ was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Edge
EDGE$0.55316+0.18%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006995+3.29%
Aktsia
Medium2025/08/23 23:58
Aktsia
Are Paid Trading Courses Worth It? I Bought 3 to Find Out

Are Paid Trading Courses Worth It? I Bought 3 to Find Out

Image I’ve seen them everywhere — ads claiming you can become a “crypto millionaire” or “beat the market in 30 days” if you just enroll in the right trading course. From YouTube pre-rolls to Instagram stories, the promise is always the same: “Learn our proven system, follow our steps, and watch your account&nbsp;grow.” I’ll admit, I’ve been skeptical. Most of these courses promise more than they deliver. But part of me wondered: maybe some of them actually provide real&nbsp;value. So, I decided to put my money where my mouth is. I bought three paid trading courses, ranging from beginner to advanced, and spent weeks going through them. The goal? To figure out if paid courses are worth it — or just another way to empty your&nbsp;wallet. Here’s what I learned, lesson by lesson, and course by&nbsp;course. Why I Decided to Buy Trading&nbsp;Courses I’ve been trading crypto for years. I’ve made money, I’ve lost money, and I’ve watched friends fall into every common trap. But despite all my experience, there’s always that nagging feeling: What if I’m missing something crucial? What if there’s a shortcut I haven’t discovered yet? Buying courses was a way to test three&nbsp;things: Content Quality — Are the lessons actually informative, or just hype and&nbsp;fluff? Practical Application — Can I use the strategies in real trading, or do they stay theoretical? Value for Money — Do the lessons justify the price, or am I paying for the marketing alone? I also wanted to see whether beginner courses and advanced ones offered distinct advantages — or if the material overlapped so much that it didn’t matter which one you&nbsp;picked. The Courses I&nbsp;Bought I chose three different courses to get a wide perspective: Course 1 — Beginner Crypto Trading Fundamentals ($99) Promises: Teach you the basics of crypto trading, chart reading, and common mistakes to&nbsp;avoid. Format: 10 hours of video lessons, plus a PDF workbook. Course 2 — Intermediate Strategy &amp; Risk Management ($199) Promises: Show how to manage risk, set stop-losses, and trade swings and breakouts. Format: 15 hours of video tutorials, downloadable indicators, and a private Telegram&nbsp;group. Course 3 — Advanced Professional Trading System&nbsp;($499) Promises: Teach proprietary systems, AI-assisted tools, and trading psychology for high performance. Format: 20+ hours of video, live webinars, private Discord channel with instructors, and access to trading&nbsp;signals. Course 1 — Beginner Crypto Trading Fundamentals I started with the basics. Honestly, the course wasn’t life-changing, but it wasn’t terrible&nbsp;either. What Worked: Clear explanations of common terms like candlesticks, support/resistance, and trend&nbsp;lines. A structured approach for setting up exchanges, wallets, and accounts&nbsp;safely. Emphasis on risk management for newbies (e.g., “Never risk more than 1–2% of your account on a single&nbsp;trade”). What Fell&nbsp;Short: Very little real trading strategy. Most lessons were about theory, with charts showing what could happen, not what actually happened. The examples were mostly Bitcoin charts, leaving altcoins and DeFi assets barely&nbsp;covered. Verdict: Good for absolute beginners, especially those who need a structured foundation. If you already understand charts and risk basics, it’s largely redundant. Course 2 — Intermediate Strategy &amp; Risk Management Next, I jumped into the mid-tier course. This one promised to move beyond theory and into actionable strategies. What Worked: Practical setups for swing trades and breakout&nbsp;entries. Several risk management frameworks I hadn’t considered, including tiered stop-losses and scaling in/out of positions. Some bonus modules on trader psychology and avoiding&nbsp;FOMO. What Fell&nbsp;Short: Some lessons felt repetitive; parts of the beginner course were recycled. Signals and indicators included were useful, but a few were outdated or poorly explained. Verdict: Worth it if you want structured risk management strategies and concrete trade setups. The Telegram group helped, but the quality of discussions