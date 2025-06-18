Analysis: Bitcoin needs to hold the current support range to maintain the upward trend, and may climb to $140,000 by the end of this summer

By: PANews
2025/06/18 15:04
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Matrixport analysis, in the past 18 months, changes in global liquidity have repeatedly reflected Bitcoin trends in advance and are considered important "leading indicators." However, as the market structure evolves, the predictive effectiveness of the model is weakening and requires continuous verification and dynamic adjustment.

Currently, the price of Bitcoin is fluctuating between $105,000 and $110,000, which is basically consistent with the 13-week lag rhythm suggested by the model. If the correlation continues to be effective, Bitcoin needs to hold the current support range to maintain the upward expectation and may further climb to $140,000 by the end of this summer.

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased again to more than US$400
PANews2025/06/20 19:55
The post Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has strengthened its Bitcoin position by purchasing an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million. This latest move brings the company’s total Bitcoin stash to 18,991 BTC. At current market prices, that’s worth around $1.95 billion. The steady accumulation highlights Metaplanet’s growing confidence in Bitcoin as a core asset. With this purchase, the firm continues …
CoinPedia2025/08/25 13:42
Metaplanet added 103 Bitcoin worth $11.8m on Monday, lifting its total holdings to 18,991 BTC valued at over $2.14b.
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:15
