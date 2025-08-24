2025-08-25 Monday

Bitcoin Just Won't Stay Down – Is $150K Next?

Bitcoin Just Won’t Stay Down – Is $150K Next?

The post Bitcoin Just Won’t Stay Down – Is $150K Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin is proving unusually resilient in 2025, with every fresh peak followed by a gentler pullback than before. After briefly falling below $112,000 yesterday—its lowest level since early August—the coin quickly bounced back, continuing a trend that analysts say highlights strong institutional support. Just last week, Bitcoin surged to nearly $125,000, marking its fifth all-time high of the year. Each retracement since January has been less dramatic, signaling that deeper liquidity and steady demand from corporate treasuries are helping to stabilize the market. Coinbase’s David Duong described the ongoing rally as one of the most significant periods for digital assets, pointing to institutional inflows and clearer regulation as the key drivers. He suggested that this behavior could mark a turning point in how investors price Bitcoin’s role within global markets. The strength has stood out even against broader uncertainty. In April, when President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, Bitcoin managed to stay above $80,000 while traditional markets came under pressure. Analysts say ETFs and crypto-focused companies have been instrumental in sustaining that momentum. DYOR CEO Ben Kurland noted that the shrinking dips and quicker recoveries after each peak are evidence of a maturing market, shaped by long-term holders and investors with conviction. Looking ahead, traders are eyeing September’s Federal Reserve meeting. A rate cut could spark the next leg of the rally, while a delay might bring short-term selling. Still, experts believe any eventual correction. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 02:59
SUI ecosysteem komt op stoom met steun van grote spelers

SUI ecosysteem komt op stoom met steun van grote spelers

De altcoin markt begint weer tot leven te komen en het Sui ecosysteem staat in het middelpunt van de belangstelling. Volgens analist Michaël van de Poppe is SUI op weg naar een flinke doorbraak, en de cijfers geven hem voorlopig gelijk. De recente listing op Robinhood en de opkomst van... Het bericht SUI ecosysteem komt op stoom met steun van grote spelers verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/08/24 02:50
Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding

Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding

Dubai, UAE, August 23rd, 2025, Chainwire Pepeto ($PEPETO) is wrapping up Stage 10 of its presale, with overall investment now surpassing $6.28 million and millions of tokens sold. With Stage 10 now active, Pepeto has already sold a significant portion of its presale allocation. Pepeto’s Growth Overview Several key factors are fueling Pepeto’s milestone presale: Ethereum-Based Foundation : Built on Ethereum, Pepeto benefits from the security and recognition of the network while introducing unique utilities.Viral Community Engagement : Over 100,000 active followers across socials continue to amplify Pepeto’s story, making it one of the most discussed presales of 2025.Dual Security Audits : Fully audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving cautious investors more confidence in the project’s legitimacy.Strategic Tokenomics : A fixed supply of 420T tokens, mirroring Pepe, with allocations for presale, staking (242% APY), marketing, and liquidity, designed to support sustainable growth.Utility-Backed Ecosystem : A demo version of the Pepeto Exchange has already been displayed on socials, showcasing the zero-fee exchange, swap tech, and bridge. Applications are opening for Web3 projects to list in Stage 2. While its branding taps into meme culture, Pepeto is positioning itself as a token with real value. Its ecosystem includes a zero-fee exchange, PepetoSwap, and a cross-chain bridge, while staking rewards of 242% APY incentivize long-term holding. The project has also completed audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added assurance of security. Reaching $6,287,248 in total investment places Pepeto among the most notable meme coins gaining significant backing. The team behind this project believes that with this level of capital raised, they'll be able to drive global marketing efforts, secure top-tier listings, and expand ecosystem functions that strengthen long-term adoption. Pepeto’s Demo Exchange Displayed Before Listing One of Pepeto’s strongest signals of seriousness is the release of its demo exchange ahead of listing, as well as its story being derived from the frog themed project PEPE. Shared across its official social channels, the demo showcases how the platform will function as a hub for meme coin trading. By opening the door for legitimate projects to apply for listings, Pepeto is positioning itself as more than just a presale token, it is setting up infrastructure to support the sector long-term. Decentralized News Video mentioning Pepeto: This kind of development doesn’t just create short-term awareness. It gives users a glimpse of the product in action, adding credibility and offering a pathway for consistent activity once the exchange goes live. Countdown to Pepeto’s Launch Built on Ethereum and backed by a growing community of over 100,000, Pepeto is making its case as a contender in the meme projects space of 2025. With its zero-fee exchange, swap, bridge, and staking rewards of 242% APY, the project combines meme appeal with tangible functionality, a mix rarely seen in this category. About $PEPETO Pepeto is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that merges the viral appeal of meme culture with the robust utility of a next-generation ecosystem. Featuring a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge, high-yield staking and hype, $PEPETO is setting a new standard for what a meme coin can achieve in 2025 and beyond. For more information about Pepeto, users can visit: The official website: https://pepeto.io X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin Telegram channel: https://t.me/pepeto_channel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/ Disclaimer:  To purchase PEPETO tokens, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io . Users are encouraged to follow only the official channels as some malicious actors are attempting to mislead investors with fake platforms. Pepeto is the source of this content. Users are advised to do their own research when investing and reading about cryptocurrencies.ContactRelationship managerDaniel B.info@tokenwire.io Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats 2025/08/24 02:49
Why Investing Just $300 in OZAK AI Could Be Smarter Than Holding Dogecoin

Why Investing Just $300 in OZAK AI Could Be Smarter Than Holding Dogecoin

The post Why Investing Just $300 in OZAK AI Could Be Smarter Than Holding Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI has quickly positioned itself as one of the most exciting new projects in the crypto space, with its presale already raising over $2.27 million and selling more than 800 million OZ tokens during its 5th presale stage. With AI being the hottest trend in tech and crypto, Ozak AI is carving out a niche that could deliver exponential gains for early backers. For small investors considering where to put their money, the question is simple: could a $300 investment in Ozak AI outperform holding Dogecoin in 2025 and beyond? Many analysts believe the answer is yes. Dogecoin’s Slowing Momentum Dogecoin has enjoyed an incredible run over the last few years, transforming from a meme-inspired joke into a multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency. Its rise has largely been fueled by its community, cultural relevance, and high-profile endorsements from figures like Elon Musk. However, Dogecoin faces a challenge—it lacks fundamental utility beyond being a meme coin. While DOGE remains popular for payments and tipping, it doesn’t have a unique value proposition compared to new AI-driven altcoins. Currently, Dogecoin’s growth trajectory looks more modest. Even optimistic predictions only suggest Dogecoin could double or triple in the next major bull cycle, potentially trading between $0.20 and $0.30. While this could deliver gains, it is a far cry from the exponential potential offered by presale projects like Ozak AI. Why Ozak AI Could Deliver Bigger Gains Ozak AI’s attraction lies in both timing and innovation. The project combines artificial intelligence with blockchain to create an ecosystem that can serve DeFi, trading automation, and other AI-powered crypto solutions. With AI technology booming across industries, investors are eyeing Ozak AI as a token that sits at the intersection of two explosive markets. The OZ presale price of Ozak AI is just $0.01, giving retail investors a rare chance…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 02:47
Tokenized Treasury Sector Surpasses July High, Setting New Record

Tokenized Treasury Sector Surpasses July High, Setting New Record

The total value locked (TVL) in tokenized U.S. Treasuries has climbed back to its peak, hitting $7.42 billion on Aug. 23, slightly above the previous record of $7.41 billion set on July 16. Institutional U.S. Bond Tokens Hit $7.42B Across 49 Products The latest figures from rwa.xyz show growth of 1.41% from a week ago, […]
Coinstats 2025/08/24 02:45
Bitcoin Accounts for 1.7% of Global Money 16 Years After Inception: River

