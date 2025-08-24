2025-08-25 Monday

$49.5M To $105M With Strategic ETH Trading

The post $49.5M To $105M With Strategic ETH Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Radiant Capital hacker has doubled the stolen assets. He bought ETH on the recent dip when it reached around $4060 with a well-executed swing trading plan. The trades have been tremendously successful with a 105% portfolio increase. Last ETH Trade Gave Around $2.76M in Profit Last time, the hacker made $2.76 million on a swing transaction. The cybercriminal first acquired 4,913 ETH with a value of 20.47 million dollars at $4,168 per token three days ago, which indicates that the cybercriminal knows how to properly time the markets. As the Ethereum price rose over the last five hours by 15.3 percent, the hacker strategically sold 4131 ETH tokens at the price of $4726 per token ($19.5 million in total). The latest trade shows the hacker’s expertise in cryptocurrency markets and ability to maximize stolen funds. Pattern of Strategic Market Timing In the case of Ethereum, the hacker was active three days ago and was also found to be a skilled trader because he made a purchase order during a price decrease, which means that he was aware of market timing as well. He managed to buy 2,109.54 ETH at a total cost of 8.64 million DAI at 4,096 dollars per Edocurrency, which translates to earning them before the rebound of the price. Growing Concerns Over Unpunished Crypto Crimes Like the Radiant Capital Hack The fact that the hacker is able to further increase his wealth demonstrates that the existing cryptocurrency tracking and recovery systems are inefficient. Law enforcement agencies have not been able to recover or reclaim the funds, despite the transparent nature of blockchain transactions. The Radiant Capital hack is not the first high-profile cryptocurrency theft in which the attackers have managed to escape unpunished and continue to actively use their stolen crypto. The skill of the hacker…
2025/08/24 01:00
Strategist warns gold beating stocks and crypto is ‘disconcerting’

The post Strategist warns gold beating stocks and crypto is ‘disconcerting’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone has warned that gold’s persistent outperformance over equities and cryptocurrencies is flashing a warning sign for risk assets. He noted that for nearly eight years, the S&P 500 has failed to gain ground against gold, reversing a long-term trend where stocks consistently outpaced the metal.  In an X post on August 23, McGlone said this divergence reflects fading confidence in human ingenuity and corporate earnings to deliver superior returns compared to hard assets. The concern extends to Bitcoin, often dubbed “digital gold,” which has also stalled against the metal. Even with the VIX at fresh lows, the cryptocurrency has struggled to sustain momentum. Gold Beating Stocks, Cryptos Is Disconcerting – It may be a distressing sign for risk assets that the S&P 500 and cryptocurrencies have flatlined vs. gold for nearly eight years. Stocks failing to beat the rock since 2017 counters long-term trends and the propensity for human… pic.twitter.com/eCCy5oVNox — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) August 23, 2025 McGlone had previously argued that a rebound in volatility could push the VIX back to its 2025 average near 20, with Bitcoin gravitating toward its $100,000 mean. Still, he noted the asset remains weighed down by skepticism. Troubling dynamic  His analysis highlighted a troubling dynamic where the S&P 500 measured in ounces of gold has been rolling over, tracking closely with U.S. 2-year Treasury yields. Historically, such declines have coincided with periods of stress for risk assets. The ratio now sits near multi-decade lows, underscoring gold’s steady outperformance. Meanwhile, pressures on the Federal Reserve complicate the outlook. With inflation above target 2% and long-term Treasury yields rising, the central bank faces growing calls to cut rates. McGlone stressed that in either case, gold stands to be one of the biggest beneficiaries. By contrast, cryptocurrencies continue to…
2025/08/24 00:59
Whales Impact Shiba Inu’s Valuation

Throughout 2024, Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has seen its valuation decline, dropping by around 12% since the year’s start. Within the last month alone, the token experienced a notable decrease of 18.1%, with its recent trading value hovering around $0.0000123.Continue Reading:Whales Impact Shiba Inu’s Valuation
2025/08/24 00:58
Higher Education Has A Lot To Learn About Data Breaches

The post Higher Education Has A Lot To Learn About Data Breaches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Data breaches present a major problem for colleges and universities getty Columbia University recently disclosed that it had suffered a data breach in May that was discovered in June, but not officially disclosed until August.7th. According to public filings 868,969 people had their personal information compromised. The compromised information included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and much more information that can readily lead to identity theft. The number of people affected may seem high considering the fact that Columbia only employs approximately 20,000 people and has an enrollment of approximately 35,000 students. This discrepancy is due to the fact that Columbia kept sensitive personal information on both current and former students as well as applicants including people who never were accepted or attended Columbia. Data breaches at colleges and universities are common. In the last 20 years American educational institutions experienced 3, 173 data breaches compromising more than 37.6 million records. The worse year for such data breaches was in 2023 when there were 954 data breaches, largely attributable to the MOVEit file transfer software supply chain hack which alone affected more than 800 institutions using the corrupted software. Among the schools suffering a data breach in 2023 as a result of the MOVEit hacking was the University of Georgia where names, birth dates and Social Security numbers were among the compromised information lost affecting 800,000 students, former students, faculty and staff. Colleges and universities present the perfect storm for data breaches as they maintain both vast amounts of valuable intellectual property and research data as well as large amounts of sensitive personal information sought by corporate spies, foreign governments, identity thieves and ransomware gangs. Couple this with often outdated computer security systems, and open and decentralized networks and you have a recipe for disaster. The extensive use of…
2025/08/24 00:53
Whale Activities Drive Shiba Inu Token’s Price Movement in 2024

