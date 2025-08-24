2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
XRP Spot ETF’ler İçin Heyecan Verici Gelişme Yaşandı!

XRP Spot ETF’ler İçin Heyecan Verici Gelişme Yaşandı!

Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin, 21Shares ve WisdomTree, Cuma günü spot XRP borsa yatırım fonu (ETF) başvurularına ilişkin güncellenmiş belgeler sundu. Analistler bu hamleyi, varlık yönetim şirketlerinin ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu’nun (SEC) onayını almak için sürece daha fazla uyum sağlama çabası olarak yorumluyor. SEC henüz bir spot XRP ETF’ini onaylamış değil. Verilere göre […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
XRP
XRP$2,9484-2,87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020291-1,85%
INI
INI$0,03893-8,29%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 03:16
Aktsia
Ethereum Foundation Rolls Out Next Phase of Trillion-Dollar Security Initiative

Ethereum Foundation Rolls Out Next Phase of Trillion-Dollar Security Initiative

To reduce smart contract exploits, EF will launch an open-source vulnerability database, giving builders a benchmark before deploying code.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,006995+3,58%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000782-6,90%
Aktsia
CryptoPotato2025/08/24 03:14
Aktsia
Next Big Crypto Presale Live: BlockchainFX ($BFX) and 2 Top Coins Ready to Explode

Next Big Crypto Presale Live: BlockchainFX ($BFX) and 2 Top Coins Ready to Explode

The cryptocurrency market never stops evolving, and 2025 is already proving to be a year of exciting opportunities for early-stage investors. Among the most attractive plays right now are presale tokens, where investors gain entry at rock-bottom prices before listings send valuations higher. For those asking which next big crypto presale projects could deliver exponential
READY
READY$0,003208--%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
ROCK
ROCK$0,02876+0,38%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 03:13
Aktsia
How High It’s Predicted to Go

How High It’s Predicted to Go

The post How High It’s Predicted to Go appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pepe Coin took off with a whopping 2000% rally in 2024. That has to be some of the most rapid growth a meme coin has delivered. While it was surging, the excitement felt almost otherworldly. For many, it happened in just a couple of weeks—from a whisper to a roar on exchanges. Well, buckle up. Because there’s chatter in the crypto underground, some of it backed by trends, a fresh contender could make that 2000% jump look like a pit stop. A memecoin with infrastructure, momentum, and rising whale attention is on the verge—and yes, that token is Little Pepe (LILPEPE). The New Contender That Could Outshine PEPE’s Surge Whispers are getting louder in Telegram, Twitter, and private chats: a new player building momentum that could potentially dwarf PEPE’s run—Little Pepe (LILPEPE). And honestly, growing talk feels electric. A recent feature even named LILPEPE among four “low-cost cryptos set to mirror Ripple’s meteoric rise,” spotlighting its Layer-2 Ethereum-compatible infrastructure, far more than just another meme token.  Another article laid it even clearer—LILPEPE could deliver meme-coin gains faster, pointing to 55,000% upside if it reaches $1, riding ETH’s wave—with ultra-low fees, an anti-bot structure, and zero taxes, making it a rare combo of fun and function. That kind of talk… It’s the kind that gets hearts pounding. What’s Igniting the Little Pepe Craze? As of writing, LILPEPE is deep in Stage 11 of its presale, flying at $0.002 per token. The stage is already 94.08 percent sold out, with over $20.6 million raised and a whopping 13.4 billion tokens sold from 14.25 billion available. That in itself is eye-opening. And that price has already doubled from $0.001 to $0.002. Launch is pegged at $0.003, meaning presale buyers are already sitting on locked-in upside before the coin hits exchanges.  But what’s…
LETSTOP
STOP$0,14474-3,55%
FUNToken
FUN$0,009433-1,69%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10048+0,16%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 03:13
Aktsia
3 Best Cryptos to Buy This Week — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin & NEAR Tipped for 40x Gains

3 Best Cryptos to Buy This Week — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin & NEAR Tipped for 40x Gains

With crypto markets entering a pivotal phase of consolidation and opportunity, investors are searching for the best cryptos to buy this week. Amid market uncertainty, the spotlight is shifting to a select few cryptocurrencies with strong fundamentals, institutional support, and massive upside potential. At the top of the list? MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin (BTC), and NEAR […] Continue Reading: 3 Best Cryptos to Buy This Week — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin & NEAR Tipped for 40x Gains
NEAR
NEAR$2,531-4,23%
Bitcoin
BTC$111.704,86-2,71%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 03:10
Aktsia
Ethereum Eyes New Highs as Interest Rates Decline

Ethereum Eyes New Highs as Interest Rates Decline

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-new-highs-interest-rates/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020291-1,85%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 03:08
Aktsia
Crypto Adoption Accelerates Amid US Debt Crisis

Crypto Adoption Accelerates Amid US Debt Crisis

At $37 trillion, American debt reaches an unprecedented level, fueling doubts about the dollar's strength. While markets question, bitcoin climbs beyond $124,000, driving the entire crypto sector to new heights. Between budgetary concerns and a rush toward alternative assets, a shift seems to be occurring. L’article Crypto Adoption Accelerates Amid US Debt Crisis est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,000629-21,57%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 03:05
Aktsia
New Developments in the Ripple-SEC Case: Now in the Final Stages

New Developments in the Ripple-SEC Case: Now in the Final Stages

The post New Developments in the Ripple-SEC Case: Now in the Final Stages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-running lawsuit between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs has ended with a significant development. Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit approved the parties' joint waiver request, formally dismissing both sides' appeals. The SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs, CEO Bradley Garlinghouse, and Chairman Christian A. Larsen in December 2020. The lawsuit alleged that Ripple's sales of XRP tokens violated securities laws. The trial court imposed a civil penalty of $125,035,150 on Ripple and issued an injunction prohibiting the company from violating the registration provisions of the Securities Act of 1933. Related News: BREAKING NEWS: Coinbase Makes Surprise Move! Trump-Linked Cryptocurrency Listing Added to Roadmap! On August 7, 2025, the SEC filed a joint waiver with Ripple and two executives to withdraw their appeals. This agreement covers the SEC's appeal and Ripple's cross-appeal. The Second Circuit Court granted this request, officially ending the appeals process in the case. Thus, the $125 million penalty and injunction decision made by the first instance court will remain valid. This development officially marks the end of the SEC-Ripple fight that has been going on for more than four years. *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: New Developments in the Ripple-SEC Case: Now in the Final Stages Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-developments-in-the-ripple-sec-case-now-in-the-final-stages/
U
U$0,0115-15,25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,448-2,90%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10048+0,16%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 03:03
Aktsia
God in the Machine: Inside the Growing AI Religious Movement

God in the Machine: Inside the Growing AI Religious Movement

Scholars say tech worship isn’t new, but warn that AI faith may stem from loneliness and mental health struggles, not divine truth.
Threshold
T$0,01669+0,60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1223-2,31%
MAY
MAY$0,04684-3,26%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 03:01
Aktsia
Assessing PENGU’s 15% breakout – 2 reasons why $0.10 is close

Assessing PENGU’s 15% breakout – 2 reasons why $0.10 is close

Institutional filings and mainstream traction boosted sentiment, yet untested support zones keep traders cautious.
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0,031951-9,26%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002854-10,81%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 03:00
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets