Best Ethereum-Based Crypto to Buy as ETH Eyes $4500 Return

The post Best Ethereum-Based Crypto to Buy as ETH Eyes $4500 Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum eyes the $4,500 benchmark again, investors are turning their attention to high-potential players within the Ethereum ecosystem, and Mutuum Finance is one such contender. Mutuum Finance is in presale Stage 6 and is available at $0.035. Value appreciation in the next stage will propel the token to $0.04. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale reached more than $14.75 million raised and more than 15550 token holders. While the broader Ethereum-based crypto market is still volatile in its momentum, Mutuum Finance stands out with its new value proposition, as it is a project to watch with ETH testing key resistance levels. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Is Live Now Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently at presale round 6 for $0.035. MUTM will increase the price to $0.04 in phase 7, 14.29% higher. Early investors in Mutuum Finance will be enjoying more than 400% return on investment when MUTM gains value. The presale has generated more than $14.75 million till now and has gathered more than 15550 individual investors, strongly showcasing the exponential growth of the project. Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Mutuum Finance is hosting a $100,000 giveaway. There will be 10 winners who will each get $10,000 in Mutuum Finance tokens. The giveaway symbolizes the tremendous amount of commitment that the project has towards developing a dedicated and long-term community. The second security and transparency mechanism is the launch of an Official Bug Bounty Program by MUTM in association with CertiK. The project team requests users with a token of appreciation up to a maximum of 50,000 USDT for reporting the potential vulnerabilities of the project. The bounty program is created to offer class-leading security in each class of vulnerabilities. It’s dispersed across the four classes of vulnerability severity, i.e., major, critical, minor, and low. The program also shows that the…