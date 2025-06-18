Senate passes GENIUS stablecoin bill amid concerns over systemic risk

By: PANews
2025/06/18 22:49
The US Senate voted to pass the GENIUS Act, a bill regulating stablecoins, but observers believe lawmakers may have ignored stability concerns in Treasury markets.

