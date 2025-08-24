Powell may cut interest rates in September because the economy is slowing

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says rate cuts may come soon. The challenge is doing it without making the Fed look like it's giving in to the White House. For months, Powell brushed off President Donald Trump's repeated demands to reduce rates. But on Friday, in a closely watched speech, he indicated the Fed could take that step as early as its meeting in September. Any move would be delicate. Officials must balance stubborn inflation against the chance that growth and hiring pick up in the second half of the year. Either shift could make a cut look early. Trump has pressed for steep cuts, contending there's "no inflation" and that cheaper borrowing would lower interest payments on the government's $37 trillion debt. Powell's case is different. He says the risk now is a cooling economy. Speaking at an economic symposium in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, he also made clear that any easing would be careful and slower than what Trump wants. He cited that growth "has slowed notably in the first half of this year," with output running at a 1.2% annual pace, down from 2.5% the year before. He also cited a "marked slowing" in the demand for workers, a trend that could push unemployment higher. At the same time, Powell noted that tariffs have begun to lift the price of goods and could keep pushing inflation up. That risk will keep the Fed wary about how far and how fast to go with cuts. Hammack reiterates Fed's independent mission The Fed's key short-term rate, which helps set costs for mortgages, auto loans, and other credit, stands at 4.3%. Trump has urged a drop to 1%, a level unsupported by any Fed policymaker. Whatever the path, the central bank is expected to keep stressing its…