2025-08-25 Monday

Ethereum Soars to New Heights

The cryptocurrency market witnessed a remarkable surge as Ethereum’s value soared above $4,800 within a single day, establishing a fresh all-time high. This notable upswing led to significant liquidations across cryptocurrencies, primarily affecting Ethereum-themed transactions.Continue Reading:Ethereum Soars to New Heights
Coinstats2025/08/24 02:38
“Ripple Receives SEC Approval, Profits Soar

The post “Ripple Receives SEC Approval, Profits Soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Green Mining Era Opens New Opportunities for Cryptocurrency Investors August 13, 2025—New York—Ripple Labs has just received rare approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), clearing a major hurdle and allowing it to more freely raise private capital. This follows the dismissal of an appeal related to a 2023 court ruling that barred Ripple from using Regulation D, a common fundraising method for accredited investors not formally registered with the SEC. The SEC lifted the ban in May, citing “good cause,” as part of a broader settlement. While this doesn’t erase Ripple’s past problems, it means they can now sell XRP to private investors, increasing liquidity and facilitating growth. XRP surged to $3.29, up over 4% today, 11% this week, and 481% year-to-date, far outperforming both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Amidst XRP’s booming growth, SAVVY MINING emerged, aiming to help investors convert XRP into a stable daily income without the need for mining equipment or technical skills. SAVVY MINING is a UK-registered green cloud mining platform operating over 80 mining farms worldwide powered entirely by renewable energy. Using intelligent AI technology, SAVVY MINING allows users to easily convert cryptocurrencies like XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDT into stable mining returns without any investment. How to Start Mining 1: Visit https://savvymining.com/ to claim your $15 free mining bonus 2: Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and goals 3: Start earning daily returns—with flexible withdrawals or reinvestment Savvy Mining’s latest contract plans: ⦁ Free Contract: $15 principal, 1-day term → $15.60 cashback ⦁ Trial Contract: $100 principal, 2-day term → $107.32 cashback ⦁ Standard Contract: $1,200 principal, 12-day term → $1,404.48 cashback ⦁ Classic Contract: $4,500 principal, 30-day term → $6,579 cashback ⦁ Premium Contract: $15,800 principal, 45-day term → $28,313.60 cashback ⦁ Super Contract: $300,000 USD Principal, 45-Day…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 02:35
Solana Price To Face More Sideways Action Before Real Breakout, Keep Your Eyes On These Coins In The Meantime

The Solana price has been under the microscope, and the consensus among analysts is clear: expect more sideways action before any major breakout. While many have their eyes glued to SOL, smart traders are shifting focus to fresh presale tokens like Layer Brett (LBRETT), which is making headlines for its explosive potential. Experts are boldly […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 02:34
Cardano and Solana Show Weak Momentum — Will Nexchain AI Presale Token Change That Trend?

The post Cardano and Solana Show Weak Momentum — Will Nexchain AI Presale Token Change That Trend? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano and Solana displayed weak momentum as markets closed on August 22, 2025. Cardano’s ADA traded at $0.8363, reflecting a 3.5% daily decline with a market capitalization of $29.85 billion. Its trading volume dropped to $1.22 billion in the last 24 hours, marking a sharp 31.15% fall. On August 22, 2025, at 2:45 PM, ADA traded at $0.8366, down 3.78%, while Solana’s SOL dropped 2.30% to $180.04. Both assets showed downward momentum despite brief intraday recoveries. ADA faced heavier selling pressure, while SOL experienced a more moderate retracement. In contrast, Nexchain AI’s presale token demonstrated strong fundraising performance in Stage 26, suggesting a different market trajectory. Weak Momentum for Cardano and Solana At the time of press, a CoinMarketCap chart reveals a close market action. Cardano’s ADA showed consistent downward pressure during the trading session, failing to sustain recovery attempts. The decline extended to both its price and market capitalization, reflecting a weak investor outlook. In addition, the volume contraction of 31.15% underscored limited participation, further weighing on ADA’s performance. Source: CoinMarketCap The comparative chart reveals that ADA trails behind Solana throughout most of the session. Meanwhile, Solana’s SOL faced its own challenges, falling 2.30% and closing with reduced momentum. Both ADA and SOL struggled to stabilize, indicating weakened sentiment across two of the leading blockchain assets. Nexchain AI Presale Token Progress While Cardano and Solana slowed, Nexchain AI continued advancing with its Presale Token offering. In Stage 26, the price reached $0.104 per NEX. Funds raised totaled $9,213,790 out of the $10,125,000 target. Nexchain aims to raise $90.6 million in total, representing 32% of the supply. Security protocols are reinforced through CERTIK, enhancing investor confidence during the presale stage. Nexchain introduces a blockchain infrastructure built with artificial intelligence, integrating scalability, interoperability, and security. With features such as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 02:32
US Court Grants Stay In Coinbase Biometric Data Lawsuit — Details

