Ripple Surges 9% Before Pullback Caps Rally Near $3

The post Ripple Surges 9% Before Pullback Caps Rally Near $3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 00:42
Liam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

The post Liam Neeson's 'The Naked Gun' Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. "The Naked Gun" partial poster featuring Liam Neeson and Pamelia Anderson. Paramount Pictures The Naked Gun — Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's reboot of the classic Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley comedy — is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Produced by Seth McFarlane and directed by Akiva Schaffer, The Naked Gun was released in theaters on Aug. 1. The logline for the movie reads, "Only one man has the particular set of skills … to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in The Naked Gun." Forbes'Peacemaker' Season 2: James Gunn On That Wild Orgy Scene In Episode 1By Tim Lammers Anderson stars as Beth Davenport, who joins Frank to investigate billionaire tech genius Richard Caine (Danny Huston), whom Beth believes is behind the suspicious death of her techie brother. The Naked Gun also stars Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy and Eddie Yu. The Naked Gun is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 2, according to When to Stream. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that the PVOD date for The Naked Gun has not been announced or confirmed by the film's studio, Paramount Pictures, and it is subject to change. ForbesRon Howard Talks Challenge Of Finding Distribution For New Film 'Eden'By Tim Lammers When The Naked Gun debuts on PVOD, it will be available to purchase or rent on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has The Naked Gun listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the movie's purchase price. Since PVOD rentals typically run $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 00:41
Where to Put Your $1,000 Investment in 2025

The post Where to Put Your $1,000 Investment in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about presale tokens in the crypto market, giving investors a new alternative to established meme coins like Shiba Inu. Both projects attract different types of investors—Shiba Inu (SHIB) with its cultural popularity and massive community, and Ozak AI (OZ) with its AI-powered blockchain vision and early-stage presale growth. For anyone looking to invest $1,000 in 2025, the big question is which asset offers the better upside potential: a proven meme coin or a presale token with exponential growth potential. Shiba Inu: A Meme Giant with Community Strength Shiba Inu gained fame as the "Dogecoin killer," riding waves of meme-fueled hype and strong community support. It boasts one of the largest followings in crypto, with millions of holders and constant social media buzz. SHIB's price has seen dramatic surges in the past, and its ecosystem now includes Shibarium, a layer-2 scaling solution that aims to improve transaction speed and lower fees. At present, SHIB trades near $0.00001291. If Shiba Inu were to reach $0.00005, which many holders are hoping for in the next bull cycle, a $1,000 investment would turn into about $3,800. While this is a solid gain, it is still limited compared to what newer tokens with lower market caps can achieve. The law of diminishing returns affects large-cap meme coins like SHIB, meaning that while growth is possible, 100x returns are highly unlikely. Ozak AI: The Presale Powerhouse In contrast, Ozak AI is still in its Stage 5 presale at $0.01, having already raised over $2.2 million and sold more than 800 million tokens. As an early-stage project, it offers investors the kind of exponential upside that meme coins can no longer realistically provide. With $1,000, investors can secure 100,000 OZ tokens at the current presale price. If Ozak…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 00:38
Why LLMs Struggle with Arithmetic Puzzles

This article explores how large language models like GPT-4, Llama-2, and Deepseek-Coder perform on a challenging symbolic arithmetic puzzle benchmark. Despite extensive hyperparameter tuning with LoRA, AdamW, and cosine learning schedulers, even state-of-the-art models fail to generate correct solutions. The findings highlight the limitations of Chain-of-Thought prompting and emphasize the need for specialized fine-tuning on synthetic data to tackle symbolic reasoning tasks effectively.
Hackernoon2025/08/24 00:36
Major Holders Opt for Ethereum Over Bitcoin

The post Major Holders Opt for Ethereum Over Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A significant movement in the cryptocurrency world has taken place as large Bitcoin holders shift their investments towards Ethereum. Data from Lookonchain, an on-chain analytics platform, reveals that prominent investors are selling Bitcoin accumulated over previous years and purchasing large quantities of Ethereum. Continue Reading:Major Holders Opt for Ethereum Over Bitcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 00:36
Evaluating Fine-Tuned LLMs on Reasoning Puzzles

This article evaluates how fine-tuning affects AI reasoning on structured puzzle tasks. Using Open-LLaMA as a base, models were trained on datasets of varying sizes (1M, 10M, 100M). Results show clear scaling benefits: the 100M-sample model achieved the best pass@1 accuracy in both in-distribution and out-of-distribution tests. While smaller models struggled with limited reasoning steps or logical errors, larger fine-tuned models demonstrated deeper problem-solving ability, outperforming both base and prompt-engineered approaches.
Hackernoon2025/08/24 00:36
A Framework for Synthesizing Arithmetical Puzzle Datasets for Large Language Models

