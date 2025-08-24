Tradition Meets Innovation In Rio De Janeiro’s Thriving Food Scene
The post Tradition Meets Innovation In Rio De Janeiro’s Thriving Food Scene appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At Marine Resto, the scenic restaurant at Fairmont Copacabana, the menu explores flavors from all regions of Brazil. Tomas Rangel For a few years now, São Paulo has been capturing the attention of food enthusiasts, boasting one of Latin America’s best dining scenes. But Rio de Janeiro, its sister to the northeast, no longer wants to sit under the shadow of South America’s largest city. Rio’s chefs want the Marvelous City to be known for more than the classic feijoada and pão de queijo, and the culinary world is starting to pay attention. Like São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro comprises a cultural melting pot, thanks to immigrants from countries like Japan, Lebanon and Italy adding to the existing Portuguese, African and Amerindian population, resulting in an exciting and varied culinary offer. It’s no accident that Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants chose Rio as host for its annual awards ceremony in 2023 and again in 2024; at the latter, two restaurants from the city’s growing gastronomic scene placed among the Top 50, and one in the Top 100. From the informal barracas serving seafood on the sands of Ipanema and Copacabana, to botecos in the historic Santa Teresa neighborhood where locals eat traditional snacks chased with draft beer and Michelin-starred restaurants where chefs are pushing the envelope to create a new Carioca cuisine, Rio de Janeiro is exploding with culinary excitement. Here are some of the most notable places to visit today in this Cidade Maravilhosa. At Lasai, the chefs craft an ever-changing tasting menu using select local ingredients, vegetables from their gardens, and unique Brazilian condiments. Claudia Alarcón Lasai At this cozy spot in Botafogo, serving only 10 diners per night, chef Rafael Costa e Silva gets daily inspiration from the restaurant’s two organic gardens, the abundance of local seafood,…
