CoinGecko Reveals the Hottest Altcoins Grabbing Investor Attention

The post CoinGecko Reveals the Hottest Altcoins Grabbing Investor Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Crypto traders have been busy scanning the markets, and data from CoinGecko shows which tokens are dominating search trends right now. The list not only highlights big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum but also spotlights unexpected projects climbing the ranks of investor curiosity. Top Movers in CoinGecko’s Search Trends CoinGecko’s latest snapshot of user searches shows a mix of major assets and lesser-known tokens gaining traction: Wayfinder (PROMPT) – $83.3M market cap Beldex (BDX) – $539.3M Ethereum (ETH) – $581.1B Bio Protocol (BIO) – $489.4M Solana (SOL) – $111.5B Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $2.1B Memecoin (MEME) – $211.4M Sui (SUI) – $12.7B Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.27T Altura (ALU) – $40.4M Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $14.7B Aerodrome Finance (AERO) – $1.27B XRP (XRP) – $179.6B Chainlink (LINK) – $17.4B Pepe (PEPE) – $4.5B Spotlight: Bio Protocol (BIO) Steals the Show Among the trending tokens, Bio Protocol (BIO) has been the breakout surprise. The project exploded with a 128.8% rally over the past week, catapulting it into the spotlight and drawing a surge of investor interest. While heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate market cap rankings, BIO’s sudden rise underscores how quickly attention can shift toward smaller, fast-moving projects. With meme coins, gaming tokens, and DeFi projects all making appearances in the most-searched list, the data suggests that traders are casting a wide net across different narratives in search of the next big move. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 13:14
Shiba Inu, PEPE, Dogecoin & Cardano — Best Meme Coins to Buy for 100x Price Pump Potential in 2025

The post Shiba Inu, PEPE, Dogecoin & Cardano — Best Meme Coins to Buy for 100x Price Pump Potential in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Meme coins remain at the center of crypto discussions as investors look for assets that could deliver exponential returns. Analysts are pointing to Shiba Inu, PEPE, Dogecoin, Cardano, and MAGACOIN FINANCE as some of the best meme coins to buy for a 100x price pump potential in 2025. Shiba Inu Analysts Call Time on Breakout Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.00001246, down 10% in the past year, underperforming while Bitcoin surged 90%. However, TradingView analyst Hamidemo believes time is running out for buyers before SHIB begins a breakout. He notes that SHIB has been consolidating for over a year inside a massive triangular pattern. If it breaks, a 528% surge could take SHIB to $0.000078, with some analysts even targeting $0.000115. With many dismissing SHIB in its accumulation phase, analysts argue that it could become one of the fastest movers when sentiment shifts. PEPE Accumulation Signals Growing Interest PEPE, priced at $0.00001048, continues to attract long-term holders despite recent pullbacks. Exchange reserves dropped by 0.5% in the last 30 days, meaning fewer tokens are available on exchanges, while whales increased holdings by 1.5% over the same period. These trends indicate accumulation and faith in its staying power. With nearly half a billion dollars in daily trading volume, PEPE remains a top choice in the meme coin market. As altcoin appetite grows, its loyal community and supply dynamics keep it among the best meme coins to buy for 2025. Dogecoin Maintains Its Meme Coin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 13:09
Chinese Institutions Embrace ETH and SOL Investment Strategies

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/chinese-institutions-invest-eth-sol/
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:09
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Criticizes France Over 'Absurd' 2024 Arrest

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who was arrested last year, says he must return to France every 14 days with no appeal date in sight.
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:06
Crypto: Santiment warns of dangerous frenzy after Powell’s speech

Crypto markets pulse to the beat of the Federal Reserve. As Jerome Powell mentions a possible rate cut in September, Santiment sounds the alarm. Could the current euphoria be hiding a trap for investors? L’article Crypto: Santiment warns of dangerous frenzy after Powell’s speech est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:05
Jordan’s bold digital push; Blue-collar pay goes digital

The post Jordan’s bold digital push; Blue-collar pay goes digital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Jordan’s bold digital push; Blue-collar pay goes digital Jordan has joined the growing list of countries with ambitious plans to embrace wholesale digital transformation across key sectors of its economy, publishing a blueprint and a public consultation to achieve its goals. With the National Digital Transformation Strategy, Jordan is eyeing a complete overhaul of its economy, integrating emerging technologies into public and private sectors. The strategy targets the 2026-2028 timeframe, with residents allowed to submit comments until September 6. Unveiled by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the three-year transformational strategy will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). Leaning on these next-gen technologies, Jordanian authorities are keen to advance digital inclusion while improving gross domestic product (GDP) figures in the coming years. “The plan’s foundations include legislative and regulatory frameworks, innovation and entrepreneurship, strategic partnerships, data, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies,” read the report. A key pillar of Jordan’s digital transformation strategy is the push for digital identity and a secure signature for residents. The country’s digital ID project, Sanad, has already gathered significant steam with authorities mulling the prospects of onboarding 3.5 million persons before the end of the year. Leading financial institutions in the Arab country have signaled an intent to allow digital IDs from citizens seeking banking services. The Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) and the Arab Bank have begun accepting Jordan’s digital ID in place of physical identification cards for financial services. While the blueprint points to a frenetic adoption pace, Jordanian authorities are committed to safe usage of emerging technologies. The public consultation is geared toward fostering public trust in the incoming digital transformation strategy amid ambitious plans to integrate emerging technologies with government services. Jordan is hurtling toward watertight regulation to guide its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 13:04
Huang Licheng used maximum leverage to go long on BTC and ETH, with a holding value of approximately $89.5 million.

According to PANews on August 25, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Huang Licheng is currently long BTC (40x) and ETH (25x) with the maximum leverage. His current holdings are: 15,300 ETH (US$72 million) and 155 BTC (US$17.5 million).
PANews2025/08/25 13:03
Inside the Aave – WLFI proposal: Rumors, revenue sharing, and governance?

The post Inside the Aave – WLFI proposal: Rumors, revenue sharing, and governance? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aave is weighing a partnership with the World Liberty Financial (WLFI). This would give its DAO a share of WLFI tokens and revenues, something that has fueled a debate due to Trump family ties and unclear terms.  A proposal tied to World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is stirring debate in the DeFi space. Especially as fresh details surface around its potential partnership with Aave. Rumors around the Aave-WLFI proposal The plan, first floated in October 2024, suggests that Aave’s governing DAO could secure 7% of WLFI’s governance token supply, along with 20% of revenues from WLFI’s deployment on Aave v3. Now, the move has fueled speculation over token allocations and raised questions. Particularly given WLFI’s high-profile backing from members of U.S President Donald Trump’s family. Over the weekend, Aave founder Stani Kulechov also described this new partnership proposal as “the art of the deal,” emphasizing its potential to expand the ecosystem. However, uncertainty around the details caused volatility in AAVE’s price, with the same dipping from around $385 to as low as $339, before stabilizing at $346.68 at press time. Simply put, this episode saw the token’s value drop by over 3% on the charts.  Rumors that Aave would directly receive 7% of WLFI’s token supply further accelerated the uncertainty around the token and its position in the market.  What’s the reality? Fir its part though, the WLFI team later clarified that this was “false.” The team explained instead that AaveDAO will earn 20% of fees from WLFI’s Aave v3 instance, plus around 7% of WLFI tokens for governance, liquidity mining, and decentralization. According to Colin Wu, the proposal has already cleared AaveDAO governance and has been ratified by WLFI. For context, the plan centers on launching a dedicated WLFI Aave v3 instance to provide stablecoin liquidity for ETH…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 13:03
Top Performing Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, SHIB, DOGE, TRON

The post Top Performing Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, SHIB, DOGE, TRON appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why BlockDAG, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and TRON are seen as the top performing crypto to buy now, with $381M raised and major growth signals ahead. The crypto market in 2025 is entering another strong phase, with traders searching for the top performing crypto to buy now as energy shifts toward presales and leading altcoins. Established names like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and TRON continue to capture attention, but a rising Layer-1 contender is stealing the spotlight. BlockDAG (BDAG) has quickly become the one generating the most excitement. With over $381 million already raised in its presale and a growing user base of 2.5 million mobile miners alongside 19,300 ASIC miners sold, BlockDAG is proving that adoption is already happening before launch. Currently priced at $0.0276 in Batch 29, projections place its post-listing value at $1, making this one of the most talked-about entry points in recent years. This mix of strong design, expanding adoption, and market momentum has solidified BlockDAG’s position among the top performing crypto to buy now. BlockDAG Building Its Case with $381M Raised BlockDAG is setting new benchmarks for presale success, crossing the $381 million mark on its way to a $600M goal. Each stage continues to sell out quickly, with Batch 29 pricing locked at $0.0276. The projected listing price near $1 suggests an upside of nearly 35x for those who enter at current levels. Unlike many projects that rely on hype alone, BlockDAG (BDAG) is built on solid groundwork. Its hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work model delivers both security and speed, positioning it as a serious challenger in the Layer-1 space. Real adoption is also visible: the X1 mobile miner app has gained more than 2.5 million users worldwide, opening mining access to everyday participants. Alongside that, 19,300 ASIC miners have been purchased, generating…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 13:02
$400T TradFi market is a huge runway for tokenized RWAs: Animoca

RWA tokenization value recently surged to an all-time high, with more to come from TradFi's $400 trillion addressable market, researchers say. Tokenized real-world assets could eventually represent trillions of dollars worth of traditional finance assets in a multichain future, according to Animoca.“The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” said researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan in an August research paper from Web3 digital property firm Animoca Brands.The researchers found that the tokenized real-world asset (RWA) sector is just a small fraction ($26 billion) of the total addressable market currently, which is over $400 trillion. Read more
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:01
