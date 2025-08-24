2025-08-25 Monday

BlockDAG, Arbitrum, Render & Tron

The post BlockDAG, Arbitrum, Render & Tron appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover top searched crypto picks for 2025 with BlockDAG’s 36x potential, Arbitrum’s L2 growth, Render’s computing edge, and Tron’s stablecoin strength. As the crypto market moves deeper into 2025, attention is shifting toward top-searched crypto projects that combine strong fundamentals with clear adoption. The era of chasing hype without real use is fading, replaced by a focus on assets that deliver measurable value. This year’s standouts come from different areas, including Layer 2 scaling, decentralized computing, and stablecoin infrastructure, yet one presale project is drawing the most attention. BlockDAG, with its fast structure and growing community, is separating itself with one of the most awaited coin launches in years. Alongside it, Arbitrum continues to lead the Layer-2 space, Render advances decentralized computing, and Tron strengthens its role as a global stablecoin hub. Together, these projects show growth, progress, and resilience, making them strong picks for 2025. BlockDAG (BDAG) BlockDAG’s presale is now in its most competitive phase, and the window for early entry is closing quickly. In Batch 29, BDAG coins are priced at $0.0276, with projections pointing to $1 after listing, a possible 36x return. More than $380 million has already been raised toward a $600M goal, with each new batch raising the entry price for fresh buyers. Unlike many presale coins, BlockDAG’s strength does not rely on hype. Its mix of DAG and Proof-of-Work enables fast and scalable transactions while keeping decentralization, a rare mix in blockchain. Adoption is already high: 19,300 ASIC miners sold and 2.5 million users mining through the X1 mobile app. Developers are also preparing tools and dApps ahead of the mainnet, making the ecosystem ready from launch. The urgency is real. Once Batch 29 closes, entry costs climb, cutting potential gains for late arrivals. For those scanning the market for the…
Aktsia
Powell Signals Return to Traditional Inflation Targeting

The post Powell Signals Return to Traditional Inflation Targeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell revealed a major shift to the central bank’s monetary policy framework during his Aug. 22, 2025, speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, signaling a departure from strategies rolled out in 2020 as economic conditions changed. Fed Chair Unveils Revised Inflation Strategy The updated Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/powell-signals-return-to-traditional-inflation-targeting/
Aktsia
Best Meme Coins to Buy Now Before Prices Go Parabolic

The cryptocurrency market is showing strong momentum, with Ethereum trading above $4,700 and Bitcoin hovering around $115,000 after briefly testing the $117,000 level. Price action suggests Ethereum could be approaching a new all-time high, raising expectations for the beginning of an altcoin season. Recent remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinting at potential rate […]
Aktsia
Aave tumbles following rumors regarding World Liberty token allocation

Rumors on social media about a World Liberty Financial governance proposal from October 2024 drove the Aave token down by over $30. The price of the Aave (AAVE) token tumbled by over 8% on Saturday, following rumors that the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol would receive a different token allocation from World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a DeFi platform backed by members of US president Donald Trump’s family.“The WLFI team told WuBlockchain that the claim that ‘Aave will receive 7% of the total WLFI token supply’ is false and fake news,” blockchain reporter Colin Wu said, sparking a debate about the rumor and the token arrangement on social media.Wu was referencing a WLFI community proposal from October 2024, outlining an arrangement in which the Aave decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), responsible for governing the protocol, would receive 7% of the WLFI governance token’s circulating supply and 20% of protocol revenues generated by the WLFI deployment on Aave v3.Read more
Aktsia
IRS Loses Top Crypto Enforcer After Only 90 Days On The Job

Trish Turner’s sudden exit from the IRS digital assets unit has sharpened attention on how the US will handle crypto tax enforcement going forward. Related Reading: DOJ Makes It Clear: Writing Defi Code Won’t Land You In Jail Based on reports, Turner stepped down roughly three months after taking the post, closing out a career […]
Aktsia
Top Searched Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, Arbitrum, Render & Tron Leading the Way

