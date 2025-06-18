Iranian exchange Nobitex loses a total of about $81.7 million on Tron, EVM, and BTC chains By: PANews 2025/06/18 16:05

BTC $111,858.12 -2.61% HOT $0.0009748 -0.87% JUNE $0.0631 -5.96%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the SlowMist team, the Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex detected signs of unauthorized access to some of its information infrastructure and hot wallets. According to on-chain analyst zachxbt, Nobitex lost a total of about $81.7 million on the Tron, EVM and BTC chains. Currently, the hacker group Gonjeshke Darand has claimed responsibility for the attack.