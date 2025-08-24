MEXC börs
Dogecoin Price Holds $0.23 As DOGE Whales Bag 680M Tokens
The post Dogecoin Price Holds $0.23 As DOGE Whales Bag 680M Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Dogecoin price traded near $0.24 after adding 14% in the past 24 hours. The token added about 4% over the past week amid robust bets from DOGE whales. Large holders acquired over 680 million DOGE in August despite retail selling. Dogecoin (DOGE) traded near $0.24 on August 23, 2025, after adding around 14% in the past 24 hours. The token has added about 4% over the week but traded near the flatline in the monthly chart. Amid this, analysts said that steady buying from large holders has supported the DOGE price, providing the recent robust gains. Dogecoin Price Showed Support at $0.23 Market data showed that whales acquired more than 680 million DOGE during August. This accumulation took place while many smaller traders reduced exposure amid broader market concerns. Analysts said the buying pressure from whales helped stabilize the token and helped in its recent declines. The Dogecoin price had struggled with volatility since late July. Frequent swings pushed many retail traders out of the market. Analysts said whale inflows provided some support and kept the token from sliding more sharply. Technical analysts observed a descending triangle pattern on the daily chart. A descending triangle often signals compression of price action into a narrow range. The structure in Dogecoin showed flat support around $0.23, with lower highs forming resistance. Analysts tracked this setup as the apex approached, expecting a sharp move. Ali Martinez, a crypto market analyst, said a break above resistance could send the Dogecoin price toward $0.29. However, he added that a breakdown from support risked pushing the token toward $0.19. Dogecoin Price Analysis | Source: Ali Martinez, X Indicators supported the view of heightened risk. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) showed weakening momentum, while Bollinger Bands pointed to a likely increase in volatility. At…
BitcoinEthereumNews
3 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 for Massive Growth
The post 3 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 for Massive Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Can digital assets born from internet humor transform into engines of generational wealth? The explosive ascent of meme coins has already proved this possible, as coins once dismissed as jokes now command multi-billion-dollar valuations and influence market trends. In 2025, the narrative has shifted further; meme coins are no longer riding just on community hype, but are engineered with precision, offering real rewards, cutting-edge technology, and early access pathways that are drawing serious attention from traders and enthusiasts alike. Among the top contenders in this high-stakes space are MoonBull ($MOBU), Dogecoin ($DOGE), and Shiba Inu ($SHIB), each reshaping how the crypto community evaluates opportunity. Yet only one of them provides true first-mover benefits through an exclusive whitelist. As early access crypto projects redefine wealth-building strategies, investors seeking the best cryptos to join in 2025 must look beyond the memes and into the opportunities these coins offer. MoonBull ($MOBU), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) lead this list of best cryptos to join in 2025, but only one of them is offering true early access power. MoonBull’s whitelist has just gone live, and it’s already being recognized as the most lucrative early access crypto project on the Ethereum network. This isn’t just another meme coin – it’s a masterstroke built to empower degens and meme lovers through utility, scarcity, and shockwave-level staking rewards. The MoonBull whitelist is not open to everyone, and that’s precisely the point. Designed for those who know timing is everything, this exclusive whitelist grants members: The lowest price entry before the Stage 1 presale opens to the public Secret staking rewards that multiply returns for early adopters Bonus token allocations are not available to non-whitelisted users Private hints and roadmap drops that no one else can access This early access crypto project is built on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Lifeline or Last Resort for Struggling Firms?