In the latest development, an Illinois judge has granted a motion to pause proceedings in a lawsuit against US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. This decision would suspend further actions in the crypto company’s court case involving alleged violations of the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). How Another Case Could Decide The Outcome Of Coinbase Lawsuit […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/24 02:30
Flipflop Launches 30 Projects, Introducing a Bitcoin-Inspired Launchpad on Solana

Today, on August 23, Flipflop has announced the launch of its first 30 projects, marking a significant milestone in the history of blockchain. Each project receives consistent attention from the community, demonstrating steady growth. Flipflop is the first launchpad built on Solana, leveraging Bitcoin halving and the difficulty mechanism. Flipflop launches its first 30 projects, creating a mini Bitcoin value launch platformhttps://t.co/M5zZXYgPGxOn August 23, Flipflop launched its first 30 projects, which are steadily gaining momentum. Deployed on the Solana chain, Flipflop is the first truly fair launch… pic.twitter.com/TrJW0Wd5qN— flipflopGlobal (@flipfloplaunch) August 23, 2025 The platform is resistant to the “pump and dump” mechanism, considering steady and upward growth. The platform is the first-ever launchpad that ensures sustainable development with stronger community trust. Flipflop has announced this strategic launch through its official social media platform, X. Flipflop Supports Fair Launch to Show Unique Approach The “pump and dump” culture that is often associated with crypto projects receives an opposite stance from Flipflop. The platform instead supports stability, providing the community with rewards, development, and long-term holding. The URC referral code system, along with a robust refund mechanism, advocates this unique vision. Through these measures, the platform can protect intellectual property and project reputation while protecting speculative risks of fan communities. Al minting fees are directly funneled to liquidity to solidify the groundwork for sustainable growth, along with market confidence. Flipflop to Support an AI-powered Future for Community Expansion Flipflop, along with its fair launch framework, is set to represent a strong social mechanism, encouraging community governance with ecosystem expansion. Through this incentive, the users are able to consider decision-making that will accelerate a consistent environment for the shared goal of collective growth.  Flipflop aims to blend its system with artificial intelligence that will help tokens in their automated launch. Flipflop leverages this future-ready feature for a steady and simplified project building. With this initiative, the innovators and builders will access the platform with more ease. Flipflop’s first 30 projects gain attraction; with this, the platform is poised to cement its position as a trailblazer to transform the launch platforms. The platform aims to blend the Bitcoin mechanism along with Solana’s scalability. By doing this, it resists short-term volatility while laying a foundation for fair and community-powered crypto launches. 
Coinstats2025/08/24 02:30
Justin Sun Named Best Blockchain Innovator at UK AI Agent Hackathon by Imperial College London, TRON DAO is Title Sponsor

The post Justin Sun Named Best Blockchain Innovator at UK AI Agent Hackathon by Imperial College London, TRON DAO is Title Sponsor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Geneva, Switzerland, August 25, 2025  – TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), proudly served as the Title Sponsor of the second UK AI Agent Hackathon, hosted by the Imperial Blockchain Group from Imperial College London, one of the world’s most prestigious universities. Held from August 2 to August 24, the event brought together more than 400 participants from Oxford University, University College London, King’s College London, the University of Southampton, and more. TRON Recognized in Blockchain Innovation A major highlight of the event was the recognition of Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, who received the ‘Best Blockchain Innovator’ Award for TRON’s pioneering role in stablecoin adoption, DeFi innovation, and the advancement of real-world blockchain applications. Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for the TRON DAO, delivered a keynote speech highlighting TRON’s ongoing growth and innovation. He emphasized that TRON’s reliable and scalable infrastructure provides the computational scale and efficiency required for next-generation AI agent applications, with the potential to transform sectors from financial services to autonomous technologies. TRON Bounty Challenge Spurs Innovation  TRON DAO enriched the hackathon experience by introducing a bounty challenge with prizes totaling $10,000 USD. Participants were tasked with integrating leading AI agent SDKs, such as LangChain and Superagent, with the TRON blockchain to demonstrate practical on-chain functionality. The bounty featured four distinct categories, each designed to highlight practical applications of AI agents on the TRON network. AI Agent SDK Integration Track (Prize: $2,500) AI Wallet Management Agent Track (Prize: $2,000) AI-Powered Payments Infrastructure Track (Prize: $2,500) AI DeFi Products & Services Track (Prize: $3,000) The bounty program drew a wide range of innovative submissions, ranging from automated trading algorithms to AI-driven financial advisory tools, all leveraging TRON’s high-performance blockchain capabilities. TRON DAO’s Ecosystem Development…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 02:20
Stop treating tokens like payday buttons — they’re infrastructure

The post Stop treating tokens like payday buttons — they’re infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion from Corey Billington, Co-Founder and CEO at Blubird. Most token launches play out the same way. Founders spend weeks buried in spreadsheets, lawyers churn out disclaimers, and influencers start teasing “TGE soon.” Behind the scenes, though, private round investors are just waiting for cliffs to end so they can dump. Circulating supply spikes, token price tanks, and social media fills with threads about “unlock risk.” Somewhere in the mess, we forget the obvious: tokens are infrastructure, not short-term fundraising tools. I’ve worked with over 80 teams, and the same pattern keeps coming up. Founders rush to mint a token so they can raise without touching equity. Then they try to backfill utility into the product later — a strategy that rarely succeeds. That backwards approach is what leads to all the usual failures: oversized insider allocations, unlock schedules that make no sense, and “use cases” that no one actually uses. At that point, every token purchase is just helping someone else cash out. Why Raising First and Figuring It Out Later Breaks Everything When your token’s main job is to raise money, you’re walking into two problems: legal risk and market damage. On the legal side, if your token doesn’t have real utility from the start, it starts looking like a security — and the SEC isn’t known for nuance. You can call it a utility token, but the Howey Test doesn’t care about your pitch deck. And if you pair that with a fast emissions schedule and the token price crashes — don’t be surprised if frustrated holders come knocking. But the real damage is strategic. Projects that treat the token like a fundraising shortcut almost never have a plan for what happens after launch. They end up building around cliffs,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 02:16
Best Crypto Presale 2025 Amid Market FUD: BNB Price Crashes While MAGACOIN Finance Ranked 1 Pick

Crypto markets remain volatile as Bitcoin faces downward pressure and BNB records fresh dips. Yet amid the uncertainty, MAGACOIN Finance has surfaced as the best crypto presale 2025, offering early investors a 50% bonus with the code PATRIOT50X. Market FUD Intensifies as Bitcoin Struggles The broader market is battling heavy selling pressure as Bitcoin fell […] Continue Reading: Best Crypto Presale 2025 Amid Market FUD: BNB Price Crashes While MAGACOIN Finance Ranked 1 Pick
Coinstats2025/08/24 02:16
Brazil’s Crypto Tax Grab Signals What’s Coming Next

The post Brazil’s Crypto Tax Grab Signals What’s Coming Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Robin Singh, CEO of Koinly Crypto may be the first tax lever governments pull when scrambling for more revenue, if Brazil’s recent move is anything to go by. In June, Brazil scrapped its tax exemption for minor crypto gains and introduced a flat 17.5% tax on all capital gains from digital assets, regardless of the amount. The decision was part of a broader effort by the Brazilian government to bolster revenue through increased taxation of financial markets.  This is more than a local tax tweak. A clear pattern is emerging where governments are finding ways to extract more tax from the asset class. Around the world, policymakers are taking a fresh look at crypto as a revenue opportunity.  A global pattern is beginning to emerge It was only in 2023 that Portugal brought in a 28% tax on crypto gains held for less than a year, a significant change for a country that had long treated crypto as tax-free. The real question now is how long countries with crypto-friendly tax policies can hold the line before following suit, and which will be the next to tighten the screws. Germany, for example, currently exempts crypto gains from capital gains tax if the assets are held for more than one year. Even for holdings under a year, gains of up to 600 euros ($686) annually remain tax-free.  Meanwhile, the United Kingdom offers a broader 3,000 pounds ($3,976) capital gains tax-free allowance on all assets, including crypto, although that amount was slashed by 50% from 6,000 pounds in 2023, signaling possible further cuts in the future. Retail investor gray zone coming to a close While it might seem like a small change, further reducing the 3,000-pound threshold could generate significant tax revenue, especially with recent Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) data showing that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 02:15
