The empire strikes out: Institutionalists failed to kill the stablecoin bill By: PANews 2025/06/18 23:04

Despite a relentless campaign from institutional powerbrokers like Senator Elizabeth Warren, the US Senate advanced the GENIUS Act, marking a watershed moment for stablecoin regulation and exposing the limits of establishment resistance.