Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$10.6287 million

By: PANews
2025/06/18 16:33
PANews reported on June 18 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$10.6287 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$4.6722 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$2.2115 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$899,400, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$314,300;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$1.4474 million, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$1.0839 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased again to more than US$400
PANews2025/06/20 19:55
Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

The post Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has strengthened its Bitcoin position by purchasing an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million. This latest move brings the company's total Bitcoin stash to 18,991 BTC. At current market prices, that's worth around $1.95 billion. The steady accumulation highlights Metaplanet's growing confidence in Bitcoin as a core asset. With this purchase, the firm continues …
CoinPedia2025/08/25 13:42
Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet added 103 Bitcoin worth $11.8m on Monday, lifting its total holdings to 18,991 BTC valued at over $2.14b.
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:15
