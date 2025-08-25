2025-08-25 Monday

Eric Trump to Attend Metaplanet Shareholder Meeting

Eric Trump to Attend Metaplanet Shareholder Meeting

The post Eric Trump to Attend Metaplanet Shareholder Meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Eric Trump plans to attend Metaplanet’s September 1, 2025 meeting. Metaplanet aims to buy 210,000 BTC by 2027 under new capital-raising strategy. Eric Trump previously called himself a Bitcoin maximalist at the SALT conference. US President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, plans to attend a Metaplanet shareholder meeting on September 1, 2025, Bloomberg reports. The Japanese company, which follows a business model similar to Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), appointed Eric Trump as an adviser at the end of March 2025 to help promote Bitcoin. Metaplanet’s leadership is optimistic about the company’s mission to increase Bitcoin adoption, and Eric Trump’s presence is seen as a strong indicator of their future strategy. According to Bloomberg, Trump will visit Tokyo after attending the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on August 28-29. While Eric Trump has yet to comment on his upcoming trip, his participation is widely anticipated to play a key role in Metaplanet’s strategic direction. The meeting on September 1 will see Metaplanet’s shareholders voting on an expansion of its capital-raising plan, which involves purchasing 210,000 BTC by 2027. Eric Trump’s involvement is expected to provide both guidance and support for the company’s Bitcoin-focused vision, helping to convince stakeholders of the strategy’s effectiveness. Metaplanet’s ambitious Bitcoin acquisition plan aligns with the broader trend of institutional involvement in cryptocurrency, where companies like MicroStrategy have been leading the charge. The addition of Eric Trump to the advisory board strengthens Metaplanet’s position as it navigates the evolving digital asset space. Eric Trump at SALT Before his appointment with Metaplanet, Eric Trump made waves at the SALT conference in Jackson Hole, where he publicly declared himself a Bitcoin maximalist. Trump is convinced that Bitcoin’s price will eventually surpass the $1 million mark, reflecting his strong belief in the asset’s long-term value. His bold predictions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 13:37
Arbitrum (ARB) Could Be Headed For A 280% Upside For This Reason

Arbitrum (ARB) Could Be Headed For A 280% Upside For This Reason

The post Arbitrum (ARB) Could Be Headed For A 280% Upside For This Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Arbitrum and its native coin ARB could be in the midst of a strong comeback, especially now that altcoin season is here. The amount of liquidity flowing into the Ethereum network meant that the network could be headed for some busy times ahead. Arbitrum is among the top Ethereum layer 2 networks. It was the runner-up in the list of top layer 2s by market cap after Mantle according to Coinmarketcap. Moreover, it had over 927 million worth of volume in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Arbitrum was already in a position to leverage growth from the Ethereum network during the current altcoin season. The Arbitrum network was already showing signs of rising activity as per the latest data. Arbitrum Transaction Activity Underscores Growth Rising activity on the Ethereum network should technically translate to more activity for its layer 2 networks. Arbitrum network activity has reportedly doubled in the last 6 months, which was a reflection of the elevated market activity during the same period. Arbitrum transactions/ source: Artemis The rising network activity also reflected in Arbitrum’s app revenue. Its lowest weekly app revenue was about $604,000 in March. The weekly app revenue figures hovered close to $4 million in the last 4 weeks. Other key growth metrics on Arbitrum confirmed that it was experiencing a renaissance as far as activity was concerned. For example, stablecoin marketcap on the network jumped from as low as $1.21 billion in May 2025 and has since jumped to $3.9 billion. Arbitrbum stablecoin mcap and TVL/ Source: TradingView TVL also adopted a vertical over the last few months. It jumped from a year-to-date low of $1.9 billion in April, to $3.92 billion at the time of observation, which marked a new ATH. ARB Breaks out of Bottom Range Resistance but What’s Next? The recovering…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 13:35
Big Bull Saylor Gives Another Signal Today – Another CEO Says, “Don’t Wait a Bear Market for a Couple of Years”

Big Bull Saylor Gives Another Signal Today – Another CEO Says, “Don’t Wait a Bear Market for a Couple of Years”

The post Big Bull Saylor Gives Another Signal Today – Another CEO Says, “Don’t Wait a Bear Market for a Couple of Years” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey drew a very optimistic picture for Bitcoin (BTC) in his statement on the X platform. Bailey said, “There will be no more Bitcoin bear markets in the next few years. Every sovereign state, bank, insurance company, business, pension fund, and other institution will eventually hold Bitcoin. This process has officially begun, and we haven’t even occupied 0.01% of the total market yet. The price of Bitcoin will rise much higher.” Meanwhile, Michael Saylor, chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), shared a BTC chart on the X platform, once again showing buy points marked in orange. Saylor has been known to make official announcements about the company’s Bitcoin accumulation shortly after releasing this data. Therefore, investors are expecting MicroStrategy to announce new BTC purchases next week. According to the data, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin portfolio currently holds 629,376 BTC, worth a total of $72.1 billion. With an average purchase price of $73,332, the company’s investment represents a 56.22% profit at current prices. The last transaction took place on August 18, 2025. On that date, the company purchased 430 BTC for $119,666. The purchase cost approximately $51.4 million, with a current value of $49.26 million and a current loss of 4.16%. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-saylor-gives-another-signal-today-another-ceo-says-dont-wait-a-bear-market-for-a-couple-of-years/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 13:33
One Year Later Pavel Durov Says French Investigation Stalled