SHIB's price has been declining throughout 2024 with significant recent drops. Whale activities influence SHIB's price, potentially deepening current trends. Continue Reading:Whale Activities Drive Shiba Inu Token’s Price Movement in 2024 The post Whale Activities Drive Shiba Inu Token’s Price Movement in 2024 appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/08/24 00:52
Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations Surge to 90%

The post Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations Surge to 90% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve rate cut expectations rise sharply, impacting DeFi markets. Expectations increased to 90% after recent Federal Reserve announcements. Potential ripple effects on lending, on-chain liquidity, and DeFi protocols. Traders now assign a 90% probability to a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September 2025, largely increased after Chair Powell’s recent speech, reported by ChainCatcher. The anticipated rate cut underscores the significance for digital asset markets, influencing lending, on-chain liquidity, and DeFi protocols, with expected impact on risk assets like ETH and BTC. Fed’s Rate Cut Expectations Surge to 90% Community and industry participants have signaled interest in the adjustments, though prominent figures remain largely silent on the subject. Aave’s founder, Stani Kulechov, indirectly weighed in by retweeting posts about trading strategies, indicating potential for tactical opportunities within the DeFi sector. Traders are now anticipating a greater likelihood of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, significantly up from prior expectations. Market participants have revised their outlooks following Chair Powell’s recent comments, adjusting strategies in anticipation of cheaper borrowing costs. This scenario bears significant implications for DeFi platforms, possibly leading to increased lending and liquidity operations. There have been mixed reactions from the financial community. Notably, Aave’s founder Stani Kulechov remarked on Twitter about “the art of trading,” suggesting a strategic approach to potential shifts. However, other leaders in the crypto space have remained mostly silent, choosing to watch how developments will unfold. Market Dynamics and Strategic Reactions Anticipated Did you know? Historically, expectations for lower interest rates often boost the valuation of risk assets like cryptocurrencies and stocks. In such environments, DeFi protocols typically benefit from improved liquidity and increased investment interest. Aave (AAVE) currently trades at $358.40, with a market cap nearing $5.45 billion, as per CoinMarketCap. The asset is experiencing a surge in trading volume,…
2025/08/24 00:49
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Could DOGE Reach $1? Cardano Holders Turn To DeSoc

Investors are now questioning whether 2025 could finally be the year that Dogecoin breaks through the psychological barrier. At the […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Could DOGE Reach $1? Cardano Holders Turn To DeSoc appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/24 00:48
Fed-Fueled Crypto Rally Pushes Sentiment Into ‘Greed’ Territory

The post Fed-Fueled Crypto Rally Pushes Sentiment Into ‘Greed’ Territory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto sentiment returned to “Greed” on Saturday as the crypto market surged, following dovish comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that raised speculation of a possible rate cut in September. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which measures overall crypto market sentiment, rose to a “Greed” score of 60 on Saturday, up 10 points from Friday’s “Neutral” reading of 50, after briefly dipping into Fear earlier in the week.  The Crypto Fear & Greed Index returned to Greed on Saturday after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at upcoming rate cuts. Source: alternative.me The rebound came after Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday, where he said that the current conditions in inflation and the labor market “may warrant adjusting” the Fed’s monetary policy stance. ETH is the “most rate-sensitive aspect of crypto” After Powell’s speech, Bitcoin (BTC) surged 5% to $117,300, liquidating $379.88 million in shorts. Meanwhile, Ether (ETH) reclaimed its 2021 all-time highs of $4,878, reaching as high as $4,851, representing an 11.51% increase over the 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. In an X post on the same day, Axie Infinity co-founder Jeffrey “Jiho” Zirlin called Ether the “most rate-sensitive aspect of crypto.” “As interest rates drop, the spread between what can be earned by depositing your stablecoins in DeFi vs. depositing your USD in a bank widens,” he said. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, 75% of market participants anticipate a rate cut at the Sept. 17 Fed meeting. Trading resource The Kobeissi Letter said, “It appears Fed Chair Powell is setting the stage for a September rate cut.” Historically, Fed rate cuts increase liquidity and make riskier assets like crypto more attractive. Crypto market participants were expecting the surge However, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem told Reuters on Friday…
2025/08/24 00:45
China Renaissance investeert $100M in BNB

De bekende investeringsbank China Renaissance maakt een opvallende stap richting crypto. Het bedrijf tekent een strategisch samenwerkingsmemorandum met YZi Labs en kondigt aan maar liefst $100 miljoen te investeren in BNB. Daarmee wil het de eerste beursgenoteerde onderneming in Hongkong worden die BNB officieel toevoegt aan haar digitale portefeuille. Crypto... Het bericht China Renaissance investeert $100M in BNB verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/08/24 00:45
Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks About ETH: Says It’s Chance to Surpass Bitcoin

Analyst and Ethereum bull Tom Lee, whose name we have heard frequently lately, made new statements about ETH. Continue Reading: Ethereum Bull Tom Lee Speaks About ETH: Says It’s Chance to Surpass Bitcoin
2025/08/24 00:44
