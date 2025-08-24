MEXC börs
Krüptouudised
2025-08-25
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Dogecoin Price Prediction, Which Meme Coin Can Lead Altcoin Season 2025?
Dogecoin eyes $2 in 2025 but its size limits gains, while Pepeto’s presale and zero-fee trading fuel 100x+ potential, making it a top meme coin contender.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/24
How a Fed Cut Might Trigger the Biggest Altcoin Rally Yet
The U.S. Federal Reserve has long been one of the most influential players in global markets, and its next move […] The post How a Fed Cut Might Trigger the Biggest Altcoin Rally Yet appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/24
Best Meme Coin to Buy Now: Market Gurus Spot the Next Big Play After Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) 2000% Surge in 2024
After a quiet end to 2023, PEPE exploded in 2024, more than tripling its previous all-time high from the spring of 2023. Pepe has since broached a market cap of $4 billion, but as the dust settles, seasoned market watchers are shifting their gaze to the next potential breakout, one that combines meme coin virality [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy Now: Market Gurus Spot the Next Big Play After Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) 2000% Surge in 2024 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/24
Big Banks About to Move on crypto – Here is Why Ripple is The Big Winner
Ripple is no longer just a blockchain experiment; it is quickly becoming a cornerstone of modern banking infrastructure. Over 300 banks now use RippleNet to send money across borders, and it handles billions of dollars in deals very quickly. Reports say that big buyers from around the world spent more than 7.1 billion dollars buying […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/24
XRP Seizes Market Attention with a Bold Move
The cryptocurrency market witnessed a notable uptick in interest toward XRP today. The spotlight shone brighter as a major investor, known for moving large sums, decided to shift around $50 million in XRP tokens into an exchange platform.Continue Reading:XRP Seizes Market Attention with a Bold Move
Coinstats
2025/08/24
Best Cryptos To Buy For Huge Returns In Q4 Of 2025: 3 Coins That Can Give 10x ROI
The post Best Cryptos To Buy For Huge Returns In Q4 Of 2025: 3 Coins That Can Give 10x ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The final quarter of 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting periods in the crypto market’s history. Established giants are holding their ground, but the bigger moves are happening in mid-cap plays and fresh entrants that still have plenty of room to grow. For traders willing to take calculated risks, the next few months could bring the kind of rallies that define an entire cycle. A handful of names are already standing out, one is turning heads with a presale run that’s hard to ignore. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Aiming for a 20× ROI What started as a playful nod to meme culture has rapidly evolved into one of the most talked-about crypto stories of 2025. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has smashed through presale milestones, raising over $20.6 million and selling billions of tokens before its official exchange debut. Before the floodgates opened to the broader market, the price had already climbed from under $0.001 to around $0.002 during the presale stages. Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on virality, LILPEPE is building real infrastructure. It’s designed as an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 network dedicated to meme projects, featuring ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transactions, and anti-bot mechanics to protect early buyers. An integrated meme launchpad will allow other projects to build directly within its ecosystem, adding long-term utility beyond speculation. Market chatter suggests that LILPEPE could outperform heavyweights in percentage gains, with some analysts calling for up to 20× ROI in the next year if community growth and adoption trends hold. With exchange listings expected soon, this mix of cultural hype and functional utility makes LILPEPE one of the highest-risk, highest-reward bets for Q4. How to Get In Before the Price Moves For those interested in buying LILPEPE before its official debut, the process is straightforward: Download…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24
PEPE Made Millionaires back in 2023, Can Pepeto (PEPETO) do The Same As Whales Choose Best Token In 2025
Do you remember 2023 when Pepe changed lives? Proof that meme coins can run when hype and timing align. Those who moved first saw rare gains, and ever since, for regular people, they have searched for the next chance to match or beat that. Is this it now? That quest has drawn many whales toward […]
Coinstats
2025/08/24
Amazon AGI Labs Unlocks Future Of AI With Strategic Reverse Acquihires
The post Amazon AGI Labs Unlocks Future Of AI With Strategic Reverse Acquihires appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon AGI Labs Unlocks Future Of AI With Strategic Reverse Acquihires Skip to content Home News AI News Amazon AGI Labs Unlocks Future of AI with Strategic Reverse Acquihires Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/amazon-agi-labs-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24
Newcomer launchpad Heaven nears $350 million in volume as team pledges one-year token lockup
The launchpad's first-week revenue quickly established Heaven as a significant competitor to Pump.fun.
Coinstats
2025/08/24
Foxconn pulled 300 Chinese engineers from its Yuzhan factory in India without public explanation
The post Foxconn pulled 300 Chinese engineers from its Yuzhan factory in India without public explanation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple’s expansion into India just got slapped in the face. Foxconn, the assembly giant Apple depends on, recalled around 300 Chinese engineers from a factory in southern Tamil Nadu. That plant belongs to Yuzhan Technology, one of Foxconn’s component arms. This wasn’t some random recall. It’s the second one in just a few months. Foxconn didn’t give a reason. Apple said nothing. But people who know the situation told reporters that Taiwanese engineers are being flown in fast to take over from the departing Chinese workers. Those workers weren’t janitors. They were handling high-precision parts like metal enclosures and display modules for older iPhones. The whole thing throws Apple’s localization plans into chaos. Foxconn quietly pulls engineers out of Tamil Nadu The Yuzhan plant had only just started running a few months back. It’s not even making parts for the new iPhone 17s yet. That’s the line Apple is betting big on. But instead of ramping up, it’s losing skilled workers. Bloomberg said last month Foxconn was already pulling Chinese engineers from iPhone assembly lines in India. This new recall just adds more weight to what’s clearly becoming a trend. Sources say the recall is tied to China’s silent resistance to losing manufacturing power. Earlier this year, Beijing officials verbally told regulators to block tech and equipment exports to India and Southeast Asia. No official memo. No public statement. Just quiet orders aimed at stopping companies like Foxconn from shifting supply chains out of China. It’s not confirmed if Beijing directly forced the recall. But the timing is loud enough. Foxconn’s move shows how much power Chinese technicians still have in the iPhone supply chain. The moment they’re gone, production stutters. Foxconn and Apple didn’t answer questions from journalists. Meanwhile, The Economic Times reported Yuzhan’s Chinese staff had started leaving,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24