The post Lifeline or Last Resort for Struggling Firms? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate adoption of crypto in treasury management is growing rapidly. In the first half of 2025, the tally of public companies holding BTC nearly doubled, according to a report from K33 Research. K33 revealed that between December 2024 and June 2025, the number of listed firms with Bitcoin (BTC) on their balance sheets climbed from 70 to 134, amassing a total of 244,991 BTC. The trend is drawing comparisons to earlier waves of corporate gold adoption. “There are clear parallels, particularly around providing a means for investors to access an underlying asset which they may have previously struggled to access,” Mike Foy, chief financial officer at AMINA Bank, told Cointelegraph. Foy said the movement’s sustainability hinges on market specifics and regulatory environments. “Time will tell if this becomes a sustainable trend, but it is clear that strategy has a first mover advantage,” he noted, adding that companies in jurisdictions with limited access to institutional crypto products stand to benefit the most. Top 10 Bitocin treasury firms. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET Related: Monster week for crypto treasury firms with $8B buying blitz Crypto treasuries: lifeline or last resort? Notably, the crypto treasury trend is also fueling skepticism that struggling firms may be using digital assets as a reputational lifeline. Foy acknowledged that the temptation exists for firms under pressure. Last month, biotech firm Windtree Therapeutics disclosed a $60 million purchase agreement with Build and Build Corp. to begin its BNB treasury plan, followed by a $500 million equity line of credit and a $20 million stock-purchase pact to expand its holdings. The company briefly enjoyed a boost in mid-July when it announced the BNB treasury strategy, but shares have since fallen more than 90% from their peak. On Tuesday, Nasdaq announced the biotech firm would be delisted for failing to maintain the $1.00…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Best Ethereum-Based Crypto to Buy as ETH Eyes $4500 Return
The post Best Ethereum-Based Crypto to Buy as ETH Eyes $4500 Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum eyes the $4,500 benchmark again, investors are turning their attention to high-potential players within the Ethereum ecosystem, and Mutuum Finance is one such contender. Mutuum Finance is in presale Stage 6 and is available at $0.035. Value appreciation in the next stage will propel the token to $0.04. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale reached more than $14.75 million raised and more than 15550 token holders. While the broader Ethereum-based crypto market is still volatile in its momentum, Mutuum Finance stands out with its new value proposition, as it is a project to watch with ETH testing key resistance levels. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Is Live Now Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently at presale round 6 for $0.035. MUTM will increase the price to $0.04 in phase 7, 14.29% higher. Early investors in Mutuum Finance will be enjoying more than 400% return on investment when MUTM gains value. The presale has generated more than $14.75 million till now and has gathered more than 15550 individual investors, strongly showcasing the exponential growth of the project. Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Mutuum Finance is hosting a $100,000 giveaway. There will be 10 winners who will each get $10,000 in Mutuum Finance tokens. The giveaway symbolizes the tremendous amount of commitment that the project has towards developing a dedicated and long-term community. The second security and transparency mechanism is the launch of an Official Bug Bounty Program by MUTM in association with CertiK. The project team requests users with a token of appreciation up to a maximum of 50,000 USDT for reporting the potential vulnerabilities of the project. The bounty program is created to offer class-leading security in each class of vulnerabilities. It’s dispersed across the four classes of vulnerability severity, i.e., major, critical, minor, and low. The program also shows that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
ETH/BTC doorbraak: Ethereum begint aan eigen rally
Ethereum lijkt eindelijk uit de schaduw van Bitcoin te stappen. Na bijna acht jaar aan neerwaartse druk is het ETH/BTC paar door een langdurige trendlijn gebroken. Op sociale media noemen traders het een historisch moment dat de toon kan zetten voor een nieuwe fase van Ethereum dominantie, in lijn met... Het bericht ETH/BTC doorbraak: Ethereum begint aan eigen rally verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
AMTD Group Embraces Cryptocurrency for Treasury Reserves by 2025
The post AMTD Group Embraces Cryptocurrency for Treasury Reserves by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: AMTD Group will integrate Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether TGE leads group’s crypto strategy No major market reactions reported AMTD IDEA Group, along with subsidiaries AMTD Digital Inc. and The Generation Essentials Group, announces a $240 million liquid corporate treasury investment in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. This marks a significant shift toward integrating cryptocurrencies in large corporate treasuries, potentially influencing digital asset market dynamics and attracting increased institutional attention. AMTD Targets $240 Million Crypto Treasury by 2025 The integration of digital assets is not new to corporations. However, AMTD’s adoption is noteworthy given its simultaneous impact on three listed companies. Immediate reactions from regulators like SEC and CFTC remain absent, and market impacts are minimal as of today. Government bodies and crypto industry insiders haven’t publicly commented on AMTD’s announcement. The integration plans did not trigger significant on-chain movements in BTC or ETH. No direct quotes available from AMTD IDEA Group executives regarding the newly announced cryptocurrency strategy. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Resilience Amid Corporate Adoption Did you know? When Tesla invested in Bitcoin, it prompted a short-lived price spike. However, AMTD’s move may not produce similar market waves without notable executive or regulatory acknowledgment. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $115,038.17, with a market cap of 2.29 trillion and a dominance of 57.57%, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent movements show a 1.35% decline over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency’s price rose 8.71% over 60 days, signaling resilience amid market volatility. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:35 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts suggest AMTD’s crypto strategy could influence other corporations’ treasury decisions, especially as Bitcoin and Ethereum show signs of steady long-term growth. Data suggests such adoption may augment financial robustness while increasing the focus on regulatory harmonization. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general…
BitcoinEthereumNews
XRP Lawyer Sees $10K ETH Price as Ethereum ETFs Hit $2.8B Inflows in August
Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinGape
Dogecoin Rockets 11% in Fed-Driven Market Rally, What’s Next?
