2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Cardano, Solana & MAGACOIN FINANCE Ranked in the Top 5 Best Presales for 2025 Gains

Cardano, Solana & MAGACOIN FINANCE Ranked in the Top 5 Best Presales for 2025 Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-solana-and-magacoin-finance-ranked-in-top-5-presales-for-2025-gains/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020287-1.90%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02733-2.18%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 05:05
Aktsia
BlockDAG, ETH, NEAR & POL Outlook

BlockDAG, ETH, NEAR & POL Outlook

The post BlockDAG, ETH, NEAR & POL Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto space in 2025 is full of activity, with both familiar names and rising projects shaping the discussion. This year has already revealed which networks are building momentum through usage, technology, and fundraising strength. Some stand out not only for current moves but also for the ideas they bring to the future of digital assets. They are not just gathering attention but also sparking debates on where the industry is heading next. Ethereum, NEAR, and Polygon’s POL coin are each in the spotlight for different reasons. Yet BlockDAG is fast becoming the one many are watching closely ahead of its debut. With its mix of technology, community reach, and strong presale, it has found itself at the center of the best altcoins to follow in 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Dual Mining Model with Strong Momentum BlockDAG is catching eyes this year for its unique mix of Directed Acyclic Graph design and Proof-of-Work security. This structure gives it the ability to process transactions quickly while holding on to decentralization. It also connects to Ethereum, allowing developers to use familiar tools and build apps easily. Even before launch, adoption is visible, with the X1 mobile miner app drawing more than 2.5 million users. Alongside this, over 19,300 ASIC miners are already in use worldwide. By offering both mobile and professional mining, BlockDAG (BDAG) has built one of the broadest participation models in the space, making inclusion a central part of its growth. The presale has played a major role in placing BlockDAG on lists of best altcoins in 2025. It has raised over $378 million so far, ranking among the largest of the cycle. Current pricing stands at $0.0276 in Batch 29, with early backers seeing paper gains above 2,600%. Some market watchers suggest the coin could reach $1 after listing, which…
NEAR
NEAR$2.531-4.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1005+0.32%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003453-4.13%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 05:01
Aktsia
Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) Took Off, But Investors Are Focusing on Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Ahead of the Next Mega Pump

Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) Took Off, But Investors Are Focusing on Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Ahead of the Next Mega Pump

Ethereum and Ripple have been making headlines this week with strong price rallies. ETH retests a four-year high of $4,700, while XRP soars over 10% amid legal victory.  However, many investors are rotating to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin with serious tech, serious momentum, and a presale of $20.6 million in funding. Many believe
XRP
XRP$2.9512-2.79%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002789-7.12%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001037-5.38%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 05:00
Aktsia
Best Altcoins 2025: BlockDAG, ETH, NEAR & POL Driving the Buzz

Best Altcoins 2025: BlockDAG, ETH, NEAR & POL Driving the Buzz

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-altcoins-2025-blockdag-eth-near-pol-outlook/
NEAR
NEAR$2.531-4.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020287-1.90%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.243-1.61%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 05:00
Aktsia
Vitalik Buterin Makes New Proposal to Enhance Ethereum’s Neutrality

