The post Arbitrum (ARB) Could Be Headed For A 280% Upside For This Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Arbitrum and its native coin ARB could be in the midst of a strong comeback, especially now that altcoin season is here. The amount of liquidity flowing into the Ethereum network meant that the network could be headed for some busy times ahead. Arbitrum is among the top Ethereum layer 2 networks. It was the runner-up in the list of top layer 2s by market cap after Mantle according to Coinmarketcap. Moreover, it had over 927 million worth of volume in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Arbitrum was already in a position to leverage growth from the Ethereum network during the current altcoin season. The Arbitrum network was already showing signs of rising activity as per the latest data. Arbitrum Transaction Activity Underscores Growth Rising activity on the Ethereum network should technically translate to more activity for its layer 2 networks. Arbitrum network activity has reportedly doubled in the last 6 months, which was a reflection of the elevated market activity during the same period. Arbitrum transactions/ source: Artemis The rising network activity also reflected in Arbitrum’s app revenue. Its lowest weekly app revenue was about $604,000 in March. The weekly app revenue figures hovered close to $4 million in the last 4 weeks. Other key growth metrics on Arbitrum confirmed that it was experiencing a renaissance as far as activity was concerned. For example, stablecoin marketcap on the network jumped from as low as $1.21 billion in May 2025 and has since jumped to $3.9 billion. Arbitrbum stablecoin mcap and TVL/ Source: TradingView TVL also adopted a vertical over the last few months. It jumped from a year-to-date low of $1.9 billion in April, to $3.92 billion at the time of observation, which marked a new ATH. ARB Breaks out of Bottom Range Resistance but What’s Next? The recovering…