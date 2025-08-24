2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
The post Next-Gen GameFi Token Tapzi Reaches Crypto Whales This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The broader crypto market is sending mixed but intriguing signals right now. Bitcoin and Ethereum recently pulled back, Bitcoin dipping nearly 8% from its all-time high above $124,000 to hover near $113,000, while Ethereum steadied around $4,100. Analysts describe the Fear & Greed Index as resting in a cautious middle, stuck around neutral levels near 50. This means traders are split: some bracing for deeper pullbacks, others positioning early for the next leg higher. In such an environment, presales are attracting greater attention because they offer outsized potential without relying solely on the daily fluctuations of Bitcoin or Ethereum. Meanwhile, in the low-cost coin arena, Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to be one of the most recognizable names. Born in the shadow of Dogecoin, SHIB spearheaded the second wave of memefication in crypto, where coins weren’t just assets, but cultural memes tied to community virality. From its record-breaking rallies to its ambitious Shibarium Layer-2 solution, SHIB has given investors a way to feel part of a global movement. However, it also carries risks, including volatility, social media-driven pumps, and an enormous token supply that hinders long-term price growth. Against this backdrop, a new player has stormed into the presale spotlight: Tapzi (TAPZI). Unlike meme tokens, Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to reward merit, not hype. In less than a week, Tapzi’s presale raised over $100,000, a strong sign of demand in the GameFi sector. The reason? It’s refreshingly simple yet deeply engaging. Players can stake TAPZI tokens to enter skill-based matches of games people already know and love, like chess, tic-tac-toe, and rock-paper-scissors, and earn rewards based on performance. Instead of depending on randomness or pure luck, Tapzi transforms everyday games into competitive, blockchain-powered experiences. The project’s structure is equally impressive. Tapzi already has a playable demo…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 00:08
Edgen is an AI-powered platform that combines analytics and trading tools with the ability to create and scale decentralized agent applications. At the time of writing, the project has a points system where users can earn an OG Badge by completing simple social tasks. The team has raised $11 million in funding from Framework Ventures, […] Сообщение Edgen — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/08/24 00:07
Ethereum (ETH) supporters on crypto X are sure that things just getting started for Ether
Coinstats2025/08/24 00:07
How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 23, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Nintendo Agreed to Use Silicon Graphics Technology in 1993, Apple introduced Mac OS X 10.2 code named Jaguar. in 2002, Snow Chains Patented in 1904, and we present you with these top quality stories. From 16 Failure Modes of RAG and LLM Agents and How to Fix Them With a Semantic Firewall to My Experience With KCDC 2025: Is It Worth Going to?, let’s dive right in. A Tour of Slog: Everything You Need to Know About Structured Logging With Slog By @Go [ 7 Min read ] By including structured logging in the standard library, we can provide a common framework that all the other structured logging packages can share. Read More. My Experience With KCDC 2025: Is It Worth Going to? By @nfrankel [ 5 Min read ] This week, I was privileged to speak at DevOps Days Kansas City. The event was co-located with and part of KCDC. It was my first edition for both. Read More. 16 Failure Modes of RAG and LLM Agents and How to Fix Them With a Semantic Firewall By @PSBigBig [ 6 Min read ] A practical AI Problem Map: 16 failure modes in RAG and LLM agents with minimal repros and fixes via a model-agnostic semantic firewall (WFGY). Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/08/24 00:02
Major Bitcoin holders are shifting their assets to Ethereum. Significant trades have occurred, affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Continue Reading:Watch Billions in Bitcoin Move as Major Holders Turn to Ethereum The post Watch Billions in Bitcoin Move as Major Holders Turn to Ethereum appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/24 00:02
The post Today’s NYT ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Sunday, August 24th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s Connections Credit: NYT / Erik Kain Looking for a little help with your Sunday Connections puzzle? If you’re looking for extra clues – or the answers – you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find an extra set of hints, the categories for each group and, finally, the solution to today’s puzzle. If you’re looking for Saturday’s Connections guide, it’s right here. Today’s wasn’t the trickiest Connections ever, by the way. I think this is often dependent on personal experience, as grouping connected words requires context and that comes down to each individual, but today’s I think will be seen by many as pretty easy. The Connections Bot gives it a 3/5 difficulty, so I suppose that makes it “moderate”. I didn’t make any mistakes. I still think this game would be better if it had 17 words to choose from, with one “poison” word that on normal mode just didn’t fit anything and on hard mode results in an automatic loss. Maybe I’ll make my own version! Be sure to check out my streaming guide if you’re looking for some new shows or movies to check out this weekend. There’s a lot of good stuff out at the beginning of the month. ForbesWhat To Watch This Weekend: New Shows And Movies To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV And MoreBy Erik Kain Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes In any case, we have a Connections to solve, so let’s group some words! How To Play Connections Connections is the second-most popular NYT Games puzzle game outside of the main crossword itself, and an extremely fun, free offering that will get your brain moving every day. Play it right here. The goal is to take a group of 16 words and find links between four pairs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 00:02
The 33-year-old suspect, identified only as Han, was arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport under a warrant issued earlier this year, […] The post South Korean Man Arrested in Thailand Over $50M Crypto Fraud appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/24 00:01
The top 100 addresses quietly boosted its holdings by 1.5% this month.
Coinstats2025/08/24 00:00
Its forecast for the top meme coins 2025 is surprising. It sees Dogecoin and Pepe losing ground to a new […] The post Elon Musk’s SuperGrok AI Predicts 2025 Top Meme Coins: Dogecoin, Pepe Won’t Be Able To Catch Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/24 00:00
The post 3 Reasons for AAVE’s Stunning Performance and One of Them May Not Be Fully Priced In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AAVE surged nearly 19% to $355 over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk Data, leading the top 40 cryptocurrencies by percentage daily gain as investors responded to its recent Aptos expansion and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks. What Aave is and why it matters Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that lets users lend and borrow cryptocurrencies without intermediaries. Loans are managed by smart contracts, with borrowers required to post collateral valued above their loans. The AAVE token underpins this system. It can be staked to support security and earn rewards, used as collateral for borrowing and grants holders governance rights. In return, tokenholders gain voting power and fee benefits, making AAVE central to protocol operations. Aptos expansion On Aug. 21, Aave Labs announced that Aave V3 had gone live on Aptos, its first deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. Developers rewrote the codebase in the Move language, rebuilt the user interface and adapted the protocol for the Aptos virtual machine. The launch was supported by audits, a mainnet capture-the-flag competition, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The first market supports assets including APT, sUSDe, USDT and USDC, with supply and borrow caps to be raised gradually. Chaos Labs and Llama Risk conducted risk assessments, and Chainlink provided price feeds. Aave Labs founder and CEO Stani Kulechov called the launch “an incredible milestone,” highlighting the shift beyond EVM chains after five years of exclusivity. Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday morning at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium added momentum. Powell said the balance of risks between inflation and employment had shifted, signaling that interest rate cuts could begin in September. Markets viewed his remarks as dovish, with CME FedWatch data showing expectations for a quarter-point cut in September rising to 83% from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 00:00