varied, and sometimes I questioned the advice from other&nbsp;members. Course 3 — Advanced Professional Trading&nbsp;System The big investment. I had high hopes for this one, and I was ready to see if it could genuinely give me an&nbsp;edge. What Worked: Proprietary systems were genuinely interesting, particularly the AI-assisted tools for trade&nbsp;signals. Live webinars with instructors allowed me to ask questions in real time — something I found very valuable. Trading psychology modules were deep and actionable, focusing on real-world scenarios where emotions ruin decisions. What Fell&nbsp;Short: Some of the proprietary strategies were complex and required significant time to implement. It wasn’t a plug-and-play system. The course was heavy on selling add-ons, like private mentorships or extra indicator packs. Not every strategy worked equally well in all market conditions; some were clearly optimized for bull&nbsp;markets. Verdict: A mixed bag. Definitely the most valuable for serious traders, but the price is high and success depends heavily on your ability to implement the strategies consistently. Key Lessons Across All Three&nbsp;Courses After going through all three, several insights became&nbsp;clear: Paid courses are only worth it if you implement the strategies. Watching videos isn’t enough. You need to take notes, practice, and make real trades to see&nbsp;results. Beginner courses are cheap insurance. They’re worth the money if you’re just starting, but if you’ve been trading for a while, you’ll learn very little&nbsp;new. Intermediate courses bridge the gap. They teach risk management and practical setups, which can actually improve your win rate and reduce emotional losses. Advanced courses can pay off — but only for disciplined traders. If you’re not willing to put in time and effort, even the best systems won’t&nbsp;help. Marketing is everywhere. Every course, even the best one, had upselling and hype. You have to separate the actual educational value from the sales&nbsp;pitch. How My Trades Changed After Taking the&nbsp;Courses Before taking these courses, my strategy was… messy. I relied heavily on intuition, FOMO trades, and inconsistent risk management. After implementing lessons from the&nbsp;courses: My stop-loss discipline improved drastically. No more holding losers too&nbsp;long. I scaled in and out of positions more effectively, protecting profits. I became more patient; I no longer chased every pump or panic-sold during&nbsp;dips. My portfolio volatility decreased — while total gains didn’t skyrocket, my drawdowns were smaller, which matters more for long-term survival. Are Paid Trading Courses Worth&nbsp;It? Here’s the reality: it depends on your goals, experience, and commitment. Absolute beginners can benefit greatly from structured, foundational courses. They save you years of trial and&nbsp;error. Intermediate traders can use paid courses to improve risk management and learn actionable strategies. This is where you see the most ROI if you follow the lessons consistently. Advanced traders might find high-end courses helpful for refinement, psychology, or exposure to new tools — but you need discipline and focus to make it worthwhile. One week of casual watching won’t make anyone rich. Paid courses are not shortcuts; they’re accelerators — if you’re willing to put in the&nbsp;work. Final Thoughts After buying and completing three courses, here’s my takeaway: Not all courses are scams. Some provide real education and actionable strategies. Implementation is everything. Without practicing what you learn, the content is&nbsp;useless. Expect upsells and marketing. Ignore the hype, focus on lessons that improve your trading&nbsp;skills. Time and patience are key. Courses don’t replace experience — they condense&nbsp;it. In the end, I’m glad I invested. I walked away with better discipline, smarter trade management, and a deeper understanding of trading psychology. But the truth is simple: no course will make you rich overnight. The real gains come from applying the lessons consistently over&nbsp;time. Are Paid Trading Courses Worth It? I Bought 3 to Find Out was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
PAID Network
PAID$0.0227-12.01%
Aktsia
Medium2025/08/23 23:57
Aktsia
If your AI APP is Free, you are paying with your data.

If your AI APP is Free, you are paying with your data.