This article introduces a novel arithmetical puzzle dataset designed to test and enhance AI reasoning capabilities. The puzzles involve manipulating integers through arithmetic operations to reach a target, with each number used exactly once. A data synthesis pipeline generates large-scale datasets, with controlled parameters for training, in-distribution testing, and out-of-distribution evaluation. Using the LLaMA architecture with LoRA fine-tuning, the study achieves efficient parameter reduction while benchmarking AI’s ability to generalize across numerical scales and abstract puzzle forms.
Hackernoon2025/08/24 00:35
Cardano, Solana & MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted as 5 Best Presales for 2025 Gains

The post Cardano, Solana & MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted as 5 Best Presales for 2025 Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analysts and industry reports are circling a familiar set of names as the market gears up for 2025. Cardano, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are consistently grouped among the best presales and early-stage altcoins to watch, with forecasts pointing to strong returns as the next cycle develops. NEAR Protocol and Ethereum/XRP round out the top five, but momentum is clearly building around the three frontrunners. MAGACOIN FINANCE (Presale Gem) — Early Positioning Drives the Narrative Among the altcoins tipped to define 2025, MAGACOIN FINANCE is increasingly mentioned in the same breath as Cardano and Solana. Analysts argue that what links the three is timing: those who secure early positions are often the ones who capture cycle-level returns. For MAGACOIN FINANCE, still in presale, that advantage is proving especially powerful. The project has been drawing steady inflows from both whales and retail buyers, creating strong momentum before its official launch. Its branding and viral energy are giving it the kind of visibility that past breakout tokens enjoyed at similar stages. Industry coverage has gone so far as to compare MAGACOIN FINANCE to early Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, suggesting that its trajectory could follow the same exponential path if post-launch adoption and exchange listings unfold as expected. For investors weighing their 2025 strategies, MAGACOIN FINANCE represents a chance to capture the type of outsized gains that are no longer possible with more established assets — a reason it is being positioned as one of the most-watched crypto presales of the year. Solana (SOL) — Scalability and Institutional Demand Solana continues to hold its position as one of the most efficient and developer-friendly blockchains. It processes tens of millions of transactions daily, with costs that remain negligible compared to other major networks. The ecosystem is thriving with DeFi, gaming, and new meme projects,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 00:33
Hyperliquid Grabs 80% of Perp DEX Market in One Year, Analysts Say

The post Hyperliquid Grabs 80% of Perp DEX Market in One Year, Analysts Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid now controls roughly 80% of the decentralized perpetual futures market, highlighting its rapid dominance over competitors. However, this concentration raises concerns about sustainability and potential risks if trading volumes decline. Summary Hyperliquid has quickly become the leading decentralized perpetual futures platform, handling up to $30 billion in daily trades. Its lean, self-funded team built a fast, execution-focused blockchain with fee-sharing incentives that attract traders and developers. Despite rapid growth, risks like validator concentration, transparency gaps, and reliance on high trading volumes leave its future uncertain. In just over a year, Hyperliquid has grown into the dominant player in decentralized perpetual futures, with Redstone estimating it controls about 80% of the market, trading volumes on par with big centralized exchanges, and fresh concerns over how long such concentrated activity can last. At its peak, the platform processed as much as $30 billion in daily trades. That milestone, only a few decentralized exchanges have ever reached, despite being run by a lean team of just 11 people. The platform, co-founded by Jeff Yan, a former Hudson River Trading quant and Harvard graduate, chose from the start to avoid venture capital, a decision that, combined with timing, gave Hyperliquid an opening it exploited faster than rivals. Trading volume across decentralized exchanges | Source: CoinGecko At the start of 2024, decentralized exchange dYdX had roughly 30% of trading volume across decentralized exchanges. By the end of that year, its share had fallen to around 7%, while Hyperliquid's share stabilized above 65%, per CoinGecko's data. Much of Hyperliquid's growth seems tied to execution. One-click trading, zero gas fees, and sub-second order finalization make it feel closer to a centralized exchange than most DEXs, which has helped attract both retail and professional traders. "Built by a lean, self-funded team that refused to accept VC investors'…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 00:31
Hyperliquid grabs 80% of perp DEX market in just one year, analysts say

Hyperliquid Grabs 80% of Perp DEX Market in One Year
Crypto.news2025/08/24 00:30