The post Dogecoin Rockets 11% in Fed-Driven Market Rally, What’s Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin saw a sharp surge toward the weekend as markets rose on optimism surrounding a potential rate cut in September. The markets, including cryptocurrencies, rose in the aftermath of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s much awaited speech at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium as traders increased their bets on the likelihood of a September rate cut after Powell said the “shifting balance of risks may warrant an adjustment of policy stance.” Dogecoin surged from $0.208 to $0.242 on Friday, aligning with the broader market rise, which saw Ethereum hit a fresh all-time high in nearly four years. At press time, Dogecoin was still sustaining its daily gains, up 11.17% in the last 24 hours to $0.235 and up 3% weekly. Dogecoin’s trading volume has increased 165% in the last 24 hours to $5.42 billion, as traders flock in to profit from the recent market volatility. You Might Also Like Dogecoin has reclaimed the eighth spot in crypto rankings, with a current market capitalization of $35.52 billion, flipping Tron (TRX) to the ninth spot. What’s next? Analysts are eyeing the potential of an explosive move for Dogecoin in the days ahead. In a recent tweet, Kaleo, a crypto trader, wrote, “Still believe it’s only a matter of time before Dogecoin prints a god candle. Long overdue for an explosive move. The king of memes isn’t dead.” Ali, a crypto analyst, highlights Dogecoin consolidating in a triangle with the potential for a 40% price move. Dogecoin has now well surpassed the daily SMA 50 at $0.218 following Friday’s major move. Going forward, the dog coin would seek to flip this level into support to aim for $0.26 and $0.29 next. If Dogecoin exits its current range between $0.14 and $0.26, a move to $0.4 and $0.48 might be on the table. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Crypto Whales Flock to BlockchainFX: The Best Crypto Presale With 250x Potential, Challenging Other Presales
At just $0.02 per token, BlockchainFX is attracting attention from major crypto whales, with projections pointing to a 250x return […] The post Crypto Whales Flock to BlockchainFX: The Best Crypto Presale With 250x Potential, Challenging Other Presales appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
Could DOGE Reach $1? Cardano Holders Turn To DeSoc
The post Could DOGE Reach $1? Cardano Holders Turn To DeSoc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Dogecoin (DOGE), the beloved meme coin, has long been chasing the elusive $1 milestone. Despite periodic bursts of momentum, DOGE has struggled to sustain rallies above key resistance levels. Investors are now questioning whether 2025 could finally be the year that Dogecoin breaks through the psychological barrier. At the same time, attention within the crypto community is shifting toward smaller-cap projects with powerful catalysts. One of the standout newcomers is DeSoc, a decentralized social media (DeFi-powered) platform that rewards creators with real revenue sharing. With Shiba Inu investors increasingly diversifying, DeSoc’s rise could prove to be one of the most disruptive stories of the year. Cardano (ADA): Momentum Slows As Traders Wait For Catalysts Cardano’s (ADA) recent performance highlights the risks of waiting for delayed upgrades and fading retail enthusiasm. While whales continue to accumulate ADA by moving tokens off exchanges, overall market conviction has weakened. Traders are watching closely for major milestones in total value locked (TVL) or network development, but the lack of near-term catalysts has cooled momentum. Although Cardano remains a long-term bet thanks to its research-driven ethos and staking base, many investors are now hunting for projects that offer faster growth cycles and more immediate use cases. DeSoc: The New Era of Decentralized Social Media Enter DeSoc, the latest entrant into the crypto spotlight. Unlike traditional social media giants, DeSoc combines the power of decentralized finance (DeFi) with a creator-first platform. Users are rewarded for engagement, while creators benefit from real revenue sharing opportunities, transforming how digital communities thrive. DeSoc has already raised over $10 million, with its presale quickly approaching its final week. This rapid fundraising momentum signals strong investor demand and sets the stage for explosive growth when the platform fully launches. The presale buzz is reminiscent of early-stage success stories in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