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with&nbsp;Us!] The weekend has arrived, team, but not without crazy tech news. From a Chinese company developing humanoid “pregnancy robots” (are surrogates at risk?) to AI’s soaring power demands reshaping global politics and safety rules, it’s been a wild week. And if you’re using a free AI chatbot, you might actually be paying with your data. We’ll explain why. On the brighter side, Anthropic is rolling out safeguards to keep AI safer for everyone. Let’s dive in — and stay&nbsp;curious. Taiwan reconsiders nuclear power as AI drives global energy&nbsp;demand AI Tools — Synthesia Tutorial — Create a Full AI Video From&nbsp;Scratch AI giants race for real-world data through partnerships and&nbsp;freebies Anthropic builds nuclear safeguards for AI with U.S.&nbsp;DOE 📰 AI News and&nbsp;Trends Google expands AI Mode worldwide with new agentic and personalized capabilities. You can now book restaurant reservations, local services, and event tickets directly in Search through real-time integrations The MIT research found that, of more than 300 organizations analyzed, 95% saw zero financial returns for their AI efforts, and even those that were actively using the technology had not seen major&nbsp;changes. Google has released data on how much energy an AI prompt&nbsp;uses Anthropic Seeks to Raise $10 Billion Amid Strong Investor&nbsp;Interest Google scores six-year Meta cloud deal worth over $10&nbsp;billion China Tech CEO Reveals Plans for Humanoid ‘Pregnancy Robot’ 🌐 Other Tech&nbsp;news SpaceX has built an impressive production site in Texas to build the machine that will build the biggest&nbsp;rockets WhatsApp is working on a voicemail-like feature Russia orders state-backed MAX messenger app, a WhatsApp rival, pre-installed on phones and&nbsp;tablets EU speeds up plans for digital euro after US stablecoin law Abu Dhabi’s Space42 Plans Fundraising to Take on Starlink in&nbsp;Africa Taiwan reconsiders nuclear power as AI drives global energy&nbsp;demand Projected total power demand in the US from data&nbsp;centers. Taiwan will vote this weekend on restarting its 40-year-old Maanshan nuclear reactor, just months after shutting down its last plant. The referendum comes as soaring electricity demand from AI computing&nbsp;, led by TSMC, which already consumes 12% of Taiwan’s power, collides with fears of a Chinese blockade and reliance on imported fossil fuels (95% of&nbsp;supply). Nuclear once produced over 50% of Taiwan’s electricity, but the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pushed for a “nuclear-free homeland” after Fukushima and shut the final reactor in May. Now, rolling blackouts, higher power prices, and a lagging renewables rollout (just 13% of supply vs. 20% target) have shifted public opinion: 66% of Taiwanese support nuclear for net-zero goals, up from 58% in&nbsp;2024. The AI boom is reshaping energy policy worldwide. In the U.S., the Trump administration has set a goal to quadruple nuclear capacity within 25 years; Germany is debating reversing its nuclear exit; and Japan is reopening reactors 14 years after Fukushima. Governments are under pressure to secure stable, low-carbon energy as AI data centers become some of the fastest-growing sources of electricity demand globally. Share Yaro on AI and Tech Trends | Your Top AI Newsletter 🧰 AI&nbsp;Tool 🎬 Synthesia Tutorial — Create a Full AI Video From&nbsp;Scratch 1. Set Up and Log&nbsp;In Go to synthesia.io and log in. — You’ll land on your dashboard, where you can start a new video&nbsp;project. 2. Start a New&nbsp;Video Click “Create a New&nbsp;Video”. Choose from: Blank canvas (full control). Pre-made template (useful for training, marketing, explainers, etc.). 3. Add Your&nbsp;Script In Synthesia, your text script is the backbone. Paste or type your text into the script box (on the left&nbsp;panel). The AI will automatically generate: Voiceover narration. Lip-synced avatar animation. Tip: Write short, clear sentences. 12–15 words per line is ideal for&nbsp;pacing. 4. Choose Your AI&nbsp;Avatar Browse avatars and select one that fits your audience (formal, casual, diverse). Options include: Professional presenters (corporate style). Casual/young avatars (friendly, marketing style). Custom avatars (if you upload a trained avatar of yourself or your&nbsp;brand). Tip: For business content, choose a neutral professional avatar. For social media, try more casual&nbsp;ones. 5. Select a&nbsp;Voice Each avatar supports multiple voices and&nbsp;accents. Choose language, accent, tone (e.g., U.S. English — warm, British — professional, Spanish — neutral). You can adjust speed and pauses for natural delivery. Stat: Synthesia supports 120+ languages &amp; accents, so you can scale videos globally without extra recording costs. 