As the crypto market moves deeper into 2025, attention is shifting toward top-searched crypto projects that combine strong fundamentals with […] The post Top Searched Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, Arbitrum, Render & Tron Leading the Way appeared first on Coindoo.
Aktsia
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

Vitalik Buterin predicts that AI may help make some people cleverer
Aktsia
Bitcoin Bull Run Nears the End? Analysts Warn Market Top Could Be Just 2 Months Away

Bitcoin has been trading around $115,000 after breaking into new highs this summer, but some analysts warn the current bull cycle may be close to peaking. Two well-followed voices on X, Ali and Rekt Capital, have shared charts that suggest the end of the run could come sooner than many expect. Ali’s Glassnode Analysis Analyst
Aktsia
Powell may cut interest rates in September because the economy is slowing

The post Powell may cut interest rates in September because the economy is slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says rate cuts may come soon. The challenge is doing it without making the Fed look like it’s giving in to the White House. For months, Powell brushed off President Donald Trump’s repeated demands to reduce rates. But on Friday, in a closely watched speech, he indicated the Fed could take that step as early as its meeting in September. Any move would be delicate. Officials must balance stubborn inflation against the chance that growth and hiring pick up in the second half of the year. Either shift could make a cut look early. Trump has pressed for steep cuts, contending there’s “no inflation” and that cheaper borrowing would lower interest payments on the government’s $37 trillion debt. Powell’s case is different. He says the risk now is a cooling economy. Speaking at an economic symposium in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, he also made clear that any easing would be careful and slower than what Trump wants. He cited that growth “has slowed notably in the first half of this year,” with output running at a 1.2% annual pace, down from 2.5% the year before. He also cited a “marked slowing” in the demand for workers, a trend that could push unemployment higher. At the same time, Powell noted that tariffs have begun to lift the price of goods and could keep pushing inflation up. That risk will keep the Fed wary about how far and how fast to go with cuts. Hammack reiterates Fed’s independent mission The Fed’s key short-term rate, which helps set costs for mortgages, auto loans, and other credit, stands at 4.3%. Trump has urged a drop to 1%, a level unsupported by any Fed policymaker. Whatever the path, the central bank is expected to keep stressing its…
Aktsia
Cardano (ADA) to $1: What Remains

The post Cardano (ADA) to $1: What Remains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano briefly reached $1 in mid-August to the delight of bulls, building on a rally that initiated after late July’s sell-off. However, as soon as ADA’s price reached $1, it couldn’t sustain momentum and retreated afterward. This was followed by consistent attempts by the bulls to hit $1 in the days that followed, but these stalled just above $0.90. This trend continued until this week, when markets plunged in response to macroeconomic uncertainty, wiping out millions in long liquidations at the start of the week. You Might Also Like Cardano reacted with a major two-day drop from the Aug. 17 high of $0.987 to a low of $0.843 on Aug. 19. The markets, however, failed to gain momentum with the ADA price dropping to a low of $0.8215 on Friday, from where it sharply rebounded. Cardano to $1: What’s left? Cardano sharply rose from a low of $0.8215 to $0.9415 on Friday after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell signaled the central bank may not wait for perfect inflation before reducing interest rates. You Might Also Like Momentum indicators such as the daily RSI have flipped into the positive zone, hinting at a slight edge for bulls, although the likelihood of consolidation remains before a decisive move. En route to $1, Cardano appears to be forming a resistance zone above $0.9, in the range of $0.93 to $0.99, as seen in multiple retests since Aug. 15. For Cardano to achieve $1 and above, this resistance range needs to be squashed with enormous buying pressure. On the other hand, major support is envisaged at the daily SMA 50 at $0.79 in the event of a drop. Source: https://u.today/cardano-ada-to-1-what-remains
Aktsia
