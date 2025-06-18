The Blockchain Group confirms acquisition of 182 bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 1,653

By: PANews
2025/06/18 16:48
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%

PANews reported on June 18 that The Blockchain Group announced the completion of the acquisition of 182 bitcoins for a total of approximately $19.55 million (approximately 17 million euros). As of now, the company holds a total of 1,653 bitcoins, with a total value of approximately $171.2 million (approximately 148.9 million euros), with an average price of approximately $103,600 (approximately 90,081 euros) per bitcoin. The company also disclosed that as of the beginning of 2025, its Bitcoin yield (BTC Yield) reached 1,173.2%, with an increase of 469.3 bitcoins and a Bitcoin yield of $50.23 million (approximately 43.777 million euros).

In addition, the company completed a number of convertible bond issuances, including $3.45 million (about 3 million euros) subscribed by UTXO Management, $5.29 million (about 4.6 million euros) subscribed by Moonlight Capital, $2.76 million (about 2.4 million euros) subscribed by Ludovic Chechin-Laurans, and $6.9 million (about 6 million euros) subscribed by TOBAM. These funds will be used to further increase Bitcoin holdings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased again to more than US$400
Bitcoin
BTC$111,853.09-2.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10044--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 19:55
Share
Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

The post Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has strengthened its Bitcoin position by purchasing an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million. This latest move brings the company’s total Bitcoin stash to 18,991 BTC. At current market prices, that’s worth around $1.95 billion. The steady accumulation highlights Metaplanet’s growing confidence in Bitcoin as a core asset. With this purchase, the firm continues …
Bitcoin
BTC$111,853.09-2.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10044--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1259-3.37%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/25 13:42
Share
Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet added 103 Bitcoin worth $11.8m on Monday, lifting its total holdings to 18,991 BTC valued at over $2.14b.
NEAR
NEAR$2.556-3.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,853.09-2.71%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00663-3.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:15
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead