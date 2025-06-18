Central Bank: Establish a digital RMB international operation center and carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai

By: PANews
2025/06/18 09:53
Areon Network
AREA$0,01416-5,22%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02021-4,03%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0631-5,96%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,14386+7,97%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,0674-1,18%

PANews reported on June 18 that at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the Digital RMB International Operation Center. Promote the international operation of the digital RMB and the development of financial market business, and serve digital financial innovation. Establish a personal credit reporting agency. Provide financial institutions with diversified and differentiated personal credit reporting products to further improve the social credit reporting system. Carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai. Innovate business rules to support Shanghai in developing offshore trade. Develop free trade offshore bonds. Follow the principle of "two ends abroad" and internationally accepted rules and standards to broaden the financing channels for "going out" enterprises and high-quality enterprises in countries and regions participating in the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Pan Gongsheng announced that Shanghai will "pioneer first" innovations in structural monetary policy tools. This includes pilot projects such as shipping trade blockchain letter of credit refinancing business, "cross-border trade refinancing" business, and expansion of carbon emission reduction support tools. Shanghai will actively promote the first batch of risk-sharing tools for science and technology innovation bonds, and support private equity institutions to issue science and technology innovation bonds. The central bank will work with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to study and promote RMB foreign exchange futures trading. Promote the improvement of the foreign exchange market product sequence and facilitate financial institutions and foreign trade enterprises to better manage exchange rate risks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased again to more than US$400
Bitcoin
BTC$111 853,09-2,71%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10044--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0631-5,96%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 19:55
Share
Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

The post Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has strengthened its Bitcoin position by purchasing an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million. This latest move brings the company’s total Bitcoin stash to 18,991 BTC. At current market prices, that’s worth around $1.95 billion. The steady accumulation highlights Metaplanet’s growing confidence in Bitcoin as a core asset. With this purchase, the firm continues …
Bitcoin
BTC$111 853,09-2,71%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10044--%
Movement
MOVE$0,1259-3,37%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/25 13:42
Share
Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet added 103 Bitcoin worth $11.8m on Monday, lifting its total holdings to 18,991 BTC valued at over $2.14b.
NEAR
NEAR$2,556-3,10%
Bitcoin
BTC$111 853,09-2,71%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00663-3,91%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:15
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead