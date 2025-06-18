Solana Policy Institute, Phantom, Orca, and Superstate Submit Framework for Compliance Tokenized Securities to the SEC By: PANews 2025/06/18 20:48

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Solana Policy Institute, together with Phantom Wallet, Orca Exchange and Superstate Protocol, submitted a compliant tokenized securities framework to the US SEC Crypto Working Group. The proposal suggests allowing traditional assets such as stocks and bonds to be traded on-chain, while seeking regulatory exemptions for non-custodial decentralized protocols. The proposal is based on SPI's previously proposed "Project Open" plan, which aims to achieve 24/7 operation and instant settlement of capital markets through blockchain technology. SPI emphasizes that decentralized protocols are different from traditional intermediaries and should be exempted from regulation. This submission comes at a time when the SEC's crypto regulatory attitude is gradually opening up.