Vitalik Buterin Makes New Proposal to Enhance Ethereum’s Neutrality

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is urging the network’s community to tighten safeguards around its neutrality. He warns that relying too heavily on a few block builders could leave the blockchain exposed to censorship risks. In an August 22 post on X, Buterin outlined three steps to limit centralization pressure. He proposed enhancing the public mempool to prevent transaction bottlenecks, developing distributed block-construction systems, and creating fallback channels for transaction inclusion. Vitalik Buterin Makes Case for FOCIL He argued that these would ensure that no small group of validators could exert veto power over which transactions make it on-chain. A central part of the Ethereum co-founder’s vision is a proposal called Fork-Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists (FOCIL). “The easiest way to understand FOCIL is: instead of choosing one proposer per slot, we choose 17 proposers per slot, where one of those 17 has the special privilege of ‘moving last’ and choosing transaction order,” Buterin said. According to Buterin, the main proposer still determines the transaction ordering, but the other 16 serve as auxiliary proposers whose selected transactions must appear in the block. Unlike the lead proposer, these auxiliary participants would not carry the heavy computational workload of full block production. This lighter responsibility makes their role easier to adopt across a wider validator base. The Ethereum co-founder suggested this design could extend to smart contract wallets and privacy protocols, helping reduce dependence on centralized intermediaries. “The goal is to prevent a block builder oligopoly from having a veto over transaction inclusion,” he concluded Legal Arguments Against FOCIL Buterin’s suggestions were in response to prominent Ethereum developer Ameen Soleimani, who argued that FOCIL could have unintended consequences for validators subject to US regulation. Soleimani highlighted the example of Tornado Cash, where nearly 90% of validators once avoided processing related transactions. This exclusion slowed settlement from about 15 seconds to over two minutes, but still allowed the transactions to clear eventually. He argued that this compromise allowed US operators to avoid potential legal liability while ensuring eventual inclusion by others. According to Soleimani, FOCIL would change that dynamic by forcing validators to include flagged transactions. He argued that this could expose participants to prosecution. US regulators, he warned, might target validators, attesters, or even developers who design a system that forces such inclusion. “If I was the US gov, I would actually be 100% in favor of FOCIL. You mean to tell me the ETH validators are all going to be forced to incriminate themselves by validating blocks with sanctioned address txns? Well great, that means I can go after any ETH validator on US soil whenever I want, seize all their ETH, and prosecute them for a sanctions violation,” he argued. The Ethereum developer also warned that courts are unlikely to recognize distinctions between proposers and auxiliary attesters, leaving all parties vulnerable to enforcement. Beyond legal liability, Soleimani also questioned the long-term sustainability of FOCIL. He said the design currently depends on validators acting out of “altruism” to process controversial transactions. However, it offers no clear incentives or safeguards to balance the risks. Without those mechanisms, Soleimani argued, the proposal may prove unrealistic in practice.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226161-3.10%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.0000513-15.06%
Succinct
PROVE$1.0148-6.30%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 05:00
Aktsia
BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token

BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token

Will Bitcoin and Ethereum lead the next wave, or make room for new names? Bitcoin is quiet as large holders buy and keep, so it acts like a safe asset today. On August 21, 2025, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETFs recorded $254M exit, yet many experts still see strength in ETH. Arthur Hayes says ETH could reach […]
Movement
MOVE$0.124-4.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-4.34%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4245-2.72%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 04:57
Aktsia
SEC’s Long-Running Lawsuit Against Ripple Officially Over As Court Grants Joint Motion To Dismiss Appeals ⋆ ZyCrypto

SEC’s Long-Running Lawsuit Against Ripple Officially Over As Court Grants Joint Motion To Dismiss Appeals ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post SEC’s Long-Running Lawsuit Against Ripple Officially Over As Court Grants Joint Motion To Dismiss Appeals ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s 2020 lawsuit against Ripple Labs has entered its final stage after the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit approved a joint stipulation dismissing the parties’ respective appeals. The order ends appellate proceedings, which had been halted earlier this year as Ripple and the SEC ironed out settlement terms after pro-crypto Donald Trump retook office as U.S. president and installed new leadership at the agency. With the SEC’s appeal now officially thrown out, the XRP case moves into final enforcement proceedings at the district court level. According to the joint stipulation of dismissal, each party agreed to bear its own costs and fees. The parties agreed to drop their respective appeals in June, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced at the time, leaving District Judge Analisa Torres’ penalties in place. These penalties were tied to her finding that Ripple had broken federal securities laws in selling XRP to institutional investors, and included $125 million in fines and a permanent injunction against further violations of the law. Both Ripple and the SEC attempted to negotiate these penalties down, but Judge Torres denied several attempts over procedural concerns. Advertisement &nbsp The price of XRP reclaimed the $3 mark following the settlement news. The industry’s third most valuable token was trading hands at $3.03 as of publication time, according to CoinGecko data. This week has also been exceptional for the XRP Ledger ecosystem, particularly for the US dollar-backed Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD). As ZyCrypto reported earlier, Ripple signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SBI subsidiary SBI VC Trade, outlining a plan to launch RLUSD in Japan by Q1 2026. Meanwhile, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has indicated that the end of the nearly five-year legal brawl will enable the Commission to…
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.445-2.97%
XRP
XRP$2.9512-2.79%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 04:57
Aktsia
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Bitcoin May Struggle in August as Ethereum & Layer Brett Keep Rallies Alive