One Year Later Pavel Durov Says French Investigation Stalled

The post One Year Later Pavel Durov Says French Investigation Stalled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Durov also argued that it is absurd to hold a platform’s executive personally liable for user actions. He said Telegram complies with lawful requests while refusing to compromise on privacy, but warned that the year-long ordeal damaged France’s image as a free nation. Meanwhile, Coinbase secured a pause in a lawsuit over alleged violations of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act. A judge agreed to wait for a related appellate ruling that could set precedent. The case accuses Coinbase of improperly collecting and sharing biometric data, which only adds to its legal troubles after a data breach earlier this year. Telegram Founder Blasts French Charges Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, spoke out once again about his ongoing legal case in France, and described the criminal investigation against him as “struggling” to find any evidence of wrongdoing. In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov called his arrest by French authorities in August 2024 “unprecedented” and explained that holding a technology executive personally responsible for the actions of independent users was both “legally and logically absurd.”  He also explained that Telegram’s moderation practices are consistent with industry standards and held firm that the company always complied with every legally binding request from French authorities. Telegram post from Pavel Durov  Despite this, Durov revealed that one year later he is still required to return to France every 14 days, with no appeal date yet set. He warned that the French government’s handling of the case already caused “irreparable damage” to France’s image as a free country. His arrest last year triggered a wave of backlash from the crypto community, human rights organizations, and free speech advocates, many of whom accused the French government of trying to pressure Telegram into adopting stronger censorship policies. French prosecutors charged Durov in connection with Telegram’s content moderation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 13:31
SeedList, Solana-Based Crypto Crowdfunding Platform, Grows Community to Over 100,000

SeedList, Solana-Based Crypto Crowdfunding Platform, Grows Community to Over 100,000

August 25th - SeedList, a new crowdfunding launchpad built on the Solana blockchain, has reported rapid community growth following its public debut.
Brave Newcoin2025/08/25 13:28
The Week Ahead: Crypto Markets Brace for Nvidia Earnings and Fed Inflation Data

The Week Ahead: Crypto Markets Brace for Nvidia Earnings and Fed Inflation Data

TLDR Nvidia reports quarterly earnings Wednesday with investors watching AI demand growth and China trade policy impacts Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure (PCE) releases Friday, could influence September rate cut decision Fed Chair Powell’s dovish Jackson Hole comments boosted rate cut expectations above 80% for September meeting Rate-sensitive sectors like homebuilders and banks rallied strongly [...] The post The Week Ahead: Crypto Markets Brace for Nvidia Earnings and Fed Inflation Data appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/25 13:27
The Best Crypto Under $0.7? Investors Predict This Token Will Outperform DOGE and PEPE in 2026

The Best Crypto Under $0.7? Investors Predict This Token Will Outperform DOGE and PEPE in 2026

The post The Best Crypto Under $0.7? Investors Predict This Token Will Outperform DOGE and PEPE in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post The Best Crypto Under $0.7? Investors Predict This Token Will Outperform DOGE and PEPE in 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Every bull market has its standout tokens, and investors are already positioning for which cryptocurrencies could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE) have shown how meme-driven momentum can turn small allocations into life-changing gains. But with their growth trajectories slowing, many traders are turning their attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token under $0.04 that combines affordability with real utility. Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin started as a meme but quickly grew into a cultural icon. Trading today near $0.22, DOGE still holds a spot among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Its early breakout remains legendary, rising from fractions of a cent to over $0.70 in 2021.  While it continues to be powered by community enthusiasm and celebrity endorsements, DOGE has yet to transition into a utility-driven asset, which has limited its upside compared to newer tokens. Pepe (PEPE) Pepe (PEPE) entered the market in 2023 and rapidly gained attention as one of the most talked-about meme coins. Currently priced near $0.00001, its early surge turned tiny investments into five-figure wins almost overnight.  However, much like DOGE, Pepe has struggled to maintain long-term growth. Without a sustainable utility model, it has largely remained a high-volatility trading token rather than an asset built for consistent expansion. Mutuum Finance (MUTM)  Mutuum Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol built to give users complete control over their assets. Currently in Phase 6 of its presale at $0.035, with a confirmed listing price of $0.06, MUTM has already raised $14.75 million from more than 15,550 holders, offering early investors immediate upside even before factoring in its long-term growth potential. The platform operates through two models:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 13:27
Büyük Boğa Saylor Bugün Yine Sinyali Verdi! Başka Bir CEO, “Birkaç Yıl Ayı Beklemeyin” Dedi!

Büyük Boğa Saylor Bugün Yine Sinyali Verdi! Başka Bir CEO, “Birkaç Yıl Ayı Beklemeyin” Dedi!

Bitcoin Magazine CEO’su David Bailey, X platformu üzerinden yaptığı açıklamada Bitcoin (BTC) için oldukça iyimser bir tablo çizdi. Bailey, “Önümüzdeki birkaç yıl içinde artık Bitcoin ayı piyasası olmayacak. Her egemen devlet, banka, sigorta şirketi, işletme, emeklilik fonu ve diğer kurumlar sonunda Bitcoin tutacak. Bu süreç resmen başladı ve toplam pazarın henüz %0.01’ini bile işgal etmedik. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:25
A whale acquired 100,784 BTC seven years ago and recently sold $2.59 billion worth of BTC to invest in ETH.

A whale acquired 100,784 BTC seven years ago and recently sold $2.59 billion worth of BTC to invest in ETH.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Bitcoin OGs who acquired 100,784 BTC (worth $642 million at the time and $11.4 billion now) seven years ago are frantically selling BTC and holding ETH instead. Over the past five days, it has deposited approximately 22,769 BTC (worth $2.59 billion) with Hyperliquid for sale, then bought 472,920 ETH (worth $2.22 billion) in spot and established a long position of 135,265 ETH (worth $577 million).
PANews2025/08/25 13:18
Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet added 103 Bitcoin worth $11.8m on Monday, lifting its total holdings to 18,991 BTC valued at over $2.14b.
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:15