Bitcoin Accounts for 1.7% of Global Money 16 Years After Inception: River

The post Bitcoin Accounts for 1.7% of Global Money 16 Years After Inception: River appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) grew to account for about 1.7% of global money, a figure that includes aggregate M2 money supply data for all major fiat currencies, the largest minor currencies, and gold’s market cap, according to River, a Bitcoin financial services company. “In 16 years, Bitcoin went up to 1.7% of global money,” River said. The company weighed Bitcoin’s market cap against a $112.9 trillion basket of fiat currencies and $25.1 trillion in hard money, which excluded silver, platinum, and exotic metals like palladium. The data assumes Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.4 trillion, which it topped earlier in August. However, BTC’s current market cap is approximately $2.29 trillion, which brings its total share of global money down to around 1.66% at the time of this writing. Bitcoin market cap compared to global money. Source: River Bitcoin and gold continue to claim a greater share of the global money pie as central banks around the world inflate their fiat currencies through excessive money printing, destroying purchasing power and driving investors to hard money alternatives. Related: Crypto sentiment returns to Greed as Bitcoin and Ether spike on Fed speech US Federal Reserve chair signals coming rate cuts and continued monetary expansion United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell delivered a keynote address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming on Friday, signaling impending interest rate cuts and continued monetary expansion. Powell said: “Our policy rate is now 100 basis points (BPS) closer to neutral than it was a year ago, and the stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance.” The price of Bitcoin surged by over 2% in response to Powell’s speech, hitting a price of about $116,000 per BTC on Friday. Federal Reserve…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 02:45
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple To $10 In 2025? Why Investors Are Accumulating Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Instead

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple To $10 In 2025? Why Investors Are Accumulating Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Instead

The post XRP Price Prediction: Ripple To $10 In 2025? Why Investors Are Accumulating Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Ripple (XRP) hangs in balance over speculations of hitting a valuation of $10 in 2025, investors are increasingly shifting their focus to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in private. Mutuum Finance phase 6 presale is currently selling the token for $0.035.  Investors who purchase the token today have a high chance of seeing a minimum ROI of 500% within weeks to months. Mutuum Finance presale has already received more than $14.75 million in capital and onboarded more than 15550 token holders to date. As XRP moves through the market, Mutuum Finance is gaining traction for being ahead of DeFi innovations and accumulation trends that show strategic positioning versus hype-driven speculation. XRP Price Prediction: Capitalizing on Market Volatility in 2025 XRP currently sits at approximately $2.93, having risen 1.38% from the previous close. The token has seen its price swing between $2.83 and $2.98 during the day, which indicates that there is still market volatility. Analysts are monitoring key support levels of $2.85 and $2.74, with a measured target of $2.40 should the downtrend persist. Market sentiment is being manipulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) delay to make a ruling on XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) proposals, setting timelines for decisions to late October.  This volatility, together with risk-averse investor sentiment ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech, has added to the bearish pressure on the price of XRP. Despite all that, optimists still maintain a positive outlook, forecasting a potential rise to $5.05 by the end of 2025, provided that market conditions and regulatory news remain favorable.  Presale Stage 6 of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance has been able to achieve more than 15,550 investors whose total presale raise is now well over $14.75 million. The project is already at presale stage 6 at $0.035. Mutuum Finance…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 02:44
Eric Trump's BTC Price Predictions, Acquisition Plans, and Metaplanet Visit

Eric Trump’s BTC Price Predictions, Acquisition Plans, and Metaplanet Visit

The post Eric Trump’s BTC Price Predictions, Acquisition Plans, and Metaplanet Visit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump is deepening his role in digital assets with reported plans to attend a shareholder meeting in Tokyo, public predictions about bitcoin’s price, and new corporate ventures that extend the Trump family’s crypto push into Asia. Bloomberg reported Friday that Trump will join a Sept. 1 shareholder meeting of Metaplanet, a Japanese company following Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly, MicroStategy) playbook, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump was appointed as a strategic adviser in March. His Tokyo stop will apparently follow an appearance at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on Aug. 28–29. A day earlier, Trump appeared at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he described himself as a “bitcoin maxi” and said he now spends more than half his time on crypto projects. He predicted bitcoin would reach $175,000 by the end of 2025 and eventually climb past $1 million. He argued that bitcoin and blockchain could address flaws in traditional finance, such as slow payments and settlement processes. The Financial Times reported onAug. 15 that American Bitcoin — a miner and treasury company co-founded by Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. — is exploring acquisitions of listed firms in Japan and Hong Kong to use them as vehicles for stockpiling bitcoin, following the playbook pioneered by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy. The company is preparing to go public in the U.S. through a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed Gryphon Digital Mining. Eric Trump is a co-founder and the chief strategy officer. American Bitcoin emerged in May from a reorganization of American Data Centers, a Trump-linked entity that absorbed rigs from Canadian operator Hut 8. The firm has said it aims to become the world’s most efficient bitcoin accumulation platform, combining active treasury management with new coin production. The Trumps’ crypto ambitions extend beyond Eric Trump. Trump Media…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 02:42
BAY Miner Mobile App Simplifies Cloud Mining for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple Users

BAY Miner Mobile App Simplifies Cloud Mining for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple Users

The post BAY Miner Mobile App Simplifies Cloud Mining for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Smarter Gateway to Cloud Mining Cryptocurrency mining has always been known for cost, hardware, and complexity which made it inaccessible for many potential investors. BAY Miner is changing crypto mining with the launch of their mobile-first cloud mining app with easy-to-follow instructions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) users. The app allows the typical smartphone to mine efficiently while providing users an opportunity to create passive income by utilizing their smartphone to mine efficiently without having to invest in costly equipment or learn an entirely new knowledge base. With a unique combination of advanced technology, green mining infrastructure, and simplicity, BAY Miner provides a professional experience for customers whether they be novice or experienced crypto miners. Why BAY Miner’s Mobile App Stands Out Unlike traditional mining setups, BAY Miner’s mobile application removes complexity and delivers mining-as-a-service. The platform ensures that users can start mining in just minutes, without needing specialized hardware or technical training. Key features include: Instant Mining Access – Start mining BTC, ETH, or XRP immediately after activating a contract. Real-Time Monitoring – Track computing power, earnings, and payouts directly on the app. Flexible Withdrawals – Easily withdraw funds or reinvest profits for greater returns. Cross-Device Support – Compatible with both Android and iOS devices. This mobile-first approach redefines accessibility, allowing users worldwide to enjoy mining on the go. How BAY Miner Works Without Hardware Traditional mining often requires expensive rigs, high electricity consumption, and constant maintenance. BAY Miner eliminates these obstacles by offering cloud-based mining powered by advanced data centers. Users only need to follow four simple steps: Register an Account – Quick and hassle-free email signup. Choose a Mining Plan – Select from a variety of contracts tailored to different budgets. Fund the Wallet – Use BTC, ETH, XRP, or USDT to activate…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 02:41
BlackRock Ethereum ETF Holdings Surge by 50% in One Month

BlackRock Ethereum ETF Holdings Surge by 50% in One Month

The post BlackRock Ethereum ETF Holdings Surge by 50% in One Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF holdings rise, impacting institutional demand. Holdings increased by 50% in the past month. ETH demand surge influences market supply dynamics. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) holdings surged by 50% in August, reaching 3.54 million ETH, valued at $15.02 billion, underscoring robust institutional interest. This growth signals increasing institutional demand for Ethereum, impacting market liquidity and reinforcing ETH’s stature in mainstream financial products. BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF Hits 3.54 Million ETH Milestone BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has achieved significant growth in its Ethereum holdings, now reaching approximately 3.54 million ETH valued over $15 billion. This marks a substantial 50% increase within the past month, building up from a previous value exceeding $10 billion as recorded on July 23, 2025. Coinbase Prime, as the ETF issuer, continues to leverage its partnership with Coinbase Prime for secure custody and execution, ensuring fiduciary standards and operational excellence in this expanded holding initiative. This sizeable inflow of Ethereum assets into the ETF is indicative of rising institutional demand, allowing traditional investors and corporate treasuries to gain Ethereum exposure without bearing custody risks. As a result, the conversion of spot Ethereum into a wrapped off-chain asset structure is reducing circulating supply on exchanges, although no staking or on-chain TVL changes have been reported in the official ETF documents. Despite these significant market shifts, there have been no statements from BlackRock leadership nor notable reactions from major crypto influencers or regulators regarding this milestone. The absence of public commentary highlights an operational focus from involved parties, while marketplace analysts observe potential ripple effects in Ethereum’s liquidity and broader ecosystem dynamics. Ethereum Price and Market Impact Analysis Did you know? BlackRock’s rapid ETF holdings increase recalls a similar trajectory observed with Bitcoin ETFs, where institutional inflows contributed to market stabilization and price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 02:40