Bitcoin Price Outlook: Bitcoin May Struggle in August as Ethereum & Layer Brett Keep Rallies Alive

The post Bitcoin Price Outlook: Bitcoin May Struggle in August as Ethereum & Layer Brett Keep Rallies Alive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin (BTC) price is in the spotlight, but the real action is happening elsewhere. While Bitcoin is expected to slow down in August, smart traders are turning to Ethereum and its Layer 2 newcomers. Leading this charge is Layer Brett, whose presale is gaining serious traction. Close to $1 million has already been accumulated in a matter of weeks. With a unique blend of meme coin energy and real blockchain utility, analysts say LBRETT could outperform Bitcoin and the general market this month. The staking APY once soared above 25,000 percent and, as more investors join, it’s dropping fast—fueling a frenzy to lock in gains before the presale closes. Tokens are priced at a mere $0.0047, at the time of writing. Layer Brett leverages Ethereum Layer 2 technology, delivering DeFi capabilities, lightning-fast transactions, and ultra-low gas fees. Experts predict this is why Layer Brett stands out, with growth potential that could see it rise 200x, drawing the attention of both DeFi and altcoin enthusiasts. Bitcoin price: Why August could bring a pause before the next run Bitcoin (BTC) remains the benchmark for the entire crypto market, but technicals suggest a cooling-off period is imminent. After hitting a new all-time high of $124,128, the Bitcoin price now sits below $113,000. Technical indicators back the flat forecast: the Bitcoin 50 EMA is flattening, MACD shows declining momentum, and the RSI hovers at 53, signaling neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Analysts agree that without a major catalyst, BTC may consolidate through August, leaving room for Ethereum and Layer 2 crypto projects to capture the spotlight. While competitor coins continue to jostle for dominance. Their recent price action suggests volatility without clear upward momentum, making innovative projects like Layer Brett even more appealing. Ethereum’s surge powers Layer 2 and Layer Brett demand Ethereum…
RealLink
REAL$0.0591+4.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,701.28-2.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1005+0.32%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 04:53
Aktsia
Will SUI Price Rally to $10 or Face Retracement to $2.5?

Will SUI Price Rally to $10 or Face Retracement to $2.5?

The post Will SUI Price Rally to $10 or Face Retracement to $2.5? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Popular analyst Rekt Capital predicts SUI price could rally after confirming the macro triangle pattern breakout. Institutional adoption of Sui continued to expand rapidly, causing TVL to surpass $2 billion. SUI price may fall to $3.17 support before a rally towards $10. SUI price gained nearly 11% in a day after the recent crypto market rally after a massive profit booking yesterday. Analysts remain upbeat on a rebound to confirm the recent breakout from the macro triangle pattern. Now the question is whether SUI price will sustain this rally or tumble to the support level again due to the ongoing selling pressure in the market? Popular Analyst Predicts SUI Price Rally SUI price broke above the macro triangle pattern but fell as investor sentiment flipped to profit booking. In an X post on August 22, crypto analyst Rekt Capital revealed that it remains in the post-breakout retest phase to fully confirm the breakout. SUI Price in Weekly Timeframe | Source: Rekt Capital However, if bearish returns in the crypto market, SUI can witness a retracement to $3.1. In the extreme case, SUI could fall to the next support at $2.5. He added that Robinhood listing SUI is another catalyst for an upside move, which would help confirm the triangle pattern breakout. Robinhood’s listing opened doors to the SUI ecosystem, especially for US investors. SUI Sees Institutional Adoption as TVL Surpasses $2 Billion Institutional adoption of Sui continued to expand rapidly, positioning it as a leading platform for Web3 apps. Also, gaming integrations and innovative infrastructure launches became key development areas, reported Messari. Sui market cap, daily DEX volume, and DeFi total value locked (TVL) continue to rise despite a decline in sentiment among traders. According to DeFillama, DeFi TVL and market cap jumped over $2 billion and $11.93…
SUI
SUI$3.4948-5.20%
Capverse
CAP$0.06584+0.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.124-4.54%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 04:50
Aktsia
Tom Lee’s BitMine Buys Another $45M ETH, Now Sits on $1.9B Unrealized Profits

Tom Lee’s BitMine Buys Another $45M ETH, Now Sits on $1.9B Unrealized Profits

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+2.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020287-1.90%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.831-0.48%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 04:47
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets