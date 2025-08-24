2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Pepe Coin Price Forecast: Pepe Dips 6.94% Amid Downside Fears, While Arctic Pablo Presale Skyrockets With 809% ROI

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts often find themselves pondering: Is this the next big thing or just another fleeting trend? Pepe Coin (PEPE) […] The post Pepe Coin Price Forecast: Pepe Dips 6.94% Amid Downside Fears, While Arctic Pablo Presale Skyrockets With 809% ROI appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001036-5.47%
Coindoo2025/08/24 02:15
Get In Before $0.008 Hits: Arctic Pablo Offers Rare 100% Bonus Code As Shiba Inu and Cheems Blow Up

Ever wondered what crypto gem might become the next 100x story? While the big players dominate headlines, quieter projects are often the ones rewriting the rules and the profits. Shiba Inu is back in the spotlight after announcing ecosystem upgrades, and Cheems has unleashed a fresh wave of interest through NFT-based rewards. But the real […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05902+4.07%
GET
GET$0.010126--%
SuperRare
RARE$0.0547-3.84%
Coinstats2025/08/24 02:15
Chill Now or Miss Out: Arctic Pablo’s 37th Bonus Phase Races Past $3.5M, Best Crypto to Buy Today While Dogecoin and Dogwifhat Trend Higher

Arctic Pablo shines as the Best Crypto to Buy Today. Discover APC’s massive presale, Dogecoin’s rise, and Dogwifhat’s buzz in the crypto market.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.011342-9.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00676-2.31%
Blockchainreporter2025/08/24 02:15
875% Dogecoin Liquidation Imbalance, DOGE Price to Explode?

The post 875% Dogecoin Liquidation Imbalance, DOGE Price to Explode? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE), the king of meme coins, has registered a significant uptick in price. In the last 24 hours, the price climbed by more than 11%, setting up a liquidation imbalance of 875% within the past hour. Bearish traders hit hard as DOGE price surges As per CoinGlass data, bearish traders suffered more as they were stunned by the price shift. Short position traders saw $700,590 as the price of the meme coin rose steadily following a shift in broader market dynamics. As of this writing, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.2359, representing an 11.34% increase in the last 24 hours. DOGE soared to an intraday peak of $0.2417 before experiencing a slight decline. You Might Also Like The trading volume remains high as it spiked by 165.15% to $5.42 billion in the last 24 hours. This suggests that investors are excited by the increased price performance in the Dogecoin ecosystem. Meanwhile, those betting long on DOGE also witnessed a negligible loss of $71,880 within the same time frame. The broader market dynamics and rotation of funds into altcoins have paid off for DOGE in the last 24 hours. Investors are embracing riskier assets in the market as recovery kicks in. Additionally, Dogecoin’s correlation with Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has supported the current rebound move of the meme coin. Notably, Bitcoin has, within this same time frame, achieved stability above the $115,000 level. Is Dogecoin price rally toward $0.30 possible? Interestingly, less than 96 hours ago, popular on-chain analyst, Ali Martinez, had hinted that DOGE was consolidating and preparing for a possible 40% price increase. You Might Also Like As highlighted by Martinez, the meme coin could take a while before it attains this level of price gain. If it materializes, the asset could hit $0.30. A lot might rest…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10048+0.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1239-4.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020294-1.84%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 02:12
Solana Price Builds Strength, With Chainlink

The post Solana Price Builds Strength, With Chainlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Right now, big investors are taking big risks in crypto. The Chainlink price is going up, the Solana price is holding steady, and Ethereum’s latest meme generator, Layer Brett, is getting a lot of attention. All of these projects seem to be growing quickly, but the real question is which one could make the most money. Can Solana go up to $260 shortly? Will Chainlink go above $30 and set new records? Or is Layer Brett going to go up 100x after its presale? This article talks about the recent price changes and a few reasons why these coins are getting attention from investors. Solana Holding Strong for the Next Move SOL Strategies now has 400,909 SOL, which is more than it had before because it reinvested validator earnings. The Solana price is going up, with higher highs and higher lows. The bulls are in charge as long as the Solana price stays above $162. The Value Area High is the major resistance level, and if it breaks, the Solana price might go up to $260. Strong volume inflows show that there is demand, and small dips to $162 may be good places to buy more Solana. Chainlink Aiming Higher The Chainlink price has been trading between $21.00 and $27.00 over the past week. The Chainlink price faced notable selling pressure around the $26.90 zone not so long ago. $26.50, $28.00, and $29.50 are short-term goals, while $30.92 and $35.00 are mid-term goals. The trend is positive, with significant inflows and moving averages below the Chainlink price. The RSI is over 70, which could mean a brief correction before the trend continues. A closing over $26.90 might open up higher levels, and scaling in is thought to be the safer approach. Layer Brett: The Layer 2 Memecoin With…
Solana
SOL$200.77-3.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05902+4.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10048+0.16%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 02:11
Solana Price Builds Strength, With Chainlink – Big Investors Accumulate Ethereum’s Meme Machine Tipped To 100x

All of these projects seem to be growing quickly, but the real question is which one could make the most […] The post Solana Price Builds Strength, With Chainlink – Big Investors Accumulate Ethereum’s Meme Machine Tipped To 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.05902+4.07%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003666+2.28%
Coindoo2025/08/24 02:11
VanEck and Jito Submit S-1 for JitoSOL ETF

The post VanEck and Jito Submit S-1 for JitoSOL ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: VanEck and Jito file for a Solana-backed ETF. Awaiting SEC approval and market reactions. Could enhance institutional interest in staking. VanEck and Jito have filed an S-1 with the SEC for a proposed VanEck JitoSOL ETF, the first ETF fully backed by Solana’s JitoSOL token. This potential ETF listing could integrate liquid staking into traditional finance, influencing market access to blockchain yields and spurring broader institutional adoption if approved. VanEck and Jito Aim for Solana-Backed ETF Approval VanEck, a major asset manager, alongside Jito, has officially submitted an S-1 form to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing introduces the first ETF fully supported by Solana’s JitoSOL token. The collaborative initiative was cultivated over months, involving close interactions with regulatory entities. Principal figures within VanEck and Jito have emphasized the bridging of decentralized and traditional finance. The potential introduction of this ETF into the market represents a significant shift towards integrating liquid staking tokens within traditional finance frameworks. The anticipated approval could channel substantial institutional capital into the existing Solana staking ecosystem, increasing the depth of liquidity pools. “We’ve been very selective with our single-token ETF filings this year, but today’s S-1 for the VanEck JitoSOL ETF matters. If listed, it would represent a new piece of market infrastructure that bridges DeFi innovation with TradFi accessibility.” – Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research, VanEck Potential Impacts: Institutional Interest and Market Liquidity Did you know? VanEck previously launched the first Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs in 2024. Such launches historically increase the liquidity for underlying assets and significantly influence market dynamics, particularly in driving institutional capital towards crypto investments. According to CoinMarketCap data, Jito Staked SOL, symbolized as JITOSOL, currently trades at $249.09, with a market cap of $3.08 billion. Recent price upticks include a 3.12% rise…
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Solana
SOL$200.77-3.45%
Capverse
CAP$0.06577+0.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 02:10
Dogecoin’s Price Escalates Amid Rising Interest

Dogecoin has witnessed a remarkable price jump, climbing to $0.24, amid a substantial surge in trading volume, which has almost doubled in comparison to previous months. This upward trend evidences a growing attraction from institutional players.Continue Reading:Dogecoin’s Price Escalates Amid Rising Interest
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09921+24.01%
Coinstats2025/08/24 02:08
Palantir: Opportunity of a Lifetime or Bubble of the Century?

Unknown to the general public but omnipresent behind the scenes of power, Palantir works with governments and multinationals by exploiting data. Valued at over 400 billion dollars after a 2000% increase since 2023, it represents either the investment opportunity of a generation or the next speculative bubble ready to burst. L’article Palantir: Opportunity of a Lifetime or Bubble of the Century? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
READY
READY$0.003208--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06177+0.06%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000399-9.52%
Coinstats2025/08/24 02:05
Ripple’s XRP Is Now a Top 100 Global Asset — Here’s What It Means

Ripple now stands close to Deutsche Telekom, Shopify, and Commonwealth Bank.
XRP
XRP$2.9477-2.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000358+0.28%
CryptoPotato2025/08/24 02:02
Trendikad uudised

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets