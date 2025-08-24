Solana Price Builds Strength, With Chainlink

The post Solana Price Builds Strength, With Chainlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Right now, big investors are taking big risks in crypto. The Chainlink price is going up, the Solana price is holding steady, and Ethereum’s latest meme generator, Layer Brett, is getting a lot of attention. All of these projects seem to be growing quickly, but the real question is which one could make the most money. Can Solana go up to $260 shortly? Will Chainlink go above $30 and set new records? Or is Layer Brett going to go up 100x after its presale? This article talks about the recent price changes and a few reasons why these coins are getting attention from investors. Solana Holding Strong for the Next Move SOL Strategies now has 400,909 SOL, which is more than it had before because it reinvested validator earnings. The Solana price is going up, with higher highs and higher lows. The bulls are in charge as long as the Solana price stays above $162. The Value Area High is the major resistance level, and if it breaks, the Solana price might go up to $260. Strong volume inflows show that there is demand, and small dips to $162 may be good places to buy more Solana. Chainlink Aiming Higher The Chainlink price has been trading between $21.00 and $27.00 over the past week. The Chainlink price faced notable selling pressure around the $26.90 zone not so long ago. $26.50, $28.00, and $29.50 are short-term goals, while $30.92 and $35.00 are mid-term goals. The trend is positive, with significant inflows and moving averages below the Chainlink price. The RSI is over 70, which could mean a brief correction before the trend continues. A closing over $26.90 might open up higher levels, and scaling in is thought to be the safer approach. Layer Brett: The Layer 2 Memecoin With…