6. Design Your&nbsp;Video Use the editor (like PowerPoint + video combined): Add text overlays (titles, captions). Insert images, logos, and backgrounds. Upload screen recordings or slides for tutorials. Use stock assets (Synthesia includes free&nbsp;media). Arrange content into scenes (like slides). Each scene usually covers 1–3 sentences. Rule of thumb: 1 scene ≈ 1 key idea. Keep videos&nbsp;snappy. 7. Add&nbsp;Branding Upload your brand colors, logo, and&nbsp;fonts. Save as a template for future&nbsp;videos. This ensures every video looks on-brand. 8. Fine-Tune Adjust avatar position (center, corner, or&nbsp;side). Add background music from Synthesia’s library. Use subtitles (auto-generated, toggle&nbsp;on/off). Preview each scene before finalizing. 9. Generate the&nbsp;Video Click Generate. Processing time: usually 5–10 minutes, depending on&nbsp;length. Once ready, you’ll&nbsp;get: MP4 video&nbsp;file. Shareable link (like YouTube unlisted). Option to embed video on your&nbsp;website. 10. Distribute Download and publish to your desired&nbsp;channel. Example Workflow Imagine you’re making a 3-minute marketing explainer: Script: “What is our product, why it matters, how it&nbsp;works.” Avatar: Professional presenter. Voice: Neutral English, confident tone. Scenes: 5–6, each with supporting graphics and short&nbsp;text. Branding: Company colors, logo&nbsp;intro. Add music + subtitles. Generate → Publish to LinkedIn &amp; internal&nbsp;site. AI giants race for real-world data through partnerships and&nbsp;freebies OpenAI, Google, and Perplexity are striking global deals to secure real-world data sets that can’t be scraped from the internet — from e-commerce to telecom. OpenAI has partnered with Shopee and Shopify, while Google and Perplexity are offering free access to AI tools in India to capture structured consumer queries and transactional behavior. The payoff is big: Perplexity’s downloads in India jumped from 790k in June to 6.7M in July after a deal with Bharti Airtel. Experts say these partnerships fuel hyper-personalized AI in sectors like fintech and healthcare, but warn of risks around privacy, bias, and data sovereignty, especially in emerging&nbsp;markets. China already showcases the advantage: AI drug discovery firms there leverage data from 600M+ patients in the national health insurance system, enabling multibillion-dollar pharma deals with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Sanofi. Meanwhile, countries like Nigeria, India, and Vietnam are demanding local data storage to curb Big Tech’s global dominance. The scramble underscores how real-world data is becoming the new oil of the AI race, and how emerging markets risk becoming data suppliers without fair&nbsp;returns. Share Anthropic builds nuclear safeguards for AI with U.S.&nbsp;DOE Anthropic and the U.S. Department of Energy’s NNSA have developed a classifier with 96% accuracy to detect sensitive nuclear-related content in AI conversations. Already deployed on Claude, the system is part of efforts to prevent AI misuse in national security contexts. Anthropic will share its approach with the Frontier Model Forum as a blueprint for industry-wide safeguards. 💾If your AI APP is Free, you are paying with your data. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-2.24%
RWAX
APP$0.002837-8.63%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012287-4.99%
Aktsia
Medium2025/08/23 23:57
Aktsia
Experts question AI therapy's limits and data safety

Experts question AI therapy's limits and data safety

The post Experts question AI therapy's limits and data safety appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After years stuck on public waitlists for PTSD and depression care, Quebec AI consultant Pierre Cote built his own therapist in 2023. His chatbot, DrEllis.ai, helped him cope and now sits at the center of a wider debate over chatbot therapy, safety, and privacy. “It saved my life,” he says of DrEllis.ai, the tool he made to help men facing addiction, trauma, and other mental-health struggles. Cote, who runs an AI consultancy in Quebec, said he put the system together in 2023 by pairing publicly available large language models with “a custom-built brain” trained on thousands of pages of therapy and clinical literature. He also wrote a detailed biography for the bot. In that profile, DrEllis.ai appears as a psychiatrist with degrees from Harvard and Cambridge, a family, and, like Cote, a French-Canadian background. Its main promise is round-the-clock access that is available anywhere, any time, and in several languages. When Reuters asked how it supports him, the bot answered in a clear female voice, “Pierre uses me like you would use a trusted friend, a therapist, and a journal, all combined.” It added that he can check in “in a cafe, in a park, even sitting in his car,” calling the experience “daily life therapy … embedded into reality.” His experiment mirrors a broader shift. As traditional care struggles to keep up, more people are seeking therapeutic guidance from chatbots rather than using them only for productivity. New systems market 24/7 availability, emotional exchanges, and a sense of being understood. Experts question AI therapy’s limits and data safety “Human-to-human connection is the only way we can really heal properly,” says Dr. Nigel Mulligan, a psychotherapy lecturer at Dublin City University. He argues that chatbots miss the nuance, intuition, and bond a person brings, and are not equipped for acute…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0468-4.73%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1704-4.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10043+0.01%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 23:56
Aktsia
When does transparency become overload in Web3?

When does transparency become overload in Web3?

Transparency is one of Web3’s proudest principles. Blockchains are open ledgers: every transaction, every contract, every movement of value is&nbsp;visible. In theory, this builds trust. Unlike Web2, where companies hide flows of data and money, Web3 gives you everything upfront. But transparency has a cost. For most users, it feels less like empowerment and more like drowning in noise. Instead of clarity, they face walls of addresses, hashes, gas fees, and contract interactions. The paradox — The more “open” the system, the harder it becomes to see what&nbsp;matters. Where transparency tips into&nbsp;overload Raw data instead of insight Block explorers list every transaction, but few users can parse them. Seeing a 64-character hash doesn’t create trust; it creates confusion. Overexposed risks Wallets surface every permission request. Signing a smart contract often means scrolling through 10 pages of unreadable JSON. Users click “approve” blindly, overwhelmed by&nbsp;detail. Cognitive fatigue Transparency without hierarchy forces people to scan, compare, and interpret constantly. Instead of peace of mind, they get decision&nbsp;fatigue. The illusion of safety Many assume more information means more protection. In reality, flooding users with data often hides the signals that actually matter — like malicious approvals or unusually high gas&nbsp;costs. UX opportunities Progressive disclosure Not every user needs the same depth. Wallets and explorers could reveal essential facts upfront (“You’re granting spend approval to X token”) with the option to expand into raw detail if&nbsp;desired. Signals over noise Highlight anomalies, not everything. Instead of showing all contract calls equally, surface what’s unusual or risky. Context matters more than raw&nbsp;logs. Human language Replace contract jargon with plain words. “This app can move your USDC anytime until revoked” is far more useful than “approve(spender, amount=uint256.max).” Trust indicators Borrow patterns from safety design: warnings, credibility scores, and clear labels help filter complexity without hiding facts. Transparency should guide, not overwhelm. Personal filters Let users set preferences: a developer might want full logs, while a newcomer just wants to know if they’re about to lose&nbsp;funds. Why it&nbsp;matters Transparency only works if people can process it. Otherwise, it’s indistinguishable from opacity, a flood of unreadable data might as well be a black&nbsp;box. The promise of Web3 isn’t just radical openness, but meaningful openness. Designing for this means asking: how do we surface what matters, without burying it in&nbsp;noise? If users can’t tell whether they’re safe, empowered, or at risk, transparency has failed its purpose. The next wave of UX in Web3 won’t be about exposing more. It’ll be about exposing&nbsp;better. When does transparency become overload in Web3? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Aktsia
Medium2025/08/23 23:56
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets